“Aged Like Wine”: 89 Predictions So Accurate, They’d Make Baba Vanga Proud (New Pics)
It’s impossible to predict the future. But we do know that history repeats itself, so we can still make educated guesses. And over time, we sometimes find out that those projections proved to be 100% true.
We took a trip to the Aged Like Wine subreddit, which features posts and statements that have only become more and more accurate as time has passed. Below, you'll find some of the community's best posts, so enjoy scrolling through these statements that turned out to be unsettlingly spot on. And be sure to upvote the ones that you believe aged like fine wine!
He Knew Then What We're Realizing Now
Eisenhower Predicted The Future
Just The Profits Gets Foretold
We often hear about things that aged like milk, such as celebrities being celebrated for their activism then later being charged for horrific crimes. Or couples posting about how much they love one another online before it's revealed that one of them was cheating throughout their entire relationship. But not everything in life is unpredictable. Sometimes, exactly what we speak into the universe ends up becoming true, even if we didn’t think that it would!
That’s where the Aged Like Wine subreddit comes in. This community keeps a record of anything and everything that’s been shared online or in the news that ended up becoming true. From statements made by or about President Trump to predictions about how much a burger and fries will cost in 2025, this community is an eerie time capsule. And clearly, it resonates with many internet users, as it has amassed an impressive 246K members.
Well Said Stephen King
Tweet dated Jan 10, 2017, following Obama’s farewell address.
(2020) If Anything He's Stupider Now
Robert Barron Says An American Pope Won't Be Elected Until It's In Political Decline
When it comes to predicting the future, there’s not much that most of us can do. We might make hopeful bets on our favorite sports team winning the game tonight or pray that it doesn’t rain when we plan to go for a picnic over the weekend. But according to the BBC, there is a simple rule that can help us make better predictions.
Apparently, author Nassim Nicholas Taleb came up with a rule of thumb for how to predict how long something will last. “The first question you should ask is how long it has already existed. The older it is, the more likely it is to go on surviving,” Tom Chatfield explains.
What A Telephone Company Executive Said In 1953 About Phones
Took A Little Longer Than Expected, But Here We Are
Lucky really-most of the Musk Class only discover this when the cell door is closing or the blindfold being offered
Going Through My Old Meme Folder When…
Chatfield goes on to explain that time is the best indicator of what’s going to happen in the future. So instead of looking forward, we actually need to look back. “Our only genuinely reliable technique for looking ahead is to ask what has already proved enduring: what has shown fitness and resilience in the face of time itself, surviving its shocks and as**ults across decades, centuries or millennia,” he notes.
Satire In 2018. Just Another Day In 2025
When The Onion ceases to be satire you know that the end is nigh.
Time Magazine Cover, May 2017
Yep
According to McCrindle, there are a few important factors to keep in mind when trying to predict the future. First, they note that we mustn’t ignore asymmetrical trends. Nowadays, even a trend that emerges through social media can be extremely important and impactful. Just look at the #MeToo movement. At the same time, generational transitions can help us anticipate future trends. If we keep an eye on the younger generations, we might be able to see what’s coming.
They Called It
Elizabeth Holmes
Aged Like An Over 30-Year-Old Expensive Wine
McCrindle notes that catalytic changes can assist us when making predictions as well. They explain that this is when a catalyst and a trend work together to cause societal changes. An example of this is how popular working from home has become in recent years. The catalyst for this change was the pandemic, as many people were forced out of the office. But society has since transitioned instead of going back to exactly where we were before.
Dude Called It
From Over 15 Years Ago
It's Kendrick Lamar.
48 Years Ago, This Was Considered An Outrageous Statement. Now, It Is Just An Accurate Description Of Presidential Power
Shame really, as in many ways he was the smartest US president for a long while. Didn't give a dam about TV and thought facts mattered.
Another important factor we can’t ignore when looking towards the future is human centricity. McCrindle points out that the human psyche will always play a crucial role in shaping what’s to come. And finally, counter trends are something we should all be keeping an eye on if we want to predict what’s going to happen next. There will always be a subset of people who want to go against the grain and revive past trends that are no longer mainstream.
A Prediction Of 2023 From 1923
The Onion Strikes Again!
How Did Conan Know?!?!?
While it can be entertaining when we realize that we happened to predict the future, we all know that life is unpredictable. So it’s probably best to just accept that we won’t always know what’s going to happen. Yes, we should learn lessons from history and work hard to ensure that we don’t repeat mistakes of the past. But we don’t need to fixate on trying to anticipate what tomorrow will bring. Life is full of surprises, good and bad. So we might as well just be along for the ride!
From A 1990 Vanity Fair Article On Donald Trump
This Was Supposed To Aged Like Milk, Sadly It Didn't
Some People Don’t Change, This Is From 1930
Are you impressed by how accurate some of the predictions on this list have been, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that have aged better than you would have ever imagined, and let us know in the comments below what you hope ages like fine wine as time passes. Then, if you’re looking for even more posts from this subreddit, we’ve got another Bored Panda list featuring the same group right here!
Rush Paved The Way For Trump!
Elon's Behavior Could Certainly Be Explained By His Weird D**k. #elongate
Billionaires do be having that little 'richard' energy.
Bernie Sanders Interview From 2013
Almost A Decade
3 Years Ago
1982 Cartoon By Bill Mauldin That Is Relevant Today
15 Years Ago
Well Well Well
I Wish It Was Always This Easy
This Old Quote From Henry George In 1885 Is As Relevant Now Than Ever
Old Meme
How About That
Does This Count? Since It Was His Final Easter?
Wow This Was Impressive
This Low Effort Meme I Made In The Fall Of 2020
Can We Appreciate The Fact That This Screenshot From Superman vs. The Elite Is Still Relevant Even Now?
Foreshadowing
This T-Shirt I Bought About 12 Years Ago
This Is How The Media Always Viewed A Peaceful Protest!
Chinese Professor Accurately Predicted Trump Election, Netanyahu's Attack And Us Involvement In Iran In One Video Posted A Year Ago
Well, For All His Flaws, Obama And Others Before Him Were Right The Whole Time
1975: Anti-American Poster, "They're Having Problems With Their Economy Again" Ron Cobb, United States
Oh Trump…
Planned Parenthood Appeal, 1982
Aged Like Wine (WB Is Copyright Claiming McCSongs Now)
It Only Took 18 Hours Before Charlie Cancelled Season 2
It Wuz About Ethics!
70 Years Later…
This Unpopular Opinion At The Time
Found On A Youtube Video From 2006
This Joke From The Simpsons Is More Appropriate Than Ever
Whilst The OJ Simpson Parts Aged Like Milk. This Didn’t
Gamergate Did A Whole Lot Of Damage To The Youth!
Noam Chomsky: The Republican Party Is The Most Dangerous Organisation "- I Hesitate To Call It A Party -" In Human History
This Toonhole Comic From 2014
Tesla Stock Went Down, Relevance Went Up
Not Only Is It All True, He Staged A Coup In The Gop
Clearing Out My Phone And This One Hit Pretty Hard
"Nothing Can Keep It Out. The Tariff Issue Enters Every American Home." May 22, 1912, US
Probably Not For The Reason They Thought
After Hearing Trump Wanting More Prisons For "Home-Grown" Criminals
Ratm Cover 29 Years Ago
Says the millionaire musician...I have a sneaking suspicion RATM participates in capitalism.
Gumbyverse
Bruce Indeed Defeated The Leader Of The Conservative Party Of Canada, Pierre Poilievre. Poilievre Had Held That Seat For Two Decades
Still Playing Golf
Tech Bros Have A Really Short Memory Span
Oh God
Do I Even Have To Say Anything?
This Mad Magazine Skit About Trump From 1992
That Aged Quickly
His Son Should've Listened
This is a quote from George H W Bush after the 1990 Gulf War, his son later did exactly what he warned against and what he said would happen happened.