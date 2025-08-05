We took a trip to the Aged Like Wine subreddit, which features posts and statements that have only become more and more accurate as time has passed. Below, you'll find some of the community's best posts, so enjoy scrolling through these statements that turned out to be unsettlingly spot on. And be sure to upvote the ones that you believe aged like fine wine!

It’s impossible to predict the future. But we do know that history repeats itself, so we can still make educated guesses. And over time, we sometimes find out that those projections proved to be 100% true.

#1 He Knew Then What We're Realizing Now Share icon

#2 Eisenhower Predicted The Future Share icon

#3 Just The Profits Gets Foretold Share icon

We often hear about things that aged like milk, such as celebrities being celebrated for their activism then later being charged for horrific crimes. Or couples posting about how much they love one another online before it's revealed that one of them was cheating throughout their entire relationship. But not everything in life is unpredictable. Sometimes, exactly what we speak into the universe ends up becoming true, even if we didn’t think that it would! ADVERTISEMENT That’s where the Aged Like Wine subreddit comes in. This community keeps a record of anything and everything that’s been shared online or in the news that ended up becoming true. From statements made by or about President Trump to predictions about how much a burger and fries will cost in 2025, this community is an eerie time capsule. And clearly, it resonates with many internet users, as it has amassed an impressive 246K members.

#4 Well Said Stephen King Share icon Tweet dated Jan 10, 2017, following Obama’s farewell address.



#5 (2020) If Anything He's Stupider Now Share icon

#6 Robert Barron Says An American Pope Won't Be Elected Until It's In Political Decline Share icon

When it comes to predicting the future, there’s not much that most of us can do. We might make hopeful bets on our favorite sports team winning the game tonight or pray that it doesn’t rain when we plan to go for a picnic over the weekend. But according to the BBC, there is a simple rule that can help us make better predictions. Apparently, author Nassim Nicholas Taleb came up with a rule of thumb for how to predict how long something will last. “The first question you should ask is how long it has already existed. The older it is, the more likely it is to go on surviving,” Tom Chatfield explains.

#7 What A Telephone Company Executive Said In 1953 About Phones Share icon

#8 Took A Little Longer Than Expected, But Here We Are Share icon

#9 Going Through My Old Meme Folder When… Share icon

Chatfield goes on to explain that time is the best indicator of what’s going to happen in the future. So instead of looking forward, we actually need to look back. “Our only genuinely reliable technique for looking ahead is to ask what has already proved enduring: what has shown fitness and resilience in the face of time itself, surviving its shocks and as**ults across decades, centuries or millennia,” he notes.

#10 Satire In 2018. Just Another Day In 2025 Share icon

#11 Time Magazine Cover, May 2017 Share icon

#12 Yep Share icon

According to McCrindle, there are a few important factors to keep in mind when trying to predict the future. First, they note that we mustn’t ignore asymmetrical trends. Nowadays, even a trend that emerges through social media can be extremely important and impactful. Just look at the #MeToo movement. At the same time, generational transitions can help us anticipate future trends. If we keep an eye on the younger generations, we might be able to see what’s coming.

#13 They Called It Share icon

#14 Elizabeth Holmes Share icon

#15 Aged Like An Over 30-Year-Old Expensive Wine Share icon

McCrindle notes that catalytic changes can assist us when making predictions as well. They explain that this is when a catalyst and a trend work together to cause societal changes. An example of this is how popular working from home has become in recent years. The catalyst for this change was the pandemic, as many people were forced out of the office. But society has since transitioned instead of going back to exactly where we were before. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Dude Called It Share icon

#17 From Over 15 Years Ago Share icon It's Kendrick Lamar.



#18 48 Years Ago, This Was Considered An Outrageous Statement. Now, It Is Just An Accurate Description Of Presidential Power Share icon

Another important factor we can’t ignore when looking towards the future is human centricity. McCrindle points out that the human psyche will always play a crucial role in shaping what’s to come. And finally, counter trends are something we should all be keeping an eye on if we want to predict what’s going to happen next. There will always be a subset of people who want to go against the grain and revive past trends that are no longer mainstream.

#19 A Prediction Of 2023 From 1923 Share icon

#20 The Onion Strikes Again! Share icon

#21 How Did Conan Know?!?!? Share icon

While it can be entertaining when we realize that we happened to predict the future, we all know that life is unpredictable. So it’s probably best to just accept that we won’t always know what’s going to happen. Yes, we should learn lessons from history and work hard to ensure that we don’t repeat mistakes of the past. But we don’t need to fixate on trying to anticipate what tomorrow will bring. Life is full of surprises, good and bad. So we might as well just be along for the ride!

#22 From A 1990 Vanity Fair Article On Donald Trump Share icon

#23 This Was Supposed To Aged Like Milk, Sadly It Didn't Share icon

#24 Some People Don’t Change, This Is From 1930 Share icon

Are you impressed by how accurate some of the predictions on this list have been, pandas? Then, if you're looking for even more posts from this subreddit, we've got another Bored Panda list featuring the same group right here!

#25 Rush Paved The Way For Trump! Share icon

#26 Elon's Behavior Could Certainly Be Explained By His Weird D**k. #elongate Share icon

#27 Bernie Sanders Interview From 2013 Share icon

#28 Almost A Decade Share icon

#29 3 Years Ago Share icon

#30 1982 Cartoon By Bill Mauldin That Is Relevant Today Share icon

#31 15 Years Ago Share icon

#32 Well Well Well Share icon

#33 I Wish It Was Always This Easy Share icon

#34 This Old Quote From Henry George In 1885 Is As Relevant Now Than Ever Share icon

#35 Old Meme Share icon

#36 How About That Share icon

#37 Does This Count? Since It Was His Final Easter? Share icon

#38 Wow This Was Impressive Share icon

#39 This Low Effort Meme I Made In The Fall Of 2020 Share icon

#40 Can We Appreciate The Fact That This Screenshot From Superman vs. The Elite Is Still Relevant Even Now? Share icon

#41 Foreshadowing Share icon

#42 This T-Shirt I Bought About 12 Years Ago Share icon

#43 This Is How The Media Always Viewed A Peaceful Protest! Share icon

#44 Chinese Professor Accurately Predicted Trump Election, Netanyahu's Attack And Us Involvement In Iran In One Video Posted A Year Ago Share icon

#45 Well, For All His Flaws, Obama And Others Before Him Were Right The Whole Time Share icon

#46 1975: Anti-American Poster, "They're Having Problems With Their Economy Again" Ron Cobb, United States Share icon

#47 Oh Trump… Share icon

#48 Planned Parenthood Appeal, 1982 Share icon

#49 Aged Like Wine (WB Is Copyright Claiming McCSongs Now) Share icon

#50 It Only Took 18 Hours Before Charlie Cancelled Season 2 Share icon

#51 It Wuz About Ethics! Share icon

#52 70 Years Later… Share icon

#53 This Unpopular Opinion At The Time Share icon

#54 Found On A Youtube Video From 2006 Share icon

#55 This Joke From The Simpsons Is More Appropriate Than Ever Share icon

#56 Whilst The OJ Simpson Parts Aged Like Milk. This Didn’t Share icon

#57 Gamergate Did A Whole Lot Of Damage To The Youth! Share icon

#58 Noam Chomsky: The Republican Party Is The Most Dangerous Organisation "- I Hesitate To Call It A Party -" In Human History Share icon

#59 This Toonhole Comic From 2014 Share icon

#60 Tesla Stock Went Down, Relevance Went Up Share icon

#61 Not Only Is It All True, He Staged A Coup In The Gop Share icon

#62 Clearing Out My Phone And This One Hit Pretty Hard Share icon

#63 "Nothing Can Keep It Out. The Tariff Issue Enters Every American Home." May 22, 1912, US Share icon

#64 Probably Not For The Reason They Thought Share icon

#65 After Hearing Trump Wanting More Prisons For "Home-Grown" Criminals Share icon

#66 Ratm Cover 29 Years Ago Share icon

#67 Gumbyverse Share icon

#68 Bruce Indeed Defeated The Leader Of The Conservative Party Of Canada, Pierre Poilievre. Poilievre Had Held That Seat For Two Decades Share icon

#69 Still Playing Golf Share icon

#70 Tech Bros Have A Really Short Memory Span Share icon

#71 Oh God Share icon

#72 Do I Even Have To Say Anything? Share icon

#73 This Mad Magazine Skit About Trump From 1992 Share icon

#74 That Aged Quickly Share icon

#75 His Son Should've Listened Share icon This is a quote from George H W Bush after the 1990 Gulf War, his son later did exactly what he warned against and what he said would happen happened.



#76 People Should’ve Listened To The Educated Black Woman! Share icon

#77 Clinton Was Right About Republicans Being Evil Ever Since The 90s! Share icon

#78 Remember This Super Funny Joke He Made On The Campaign Trail? Share icon

#79 There’s Something Musky About This Share icon

#80 Hillary Called It Share icon

#81 There Were Signs Share icon

#82 Frank Zappa Warns About America Moving Towards A Fascist Theocracy In 1986 Share icon

#83 This Quote Was Made More Than A Decade Ago Share icon

#84 This Tumblr User Called It Share icon

#85 Anonymous Called It 3 Days Ago. The Trump Regime Pumped And Dumped The Market Twice In Two Days! Share icon

#86 This New Yorker Cartoon From 1974 Share icon

#87 Well Well Well Share icon

#88 This Random Take About Tucker Carson 6 Years Ago Share icon

