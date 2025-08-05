ADVERTISEMENT

It’s impossible to predict the future. But we do know that history repeats itself, so we can still make educated guesses. And over time, we sometimes find out that those projections proved to be 100% true.

We took a trip to the Aged Like Wine subreddit, which features posts and statements that have only become more and more accurate as time has passed. Below, you'll find some of the community's best posts, so enjoy scrolling through these statements that turned out to be unsettlingly spot on. And be sure to upvote the ones that you believe aged like fine wine!

He Knew Then What We're Realizing Now

Portrait of H. L. Mencken with aged like wine accurate political predictions quote from 1920.

    #2

    Eisenhower Predicted The Future

    Black and white photo of skulls piled at a Nazi death camp site with a historic quote by Eisenhower on remembering history.

    #3

    Just The Profits Gets Foretold

    Vintage comic showing war as a wealthy guest while education, sciences, arts, and healthcare remain neglected, aged like wine concept.

    We often hear about things that aged like milk, such as celebrities being celebrated for their activism then later being charged for horrific crimes. Or couples posting about how much they love one another online before it's revealed that one of them was cheating throughout their entire relationship. But not everything in life is unpredictable. Sometimes, exactly what we speak into the universe ends up becoming true, even if we didn’t think that it would!

    That’s where the Aged Like Wine subreddit comes in. This community keeps a record of anything and everything that’s been shared online or in the news that ended up becoming true. From statements made by or about President Trump to predictions about how much a burger and fries will cost in 2025, this community is an eerie time capsule. And clearly, it resonates with many internet users, as it has amassed an impressive 246K members.
    #4

    Well Said Stephen King

    Stephen King tweet praising Obama's speech as sincere and memorable, highlighting accurate predictions aged like wine.

    Tweet dated Jan 10, 2017, following Obama’s farewell address.

    #5

    (2020) If Anything He's Stupider Now

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about a breathtakingly stupid person, relating to aged like wine predictions.

    #6

    Robert Barron Says An American Pope Won't Be Elected Until It's In Political Decline

    Quote about America's political and cultural power affecting religious leadership, related to accurate predictions aged like wine.

    When it comes to predicting the future, there’s not much that most of us can do. We might make hopeful bets on our favorite sports team winning the game tonight or pray that it doesn’t rain when we plan to go for a picnic over the weekend. But according to the BBC, there is a simple rule that can help us make better predictions. 

    Apparently, author Nassim Nicholas Taleb came up with a rule of thumb for how to predict how long something will last. “The first question you should ask is how long it has already existed. The older it is, the more likely it is to go on surviving,” Tom Chatfield explains.
    #7

    What A Telephone Company Executive Said In 1953 About Phones

    Old newspaper clipping predicting future telephones carried like watches and video calling, showcasing aged like wine predictions.

    #8

    Took A Little Longer Than Expected, But Here We Are

    Mark Cuban’s tweet predicting loyalty and political support challenges highlighting accurate aged like wine predictions.

    Colin Matthews
    Colin Matthews
    Colin Matthews
    Community Member
    Lucky really-most of the Musk Class only discover this when the cell door is closing or the blindfold being offered

    #9

    Going Through My Old Meme Folder When…

    Tweet by Dan Harmon humorously predicting history lesson patterns, illustrating aged like wine accurate predictions theme.

    Chatfield goes on to explain that time is the best indicator of what’s going to happen in the future. So instead of looking forward, we actually need to look back. “Our only genuinely reliable technique for looking ahead is to ask what has already proved enduring: what has shown fitness and resilience in the face of time itself, surviving its shocks and as**ults across decades, centuries or millennia,” he notes. 
    #10

    Satire In 2018. Just Another Day In 2025

    Satirical news headline from The Onion about Trump claiming to overrule Constitution using a little-known loophole.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    When The Onion ceases to be satire you know that the end is nigh.

    #11

    Time Magazine Cover, May 2017

    Surreal building blending Saint Basil's Cathedral domes with White House structure, illustrating predictions aged like wine concept.

    #12

    Yep

    Tweet screenshot showing user expressing frustration about the 2020s, mentioning depression without a roaring twenties phase prediction.

    According to McCrindle, there are a few important factors to keep in mind when trying to predict the future. First, they note that we mustn’t ignore asymmetrical trends. Nowadays, even a trend that emerges through social media can be extremely important and impactful. Just look at the #MeToo movement. At the same time, generational transitions can help us anticipate future trends. If we keep an eye on the younger generations, we might be able to see what’s coming.
    #13

    They Called It

    Screenshot of a social media post predicting Elon Musk becoming a supervillain, fitting aged like wine predictions.

    #14

    Elizabeth Holmes

    Young woman billionaire discussing blood diagnostics and accurate predictions in a CBS This Morning interview segment.

    #15

    Aged Like An Over 30-Year-Old Expensive Wine

    Tweet discussing Octavia Butler’s accurate climate change prediction in book Parable of the Sower, labeled aged like wine predictions.

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    McCrindle notes that catalytic changes can assist us when making predictions as well. They explain that this is when a catalyst and a trend work together to cause societal changes. An example of this is how popular working from home has become in recent years. The catalyst for this change was the pandemic, as many people were forced out of the office. But society has since transitioned instead of going back to exactly where we were before.

    #16

    Dude Called It

    Man showing contrasting emotions reacting to the current state of the USA and predicting South Park episodes will be fire aged like wine

    #17

    From Over 15 Years Ago

    Two people smiling and holding a microphone in a dimly lit bar, showcasing aged like wine moments of accurate predictions.

    It's Kendrick Lamar.

    #18

    48 Years Ago, This Was Considered An Outrageous Statement. Now, It Is Just An Accurate Description Of Presidential Power

    Portrait of Richard Nixon with a quote, highlighting accurate predictions that aged like fine wine.

    colinmatthews avatar
    Colin Matthews
    Colin Matthews
    Community Member
    Shame really, as in many ways he was the smartest US president for a long while. Didn't give a dam about TV and thought facts mattered.

    Another important factor we can’t ignore when looking towards the future is human centricity. McCrindle points out that the human psyche will always play a crucial role in shaping what’s to come. And finally, counter trends are something we should all be keeping an eye on if we want to predict what’s going to happen next. There will always be a subset of people who want to go against the grain and revive past trends that are no longer mainstream. 
    #19

    A Prediction Of 2023 From 1923

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a prediction about future strikes and rising egg prices, aged like wine accuracy example.

    #20

    The Onion Strikes Again!

    Mark Zuckerberg speaking at a press event with crowd and microphones, symbolizing aged like wine accurate predictions.

    #21

    How Did Conan Know?!?!?

    Two men reacting to a video game scene depicting destruction, illustrating aged like wine accurate predictions.

    While it can be entertaining when we realize that we happened to predict the future, we all know that life is unpredictable. So it’s probably best to just accept that we won’t always know what’s going to happen. Yes, we should learn lessons from history and work hard to ensure that we don’t repeat mistakes of the past. But we don’t need to fixate on trying to anticipate what tomorrow will bring. Life is full of surprises, good and bad. So we might as well just be along for the ride!
    #22

    From A 1990 Vanity Fair Article On Donald Trump

    Excerpt from text discussing the concept of belief and repetition related to accurate predictions aged like wine.

    #23

    This Was Supposed To Aged Like Milk, Sadly It Didn't

    Scene from a classic TV show meme illustrating aged like wine predictions with unchanged humorous dialogue.

    #24

    Some People Don’t Change, This Is From 1930

    Vintage cartoon showing anti-vaccinationists walking off a cliff labeled misinformation into smallpox below.

    Are you impressed by how accurate some of the predictions on this list have been, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that have aged better than you would have ever imagined, and let us know in the comments below what you hope ages like fine wine as time passes. Then, if you’re looking for even more posts from this subreddit, we’ve got another Bored Panda list featuring the same group right here!
    #25

    Rush Paved The Way For Trump!

    Tweet by Dana Gould reflecting on Rush Limbaugh's lack of lasting value and cultural impact after his death.

    #26

    Elon's Behavior Could Certainly Be Explained By His Weird D**k. #elongate

    Screenshot of social media posts discussing Elon Musk rumors, illustrating aged like wine predictions with viral accuracy.

    #27

    Bernie Sanders Interview From 2013

    Political quote about privatizing government agencies and policy agendas with accurate predictions reference.

    #28

    Almost A Decade

    Elon Musk interviewed by Stephen Colbert on a late-night show discussing predictions and accuracy in a studio setting.

    #29

    3 Years Ago

    Two images side by side showing a character inspired by Elon Musk and Elon Musk smiling outdoors, aged like wine prediction.

    #30

    1982 Cartoon By Bill Mauldin That Is Relevant Today

    Black and white cartoon showing France and Germany inspecting a pipeline with a tank in the background, aged like wine prediction.

    #31

    15 Years Ago

    Man with glasses and gray hair in a cluttered room, discussing predictions so accurate like aged wine in a casual setting.

    #32

    Well Well Well

    Screenshot from Fallout 3 showing a futuristic newspaper headline predicting U.S. annexation of Canada.

    #33

    I Wish It Was Always This Easy

    Screenshot of a social media post about escaping an MLM scam, highlighting accurate predictions like aged like wine.

    #34

    This Old Quote From Henry George In 1885 Is As Relevant Now Than Ever

    Portrait of Henry George with a protectionism quote, related to accurate predictions aged like wine concept.

    #35

    Old Meme

    Two men in conversation with one lighting a cigarette, illustrating aged like wine prediction about crises within five years.

    #36

    How About That

    Twitter post by user john predicting Musk slashing USAID and 4chan going down, showcasing accurate aged like wine predictions.

    #37

    Does This Count? Since It Was His Final Easter?

    Pope Francis exploring ancient papal tombs in a dimly lit underground chamber related to aged wine predictions theme.

    #38

    Wow This Was Impressive

    Vintage baseball scene showing players and umpire at home plate with a stadium crowd in the background.

    #39

    This Low Effort Meme I Made In The Fall Of 2020

    Man reacting with initial happiness then shock to predictions about Donald Trump winning and losing in 2020 and 2024.

    #40

    Can We Appreciate The Fact That This Screenshot From Superman vs. The Elite Is Still Relevant Even Now?

    Animated scene of two men debating morality, illustrating predictions so accurate they aged like wine concept.

    #41

    Foreshadowing

    Ellen Page holding a sign, with a nostalgic style reflecting aged like wine predictions and accuracy.

    #42

    This T-Shirt I Bought About 12 Years Ago

    Black t-shirt with faded text warning about the power of stupid people in large groups, reflecting aged like wine predictions.

    #43

    This Is How The Media Always Viewed A Peaceful Protest!

    Martin Luther King in a chaotic scene, discussing non-violent protests and predictions aged like wine accuracy.

    #44

    Chinese Professor Accurately Predicted Trump Election, Netanyahu's Attack And Us Involvement In Iran In One Video Posted A Year Ago

    Man teaching geo-strategy on whiteboard about Iran trap in a video on accurate predictions aged like wine.

    #45

    Well, For All His Flaws, Obama And Others Before Him Were Right The Whole Time

    Screenshot of an article predicting US decline, showcasing aged like wine accurate political predictions.

    #46

    1975: Anti-American Poster, "They're Having Problems With Their Economy Again" Ron Cobb, United States

    Vintage political cartoon showing large airplane shadow over villagers with caption about economy, representing predictions aged like wine.

    #47

    Oh Trump…

    Excerpt from New York article highlighting controversial social life comments linked to aged like wine predictions accuracy.

    #48

    Planned Parenthood Appeal, 1982

    Black and white photo of a couple and a man between them in bed, highlighting aged like wine predictions on decision-making.

    #49

    Aged Like Wine (WB Is Copyright Claiming McCSongs Now)

    Minecraft character in suit next to bold text about content ownership, illustrating accurate predictions and aged like wine theme.

    #50

    It Only Took 18 Hours Before Charlie Cancelled Season 2

    Man in red shirt holding microphone next to a large Season Two sign in a video about predictions aged like wine.

    #51

    It Wuz About Ethics!

    Cartoon depicting gamer gate and neo-reactionaries with a puppet, illustrating a prediction aged like wine.

    #52

    70 Years Later…

    Black and white photo of Nikita Khrushchev with a quote about America, related to accurate aged like wine predictions.

    #53

    This Unpopular Opinion At The Time

    Reddit post discussing Elon Musk's controversial pandemic opinions with comments and user interactions on r/unpopularopinion.

    #54

    Found On A Youtube Video From 2006

    Man in a suit speaking during an interview with comments about predictions so accurate in the background.

    #55

    This Joke From The Simpsons Is More Appropriate Than Ever

    Scene from The Simpsons showing satirical political convention signs and crowds, related to accurate predictions aged like wine.

    #56

    Whilst The OJ Simpson Parts Aged Like Milk. This Didn’t

    Man in glasses and suit with head injury speaking seriously, representing aged like wine predictions accuracy.

    #57

    Gamergate Did A Whole Lot Of Damage To The Youth!

    Text excerpt discussing political strategy involving angry young men and Gamergate culture in aged like wine predictions context.

    #58

    Noam Chomsky: The Republican Party Is The Most Dangerous Organisation "- I Hesitate To Call It A Party -" In Human History

    Text excerpt discussing predictions and warnings about climate change policies and their impact on human survival in accurate aged like wine style.

    #59

    This Toonhole Comic From 2014

    Cartoon of Tweety and Sylvester with social media bird in cages, illustrating aged predictions and accurate social commentary.

    #60

    Tesla Stock Went Down, Relevance Went Up

    Scene from Rick and Morty showing a cartoon cockroach questioning rising fascism, reflecting aged like wine accurate predictions.

    #61

    Not Only Is It All True, He Staged A Coup In The Gop

    Screenshot of tweets discussing predictions about Elon Musk, social media behavior, and emotional needs, highlighting accurate aged like wine insights.

    #62

    Clearing Out My Phone And This One Hit Pretty Hard

    Tweet by A.R. Moxon discussing support for fascists and economic consequences, related to accurate predictions.

    #63

    "Nothing Can Keep It Out. The Tariff Issue Enters Every American Home." May 22, 1912, US

    Vintage political cartoon depicting a family watching a spotlight labeled tariff issue, illustrating predictions aged like wine.

    #64

    Probably Not For The Reason They Thought

    Man presenting the contrast between democracy and fascism on a whiteboard, illustrating accurate political predictions.

    #65

    After Hearing Trump Wanting More Prisons For "Home-Grown" Criminals

    Vintage book cover showing bold text about dictatorship, fitting aged like wine predictions for accuracy with striking design.

    #66

    Ratm Cover 29 Years Ago

    Rage Against The Machine album cover featuring a young boy with a red shirt and cape, symbolizing aged like wine predictions.

    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    Says the millionaire musician...I have a sneaking suspicion RATM participates in capitalism.

    #67

    Gumbyverse

    Social media post discussing new movie and series expansions, referencing predictions aged like wine for accuracy.

    #68

    Bruce Indeed Defeated The Leader Of The Conservative Party Of Canada, Pierre Poilievre. Poilievre Had Held That Seat For Two Decades

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting viral predictions related to aged like wine accuracy with 1.2M views.

    #69

    Still Playing Golf

    Twitter posts discussing presidential salary spent on golf with accurate aged like wine predictions.

    #70

    Tech Bros Have A Really Short Memory Span

    Tweet screenshot showing headline about a Silicon Valley tech company accidentally inventing the bus, related to accurate predictions.

    #71

    Oh God

    Tweet by Max Berger discussing accurate predictions about capitalism, fascism, and social class, showcasing aged like wine insights.

    #72

    Do I Even Have To Say Anything?

    Luigi holding a gun in a colorful video game scene, illustrating accurate predictions aged like wine.

    #73

    This Mad Magazine Skit About Trump From 1992

    Cartoon from 1992 Mad Magazine showing Donald Trump and financial predictions accurate like aged wine.

    #74

    That Aged Quickly

    Screenshot of online comments discussing the Kerch Bridge bombing, highlighting predictions accurate like Baba Vanga.

    #75

    His Son Should've Listened

    Former President George H.W. Bush in suit with accurate aged like wine political prediction quote on Iraq conflict.

    This is a quote from George H W Bush after the 1990 Gulf War, his son later did exactly what he warned against and what he said would happen happened.

    #76

    People Should’ve Listened To The Educated Black Woman!

    Tweet by Kamala Harris discussing the No War Against Iran Act to prevent unauthorized military action.

    #77

    Clinton Was Right About Republicans Being Evil Ever Since The 90s!

    Screenshot of Hillary Clinton tweet from 2015 predicting a Republican president could nominate four Supreme Court justices, aged like wine.

    #78

    Remember This Super Funny Joke He Made On The Campaign Trail?

    Aged Like Wine prediction showing Trump at rally with quote about wanting votes in Las Vegas June 2024 event

    #79

    There’s Something Musky About This

    Two people representing billionaires worldwide and the growing awareness of how to cyberbully them, meme format.

    #80

    Hillary Called It

    Screenshot showing Hillary Clinton tweet about nuclear weapons trust, and Politico headline on Trump mobilizing nuclear submarines.

    #81

    There Were Signs

    Screenshot of a social media prediction about political employment data, highlighting accuracy of aged like wine predictions.

    #82

    Frank Zappa Warns About America Moving Towards A Fascist Theocracy In 1986

    Frank Zappa in a video still discussing fascist theocracy, related to aged like wine predictions and accuracy.

    #83

    This Quote Was Made More Than A Decade Ago

    Text excerpt from The Hill article discussing funding sources and golf construction amid economic recession.

    #84

    This Tumblr User Called It

    Tweet from More Perfect Union reporting Supreme Court ruling weakening Clean Water Act limits on sewage discharge into water.

    #85

    Anonymous Called It 3 Days Ago. The Trump Regime Pumped And Dumped The Market Twice In Two Days!

    Social media post discussing market manipulation and a denied 90-day tariff pause amid accurate predictions aged like wine.

    #86

    This New Yorker Cartoon From 1974

    1974 cartoon showing a tense meeting questioning loyalty, fitting predictions aged like wine in political context.

    #87

    Well Well Well

    Screenshot of a political tweet and news segment showing predictions that aged like wine with accurate statements.

    #88

    This Random Take About Tucker Carson 6 Years Ago

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing media figures with complex views in a r/chomsky community post.

    #89

    From October 10, 2025: If You're Surprised You Weren't Paying Attention

    Two men armed with bombs labeled Trump 2024 in a political cartoon illustrating election campaign tensions, aged like wine.

    #90

    Well..well..well…

    Tweet by JD Vance discussing government secrecy about Epstein’s clients linked to accurate predictions.

