‘Twas the year 1999, and the world was on tenterhooks. We were in the grip of Y2K doomsday prediction paranoia. Many of us had been led to believe that all hell would break loose when the clock struck 12 on New Year’s Eve, and we moved over into a new millennium. Banks would freeze, traffic lights would go crazy. Heck, a few "experts" even said planes would fall from the sky. It's no surprise then that some people thought we wouldn’t make it to see the light of day.

To say those predictions aged like milk is the understatement of the millennium. People held their breath as they counted down the last few seconds of the year. Then breathed a collective sigh of relief when life went on exactly as it was before. Y2K was just one of many times people got it wrong. But sometimes, predictions do come true.

Aged Like Wine is an online community where people share "things that have stood the test of time." It has over 217,000 members. As the name suggests, it's filled with posts "of wine quality" that "aged well". Bored Panda has picked our favorites from the page. From politics, to technology and everything in between, it seems some people could have bet their bottom dollar when they made a prediction out of the blue. Don't miss the interesting interviews we had with Nina Ashby and Kim Alexis, two psychics who are both experts in their field.

#1

President Roosevelt In 1938

Text from a book page with Franklin Roosevelt's 1938 warning about democracy and private power, a prediction that aged like wine.

Silly-Power Report

earonn
Earonn -
Earonn -
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks, USA, for testing how it plays out for a country. Would be nice if you didn't drag the rest of us in, though.

Nina Ashby has done many things in her life, all of which have led her to where she is today. She tells Bored Panda she never set out to become a professional psychic but her interests, passions and talents lead her in that direction, and she has not looked back.

"I was born with the psychic ability to see auras and spent many years finding out about what I was seeing, why I saw it and how it connected to other spiritual gifts," Ashby says. Because of her interest in color, she studied to become a professional sculptor. After an 11-year career in the arts, she pivoted.

"I studied to become a massage therapist and energy healer as a result of my obsession with learning about energy, holistic health and esoteric studies in divination: astrology, palmistry, graphology, numerology, card reading (Tarot and Oracle Cards) as well as Channeling, Past Life and Akashic Record reading, amongst other things," said Ashby. "This has been a lifelong process of self-development and learning as well as teaching, writing, broadcasting and personal consultations.

The U.K.-based psychic has clients all over the world. "I have been working as a professional full time holistic healer and psychic since 1980. My late husband and I taught esoteric studies, psychic and personal development and did personal healing consultations for 32 years together," she told us.

"I then continued the work and added hypnotherapy to my skill-set, using my psychic ability to deal with the unconscious mind in new ways. I now mostly see clients for psychic work at different energetic frequencies: from mundane to the Spiritual."
    #2

    Pink Knew

    Tweet from 2009 with a prediction regarding Kanye West, made by the singer Pink.

    Ambitious-Noise9211 Report

    Another psychic, Kim Alexis says she always had an interest in the esoteric as a teenager. "I would play around with astrology and tarot cards and in my twenties read books about Buddhist monks."

    A hitch-hiking travel trip with a friend across Europe and North Africa in her twenties fueled her passion for all things spiritual. "I encountered coffee cup readers, who read the dried grains of your drunken coffee, tarot readers, palm readers, meditators and where I had many experiences with spirits who had passed over (deceased) and much more," she reveals.

    "In Morrocco, I sold crystals, which by the way is all presented in my book The Adventurous Spirit - Walking Between Two Worlds. In later years I attended spiritualist churches to watch and learn about spiritual mediums and trained as a crystal healer, hypnotherapist and past life regressionist."

    Today, the expert runs retreats, and teaches others to be psychics and mediums. "A psychic is someone who can read the energy field (aura) of a person to receive information beyond normal human senses," she explains.

    "[They're] able to tap into their energetic field to provide insights into their past, present and future often with the use of tools like tarot cards and with Clairvoyance -seeing -receiving visions or images, Clairsentience -feeling- sensing emotions and events."

    #3

    What A Story

    Tweet showing a prediction about marriage that came true with over 600,000 likes.

    Bloy Report

    Ashby's definition of a psychic is a bit more detailed. "A Professional Psychic is a person who has developed their innate gifts of subtle perception to attune themselves consciously to other’s energy field and perceive information stored therein. They then act as a mirror to reveal what they ’see’/perceive about what the individual is carrying within various layers of their energy field - mundane matters such as health, career, relationships of all sorts, their relationship with themselves, how they are coping with life at every level of their Being," she begins, adding that psychics can have specialities, based upon their personal psychic abilities and training.

    "Clairsentience is the ability to feel physical sensations in relation to the other, coming through the physical senses of touch to psychical reactions, taste and smell., Empaths feel other’s emotions. Clairvoyants see colours, patterns and images and perhaps other’s energy field or aura. Clairaudients hear Spirit voices, music, sounds in assoiaction with others. Intuitives pick up thought forms, words, concepts and strategic ideas," explains Ashby. "Most psychics utilise several or more to perceive information form people, animals or places in order to feed back to the other their perceptions."

    #4

    Posted July 20, 2022 And Likely To Become More Relevant Every Year

    Social media post predicting climate change disasters seen through phones filming close to home; aged predictions like wine.

    Unleashtheducks Report

    #5

    This Magazine From 28 Years Ago

    Predictions about future costs: burger $16, vacation $12,500, car $65,000. "You'll eat in. You won't drive. And you won't go anywhere."

    banstovia Report

    #6

    It's Perfect

    Cartoon character wearing a 2020 shirt says "And that was only January!" predicting tumultuous events.

    kapelmuttery Report

    People have long been intrigued by what the future holds. They’ve sought the help of oracles, shamans, prophets, and psychics to use their special gifts and "powers” and prepare the world for what’s to come.

    While we have been told countless times, and by many people, that the end of the earth is near, that day is yet to come. Some predictions, though, have come true...

    Nostradamus and Baba Vanga are two of the most well-known seers in history. Revered by some, ridiculed by others, both still continue to be quoted centuries after their deaths. Depending on who you ask, both have had hits and misses.

    Nostradamus was a French astrologer from the Renaissance era. Born in 1503, he is reported to have begun practicing medicine in the 1530s, “despite not only never having taken a medical degree but also apparently having been expelled from medical school.”

    Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, or Baba Vanga, was a Bulgarian mystic and healer. She went blind as a child and claimed to be able to see far into the future. According to Baba Vanga, the world will end in 5079.
    #7

    Well, It Happened!

    Tweet predicting Trump running against Kamala Harris in four years, emphasizing aged predictions coming true.

    CapitalCourse Report

    Jrog
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #8

    Apparently, He Was Right

    Quote from Richard M. Nixon on legality featured in AZ Quotes.

    ZQuestionSleep Report

    #9

    An Askreddit Thread From August 2019 Asking What Trump Would Tweet If He Had Lived In Different Historical Periods

    Social media post joking about administration with ironic commentary, showcasing predictions that aged like wine.

    Educational_Cap2772 Report

    Nostradamus is credited (by some) for accurately predicting the death of King Henry II, the rise of Napoleon and Adolf Hitler, the Great Fire of London, the fall of the Twin Towers (9/11 attacks), the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and even the COVID-19 pandemic.

    His book "Les Propheties" holds even more future predictions, some of which may or may not come true. Keep scrolling to find out what he believed 2025 holds for the human race...
    #10

    I Was Told That This Belongs Here Instead Of R/Agedlikemilk — I Am Sifting Through 15k Media Files Today And Came Across This Gem. I Wish This User Hadn’t Been Right…

    Reddit post from r/AskReddit predicting 2020 could be the start of a bad decade.

    IronMoin Report

    Slapdash1
    Slapdash1
    Slapdash1
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    William Gibson's idea of "the jackpot:" not one massive apocalyptic event, but a series of smaller, overlaping crises. Not a knockout but a series of kicks in the bóllocks

    #11

    The Pipeline Stays Strong

    Tweet humorously predicts future actions for a girl near the end of her fame.

    TheJackForge Report

    Jrog
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2 out of 3 right now, and rolling steadily toward the last one.

    #12

    Hitchhiker's Guide Knew What Was Coming!

    Text from Douglas Adams' book "Mostly Harmless" with witty predictions aged like wine.

    Loud_Ad_255 Report

    We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Nostradamus didn't seem to think 2025 would be a good year for us. In fact, he warned of a very close call, saying a large asteroid would approach the earth with extreme proximity. He wrote that this would change our destiny and we'd be faced with massive natural disasters, including volcanic eruptions and floods.

    #13

    Published In 2013. We’re A Very Predictable People

    Satirical article about U.S. citizens leaning towards a charismatic authoritarian leader, published in 2013.

    The-Curiosity-Rover Report

    #14

    14 Years Ago The Show Ugly Americans Described Donald Trump

    Cartoon devil discussing unqualified hiring, comparing it to real-life predictions and The Apprentice scenario.

    Hacksaw6412 Report

    #15

    Trump Did In Fact Blames The Plane Crash On DEI

    Rescue boat near a crashed plane wreckage in water at night, city lights in the background, capturing a prediction that came true.

    lostredditorlurking Report

    It'll be even worse for the British, Nostradamus warned. "When those from the lands of Europe, see England set up her throne behind. Her flanks, there will be cruel wars," he wrote. "The kingdom will be marked by wars so cruel, foes from within and without will arise. A great pestilence from the past returns, no enemy more deadly under the skies.”

    Some have interpreted this to mean that England could face a double whammy of devastating wars and the resurgence of an old or ancient plague.

    #16

    X Æ A-12

    Tweet by Doctor Necrotic Doom predicting a name trend, labeled "Holy s**t," with 123 retweets and 462 likes.

    Midwestern_Pariah Report

    #17

    Trump Sneakers From A 1998 Issue Of Cracked Magazine

    Illustration of diamond-encrusted, gold-plated shoes from an article on predictions that aged like wine.

    professor_doom Report

    #18

    I Was Right!

    Reddit prediction about Jojo Siwa's career and personal life, discussing phases similar to Miley Cyrus.

    thefatfabfam Report

    As for Baba Vanga, who became known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," she’s credited with predicting the accidental death of Princess Diana and the election of America’s first black president, Barack Obama.

    Baba Vanga seemed to echo some of Nostradamus' sentiments, saying that 2025 would see a conflict in Europe that will devastate the continent’s population. The psychic believed that this year will see the beginning of the apocalypse. A series of events over the coming years will eventually result in the world ending in 5079.

    #19

    In Light Of AOC Not Becoming Top Democrat In House Oversite Committee, Here's A Simpsons Clip From 2008

    Cartoon character making a prediction about the Democratic Party in a humorous expression.

    Some_Random_Android Report

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just as Keir Starmer is doing in the UK. Very disappointed.

    #20

    Thank You, Chief Wiggum

    Characters from a popular animated show discuss the law, illustrating predictions that aged like wine.

    Some_Random_Android Report

    #21

    Corn Was Right

    Tweet theorizing about Mr. Beast, highlighting predictions that aged like wine.

    GriffinFTW Report

    #22

    Futurama

    AI girlfriend warns about data mining, followed by a Futurama scene with text "personal data sold to highest bidder."

    GriffinFTW Report

    #23

    😐

    Jimmy Carter, 100, will skip Donald Trump's inauguration, published Dec. 2024. Prediction comes true in video headlines.

    neutralidiotas Report

    #24

    This Cybertruck Is On 🔥🔥🔥

    Cybertruck with a futuristic design, posted by Elon Musk on Twitter, parked near Ashley HomeStore.

    elonmusk Report

    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good they advertise that clearly that the Musk c**p cars might burst into flames unexpectedly.

    #25

    Sony Playstation Getting Its Content Stolen, Then Claiming That Buyer's Only Owned "License To Play That Game". It Made This Old Xkcd Comic Resonate Now

    Stick figure comic about piracy highlighting issue of DRM-locked media and its long-term limitations; aged like wine.

    SalamanderFlames Report

    #26

    Family Guy Predicted 2022 Disney

    Cartoon of Disney stock slide prediction with a steep downward graph line; humorous scene featuring park visitors.

    Mysterious_Fun4799 Report

    #27

    Oh Wow

    Poster for look-alike contest on parking meter, NYC street scene.

    Clech959 Report

    #28

    It Never Stops

    Tweet predicting Trump easily getting out of a difficult situation; aged like wine.

    GargoyleJupiter Report

    #29

    It Turns Out That Alt-Right Comic Artist Stonetoss Is Of Latin American Decent, Which Makes This Image All The More Ironic

    Cartoon characters discuss an idea while reading a paper; US-Mexico border depicted as closed. Keywords: Aged Like Wine predictions.

    dm_me_amogus_p*rn Report

    #30

    Foreshadowing Is A Literary Device Wh-

    Aged Like Wine: Article headline on J.K. Rowling and Twitter post from Daily Mail about potential legal issues.

    LEGamesRose Report

    BTDubs
    BTDubs
    BTDubs
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I literally can't wait, two (holocaust denying) birds with one stone!

    #31

    “Because Of The Death Of President Jimmy Carter, The Flag May, For The First Time Ever During An Inauguration Of A Future President, Be At Half Mast,” Trump Wrote Friday On Truth Social. “Nobody Wants To See This, And No American Can Be Happy About It. Let’s See How It Plays Out. Make America Great

    Man with a confident expression and text about predicting inauguration complaints, illustrating aged predictions.

    brother_p Report

    #32

    American Politics

    Comic character in a suit punches through a wooden podium, referencing predictions that came true.

    Reflective599 Report

    #33

    I Fear They Might've Been Right

    Reddit post about a 2025 time traveler prediction with reminders set for future verification.

    brokenlavalight Report

    BTDubs
    BTDubs
    BTDubs
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    r/whitepeopletwitter was temporarily banned after MuskRat tweeted about them unfavorably.

    #34

    I Accidentally Predicted This On My 2025 Bingo Card

    Bingo card dated Dec 31, 2024, with a prediction about a plane crash in the U.S. that kills over 30 people circled.

    alexelalexela Report

    #35

    Trump Wine Sure Is Aging Fast These Days

    News article about future developments in Gaza featuring beachfront resort plans, highlighting predictions coming true.

    GamingFlorisNL Report

    #36

    11 Years Ago

    Person holding a sign with "they", representing a prediction about gender-neutral pronouns.

    ereface Report

    #37

    This Was Posted 7 Hours Before The News Broke

    Tweet predicting Henry Kissinger's death, reflecting on aged predictions coming true.

    alehansolo21 Report

    Jrog
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have the same feeling for 40 years, it eventually happens...

    #38

    Georgenotfound And Wilbur Soot (The People In This Image) Were Both Recently (Seperately) Exposed For S*xual A*sault

    Two people in oversized gray shirts stand in front of a height chart, one waving. Comedy and youth captured in style.

    lazygenius999 Report

    #39

    I Don't Think Anything Needs To Be Said

    Baby with pacifier interacting with iPad, highlighting predictions on technology's impact on toddlers' development.

    Octo_Unicorn_ofYT Report

    #40

    Gabe Newell Over The Years

    Three men, each with different hairstyles and glasses, smiling in various settings, showcasing predictions aged like wine.

    AlternativeRuler Report

    #41

    It Was A Warning

    Two men in a hallway, energetically expressing surprise, fitting the theme "Aged Like Wine," embodying predictions coming true.

    we_can_all_learn_ai Report

    #42

    They Did It Again!

    Cartoon boxing scene prediction with a character getting punched and later declared the winner in the ring.

    banstovia Report

    #43

    This Note I Wrote 2 Years

    Pixar movie prediction with colored characters, "Dream Productions," on Disney+.

    010rusty Report

    #44

    An Old Dilbert Comic Predicted Our Terrible Reality

    Comic strip featuring Dogbert meeting a Soviet-exchange dog predicting future events humorously.

    HeiressOfMadrigal Report

    #45

    Aged To Maturity In Less Than 24 Hours

    Tweet predicting insufficient air traffic controllers before an incident, fitting the “Aged Like Wine” predictions theme.

    Crazyblazy395 Report

    #46

    It's Been A Long Time Coming. These Signs Were Everywhere, On Reddit, Facebook, And Tweeeter

    Reddit comments discussing NFL players, featuring subreddit link "r/agedlikewine."

    JaQ-o-Lantern Report

    #47

    Hold On To Your Butts

    Justin Trudeau imposes 25% tariffs on American products, as predicted, sparking online reactions about tariffs.

    whowhodillybar Report

    #48

    Personification Of Twitter "Dressing Up" As A N*zi For Halloween In Collegehumor's "The Internet Goes Trick-Or-Treating" From 2018

    Person in costume holding a bag with a Twitter logo, standing outside a house at night. Subtitled: "Oh God! - Trick or treat?"

    absurdF Report

    #49

    And It Even Came True

    Carl's Jr. Super Bowl ad featuring bikini-clad model with burger, linking to predictions that came true.

    bcirce Report

    #50

    Video About Panera Not Being Clear About How Much Caffeine Is In Their Charged Lemonade

    Panera lemonade compared to 4.5 servings of energy drink, highlighting surprising health predictions.

    Basically, a 21 year old woman died after drinking Panera’s charged lemonade. She had a heart condition and always avoided energy drinks because of it but didn’t release how much caffeine was in Panera’s lemonade (for comparison, the small in equal to one monster). Her parents are now suing.

    TheSugarBowl105 Report

    CK
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Caffeine is a d**g and should be treated as such.

    #51

    The Honest Trailer For Inception Had This Joke

    An older man pointing at a child in a museum, discussing complex dream mazes.

    The trailer called E. Page’s character “this small boy” as a joke, and in December 2020 Elliot Page came out as a trans man.

    SivleFred Report

    #52

    Remember Anthem In 2019?

    Aged like wine prediction about Anthem's release, noting, "They learned nothing," with 2.5K likes on a YouTube comment.

    BlazingGamer15 Report

    #53

    This Comment On A Video Of Dr. Disrespect Admitting To Cheating On His Wife A Few Days Before The Tweet Came Out

    Man wearing a hat reading comments on screen, discussing predictions that came true.

    MemePerson99 Report

    #54

    In 2021, The Official Predator Game Released A Dlc Where Dr. Disrespect Is The Predator

    Dr DisRespect Predator DLC pack featured on a gaming platform interface.

    missinglinksman Report

    #55

    Maybe Not So Dumb After All

    Comic-Con panelist dressed as Doctor Doom, holding a mask, highlighting predictions aged like wine.

    beerbellybegone Report

    #56

    I Guess Dreams Do Come True

    Cartoon disguise and real MoistCr1TiKaL in video thumbnail revealing true identity.

    doctornowhere_ Report

    #57

    Max And Chad Are Unintentional Prophets

    Animated child in a room with photos and a clock, related to MrBeast's nursery rhyme video, suggesting predictions came true.

    cyrenns Report

    #58

    Rumble Tumble The Prophet

    Tweet predicting Steve from Minecraft as a new Smash Bros fighter.

    averysimplex Report

    #59

    Tyson vs. Paul’s Only Correct Prediction

    Tweet predicting Netflix can't handle the traffic for a Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, highlighting aged like wine forecasts.

    claritachavstick Report

    #60

    This Comic Is 10 Month Old

    Cartoon character following a humorous flowchart on whether to visit a doctor, indicating an unexpected prediction outcome.

    OughtToBeFought Report

    #61

    The Odds The Shooter's Name Is Luigi

    Numerous cartoon characters with colorful hats, referencing predictions made in a humorous tweet.

    hellofaja Report

    #62

    Ye’s Final Tweet

    A humorous tweet about predictions with an image of two men enjoying a yacht, one pouring water on the other.

    zuppa_de_tortellini Report

    #63

    Rip Mike Gravel

    Tweet from Gravel Institute predicting future political events related to Joe Biden and the Democratic leadership.

    mrjohnnymac18 Report

    #64

    "Jo Koy Talks About The Joke That Nearly K**led Him"

    Comedian discusses reactions to a monologue joke with a serious expression, highlighting a prediction that came true.

    losethef**kingtail Report

    #65

    There Is Only One Movie Blade

    Man in dark glasses aiming with a weapon, text overlay reads "There's only been one Blade," showing predictions that came true.

    kilertree Report

    #66

    This Line From Drake’s Song Family Matters During The Rap Beef

    Man smiling at MTV Video Music Awards with multiple trophies, highlighting predictions that totally came true.

    Kendrick would go on and win multiple Grammys for his song Not Like Us. The song that was the finishing blow to the rap beef between Kendrick and Drake. 

    goldenboy2191 Report

