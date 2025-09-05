Yes so I live in Turkey currently and my house has a septic tank, and apparently a government worker came by to check it because we have had way too many mosquitoes this year, and apparently there were thousands of them in there and he freaked out and pumped an unnamed horrible dense oily gas poison into my septic tank.



Bathrooms here have a drain in the floor so that when you're cleaning it you can just squeegee the water right into the drain. And houses with septic tanks, it's assumed that you will be using said drain on a frequent basis so that there is a water lock keeping nasty methane smells and also in this case poison gas from seeping up into your house. But I don't use it so that shit came right in.



An hour after this was done, my amazing teammate of a cat woke me up and let me know there was a problem. The air purifier in my sitting room was going insane, and there was this dense horrible chemical smell as I left my curtained bedroom.



I immediately aired out the area, but this stuff is so persistent that some of it hung around underneath my bed and I had to use a two fan combo to get it out in the middle of the night. Same deal for my downstairs bathroom, both my bathrooms just have one small window for ventilation and that's it. I actually had to take care of the downstairs bathroom the next morning and the gas was still there.



So yeah, thanks for letting me ramble, hope I don't get cancer, hope my cats don't get cancer. I'm glad those mosquitoes are gone though, the biggest among them were a solid centimeter long and they would shake off being smacked, you have to roll them to break their wings and legs or they get back up and keep flying while flipping you off.



Here's a photo of my 13-year-old kitty Cutie, who let me know there was something going on. I rescued him 3 years ago and I adore him so so much. The best boy