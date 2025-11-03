ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that dating someone for purely superficial reasons is a recipe for disaster. Looks fade, wealth can vanish, and at the end of the day, everyone deserves a partner who truly loves them for who they are on the inside. But that doesn’t stop us from wondering about what it might be like to date someone with an incredible level of wealth.

And if you’re curious about what it looks like to date someone in the one per cent, one woman who's been there has recently been spilling tea on Reddit. After her relationship with a “very well known” billionaire came to an end, this young woman decided that she would reveal some of the juiciest details about their fling. And while she never explicitly name-drops her ex, we hope you’ll still enjoy reading about her experiences and living vicariously through them!

 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Reddit thread showing a woman describing the surreal luxury lifestyle dating a billionaire two decades older than her.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Screenshot of a conversation about dating a billionaire 20 years older, describing relationship details and ghosting experience.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course he hasn't blocked her. How else would he get the ego boost of having a younger woman chasing after him?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Reddit conversation where a woman discusses dating a billionaire 20 years older, sharing insights on lifestyle and ghosting experience.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Reddit conversation about dating a billionaire, discussing his polyamorous lifestyle and casual relationships on yachts.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about the lifestyle and experiences dating a billionaire 20 years older.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Reddit conversation discussing dating experiences with a billionaire 20 years older, revealing lifestyle and identity details.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing the lifestyle and personality of a billionaire dated by a woman 20 years younger.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing the lifestyle and experiences of dating a billionaire with luxury travel and services.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Reddit conversation where a woman discusses her lifestyle and thoughts on dating a billionaire 20 years older than her.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Screenshot of a social media conversation discussing the lifestyle and ghosting experience dating a billionaire older man.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Reddit conversation showing a woman describing her life after dating a billionaire 20 years older and being ghosted.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Reddit user shares weird experiences dating a billionaire, including being ghosted and unusual moments on luxury trips.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um... anyone else wondering if the way she was ghosted was his way of letting his friends/employees have a perk? As in once he's done with a woman he leaves them with friends and employees so they can shoot their shot with her?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Reddit users discuss what dating a billionaire 20 years older was like, describing a low-pressure, complex lifestyle.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Reddit user discusses feelings about wealth inequalities experienced from dating a billionaire 20 years older.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Social media conversation about a woman sharing her experience dating a billionaire 20 years older than her.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Reddit conversation about dating a billionaire and the crazy lifestyle with drama and verified claims shared online.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Screenshot of a social media conversation about dating a billionaire and the lifestyle being crazy but rewarding in experiences.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Reddit conversation showing a woman describing her early 20s lifestyle while dating a billionaire 20 years older.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Reddit user discussing advice on business success and learning from a billionaire's tech background and smart lifestyle.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Reddit conversation about dating a billionaire, discussing surrogacy, ghosting, and lifestyle experiences on a yacht and private jet.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Reddit conversation discussing a woman’s experience dating a billionaire 20 years older and the crazy lifestyle involved.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Reddit user describes dating a billionaire 20 years older, highlighting the crazy lifestyle and his humble, generous nature.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Reddit Q&A showing a woman describing intimacy and lifestyle while dating a billionaire 20 years older than her.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Reddit conversation discussing severe accusations and the crazy lifestyle of dating a billionaire 20 years older.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Woman describes the lifestyle and challenges of dating a billionaire 20 years older during work trips and luxury stays.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Reddit conversation showing a woman discussing dating a billionaire and the challenges of his absent-minded lifestyle.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Reddit conversation showing a woman discussing her experience dating a billionaire and luxury keepsakes.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Reddit user discussing dating lifestyle and financial expectations with a billionaire 20 years older, highlighting luxury and wealth.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing dating a billionaire and unusual relationship requests.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Alt text: Reddit conversation about dating a billionaire 20 years older, discussing lifestyle and regrets from the experience.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Reddit conversation about dining experiences with a billionaire, mentioning exclusive and Michelin star restaurants worldwide.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Comments discussing the lifestyle and relationship challenges of dating a billionaire 20 years older than her.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing dating a billionaire 20 years older and lifestyle experiences.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Reddit conversation about dating a billionaire, discussing lifestyle, relationship dynamics, and travel expenses covered.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing dating a billionaire and the lifestyle perks like luxury gifts and personal tastes.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Reddit user answering questions about dating a billionaire 20 years older, discussing lifestyle and family plans.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Screenshot of a text conversation discussing dating experiences and advice about relationships with a billionaire 20 years older.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Woman sharing her experience of dating a billionaire 20 years older, describing the lifestyle as crazy and intense.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Reddit conversation showing a user asking about career path and a reply about working in the art and design field.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Reddit comments discussing similarities between Elon Musk's brother and a billionaire, relating to dating lifestyle experiences.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Reddit conversation discussing changes in life and career after dating a billionaire 20 years older in a crazy lifestyle.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Reddit user discusses priceless experiences and gifts from dating a billionaire 20 years older in a candid online exchange.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing dating a billionaire 20 years older and the crazy lifestyle involved.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing dating a billionaire 20 years older and relationship dynamics.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Reddit post showing a question about dating and family life in relation to a billionaire lifestyle.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing attraction and personality while dating a billionaire 20 years older.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Screenshot of a conversation about the crazy lifestyle and personal discoveries dating a billionaire 20 years older.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Reddit conversation discussing a woman’s experience dating a billionaire 20 years older and the crazy lifestyle involved.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Social media comments discussing a woman's experience dating a billionaire 20 years older in a casual online conversation.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing dating a billionaire and the influence of wealth and power on the relationship.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Reddit user explains what it was like to date a billionaire 20 years older and the crazy lifestyle involved.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Online conversation about dating a billionaire, discussing wealth discrepancy and gift-giving in the relationship.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing dating a billionaire 20 years older, focusing on age difference and lifestyle.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing how to date a billionaire with lifestyle and personality advice.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Online conversation about dating a billionaire 20 years older, discussing emotions and crazy lifestyle experiences.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Reddit user discussing complexity of dating a billionaire with 20 years age difference and crazy lifestyle experiences.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Reddit conversation showing a woman answering questions about dating a billionaire 20 years older than her.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!