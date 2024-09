ADVERTISEMENT

Planning a wedding can be stressful. Especially if it’s a destination wedding. There’s lots to think about, and have in place before the big day. Sometimes the best laid plans go awry. And if they do, it’s not always a big deal. You might get away with forgetting a few small things. And you might even be forgiven for missing some of the bigger things. But when you forget about an immediate family member, there’s bound to be drama.

One couple learned the hard way when they forgot to include their daughter in their island wedding plans. The teen also claims they lied about why she wasn’t at the ceremony. When she cooked up a plan of her own to seek revenge, she wasn’t prepared for the backlash. The teen is now regretting what she did, and wonders if she went too far.

The teen’s parents had been together for ages but had never gotten married

When the dad eventually proposed, and they started planning a wedding in Hawaii, their daughter was super excited

Unless you’re planning on eloping, weddings are usually shared with your nearest and dearest

It’s a tough balancing act keeping everyone happy on your big day. Whether it’s about table seating, who gets invited, or what part someone plays, conflict can arise. There are some traditional roles that need to be filled, like walking the bride down the aisle, being a bridesmaid, groomsman, or giving the toast. And friends or family members might have expectations of where they fit in.

Experts say its’s important to think things through carefully, and to communicate properly. “Open and honest communication early on is super important with your family members so there are no preconceived ideas about what you will be doing and no assumptions either,” reads this wedding planner blog. While there was some communication when the parents started planning the wedding, the family couldn’t agree on what role the teenager would play. So she was left out of the wedding party.

There are many different ways to make friends and family feel included on your wedding day

Mindy Weiss is a celebrity event planner. On her site, Weiss says sometimes just asking a loved one if they want to be involved shows that you care. She says you don’t necessarily have to give each family member a role in the wedding party. There are other ways to make them feel included. And avoid an awkward situation.

You can ask them to hand out programs, confetti, usher guests to their seats, or even perform a song or poem. Weiss also suggests planning something special that honors their role in your relationship. This can be anything from unity candles, to a tree planting or sand ceremony.

Marriage Celebrant Prue Takle describes a sand ceremony as “small vials of coloured sand are poured into a glass bowl or vase. This becomes a many-layered decorative keepsake.” Tackle says it’s a great idea for a couple who has children or relatives who’d like to participate. She says you can go a step further by writing a family vow, or mentioning your children in your personal vows.

The teenager claims her parents called her “entitled” and accused her of intentionally hiding in the shadows or making herself small

“Entitled”, “brattish” and “attention seeking” are just some of the words often thrown at the last born child in a family. Experts say this is because of something known as “youngest child syndrome”. It’s not a medical or psychological disorder but psychologists have found that many “babies” of the family of display certain characteristics. According to Choosing Therapy, “some of the traits associated with this birth order position include spoiled, free-spirited, and persistent.”

“Parents have only so much energy and attention that they can give to their children. By the time the youngest child arrives, parents may be running low on both,” reads the site. “Thus, the youngest may have to work harder to get the attention they crave from their parents and their older siblings.”

“They started it. You finished it”: Many took the teenager’s side, saying she was justified in her actions

