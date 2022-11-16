Finding My Peace And Practicing Mindfulness By Painting Animals
I have been painting all my life and love trying out new things. Recently I started using a new technique, sketching with colored pencils, creating a background using Acrylic inks and painting the subject in gouache paints. Here are some recent paintings I did using these three media. Painting helps me to relax after a hard week, it brings me peace. Hope you enjoy it too!
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
That little red bird looks so curious and interested, and I really like the colours in the painting of the blue bird. (I'm sorry I don't know the proper names of bird types.) Thank you for sharing your lovely paintings!
That little red bird looks so curious and interested, and I really like the colours in the painting of the blue bird. (I'm sorry I don't know the proper names of bird types.) Thank you for sharing your lovely paintings!