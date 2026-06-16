30 New Relatable Cartoons By Brian Gordon Highlighting The Humorous Side Of Family Life
'Fowl Language Comics,' created by Brian Gordon, is a webcomic that, in a light, humorous way, explores the ups and downs of parenting and family life. The artist behind the series uses simple, expressive, human-like ducks and turns everyday situations into something both relatable and funny, capturing the joy and exhaustion that come with raising kids in a very honest way.
During one of our interviews, the artist shared that much of his humor comes from his own experiences as a parent, especially the constant juggling of work, life, and raising children, along with the self-doubt that often comes with it. Gordon originally set out to become a cartoonist from a young age, and today, he draws inspiration directly from his daily life with his kids. Now, without any further ado, scroll down and enjoy the most recent strips from the series.
More info: Instagram | fowllanguagecomics.com | x.com | Facebook | briangordonbooks.com
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You'll know what they say, when parents are quint, something is up
time to tell them about the long, scr3w like duckdick (google it, it's real)
I know where to start. And the first step. And the second step. But what's the third step! I can't start until I know the third step!
It's embarrassing because my kid is also too old to understand the technology.
If this is real - I've drawn some cartoons that you may be interested in ;-)