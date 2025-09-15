Mom Tells Daughter She Can’t Buy Any Items She “Deems Too Expensive” Because It’s Unfair To Sibling

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s pretty important to manage favoritism in any family, but even more so when it’s a mixed family. So when it comes to rules, gifts, privileges and especially allowances, parents really do need to think through the consequences.

A woman turned to the internet for advice when she realized her daughter’s spending might be causing some family drama. She had increased her allowance by a significant amount as a reward for good grades, but this was causing some jealousy with her stepsister. The internet was divided on the decision to try and limit the daughter’s use of her own money.

Children tend to be more sensitive to inequality

Father and daughter saving money together with a piggy bank, discussing fairness about buying expensive items.

So one mom tried to control how her daughter could spend her own money

Text about mom telling daughter she can’t buy expensive items because it’s unfair to sibling from blended family background.

Text excerpt discussing family dynamics and a mom setting rules on expensive item purchases to keep fairness between siblings.

Text about a mom telling daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive to keep fairness with sibling.

Text discussing a mom telling daughter no expensive items allowed due to unfairness to sibling and increased allowance conflict.

Mom and daughter arguing on couch as mom tells daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive for fairness to sibling

Text about mom telling daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive to keep fairness between siblings.

Text on white background about a mom telling her daughter she can't buy items deemed too expensive to keep fairness with sibling.

Text excerpt about mom telling daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive to stay fair with sibling in family dispute.

Text expressing concerns about unfair treatment from a mom telling daughter not to buy items deemed too expensive.

Most thought she was being shortsighted

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing fairness and financial differences between siblings in a family situation.

Comment discussing a mom telling daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive due to sibling fairness concern.

Comment text discussing a mom telling her daughter she cannot buy items deemed too expensive to keep fairness with sibling.

Alt text: Parent tells daughter she can’t buy expensive items to keep fairness between siblings in a family discussion.

Comment discussing financial fairness and challenges in blended families where mom limits expensive purchases to avoid sibling unfairness.

Comment discussing unfair family dynamics as mom tells daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive for sibling fairness

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing fairness when mom tells daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive to avoid sibling unfairness.

Comment about mom restricting daughter from buying expensive items to be fair to sibling, discussing family fairness issues.

Text comment discussing a mom telling daughter she can’t buy expensive items due to fairness to sibling.

Comment discussing fairness in spending and control over daughters finances in a mom and daughter conflict about expensive items.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom limiting daughter's purchases to avoid unfairness to sibling.

Screenshot of an online comment stating a strong opinion in a discussion about expensive items and fairness between siblings.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a mom telling her daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive due to sibling fairness.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom telling daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive to be fair to sibling.

Comment discussing mom telling daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive due to fairness to sibling in family conflict.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing mom telling daughter not to buy expensive items to keep fairness between siblings.

Comment on mom telling daughter she can’t buy expensive items to be fair to sibling, discussing fairness and financial lessons.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom limiting purchases deemed too expensive to avoid unfairness to a sibling.

Reddit comment debating fairness of mom restricting daughter from buying items deemed too expensive to avoid sibling unfairness.

Comment discussing fairness about expensive items and sibling treatment in a family financial disagreement.

A few saw her point of view

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing fairness and money spending limits set by a mom for her daughter.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a mom telling daughter she can’t buy expensive items to be fair to sibling.

Alt text: Mom telling daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive to keep fairness between siblings in family conflict discussion

Some thought everyone was being selfish

Text comment about mom telling daughter she cannot buy expensive items to keep fairness with sibling, family money advice.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a mom telling daughter she can’t buy items deemed too expensive to be fair to sibling.

