Self-Centered Mom Disappears For 16 Years, Mad She Doesn’t Get Forgiveness And A Fresh Start

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Although we are all different, many people can agree that parenthood is serious business. Sometimes it’s easy and tons of fun, sometimes it’s difficult and exhausting, but it’s always definitely a challenge filled with moments of pride and moments of crisis.

Unfortunately, child abandonment is a path many choose to take. Whether out of necessity or selfishness, what remains is a wounded and broken child whose future is sure to be an uphill battle. Our Original Poster (OP) is one such case, a woman who must fight against her mother’s abandonment and strive to maintain what remains of her true family.

More Info: Reddit

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Children rely on parents for protection and stability, but abandonment can change the way they see love and trust

Image credits: kulikovame / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The narrator was abandoned as a child, left with an increasingly unstable father, and watched her mother reject every opportunity to protect her

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Years after losing her father, the author’s mother returned with a new family, but failed to explain why she abandoned and ignored her daughter

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Repeated surprise visits and angry messages failed to change her mind, leaving her to seek advice on protecting her bond with her grandparents

Image credits: shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowRACustardly

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Childhood abandonment can leave deep scars, but this woman refused to let the past destroy the life she built with her grandparents

A 22-year-old woman went to the internet community to expose the drama she’s going through with her mother, who abandoned her when she was just 5 years old. One day, mom dropped her off at her dad’s house before disappearing from her life for the next 16 years. At first, life with dad was good, but everything changed when he developed severe mental health issues.

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As her father’s condition worsened, the woman’s maternal grandparents repeatedly begged her mother to step in, but she continued to act selfishly and refused every time. Even after Child Protective Services became involved, she still declined to take custody, forcing the grandparents to raise their granddaughter instead. Years later, her dad was finally gone after struggling with his illness.

Recently, her mother unexpectedly returned after building a new family with a husband and several children. Hoping for answers, the OP agreed to meet her once, but her mother had no really good explanations. Soon after, her mother began pressuring and demanding that she meet her half-siblings, going as far as to eventually send an angry message accusing the narrator of rejecting her new family.

Although she understands her half-siblings are innocent, the OP still showed no desire to build a relationship with the mother who let her down twice. Her biggest concern now is preserving the close relationship she has with her grandparents, who have always been the ones truly there for her, and she’s regularly getting psychological help to go through this predicament.

Image credits: Camandona / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Parental abandonment is a painful reality throughout the world. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, fathers make up the majority of absent parents with an insanely high number of 80%, while single mothers remain the most common custodial parent group. Cases where mothers walk away from their children are way more uncommon, which makes the OP’s story quite more shocking.

For daughters abandoned by their mothers, the emotional impact can be deeply complicated. As psychologists explain, “maternal abandonment evokes a flood of emotions, some contradictory; mixed in with pain and longing, there is often rage and anger, along with guilt and shame.” The loss creates not only grief but also unanswered questions that can follow someone into adulthood.

Such was the reality for the narrator, whose mother’s abandonment left her vulnerable, but she was lucky to be raised by her grandparents. Her family was her protection, especially when years later her mother returned and wanted to force her to reconnect. Even in the middle of this turmoil, the OP acknowledges her need for help, which is already many steps ahead of lots of people in less challenging situations.

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However, the consequences of maternal abandonment can extend far beyond childhood. Experts note that it can lead to lasting effects in adulthood, including disrupted attachment, trust issues, anxiety, and damaged self-perception. For the author of the post, those wounds shaped the boundaries she set with the mother who left her behind, only in this case, setting boundaries might be the best solution.

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How would you react in this situation? Any piece of advice you’d like to share in the comments with our community?

The community reached out to offer advice and support as the woman continued to explain her messy relationship with her mother

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