‘Twas the year 1999, and the world was on tenterhooks. We were in the grip of Y2K doomsday prediction paranoia. Many of us had been led to believe that all hell would break loose when the clock struck 12 on New Year’s Eve, and we moved over into a new millennium. Banks would freeze, traffic lights would go crazy. Heck, a few "experts" even said planes would fall from the sky. It's no surprise then that some people thought we wouldn’t make it to see the light of day.

To say those predictions aged like milk is the understatement of the millennium. People held their breath as they counted down the last few seconds of the year. Then breathed a collective sigh of relief when life went on exactly as it was before. Y2K was just one of many times people got it wrong. But sometimes, predictions do come true.

Aged Like Wine is an online community where people share "things that have stood the test of time." It has over 217,000 members. As the name suggests, it's filled with posts "of wine quality" that "aged well". Bored Panda has picked our favorites from the page. From politics, to technology and everything in between, it seems some people could have bet their bottom dollar when they made a prediction out of the blue. Don't miss the interesting interviews we had with Nina Ashby and Kim Alexis, two psychics who are both experts in their field.