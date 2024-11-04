6YO Gives Self A “Belly” With A Ball So She Can Be Like Pregnant Teacher, She Takes It As An Insult

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids love horsing around and pulling people’s legs, it’s all a part of being a child and doing crazy things, so it’s a given that all their actions must not be taken seriously. After all, we were all kids once upon a time, and did some funny things too that we didn’t even realize.

The original poster’s (OP) daughter adored her pregnant teacher so much that she decided to dress up as her for Halloween by stuffing a basketball under her robes. Apparently, this was disrespectful to the teacher, who demanded she keep apologizing to her, but her mom put her foot down!

Kids tend to do some things where the intent is not really harmful, but some people might take it that way

The poster’s 6-year-old daughter is very fond of her first-grade teacher and was delighted to find out that she was pregnant

Come Halloween, the kid dressed up as Luna Lovegood, but then put a basketball under her robes and said she dressed up as her teacher

The teacher found this very rude and disrespectful and kept repeating it to the kid and her mom was also called to the school

The kid was in tears and apologized, but the teacher expected an apology again the next day, so the poster put her foot down and refused

In today’s story, the poster tells us about how a pregnant teacher expected multiple apologies from her daughter, all because she dressed up as her for Halloween. The mom informs us that her 6-year-old daughter is quite a funny and curious little girl who absolutely loves her first-grade teacher and was delighted to find out that she was pregnant and about to have a baby.

To understand the teacher-student relationship better, Bored Panda reached out to teacher and principal Jyoti D., who has been in the teaching profession for the past 21 years. She spoke about how children often form strong attachments to their teachers because teachers play an important role in their emotional and social development.

She added how this attachment is generally a healthy part of childhood, as it helps kids feel secure and supported while learning independence and social skills. Just like any other child, OP’s daughter also felt attached to her teacher, so when Halloween came, she couldn’t resist.

Although she dressed up as Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter initially, she later stuffed a basketball under her robes and told her teacher that she was dressed up as her. To be honest, it seems like a sweet and innocent gesture from a child, but the teacher probably took it in a different way as she felt extremely disrespected by it.

According to Jyoti, “Children between the ages of 4 to 6 are still learning basic social rules and are often egocentric, meaning they tend to view the world from their own perspective. They may understand that certain actions have consequences, but they typically lack the ability to fully consider how their actions affect others’ feelings.”

“If they hurt someone, they may see it only as a ‘bad’ act, not necessarily understanding the difference between accidental and intentional harm,” she added. From the daughter’s actions, it was obvious that she didn’t mean any intentional harm to the teacher; she was just impersonating her as she loved her so much.

Most importantly, she also apologized for her actions after she realized that her teacher was not happy with what she did. The teacher was not satisfied with just one apology but wanted it again the next day and the mom simply refused as she felt her kid had learned her lesson. Not only was she in tears but she later kept asking the poster whether her teacher hated her and if she was a “bad girl”. How sad is that?

Jyoti narrated how teachers have a unique opportunity to guide children with empathy and sensitivity if they make innocent but potentially sensitive comments/actions. She noted how staying calm, acknowledging the child’s true intent, and gently redirecting and educating them are crucial rather than constantly accusing them to the point where they burst into tears.

While commenting on this incident, Jyoti mentioned, “It is incredibly important for a student to feel ‘forgiven’ after a disciplinary event, as this sense of forgiveness fosters a positive learning environment and supports the child’s emotional well-being and personal growth. When students feel forgiven, they are more likely to learn from the experience, build trust with their teachers, and regain a sense of belonging.”

On the other hand, our expert also emphasized the impact on the child when they don’t feel forgiven and how it can affect their self-image. She claimed that at a young age, children are still developing a sense of self and learning how to interpret social feedback, so they are particularly sensitive to how adults respond to their actions.

She added that when reprimanded strongly, they may start to feel that they are bad, not just that they made a poor choice. In Jyoti’s opinion, This can lead to a fixed self-view, where they see themselves as “troublemakers” or “bad kids,” which can harm their self-esteem and overall sense of worth.

She concluded, “When children unintentionally hurt or upset others, they might naturally feel some level of guilt, especially if they care about the person affected. However, prolonged or repeated reprimands can intensify this guilt, turning it into shame, which is more damaging and harder to overcome.”

Well, it’s a good thing that her mom put her foot down and refused to make her daughter apologize all over again for an unintentional mistake that was actually made out of love. So, do you agree with what the poster did? Type away your thoughts in the comments section!

Most folks were horrified by the teacher’s reaction to what was actually a very sweet gesture, while some blamed her pregnancy hormones for it

