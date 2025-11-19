For a lot of folks, once they turn middle-aged, they become more secure in themselves and can figure out what kind of partner best suits them. That’s why someone asked single people over forty what the dating landscape is actually like for them, and the answers are quite shocking.

Many people often treat dating like a game when they are younger, with the goal of going out with as many potential partners as possible. This idea tends to transform as folks get older because their priorities also change with time.

#1 I lost my husband at 50 and I dated in 2019. It was awful and then came Covid. I had sold our house and moved to a new apartment complex. I was so isolated the building wasn’t even full but the guy above me was always walking around which somehow comforted me. We ran into each other on the stairs sometimes, masked. We were like the only 2 who didn’t use the elevator because the place was full of mask holes and I used to call the elevator the Covid express.



Summer finally came I was on my deck he was in the courtyard grilling. He said hey if you come down here I’ll make you a margarita. I went down and the rest is history. Very lucky for me because I didn’t think I’d go back to dating after shutdown ended. I didn’t have to.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Female, 40, Los Angeles. The apps are full of boring guys who all have photos of themselves at the Dodgers game. And they're all like "What is the absolute bare minimum I have to do in order for you to pay attention to my private parts?"



I talked to a male coworker (49) the other day, and from his side, he says all the ladies are like "What do you do for a living and how much money do you have? If you're not taking me out for a fancy meal, I'm not interested."



I'm fine being single if that's what I'd have to settle for.

#3 I am on Reddit. I will be on Reddit tomorrow night. And the night after that.



I have answered your question.

ADVERTISEMENT

In earlier times, people rushed to jump into relationships and get married young, but research shows that now people are waiting longer to settle down. Many first-time marriages are actually happening between the ages of 40-59, meaning that folks are taking their time to date and figure out the kind of partner they want. Many people in their forties and fifties seem to be more careful about who they let into their lives, and their goal might also be to protect their peace. With a greater awareness of their likes and dislikes, they might also be more choosy about their prospective spouse and proceed with caution.

#4 Seems to be very location dependent.



I’m in NYC and it’s a lot of fun. There are tons of single, wonderful women in their thirties and forties who maybe prioritized other things earlier in life or refused to settle for less than a great match or moved on from one that wasn’t working for them.



Even when something isn’t a romantic spark, I still enjoy checking out a new spot and getting to know someone on a slightly more intimate level who you never would have crossed paths with otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Well, it’s not pouring into my apartment like my introverted self thought it would.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Tough, and even tougher for someone who doesn’t want kids, or to be involved with other people’s kids.

Even though it might seem like middle-aged people are being picky when it comes to dating, there are actually several reasons why they might be holding off on committing. Experts state that most people want to achieve certain career goals before they settle down, and dating might actually be the last thing on their mind. Other important reasons might be due to the need to achieve financial stability or to minimize their debt before they get married to someone else. In a lot of these cases, people’s main goal is to put themselves first and focus on self-development before finding another person to join lives with. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Hi I'm Ray, My wife and I have an open relationship because we're too afraid to get a divorce. BTW I can only see you between 8:00am - 8:15am at the Pancake house on Monday mornings according to our rules.

#8 It’s fun. You can interact with lots of interesting people. I’ve met some really nice women and some real awful human beings. So you either have a nice time or a good story, it’s a win win. Dinners get expensive, but that’s the cost of participating.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I know a rich widower in his 60’s who is having a great time dating, so I guess it’s ok for rich people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dating over forty might seem like a lot of work, but, in reality, it’s a lot of fun because people know themselves better and are more aware of the type of person they’d like to be with. With more life experience comes the wisdom to identify red flags better and the knowledge of how valuable love, stability, and trust actually are. Middle-aged people might also have an established career and savings, allowing them to set more time aside for fun. This opens up many opportunities for travel and relaxation, which can also make dating much easier and more interesting. That’s why even if someone is insecure about not having dated in their thirties, they can still have so much to look forward to after crossing their forties. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 It's the island of misfit Toys out there.

#11 There are five options. None of them good:





A) Dating divorced people and navigating a minefield of post-marriage baggage.

B) Dating people you're not really attracted to physically or emotionally and there's definitely a reason they're still single.

C) Trying to convince your ex(s) to get back together and ignore all the trauma you've caused each other.

D) Being the creepy person always hitting on people 10+ years younger than you.

E) Stay single forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 You don't want to be out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

What you might have noticed from many of these posts is that the downsides of dating after forty are having to use the new apps, dealing with people’s kids, and accepting the other person’s baggage. It’s therefore important to take things at your own pace instead of rushing to find a partner or get into a relationship. If dating apps don’t work for you, it’s always a good idea to take up new hobbies or join a club, which can help you meet people organically. It’s also important to be upfront about the things you value in a relationship and your non-negotiables so that both you and the other person can figure out whether you want to be together.

#13 I don't even try.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 The fact that I am a man in my 50’s living alone in a rented townhouse with a cat is really all you need to know. .

#15 Honestly I stopped even trying. It was messing with my mental health. I realized that I was so desperate for peoples approval, for someone to validate that I'm worthy that I was changing who I was. I now changed my mindset and make sure to enjoy my single years. Travel, explore, have random adventures. There is a freedom in solitude that some people would find scary.

Dating at any age can be a lot of fun as long as people are willing to open themselves up to new possibilities. The experience definitely changes as one gets older, but it can also be wonderful with the right kind of effort and enthusiasm. That’s why the best thing you can do if you’re dating after forty is to give it your best and to be true to yourself. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT We’d love to hear what the dating world is like at your age and whether you have any advice for older folks looking to find love. Do share your thoughts in the comments below.

#16 My dating pool pretty much consists of divorced women and/or single moms. Their previous relationships have traumatized them so much that they are mostly avoidant and are too afraid to be vulnerable or trust that I'm not going to jeopardize their independence.

#17 I actually found it easier at 45. By that age, people are more mature and there’s a lot less game-playing. When both people can communicate like adults and clearly express their wants and needs, relationships become so much better than they ever were in your 20s.



That’s when I met my second wife. We’ve been together nearly 10 years and married for 3, and we’ve never once raised our voices at each other. We still have our differences, but with mutual respect and maturity we can talk about anything and always reach a loving, reasonable conclusion.



It’s completely different from when I was younger — and honestly, so much better. So yes, for me, dating and finding love at 45 was actually a lot easier.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I’m late 30s guy, going through divorce, been dating for about 3 months. It’s honestly a great time, you get to swap stories of bad relationships, make some good friends, and have some fun along the way. I’ve found that women love a stable man who can carry a conversation, if you can just talk like a normal person for a few hours dating is a blast!



People in this comment section are way too down on an awesome phase in life!

#19 As my dates approached 40, the urgency to close the deal and start a family got more and more intense. Everyone was on a tight schedule to declare go/no-go. After that, they suddenly went super chill, already had whatever career/house/family they wanted and just cared about good hangs.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 We have cats and don’t leave the house.

#21 I wouldn't know. I've tried, but being liberal and athiest in rural Arkansas is... lonely.



Also, I'm widowed with two teenagers, so I'm not exactly baggage-free.

#22 Well.... dating over 40 feels like two "time travelers" trying to flirt while coming from completely different centuries.



Half the people are still using early 2000 dating instincts, like “Hey, want to grab coffee and actually talk?”



And the other half have fully evolved into



“Please upload three forms of emotional validation, proof of hobbies, and a resume of past traumas.”



You sit there remembering a time when you just met people… in real life, by accident, without algorithms…



and suddenly you realize the scariest part of dating over 40 isn’t being single.



It is realizing we all got older, but the world around us changed even faster.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 So far, I've only been encountering emotionally unavailable men. The lesson I had to learn is to release them back into the wild quickly. I haven't been able to find any secure men.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 There is no dating. There is no world.



My doctor was trying to convince me to get tested for STDs today.



I just laughed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I just dream at this point.

#26 There's so much negativity in here about dealing with the "baggage" that people have. While I know sometimes this manifests as something negative, I've found if you meet a well adjusted person and you don't outright dismiss their experiences, these are sometimes the people that actually went through enough to know what they actually want in a relationship. Straight forward, no "testing" people, adjusted to what the need from a relationship, as well as understanding their boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Not 40 yet but close. I was told men age better but all the women my age and older are beautiful and still look amazing and the men, not so much.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I appear to be one of the very few people who had an overall positive experience with online dating. I don't know why. Just an average looking guy with no money but I had no trouble finding dates. Most turned into nothing, but some turned into flings or something more. Many of those which turned into nothing were also a good experience. Interesting conversations with people I would not have met otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 The what now? dating world? lol, theres no such thing - just apps, populated only with bots and the occasional scammer.

#30 My friends and I are in our 50s. The men want youth and beauty and want women in their 40s. And as they age, they won't raise those numbers much. The women want stability. The men don't have to be rich, but they need to have decent jobs. And they want height. They could be tiny themselves, but they'll pass up a great guy because he's not tall.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Set the bar low…wait…lower…mmmm…little bit loooowwwer. There you go. Right there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Garbage.

People want you to change everything about yourself to be the one for them, but won't change a thing for you.



And I mean even little things.

#33 Every single woman out there has in their head an image of the perfect guy, and I look like none of them.