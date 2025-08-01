Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
21YO Spends Her Hard-Earned Money On Family Vacation, Aunt Is Upset She’s Making Her Cousins Jealous
Young woman happily shopping, spending her hard-earned money, reflecting family vacation and making cousins jealous.
Family, Relationships

21YO Spends Her Hard-Earned Money On Family Vacation, Aunt Is Upset She’s Making Her Cousins Jealous

Most parents are and should be proud when their kids take off, achieve financial independence and start developing a career. However, every now and then, jealousy rears its ugly head and folks who should be celebrating with you, namely close family, instead get judgmental and petty.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to keep “allowing” her grown and adult daughter to purchase herself nice things with her own money. We reached out to the person who shared the post online via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Normally, family should celebrate your child’s success

    But one woman had to deal with a SIL who decided to call her daughter a spoiled brat

    Some people can’t handle their feelings of resentment even around family

    Family has always been considered a source of love, support, and pride, but to many people, it is also a place where jealousy, resentment, and subtle toxicity actually bubble just beneath the surface, especially when comparisons are being made. One of the most emotionally charged relationships is when a cousin’s child or in-law is by traditional standards “more successful”, greater career, greater income, Ivy League education, public achievement, and suddenly that success is an unstated measuring stick for everybody else’s children. At such moments, some of the relatives cannot help but grapple with feelings they barely admit to: insecurity, inadequacy, and disappointment, often disguised as criticism or distance.

    The genesis of this jealousy is complex. For some, their child’s success (or failure) is taken personally. When they see a sibling’s or cousin’s child succeed, winning prizes, having a home, owning a business, they somehow feel that their own effort as a parent has diminished. They ask themselves, “Where did I go wrong? “But instead of this making them feel vulnerable, they deflect their discomfort outward towards the individual they feel envious of.

    That might take the form of passive-aggressive remarks, smugness, or backhanded compliments: “Well, some people get lucky,” or “Sure, but at least my kids have values.” Other times, though, jealousy is a matter of personal regret.”. A parent who never fulfilled their own dreams might project their unfulfilled dreams onto the child. When another member of the family succeeds in something they once loved, school, painting, money, medicine, it can bring a primitive, unconscious anger. It’s not that they actually want the other individual to fail; it’s that with each reminder of another’s success, they are struck by their own failure.

    This can create a lot of unnecessary tension and toxicity

    Instead of celebrating, they step back or try to undercut. This stress often expresses itself as toxic behavior, specifically in family settings where boundaries are loose and expectations high. Family members may quietly exclude or devalue the successful person in order to level the emotional playing field. Others may resent their own children, pushing them to accomplish more in punitive or performative ways. What results is a setting where love is conditional, communications are seasoned with judgment, and competition secretly replaces connection. It stings more because, unlike friends or colleagues, it’s not easy to just walk away from family. These tensions usually come out at birthday parties, reunions, Christmas dinners, or, like in this story, vacations, where the forced grin covers the hidden bitterness. It’s disorienting, particularly for the envied person. They may feel the tension but have no idea why it’s there.

    They may feel guilty or obligated to downplay their success just to keep from causing conflict, shrinking themselves so other individuals won’t feel diminished. This pattern can be shifted with truth and compassion, but with clear boundaries as well. Keep in mind, jealousy is not about you, it’s about the other individual’s unresolved experience of lack. You can’t fix their disappointment, and you do not owe anyone an apology for your journey. And at the same time, if you’re the child being unfavorably compared, remember that your worth is not measured in terms of a job title or an account balance.

    Individuals mature at irregular rates, in different directions. Families need not be war zones of silent rivalry. But breaking out of the toxic cycles of comparison and jealousy takes effort from all sides. It is learning to rejoice with others without regarding their success as a threat. It is realizing that love is not something earned on the basis of status. And most of all, it is healing the old tales, about failure, pride, and shame, that make kinship into low-key competition. This is the only way families can really be there for each other, not despite differences, but because of them.

    Most readers thought the brother and his wife were ridiculous

    Family
    money
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    How is it 'flaunting'? You work hard; you earn money and you get to do with that money as you want. Good for Danica, and good for the parents. "Not managing her finances well" my foot, SIL. If Danica wasn't good at managing her finances, she wouldn't *have* the money to buy said things. Meanwhile, if Tammy wants a shiny Macbook, she can go out and work hard and buy her own as well.

    barbaranivens avatar
    barbara Nivens
    barbara Nivens
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Your adult daughter is smart and also thoughtful. Her cousins not working but being jealous is not her fault or problem. Her aunt and uncle are major ah's. She needs to not do anything for them and never vacation with them again. And how generous of you to let your adult child spend her money how she sees fit/s You might want to rethink saying that.

