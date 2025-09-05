ADVERTISEMENT

Every day, we face risk. Of course, the amount can vary: a firefighter who also does base jumping on their time off and an office worker who likes to knit lead radically different lives. But the possibility that something might go wrong is always there, whether we know it or not.

The subreddit 'Oops, That's Deadly' invites everyone to post pictures of people interacting with extremely dangerous animals, plants, and other objects without realizing the threat

And based on the submissions, it's clear that some of us have zero survival instincts.

#1

I Don’t Think That’s A Pet, You Shouldn’t Invite It Into Your Car

Coyote lying on a car seat looking skittish and hungry, illustrating unusual situations that are close to death.

TaraJo Report

    #2

    Cuddling A Copperhead, What Could Go Wrong? Stolen From A Facebook Group

    Teen girl holding a snake, bitten by a venomous copperhead, showing severe arm swelling in hospital.

    canolli Report

    Prior to the Industrial Revolution, some of the biggest threats were posed by "natural" phenomena: fires could burn down not just your home but the entire city and infectious diseases weren't yet curbed by vaccines. To avoid them, people largely relied on their own experience — as well as the experiences of others.

    But as technology advanced, the risks also proliferated. Mines, factories, and other "dirty" workplaces were hotbeds of danger. And it's not like there was a huge emphasis on safety control. But with time, states began gathering data about accidents.

    According to Arwen Mohun, a history professor at the University of Delaware and author of Risk: Negotiating Safety in American Society, it was collected to make an argument that you should pay attention to this kind of risk and that the government should step in and try to manage the risk.

    The first widely collected data was about public health and about workplace accidents because those were both big political issues. The numbers were meant to shift people's perceptions of risk.
    #3

    This Person Glued Rocks And Crystals To Their Steering Wheel Airbag Effectively Making A Claymore That Points Directly At Their Face And Chest

    Steering wheel decorated with crystals inside a car, illustrating unique personal vibes and energy enhancement.

    doba245 Report

    #4

    Tourismts In Chernobyl, Sitting In An Excavator Claw Used After The Disaster. (It Has Deadly Levels Of Radiation)

    Two people sitting inside rusted heavy machinery near a radioactive warning sign, illustrating close encounters with danger.

    ydkLars Report

    jen_mccartney
Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    They are laughing. Nothing about Chernobyl was funny. I hope the Internet has shamed them.

    #5

    Seen On Fb- Luckily The Person Receiving The Fish Recognized The Issue, But The Packagers Clearly Didn’t!

    Dried anchovies and a poisonous Fugu fish shown on a wooden table, highlighting edible items that can be dangerous.

    chica1994 Report

    But these days, even though data and statistics are plentiful, mass media is so hell-bent on fearmongering that it also affects what we consider to be safe and not, and suddenly, you might be having nightmares about shark attacks even if you live in a desert.

    In the United States, for example, violent crime has been plummeting for decades and air travel is as safe as it’s ever been, but in 2023, 40 percent of Americans said they felt unsafe walking home alone at night — the highest rate since 1993 — and research also suggests that Gen Z sees more risk around them than other generations.
    #6

    Woman Taking Selfie Gets Too Close To Bison At Yellowstone

    Woman taking a selfie near a resting bison in a grassy area, risking danger in a close encounter with wildlife.

    domsidomsi Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago

    Maybe it's my inner devil, but I really wish it would've gored her.

    #7

    Lake Algae. Rip

    Woman and man swimming and playing with a dog in a lake, highlighting pet safety and risks of lake toxins.

    AJ_Deadshow Report

    #8

    The "Snow" In The Wizard Of Oz Movie Was 100% Pure Asbestos

    Girl and scarecrow in a field during a snowstorm, illustrating the theme of people who came close to death unnoticed.

    beatissima Report

    #9

    Was Cleaning Webs Off My Porch…

    Black widow spider with red hourglass marking inside transparent container, illustrating close encounters with deadly creatures.

    HauntedSpiralHill Report

    This mismatch between what the evidence says is risky and the appropriate level of fear is what researchers call the risk perception gap.

    And the interesting thing is, when our fears don’t match the evidence, the gap becomes a risk all by itself.

    For instance, vaccine skeptics who fear the side effects create a greater risk of illness by forgoing the shots, since their anxieties are simply centered around the wrong thing.
    #10

    The Guy That Mows My Lawn Sends Me Snake Pics When He Finds Them So I Can ID For Him. He Sends Me This Today

    Person in green shirt holding snake on tattooed arm, illustrating people who came close to death without realizing it

    I told him he’s insane and to not pick snakes up if he can’t ID them. Also he’s extremely lucky lol. Lord have mercy the man thought it was a ball python!!!

    TechiesMidOrFeed Report

    #11

    Daughter Found These In A Graveyard!

    Mushrooms on a granite counter next to a book page identifying deadly mushroom species and their key features.

    KapowBlamBoom Report

    #12

    Safe To Say I Switched Lanes Immediately After This Photo…

    Pickup truck overloaded with tires driving on a highway, illustrating reckless behavior and close calls with danger.

    ToastySpd Report

    #13

    A Small Mistake Right?

    Wolf with a muzzle resting on a blanket inside an animal shelter, a close call illustrating near-death experiences.

    AMAZlNGNATURE Report

    taranw
Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Well, they still helped a wild animal who was definitely in trouble, that deserves some points.

    Before we judge people in the pictures, wondering how dumb they must be for not realizing the amount of mess they've gotten themselves into, we have to understand that out internal "protection system" is pretty flawed.

    A wealth of information we have available online, at our fingertips, may seem beneficial in that it allows us to learn about and protect against dangers, but there are only so many numbers we can process.

    Gabriel Rubin, a professor of justice studies at Montclair State University, tells Vox we're simply not built for all of this data, so our brain tries to keep us alive by emphasizing certain things through our emotions. It's yelling, "This is scary. You should sway away!"
    #14

    My Roommate Left A Teflon Pan With Only Olive Oil On The Burner For An Hour And It Turned Blue

    Burnt blue frying pan on a balcony floor next to a black folding chair, illustrating anything is edible once concept.

    RandomAxolotl Report

    #15

    Oops

    Young man holding a Portuguese Man o' War, illustrating a close call with a deadly marine creature and edible dangers.

    Sisutzu Report

    #16

    I’m Allergic To Cats And He Scratched Me

    Bruised and scratched arm showing injuries from a close to death experience in a real-life survival story.

    canadaboy99 Report

    #17

    My Mom Made A Blanket For Her Pot

    Pot covered with cozy fabric sitting on a stovetop, highlighting safety and caution in edible cooking setups.

    lsfan01 Report

    That being said, some of us are also more susceptible to misjudging the situation.

    Overconfidence is a cognitive bias where we overestimate our abilities or knowledge and incorrectly assume that we are better, wiser, or more capable than we are.

    It can seriously affect our behavior and ability to predict success and accurately weigh risk.
    #18

    Finally Found Where My Lint Trap Is

    Vacuum cleaner dust filter clogged with debris and lint, illustrating unusual edible risks and close encounters with danger.

    Lived in my apartment for 3 years and ignorantly thought I didn't have a lint trap in my dryer. Found out it's under the handle on the top of it, but since it was hard to pull up, I figured it was something else and I didn't want to break it and get management mad at me. Finally figured out that if I pull it towards me, it'll come out. Got lucky today. So glad I got some radioactively bright red towels that clogged the inside of my dryer and proved to me that I do indeed have a lint trap I need to manually clean.

    sunburntlily Report

    #19

    My Parents Came Back Home To This. Almost Burned Their House Down With This Concave Mirror

    Mirror on a wooden table near a window with reflection, illustrating people who came close to death and survived.

    willi_the_racer Report

    #20

    World's Luckiest Man And World's Chillest Coral

    Small colorful snake called Scarlet King resting calmly on a hand, related to edible survival stories and near-death encounters.

    theglockatrice Report

    #21

    This Deadly Spider's Venom Can Give You A 5 Hour, Extremely Painful, Throbbing Erection. And K**l You And Your Family

    Large spider resting on a person's hand, illustrating a close encounter with potentially deadly spiders and survival stories.

    [deleted] Report

    suecorvette
BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Censors allowed “throbbing erection” but now “killed”. What a time to be alive

    Dillon Harper, PhD, a psychologist at Giles and Associates Family Psychology, says overconfidence is the brain's way of boosting self-esteem and reducing anxiety, and it does this by focusing on past wins while minimizing or ignoring failures.

    "While this positivity feels great, it can ... [make] us believe we're invincible even when we're not. There is a fine line that oftentimes may feel like a balancing act."

    #22

    Is This Raccoon Rabid?. I Had To Move It And I Got Bit And Bled

    Raccoon inside a car perched on the seat headrest, illustrating a close-to-death animal encounter story.

    thegreatpoopdini Report

    suecorvette
BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Yeah ask the internet. Don’t immediately go to emergency 🙄

    #23

    It’s All Fun And Games Until It’s Not

    Person holding a small palm-sized bat, illustrating unusual encounters related to edible and survival situations.

    SaccharinDaddy Report

    #24

    Casually Letting Your Kid Pick Up One Of The World’s Deadliest Creatures

    A person holding a blue-ringed octopus, highlighting a close call with deadly creatures and near death experiences.

    The_Mighty_Bird Report

    #25

    Window Cracks At 38,000 Ft

    Airplane window with a large crack showing the sky and clouds, illustrating near-death experience close calls.

    Left-Cap-6046 Report

    #26

    My Cousin Borrowed My Stepdad’s Car And Brought It Back Like This

    Close-up of a shredded Volkswagen car tire on a concrete surface, illustrating a near-death automotive hazard scenario.

    dumbvirg0 Report

    #27

    Parents Wanted To Show The Cool Snail They Found While On A Vacation To Egypt

    Close-up of hands holding a patterned cone snail, illustrating dangerous encounters with edible sea creatures.

    The snail in the video is a cone snail. It his highly venomous and has a stinger that carries it's venom. With bigger ones having potent enough venom to k**l humans.

    Nico038cc Report

    #28

    Man Thinks Animal Is Burrowing Next To His New AC Unit

    Air conditioning unit with a large hole burrowed underneath, showing a close call related to unexpected danger stories.

    It's a sinkhole.

    Tallerthenmost Report

    #29

    Guy Holds Raw Uranium Ore With His Bare Hands

    Close-up of a heavy, mysterious rock held in a hand, related to near-death experiences involving anything is edible once.

    Knightofpenandpaper Report

    #30

    Found On A Metal Detecting Subreddit

    Person holding a heavy, rusted medieval mace found in Romania, related to close to death stories and survival experiences.

    qwertyahill Report

    #31

    Just Why?!?

    Close-up of a Toyota steering wheel with a resin keychain, related to people who came close to death and didn’t realize it.

    Ok_Consideration_242 Report

    #32

    Never Eat A Wild Carrots. This Is Hemlock

    Fresh wild root vegetable with green leaves on granite countertop, highlighting edible plants and survival stories.

    rockcreekautumn Report

    #33

    Dont Be A Josh…

    Man holding a venomous copperhead snake before an emergency room visit showing a close call in near death situations.

    [deleted] Report

    #34

    This Lad Is Going To Introduce A New Prion Disease To Humanity

    Hand holding a small piece of deer blood-soaked material, related to edible survival and close-to-death experiences.

    Gnosys00110 Report

    #35

    Need Help Identifying These Bites. Friend Just Came Back From Croatia With 20 Sores. Or Are They Not Bites??

    Close-up of a hand with swollen, irritated skin and sores showing signs of injury in a near death edible incident.

    HighlyUninterested Report

    suecorvette
BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    In case you’re curious like me: Visceral leishmaniasis (VL), also known as kala-azar, is fatal if left untreated in over 95% of cases. It is characterized by irregular bouts of fever, weight loss, enlargement of the spleen and liver, and anaemia. Most cases occur in Brazil, east Africa and India. An estimated 50 000 to 90 000 new cases of VL occur worldwide annually, with only 25–45% reported to WHO. It has outbreak and mortality potential.

    #36

    This Costco Blocks All Its Emergency Exits

    Shopping carts lined up along a store wall next to a sidewalk and parking lot, illustrating everyday life and survival moments.

    FrankLaPuof Report

    #37

    Parents With Toddler Move In, Deliberately Plant Datura

    A garden bed with white flowers next to a gravel path and blue children's play equipment near a garage door.

    MyFaceSaysItsSugar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    suecorvette
BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Datura is a genus of nine species of highly poisonous, vespertine-flowering plants belonging to the nightshade family. They are commonly known as thornapples or jimsonweeds, but are also known as devil's trumpets or mad apple. Other English common names include moonflower, devil's weed, and hell's bells.

    #38

    What Happens To Potatoes After A Year In The Cellar

    Dried edible plants in a green container, illustrating unusual food sources in close-to-death survival stories.

    Daniel_XXL_69 Report

    #39

    Op Was Gifted A Candle Containing Minerals Which Produce Toxic Gas When Heated

    Hand holding a decorative candle with crystals and flower petals, raising concerns about safety and edible risks.

    clover_chains Report

    #40

    Last Image Of Arthur Bitencourt (7) On August 3 2023 In Paraná, Brazil

    Child buried in a large pile of white powder outdoors, illustrating a close call with danger and unexpected survival.

    The boy jumped into a pile of limestone on the side of the road. Shortly after his father took this photo, Arthur collapsed and passed away due to being poisoned from the dust.

    KingKillKannon Report

    #41

    Op Drank Mine Water

    Man drinking water from a bottle inside an underground mine, illustrating people who came close to death and survived.

    notagirlonreddit Report

    #42

    Testing Chlorine Levels In The Pool. Hibiscus Tea Was The Wrong Choice

    Two cups containing red liquids, one labeled as tea and the other as pool chemicals, illustrating edible confusion close to death risk.

    Rum-hamlet Report

    #43

    Was Posted In A Facebook Group Asking What Type (They Saved They Spider From Drowning)

    Close-up of a dangerous spider on a hand, illustrating people who came close to death and didn’t realize it.

    JellyBellyWow Report

    #44

    Tourists In Russia Find An Old Underwater Mine And Drag It Ashore

    Group of people standing on a rocky beach near the water, illustrating moments from close to death experiences.

    FekkinFat Report

    #45

    Unsupported/Shifted Load

    Truck carrying metal beams on a city street with parked cars and trees, illustrating close calls in everyday situations.

    aicrooster Report

    #46

    Eat First, Ask Questions Later

    Pieces of cooked mushrooms on a white surface linked to emergency treatment after toxic ingestion closely related to edible risks.

    fishsticks40 Report

    #47

    Climbed My First FM Tower Last Night

    Person climbing a tall metal tower at night, illustrating close encounters with danger and near-death experiences.

    [deleted] Report

    #48

    It's Like Physics Doesn't Exist

    Wooden staircase with a mirror reflecting the opposite side, creating an illusion of multiple staircases and railings.

    [deleted] Report

    #49

    Girlfriend Complained That Her Car Was Shaking When She Went Above 40 Mph

    Close-up of a damaged car wheel rim missing lug nuts, illustrating real-life situations where anything is edible once.

    Iguana_strangler Report

    “It Was In Fact Not Chill”: Guy Touches Large Group Of Glaucus Atlanticus

    Close-up of a hand touching sea creatures underwater, illustrating unusual edible encounters from near-death experiences.

    ColossalPlant Report

    suecorvette
BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    One sting from this little guy can lead to nausea, pain, vomiting, acute allergic contact dermatitis, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

    #51

    Oh My God

    Industrial electrical panel with exposed copper bars, highlighting potential lethal hazards people came close to without realizing it.

    xnoomiex Report

    #52

    Best Snow On Earth

    Vintage asbestos pure white fireproof snow decoration box, highlighting dangers in edible items and near-death experiences.

    S_H_Panda_ Report

    #53

    Imagine Smoke This

    Close-up images of Kent cigarettes and asbestos filter, highlighting dangers related to people who came close to death.

    Severe-Try2718 Report

    #54

    Was Cleaning My MIL's Basement When I Came Across This

    Close-up of a vintage Staticmaster 500 device warning about radiation risks from polonium exposure.

    mareastra Report

    #55

    Saw This On The Subway And Immediately Thought Of This Sub LOL. Can’t Escape The Lead Paint Glasses

    Advertisement warning about collectible glasses decorated with lead paint, highlighting risks related to lead safety and poisoning.

    glasswitch88 Report

    #56

    Man Traps Asian Hornet

    Hand holding a plastic cup trapping a large bee near a tree, illustrating risky close encounters and survival stories.

    ColossalPlant Report

    #57

    The Dryer Filter In The Place I Will Move In. I Am Scared Of Touching Anything Here Now

    Clogged dryer lint trap filled with dust and fibers, highlighting hidden dangers related to anything is edible once risks.

    [deleted] Report

    #58

    I Work At A Greenhouse, This Is Growing In The Courtyard. Employees Debated On Whether To Keep The Pretty Flowers Or Chop It Down...it Took Me 3 Seconds To Go, That's Deadly

    Close-up of white wildflowers and green leaves illustrating the theme anything is edible once in nature survival context.

    [deleted] Report

    #59

    Bomb I Found

    Excavator bucket digging near a rusty unexploded bomb, illustrating close calls with danger and near death experiences.

    -HOSPIK- Report

    #60

    6 Mile Biking Commute Across Town With This Little One Strapped To My Back!

    Man wearing helmet carrying child in a baby carrier, taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom with hexagonal tiles.

    [deleted] Report

    #61

    Found In A Hospital In California

    Seismic performance rating sign showing structural integrity and patient care equipment safety risks in California hospital building.

    AndysCummin Report

    #62

    Had Both My Bathrooms Flooded With Poison Gas

    Sleeping orange tabby cat resting on a black and white patterned blanket, illustrating anything is edible once concept.

    Yes so I live in Turkey currently and my house has a septic tank, and apparently a government worker came by to check it because we have had way too many mosquitoes this year, and apparently there were thousands of them in there and he freaked out and pumped an unnamed horrible dense oily gas poison into my septic tank.

    Bathrooms here have a drain in the floor so that when you're cleaning it you can just squeegee the water right into the drain. And houses with septic tanks, it's assumed that you will be using said drain on a frequent basis so that there is a water lock keeping nasty methane smells and also in this case poison gas from seeping up into your house. But I don't use it so that shit came right in.

    An hour after this was done, my amazing teammate of a cat woke me up and let me know there was a problem. The air purifier in my sitting room was going insane, and there was this dense horrible chemical smell as I left my curtained bedroom.

    I immediately aired out the area, but this stuff is so persistent that some of it hung around underneath my bed and I had to use a two fan combo to get it out in the middle of the night. Same deal for my downstairs bathroom, both my bathrooms just have one small window for ventilation and that's it. I actually had to take care of the downstairs bathroom the next morning and the gas was still there.

    So yeah, thanks for letting me ramble, hope I don't get cancer, hope my cats don't get cancer. I'm glad those mosquitoes are gone though, the biggest among them were a solid centimeter long and they would shake off being smacked, you have to roll them to break their wings and legs or they get back up and keep flying while flipping you off.

    Here's a photo of my 13-year-old kitty Cutie, who let me know there was something going on. I rescued him 3 years ago and I adore him so so much. The best boy

    byzanti Report

    #63

    I Was Chosen By A Baby Bat This Morning

    Close-up of a small bat resting on black fabric, illustrating unusual encounters related to anything is edible once survival stories.

    KaerMorhen Report

    #64

    Pulled From Facebook

    Jars of homemade canned spaghetti stacked on a kitchen counter, illustrating edible food preservation close to death risks.

    Super-Sail-874 Report

    #65

    I Totally Forgot I Still Had These Lithium Batteries. They're Still Charged. Tomorrow I'm Going To Safely Dispose Of Them With A Hammer And A Couple Of Nails

    Three rechargeable LiPo battery packs on a grid cutting mat, illustrating items people mistakenly thought were edible.

    Mrkvitko Report

    #66

    Found In The Florida Everglades

    Person holding a small insect on a leaf outdoors, exploring nature and edible plants close to death experiences.

    mwhitmont Report

    #67

    Banded Sea Krait - Middle Of Nowhere Fiji - Uneducated Me - 2012

    Person standing barefoot on rocky beach holding a snake, illustrating people who came close to death and survived.

    ratacid Report

    #68

    A Shelf Full Of Enough Lead Paint To K**l 4 People

    Shelf filled with colorful collectible glasses featuring cartoon characters, evoking the theme of anything is edible once.

    Furryareospaceengr Report

    #69

    My Brothers BBQ Grill (Look Closely)

    Raw burger patty cooking on a grill, illustrating the concept of anything edible once and close encounters with danger.

    My bro asked me to flip burgers at his house for his birthday party. He mentioned to “watch out for the little metal bits” as he had “already eaten a few and had to spit them out”.

    fluffnubs Report

    #70

    The Worst Part Of This Was Half The People In The Group Kept Saying That Snake Is A Hognose. It Is Not, That Is A Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

    Man in work shirt holding a small snake in a workshop, relating to people who came close to death without realizing it.

    canolli Report

    #71

    Friendly Little Dude I Caught Today

    Colorful striped snake curled inside a black container surrounded by leaves, related to edible survival stories.

    _wheels_21 Report

    #72

    My Grandmother's Cooking Spoon From The 50’s

    Worn and damaged metal spoon on a dark textured surface illustrating unusual edible items near death experiences.

    puffnstuff272 Report

    #73

    Just A Nonhemolytic Gpr From A Thumb Print... I Think I'll Just Skip The Tube Catalase And Motility

    Close-up of bacterial colonies growing on a petri dish, illustrating dangers people faced that were nearly deadly.

    LabMonkey12 Report

    #74

    Shook Off A Blanket Outdoors And This Big Girl Fell Out. Oops!

    Black widow spider near a chair leg on a dusty floor, illustrating people who came close to death and didn’t realize it.

    Fileffel Report

    #75

    Apparently "No Smoking" Is Too Hard To Read

    Person standing by propane exchange tanks, illustrating close calls with danger and anything being edible once concept.

    MNLanguell Report

    #76

    Lily Pollen On My Cat’s Face (Don’t Worry, She’s Okay)

    Close-up of a cat’s face with yellow stains around its mouth, illustrating anything is edible once concept.

    Bought some roses and didn’t notice there were two lily buds in there that had not bloomed. Cat found them before I did.

    Cr0cc0 Report

    #77

    Hi, I'm A Dummy Who Handled An American Dagger Moth Without Knowing It Was Dangerous Lololol

    Close-up of a yellow fuzzy caterpillar with black spikes resting on rough, dirty fingers in an outdoor setting.

    Waas507 Report

    #78

    Saw This Winner Parked At The Gas Station. And Yes, All 4 Looked Like This

    Worn-out tire with smooth tread, representing a close call situation related to anything is edible once risk.

    Commissar_Brule Report

    #79

    Why Would You Keep This In Your Yard LOL

    Green toxic plants with large leaves growing close to a roadside, illustrating anything is edible once dangers in nature.

    blazedrow Report

    #80

    This Is What My Manager Considers Acceptable For Our Fryers

    Commercial deep fryer with boiling oil and baskets frying food, illustrating anything is edible once concept.

    RBrim08 Report

    #81

    Black Creepy Thing In My House

    Room corner with black mold spreading on white and blue walls, illustrating dangers people came close to death without realizing.

    [deleted] Report

    #82

    What Could Go Wrong?

    Propane burner with large cooking pot set up indoors on wooden board in a kitchen, illustrating close call death near edible cooking.

    DanicaDarkhand Report

    #83

    Contractors Hate This One Simple Trick

    DIY solution to keep pipes off the ground in a crawl space, related to people who came close to death and didn’t realize it.

    Not inevitably deadly, but I suppose a building collapse is possible, should one roll a refrigerator across the floor there or something.

    jupitaur9 Report

    #84

    Here's Me In The Neighborhood Pothole

    Person wearing glasses and a black hat emerging from a large cracked pothole, illustrating danger and near-death experience.

    R1CHQK Report

    #85

    This Particular Way Of Frying Chicken

    Large aluminum trays boiling on stove burners with water spilling over, illustrating risky edible cooking moments.

    Tinomatutino97 Report

    #86

    Deadly...and Delicious

    Handwritten note on aged paper warning about boiling lead sinkers and water safety related to edible risk.

    [deleted] Report

    #87

    Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges

    Minimalist wooden staircase with black metal railings, showcasing modern design and architectural aesthetics.

    acidiola Report

    #88

    Dialysis Venous Chamber Missing A Filter That Prevents Blood Clots From Entering Patient’s Blood Stream Causing Stroke Or Heart Attack

    Gloved hand holding a clear medical tube in a clinical setting, representing close-to-death emergency care equipment.

    aidgon09 Report

    #89

    I Didn't Realize We Had Hallucinogenic Toads And Picked Up This Sonoran Desert Toad I Found. Didn't Get Juiced Tho

    Person holding a toad at night, illustrating unusual edible encounters from the keyword close to death stories.

    heavenlypal Report

    #90

    Stain Remover With A Side Of Mustard Gas! As Seen On The Inside Of My Washer Door

    Laundry stain removal tips for blood, deodorants, and food stains, related to anything is edible once close to death.

    LeoPopanapolis Report

    #91

    This Tea Is Made With A Toxic Plant That Can Kill You And It’s Being Sold On Tik Tok

    Package of Lily of the Valley herbal tea with instructions, highlighting edible plants and close-to-death experiences.

    heartsholly Report

    #92

    Magnesium Shavings On Fire From Welding Sparks…

    Close-up of industrial metal shavings with glowing hot fragments on workshop equipment illustrating danger of near-death experiences.

    Away-Quantity928 Report

