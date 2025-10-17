Parents Beg Son To Care For Disabled Bro After They’re Gone, Sis Furious As He Refuses

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever thought you had your life figured out, only to find out there’s a hidden plot twist in your own family? Like turning 15 and realizing that the “family” you knew was actually missing a sibling you never even knew existed.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) didn’t just find out that he had an older brother he never knew, he also found out he had a neurocognitive disorder and was expected to take care of him in case something happened to their parents. However, when he refused, his twin sister’s accusations left him wondering if he was being unfair.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Imagine thinking your family life is perfectly normal, only to discover that there’s a whole sibling you never knew existed

Young boy with brother outdoors highlighting family care and sibling relationships involving disabled care responsibilities.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Until age 15, the author believed he only had a twin sister, but his parents revealed an older brother with a severe neurocognitive disorder who had been living in care facilities

Text post about parents urging son to care for disabled brother, with sister upset over his refusal to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing explanation of a serious neurocognitive disorder causing full dependence and lifelong care facility stay.

Text excerpt describing family tension over caring for disabled brother, highlighting parents’ plea and sibling’s refusal.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing family dynamics as parents beg son to care for disabled brother, sister upset over refusal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about family conflict over caring for disabled brother, showing tension between siblings and parents' wishes.

Share icon

Parents beg son to care for disabled brother after they are gone as sister is furious over his refusal.

Image credits: TA5045

Man in hospital gown eating soup, illustrating caring for disabled brother after parents are gone and family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While his sister chose to build a relationship with their older brother, he remained distant, seeing him as a stranger due to minimal contact

Text excerpt showing sibling refusing to care for disabled brother after parents’ plea, sparking family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents urging son to care for disabled brother amid family conflict, sister upset as he refuses responsibility.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Excerpt from a letter explaining refusal to care for disabled brother due to high economic burden and expensive care costs.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing parents asking son to care for disabled brother and handling administrative burdens after they’re gone.

Image credits: TA5045

Young man refusing to care for disabled brother, showing a hand gesture of refusal in a modern living room.

Share icon

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After a recent health scare with their father, the parents discussed future caregiving plans, prompting him to state he would not take responsibility for his brother

Text excerpt discussing family conflict over caring for a disabled brother, highlighting sibling anger and refusal to help.

Share icon

Parents beg son to care for disabled brother after they’re gone, sister angry as he refuses responsibility and support.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a brother refusing to care for their disabled sibling despite family pressure and guilt trips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen discussing parents begging son to care for disabled brother, with tension in family as sister is furious over his refusal.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background about a son refusing to care for his disabled brother despite parents’ pleas, causing family conflict.

Share icon

Image credits: TA5045

This left his sister upset, as she felt morally obligated to care for their brother and resented his lack of involvement

Until he was 15, the OP thought his only sibling was his twin sister, so when his parents revealed an older brother who had spent most of his life in specialized care due to a severe neurocognitive disorder, he was shocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brother’s condition made him entirely dependent on others, so his parents had been diligent, covering expensive care and visiting regularly, but he had rarely been part of the family’s everyday life, to the point that even extended relatives knew nothing about him.

While the OP shrugged off the revelation, his twin sister actively joined parental visits and tried to create a bond with their older brother. Unfortunately, their father had a health scare that triggered serious conversations about the future. His parents wanted to ensure their older son’s care if they passed away.

The OP, who saw the brother as a stranger and had only even seen him three times, was unwilling to shoulder the responsibilities or financial burden of his care but was willing to handle administrative tasks. Meanwhile, his sister felt the responsibility should be shared equally. When he didn’t budge, the sister accused him of not loving and caring for their brother.

Young man refusing to care for disabled brother, parents begging, sister upset, tense family conflict in modern kitchen.

Share icon

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The beginning of it all was a family secret. Family secrets can significantly affect both individuals and the family as a whole, and Psych Central acknowledges this. They state that when important information is deliberately hidden within the family, the revelation can be shocking and destabilizing and often leads to suspicion, resentment, and a breakdown of trust among family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP finding himself in this moral dilemma after the revelation is normal. Philosophy Now affirms that deciding whether to care for a disabled sibling involves complex ethical considerations influenced by personal, family, and cultural factors. While it is morally commendable for siblings to share caregiving responsibilities, it is not strictly required.

Instead, setting boundaries is also recommended. Mobilise emphasizes that setting boundaries while deciding to care for a disabled sibling is essential for protecting your mental and emotional well-being, and that involves clearly defining what you can and cannot do and communicating openly with your family.

They also note that it’s important to recognize your limits and be honest about them, while also showing empathy for your sibling’s needs. Saying no or limiting involvement doesn’t mean neglect; rather, it ensures that caregiving is sustainable and that your own health is prioritized alongside your sibling’s care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens sympathized strongly with the OP, arguing that he was not at fault for feeling detached from a brother he barely knew. In fact, they placed the responsibility squarely on his parents, criticizing them for keeping the sibling a secret for so long and essentially denying him a chance at a natural family bond.

Do you agree with this? Should the OP’s parents be blamed more for the strained relationship? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens leaned toward seeing the author as understandably conflicted rather than morally wrong, as they insisted he had no obligation to take care of his brother

Comment discussing parents urging son to care for disabled brother and sister’s anger over his refusal to help.

Comment text about parents begging son to care for disabled brother and sister upset as he refuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents begging son to care for disabled brother after they’re gone, sister upset as he refuses responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing parents urging son to care for disabled brother and sister’s anger over his refusal.

Reddit comment discussing parents urging son to care for disabled brother, expressing frustration and refusal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family dynamics about caring for a disabled brother after parents are gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post on social media about caring for a severely disabled brother and family conflicts over responsibility.

Reddit comment discussing parents begging son to care for disabled brother after they're gone and family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing parents asking son to care for disabled brother and sister’s reaction to refusal.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents begging son to care for disabled brother and sister's reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing family conflict over son refusing to care for disabled brother after parents gone, causing sister's anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing refusal to care for disabled brother and family conflict after parents are gone, highlighting sibling tensions.

Comment about parents begging son to care for disabled brother after they’re gone while sister is furious at his refusal.

Comment discussing parents urging son to care for disabled brother and the conflict with sister over responsibility refusal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family responsibility and care for a disabled brother after parents are gone.

Commenter explaining no obligation to care for disabled brother, highlighting parents’ plea and sister’s anger over refusal.

Text excerpt from online discussion about parents begging son to care for disabled brother after they're gone, with sister furious.