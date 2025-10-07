ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the number of single adults started to decline for the first time in two decades, a lot of people still talk about the struggle of being chronically single. And it’s pretty obvious why. The modern dating scene is a battlefield full of failed talking stages, situationships, endless swiping, ghosting, and even breadcrumbing. Getting to the other side of it without major emotional damage is becoming almost impossible these days.

If the chill-inducing dating terms haven’t convinced you yet that romance has become pretty depressing nowadays, we invite you to take a peek at these conversations people overheard about dating from the ‘Overheard Dating’ Instagram page. They’re guaranteed to make you feel sorry for those who have to endure the search for a partner in these trying times. To find the juicy dating gossip, all you have to do is scroll down.