ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Gordon, the creator of Fowl Language Comics is as relatable as his webcomic itself. Using his own parenting experiences, Gordon turns the daily chaos of raising his teenagers into funny moments that most parents can likely relate to.

Inspired by cartoon legends like Charles Schulz, Bill Watterson, and Berkeley Breathed, Gordon’s work blends humor, heartfelt reflections, and a bit of geekiness. Despite the challenge of coming up with new jokes about parenting problems over the years, his dedication does not waver at all.

More info: x.com | tinyview.com | Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Quacking Up: The Hilarious World Of Fowl Language Comics ( New Pics)

fowllanguagecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!