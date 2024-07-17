ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Gordon, the creator of Fowl Language Comics is as relatable as his webcomic itself. Using his own parenting experiences, Gordon turns the daily chaos of raising his teenagers into funny moments that most parents can likely relate to.

Inspired by cartoon legends like Charles Schulz, Bill Watterson, and Berkeley Breathed, Gordon’s work blends humor, heartfelt reflections, and a bit of geekiness. Despite the challenge of coming up with new jokes about parenting problems over the years, his dedication does not waver at all.

More info: x.com | tinyview.com | Facebook | Instagram