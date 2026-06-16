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'Fowl Language Comics,' created by Brian Gordon, is a webcomic that, in a light, humorous way, explores the ups and downs of parenting and family life. The artist behind the series uses simple, expressive, human-like ducks and turns everyday situations into something both relatable and funny, capturing the joy and exhaustion that come with raising kids in a very honest way.

During one of our interviews, the artist shared that much of his humor comes from his own experiences as a parent, especially the constant juggling of work, life, and raising children, along with the self-doubt that often comes with it. Gordon originally set out to become a cartoonist from a young age, and today, he draws inspiration directly from his daily life with his kids. Now, without any further ado, scroll down and enjoy the most recent strips from the series.

More info: Instagram | fowllanguagecomics.com | x.com | Facebook | briangordonbooks.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'll know what they say, when parents are quint, something is up

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
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    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    time to tell them about the long, scr3w like duckdick (google it, it's real)

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    blow up the bag to get out the last easier.

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know where to start. And the first step. And the second step. But what's the third step! I can't start until I know the third step!

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's embarrassing because my kid is also too old to understand the technology.

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    30 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Brian Gordon That Turn Everyday Frustrations Into Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is real - I've drawn some cartoons that you may be interested in ;-)

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