ADVERTISEMENT

'Fowl Language Comics,' created by Brian Gordon, is a webcomic that, in a light, humorous way, explores the ups and downs of parenting and family life. The artist behind the series uses simple, expressive, human-like ducks and turns everyday situations into something both relatable and funny, capturing the joy and exhaustion that come with raising kids in a very honest way.

During one of our interviews, the artist shared that much of his humor comes from his own experiences as a parent, especially the constant juggling of work, life, and raising children, along with the self-doubt that often comes with it. Gordon originally set out to become a cartoonist from a young age, and today, he draws inspiration directly from his daily life with his kids. Now, without any further ado, scroll down and enjoy the most recent strips from the series.

More info: Instagram | fowllanguagecomics.com | x.com | Facebook | briangordonbooks.com