Sibling Of Autistic And Epileptic Bros Faces Years Of Neglect, Parents Now Demand Part Of Her Salary

Growing up in a family with siblings who have special needs can be both rewarding and incredibly difficult. Sometimes, being the “healthy” child comes with a silent burden, as one is expected to be strong, supportive, and understanding, while their own feelings are often overlooked.

Today’ Original Poster (OP) spent most of her life living in the shadows of her brothers, who had autism and epilepsy, respectively. Never really considered or looked after, she mapped out her dreams for the future, until she was told she was expected to include her brothers in it.

More info: Reddit

Some individuals grow up in the shadow of their family, their needs and feelings often overlooked while attention is focused on siblings facing challenges

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author grew up as the middle child, a year and nine months younger than an older brother later diagnosed with autism

Text discussing sibling of autistic and epileptic brother facing neglect and parents demanding part of her salary.

Text on a white background stating a personal story about an older brother diagnosed with autism at 8 years old.

Text about sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers facing neglect and parents demanding part of her salary due to years of struggle.

Image credits: Even_Committee8552

Toddler boy with blonde hair playing indoors, symbolizing sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers facing neglect challenges.

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

As the “healthy” child, she received little attention or emotional support, often being told to consider her brother’s feelings instead of her own

Text describing the sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers facing years of neglect and parental salary demands.

Text excerpt describing a sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers facing neglect while parents demand part of her salary.

Text excerpt showing sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers discussing years of neglect and parents demanding part of her salary.

Image credits: Even_Committee8552

Young woman looking concerned while using a laptop, representing sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers facing neglect.

Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She eventually got a new baby brother who was born with epilepsy, further deepening the parents’ focus on the sick children and leaving her feeling neglected and forgotten

Text excerpt about sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers being pressured to share salary amid neglect and family demands.

Text image showing a personal statement about the struggles of a sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers seeking support.

Young woman looking thoughtful, highlighting sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers facing family neglect issues.

Text image stating awareness of language not being perfect, English as second language, and request not to call them AI.

Image credits: Even_Committee8552

Years later, when told to share her future earnings with her autistic brother, she resisted, feeling guilty yet determined to pursue independence and a writing career abroad

When the OP’s older brother was 8, he was diagnosed with autism. She noted that her parents went through every possible stage of denial until the truth was unavoidable. She was quietly labeled the “normal” child, expected to be strong, supportive, and always understanding, without her feelings really being considered.

Just when she thought life might settle down, a new brother was born, and he had epilepsy. The OP then recalled a night when the younger brother had a seizure at 3 a.m. and her parents ran off to deal with it, leaving her in total confusion until a cousin arrived.

The brother ended up staying in the hospital for twelve days, during which the parents focused on outings and appointments for him and the older brother, while she got nothing. Whenever they returned from an outing, the OP would ask if they had brought her anything, only to be told that her “brothers deserved it more.”

It’s been ten years now, and the OP was told that she was expected to give a portion of her future salary to her older brother. When she expressed her wish to pursue writing abroad instead, her mother insisted that her brother deserved to be part of her family. Naturally, this left her feeling like she was the bad guy.

Young woman sitting on a couch looking distressed, representing sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers facing neglect.

Share icon

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Sibling relationships in families with special needs are layered and emotionally complex. Covey explains that while growing up alongside a sibling with a disability can nurture positive traits like empathy, patience, and a strong sense of advocacy, it can also bring difficult emotions.

Quirky Kid builds on this by highlighting the difficulties, including the fact that when parents devote most of their attention to the child requiring extra care, other siblings may feel invisible or resentful. Over time, many of these siblings may even have to take on informal caregiving roles, often feeling burdened by expectations to be mature, responsible, or “the strong one” within the family.

According to Think Psychologists, siblings of individuals with special needs are often expected to assume caregiving or financial responsibilities due to family values, cultural norms, and social expectations. Many parents see this as a natural part of family duty, believing siblings should support each other throughout life, especially when parents can no longer provide care themselves.

However, these expectations can place heavy emotional burdens on typically developing siblings, leading to guilt, resentment, or a sense of lost autonomy. They also emphasize the importance of open family discussions and future planning to ensure siblings feel supported and have a genuine choice in their caregiving roles.

Netizens affirmed that the OP is not responsible for her brother’s care or her parents’ expectations. They emphasized that the neglect she experienced as the “healthy sibling” makes it unfair for her parents to demand sacrifices from her. They advised prioritizing her own life and future, even suggesting moving out or limiting contact if necessary.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think it’s fair for parents to expect adult children to financially support siblings with special needs? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens advised the author to prioritize her life and future, suggesting moving out or limiting contact if necessary

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing salary demands and family neglect in a sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers.

Comment discussing neglect faced by sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers and parents demanding part of her salary.

Text excerpt showing sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers expressing years of neglect and parents demanding part of her salary.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing neglect faced by sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers and parental demands on salary.

Alt text: Emotional neglect and parental demands on sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers impacting her salary and well-being

Comment highlighting neglect faced by sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers as parents demand part of her salary.

Comment on a forum post questioning parents demanding part of sibling’s salary after years of neglect involving autistic and epileptic brothers.

Text post discussing neglect faced by sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers and parents demanding part of her salary.

Text screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing neglect faced by siblings of autistic and epileptic brothers and related family financial demands.

Comment text about parents' obligation to care for autistic and epileptic siblings despite challenges and neglect.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying NTA go live your life, related to sibling of autistic and epileptic bros facing neglect.

Comment text discussing the sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers facing neglect and parental demands for salary.

Text post from user EggplantII4927 advising a sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers to focus on education and self-care despite family pressures.

Text post discussing the sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers facing neglect and parental salary demands.

Alt text: Comment discussing neglect faced by sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers and parental demands on her salary

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing neglect faced by sibling of autistic and epileptic brothers and parental demands.