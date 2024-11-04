Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
6YO Gives Self A “Belly” With A Ball So She Can Be Like Pregnant Teacher, She Takes It As An Insult
Parenting

6YO Gives Self A "Belly" With A Ball So She Can Be Like Pregnant Teacher, She Takes It As An Insult

Interview With Expert
Kids love horsing around and pulling people’s legs, it’s all a part of being a child and doing crazy things, so it’s a given that all their actions must not be taken seriously. After all, we were all kids once upon a time, and did some funny things too that we didn’t even realize.

The original poster’s (OP) daughter adored her pregnant teacher so much that she decided to dress up as her for Halloween by stuffing a basketball under her robes. Apparently, this was disrespectful to the teacher, who demanded she keep apologizing to her, but her mom put her foot down!

More info: Reddit

    Kids tend to do some things where the intent is not really harmful, but some people might take it that way

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s 6-year-old daughter is very fond of her first-grade teacher and was delighted to find out that she was pregnant

    Image credits: Stunning-Run2599

    Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Come Halloween, the kid dressed up as Luna Lovegood, but then put a basketball under her robes and said she dressed up as her teacher

    Image credits: Stunning-Run2599

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The teacher found this very rude and disrespectful and kept repeating it to the kid and her mom was also called to the school

    Image credits: Stunning-Run2599

    The kid was in tears and apologized, but the teacher expected an apology again the next day, so the poster put her foot down and refused

    In today’s story, the poster tells us about how a pregnant teacher expected multiple apologies from her daughter, all because she dressed up as her for Halloween. The mom informs us that her 6-year-old daughter is quite a funny and curious little girl who absolutely loves her first-grade teacher and was delighted to find out that she was pregnant and about to have a baby.

    To understand the teacher-student relationship better, Bored Panda reached out to teacher and principal Jyoti D., who has been in the teaching profession for the past 21 years. She spoke about how children often form strong attachments to their teachers because teachers play an important role in their emotional and social development. 

    She added how this attachment is generally a healthy part of childhood, as it helps kids feel secure and supported while learning independence and social skills. Just like any other child, OP’s daughter also felt attached to her teacher, so when Halloween came, she couldn’t resist.

    Although she dressed up as Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter initially, she later stuffed a basketball under her robes and told her teacher that she was dressed up as her. To be honest, it seems like a sweet and innocent gesture from a child, but the teacher probably took it in a different way as she felt extremely disrespected by it. 

    According to Jyoti, “Children between the ages of 4 to 6 are still learning basic social rules and are often egocentric, meaning they tend to view the world from their own perspective. They may understand that certain actions have consequences, but they typically lack the ability to fully consider how their actions affect others’ feelings.”

    “If they hurt someone, they may see it only as a ‘bad’ act, not necessarily understanding the difference between accidental and intentional harm,” she added. From the daughter’s actions, it was obvious that she didn’t mean any intentional harm to the teacher; she was just impersonating her as she loved her so much.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Most importantly, she also apologized for her actions after she realized that her teacher was not happy with what she did. The teacher was not satisfied with just one apology but wanted it again the next day and the mom simply refused as she felt her kid had learned her lesson. Not only was she in tears but she later kept asking the poster whether her teacher hated her and if she was a “bad girl”. How sad is that?

    Jyoti narrated how teachers have a unique opportunity to guide children with empathy and sensitivity if they make innocent but potentially sensitive comments/actions. She noted how staying calm, acknowledging the child’s true intent, and gently redirecting and educating them are crucial rather than constantly accusing them to the point where they burst into tears.

    While commenting on this incident, Jyoti mentioned, “It is incredibly important for a student to feel ‘forgiven’ after a disciplinary event, as this sense of forgiveness fosters a positive learning environment and supports the child’s emotional well-being and personal growth. When students feel forgiven, they are more likely to learn from the experience, build trust with their teachers, and regain a sense of belonging.”

    On the other hand, our expert also emphasized the impact on the child when they don’t feel forgiven and how it can affect their self-image. She claimed that at a young age, children are still developing a sense of self and learning how to interpret social feedback, so they are particularly sensitive to how adults respond to their actions.

    She added that when reprimanded strongly, they may start to feel that they are bad, not just that they made a poor choice. In Jyoti’s opinion, This can lead to a fixed self-view, where they see themselves as “troublemakers” or “bad kids,” which can harm their self-esteem and overall sense of worth.

    She concluded, “When children unintentionally hurt or upset others, they might naturally feel some level of guilt, especially if they care about the person affected. However, prolonged or repeated reprimands can intensify this guilt, turning it into shame, which is more damaging and harder to overcome.”

    Well, it’s a good thing that her mom put her foot down and refused to make her daughter apologize all over again for an unintentional mistake that was actually made out of love. So, do you agree with what the poster did? Type away your thoughts in the comments section!

    Most folks were horrified by the teacher’s reaction to what was actually a very sweet gesture, while some blamed her pregnancy hormones for it

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. Coming from a family of farmers, I love to spice up our gardening articles with a lot of flavor. Although a rookie in the home design category, I enjoy exploring everything about it, writing about it, and slowly implementing the extraordinary ideas in my house, too! When am not writing, trekking, or falling down, you can find me staying up late (to match the European time) and watching every match of Football Club Barcelona.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. Coming from a family of farmers, I love to spice up our gardening articles with a lot of flavor. Although a rookie in the home design category, I enjoy exploring everything about it, writing about it, and slowly implementing the extraordinary ideas in my house, too! When am not writing, trekking, or falling down, you can find me staying up late (to match the European time) and watching every match of Football Club Barcelona.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    21khan6573 avatar
    AKA AKA
    AKA AKA
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    the hormones must be getting to her if she's screaming at a kid for a second apology just for dressing up as her. fgs kids immitate people they like ,she should have been honored but instead she ruined some little kid's day. i don't think that kid should have apologised once.

    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I think the teacher is experiencing some heavy body image issues. How can anyone be SO offended by a 6-year-old sticking a basketball underneath her clothing and pretending she's pregnant? If your self-esteem can't survive the things a literal child will say or do, you've got other things to worry about.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    The teacher owes the apology for overreacting. A SIX-YEAR-OLD loves her teacher, is excited teach is preg + wanted to be her preg teach for Halloween. HOW is any of that disrespectful? That poor kid is now traumatized cuz teach has a stick up her kazoo. Yeah, yeah - pregnancy hormones, blah blah blah.

    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Hormones aren't an excuse for treating people poorly, especially a child. What's this teacher gonna do if her child does something similar when they're older?

