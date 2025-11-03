ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that dating someone for purely superficial reasons is a recipe for disaster. Looks fade, wealth can vanish, and at the end of the day, everyone deserves a partner who truly loves them for who they are on the inside. But that doesn’t stop us from wondering about what it might be like to date someone with an incredible level of wealth.

And if you’re curious about what it looks like to date someone in the one per cent, one woman who's been there has recently been spilling tea on Reddit. After her relationship with a “very well known” billionaire came to an end, this young woman decided that she would reveal some of the juiciest details about their fling. And while she never explicitly name-drops her ex, we hope you’ll still enjoy reading about her experiences and living vicariously through them!