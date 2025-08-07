ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re reading this (hi, how are you?), then you probably enjoy the thrill of letting a bit of horror and terror into your life. It’s exciting, gives you a chance to analyze the dark side of humankind, and gets your adrenaline pumping. However, real life can often be scarier than what you find in fiction.

‘DarkestGram,’ an account on Instagram, posts some of the darkest and most disturbing pics and stories from human history. We’ve collected some of the most powerful tales to share with you, Pandas. Keep scrolling to check them out. Just be careful… some of them might unsettle you so much, you’ll barely get any sleep tonight.

#1

Post from Darkest Page On Instagram showing mugshots of two prisoners with nearly identical faces but different fingerprints from 1903.

darkestgram Report

    #2

    Injuries from a creepy Instagram post showing a disturbing cake incident and a person with eye bandages.

    darkestgram Report

    #3

    Le Passe-muraille sculpture in dark Paris catacombs, featured on darkest page on Instagram for creepy stories.

    CreepyKnowledge Report

    Terror is the buildup of dread and anticipation toward a disturbing, scary event. Meanwhile, horror refers to your instinctive feelings of revulsion and disgust after the event occurs. Though they are different, colloquially, horror is often used to refer to both. You hear a lot of talk about horror movies, TV shows, books, and video games, even when the narrative focuses on building up an atmosphere of terror.

    Verywell Mind notes that scary content, like horror movies, simulates threatening situations. Your emotional response to them matches what you’d experience when faced with a real-life threat. As per horror scholar Mathias Clasen, people’s love of the genre can be linked back to our ancient ancestors experiencing constant danger.

    Meanwhile, there’s a growing consensus that, in some circumstances, exposure to horror movies could help some individuals deal with their anxiety or trauma. One study, for example, looked at how fans of apocalyptic horror movies may be more prepared for and less distressed by pandemics.
    #4

    Instagram post from darkest page showing a stingray and a man underwater with a creepy story.

    darkestgram Report

    #5

    Instagram post from Darkest Page on Instagram with a creepy story about police using mosquito blood to identify a thief.

    darkestgram Report

    #6

    Screenshot of a Darkest Page On Instagram post sharing a creepy historical fact about Thomas Paine and his funeral attendance.

    darkestgram Report

    jazzsinger49 avatar
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He wrote “Common Sense”. He promoted the idea of a republican government, where power resides with the people and is exercised through elected representatives. The pamphlet remains a foundational text in American political thought, highlighting the importance of self-governance, individual liberty, and the dangers of unchecked power. We are NOT a Christian country.

    According to the findings of researchers Haiyang Yang from the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and Kuangjie Zhang from the Nanyang Technological University Singapore, one of the main things that drives the consumption of horror entertainment is stimulation. It can be incredibly physically and mentally stimulating to expose yourself to terrifying stories, whether that’s something like demonic possession or stories about alien infestation.
    #7

    X-ray image showing unusual teeth removal from a 7-year-old boy featured on darkest page on Instagram.

    darkestgram Report

    #8

    Homeless man found dead with dogs refusing to leave his side, a dark and creepy story from darkest page on Instagram.

    darkestgram Report

    #9

    Louise Bundy wiping a tear while on phone in dining room, linked to darkest page on Instagram creepy stories.

    darkestgram Report

    Horror content brings with it very contrasting, clashing feelings. You get a bunch of positive and negative emotions.

    On the one hand, you experience a ton of anxiety and fear.

    On the other hand, you also experience a large amount of joy and excitement. It’s thrilling, captivating, and it makes you crave more.
    #10

    Tweet from Darkest Page On Instagram sharing a creepy story about Vaseline inventor’s unusual healing method.

    darkestgram Report

    #11

    Darkest page on Instagram post about female octopus behavior with creepy story and image of octopus on a blue background.

    darkestgram Report

    #12

    Creepy painting of a sinister bearded face found inside a wall, featured on darkest page on Instagram spooky stories.

    darkestgram Report

    The Johns Hopkins Carey Business School explains that horror entertainment gives people the opportunity to sate their curiosity and appetite for unusual content. You get to dive deep into some of the darkest parts of humanity from the safety of your own home. Whether or not the stories themselves are realistic isn’t the point.
    #13

    Blood clot shaped like a lung cavity, shared on darkest page on Instagram known for creepy and dark content.

    darkestgram Report

    #14

    Black and white historic image of 1800s surgery with multiple men, highlighting darkest page on Instagram creepy stories.

    darkestgram Report

    aurifairy03 avatar
    𝙴𝚟𝚢𝚗 (𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢/𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚖)
    𝙴𝚟𝚢𝚗 (𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢/𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚖)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as far as i know, the patient died; the surgeon cut one of the nurses, he got tetanus and died; and an onlooker/theatregoer died from shock. i may be wrong though

    #15

    Screenshot of darkest page on Instagram post describing the 1960 Satan’s Storm with scorching winds in Texas.

    darkestgram Report

    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering the highest temperature ever recorded on earth is 56.7C, im gonna have tonassume that this isn't true.

    People who are big fans of horror tend to have a psychological protective frame that’s made up of 3 parts.

    First, they have a safety frame, where they know that they are safe while enjoying horror content.

    Second, they have a sense of detachment, where they understand that what they see and hear isn’t actually real or threatening.

    And finally, they have a sense of control where they feel confident that they’ll be able to overcome any and all dangers that they encounter. You don’t have to have all 3, but having fewer can mean that you avoid horror content.

    #16

    Screenshot of dark Instagram post sharing a creepy story about a man hallucinating a burning house while rescuing a dog.

    darkestgram Report

    #17

    Historical photo of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study shared on darkest Instagram page featuring dark content and creepy stories.

    darkestgram Report

    noman_2 avatar
    No Man
    No Man
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No only did they not treat the primary subjects of the study. They allowed them to infect partners and fetuses in utero and (IIRC) didn't treat them either.

    #18

    Screenshot of a creepy story from the darkest page on Instagram about a man swallowing an AirPod.

    darkestgram Report

    How well-off you are can impact your love or dislike of horror, too! Research conducted by Yang and Zhang found that people from countries with a higher GDP per capita actually watched more scary content.

    On the flip side, people from countries with less wealth feel like they have less control over their circumstances, pushing them away from the genre.

    “Our sense of control can serve as a form of psychological protective frame, a prerequisite to experiencing pleasure from horror consumption,” Yang explained.
    #19

    Social media post from Darkest Page On Instagram sharing stats on medical errors and death rates in the U.S.

    darkestgram Report

    #20

    Darkest page on Instagram post about third-class passengers locked below deck during Titanic sinking with a scene from the movie.

    darkestgram Report

    #21

    Man in Peru detained with an 800-year-old mummy in a travel bag, featured on darkest Instagram creepy stories.

    darkestgram Report

    The Washington Post stresses the fact that recreational fear can be a lot of fun under the right circumstances. But it’s not just about enjoying yourself. Horror can be an important tool for learning. Not only do you get the rush and a boosted mood from getting scared, but you also prepare yourself for (theoretical) dangerous situations.

    The director of the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University, Mathias Clasen, told the Washington Post that people consuming horror learn about the dangers of the world and better understand their own responses. “What does it feel like to be afraid? How much fear can I take?”

    #22

    Screenshot from darkestgram on Instagram showing a historical engraving about the Atlantic Slave Trade, part of darkest page on Instagram creepy stories.

    darkestgram Report

    #23

    Screenshot of a dark Instagram story about a miraculous survival, illustrating darkest page on Instagram content.

    darkestgram Report

    #24

    Victorian era self-defense glove with sharp claws displayed on a red surface, dark creepy Instagram content.

    darkestgram Report

    The key is to find some sort of balance between too much and too little fear. If a recreational horror experience is too tame, your audience is likely to get bored. However, crank the fear up too high and people will be far too anxious to enjoy themselves.

    It’s a balancing act that’s hard to get right because everyone’s relationship with horror is so individualistic.
    #25

    Two baby rats resting in a person's hand illustrating creepy dark Instagram content and eerie spooky stories.

    darkestgram Report

    #26

    Black and white photo of Roy Sullivan called the Human Lightning Conductor, with lightning striking in the background on Instagram.

    darkestgram Report

    #27

    Grand staircase of Titanic before sinking in a black and white photo and after in an eerie underwater scene – darkest Instagram content.

    darkestgram Report

    The ‘DarkestGram’ project was created on Instagram quite a while back, in May 2019. Over the past 6+ years, the curator of the account has drawn in over 47k loyal followers and scary-story lovers from all corners of the internet.

    From the curator’s perspective, the account is the “darkest page” on the entire social network.
    #28

    Vintage black and white photos of Stephan Bibrowski with hair covering his entire body on darkest Instagram page.

    darkestgram Report

    #29

    Close-up of a brown spider tying up another spider, illustrating creepy stories from the darkest page on Instagram.

    darkestgram Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a dark Instagram page sharing a creepy unsolved murder story with images of a man and a shattered window.

    darkestgram Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

I've heard this story. He was a nightmare. Small town justice prevails.

    I've heard this story. He was a nightmare. Small town justice prevails.

    Which of these stories disturbed you the most? Were there any that piqued your curiosity and motivated you to dig even deeper into the events?

    On a scale of ‘nope’ to ‘yay!’, how big of a horror content fan would you say that you are? Share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this post (if you dare!).

    #31

    Old black and white photo of Nikola Tesla with a dark Instagram post featuring a creepy story from the darkest page.

    darkestgram Report

    jazzsinger49 avatar
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

We're all so sorry Nikola.you were brilliant and we celebrate your science today.

    We’re all so sorry Nikola.you were brilliant and we celebrate your science today.

    #32

    Instagram post about the dark history of the Children's Crusade featuring a medieval painting and tragic outcomes.

    darkestgram Report

    #33

    Old black and white photo with text about dark content and spooky stories from the darkest page on Instagram.

    darkestgram Report

    #34

    Emerald tree boa showing sharp teeth in a dark setting, highlighting creepy stories from darkest page on Instagram.

    darkestgram Report

    noman_2 avatar
    No Man
    No Man
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The teeth are so long because they have to reach thru the extensive plumage of the jungle birds they prey on.

    #35

    Post from darkest page on Instagram showing a raven on a branch with a creepy story about raven and wolf behavior.

    darkestgram Report

    #36

    Screenshot of an Instagram post from a darkest page sharing a creepy newspaper advert about a Vietnamese wife.

    darkestgram Report

    #37

    Skeleton of King Richard III uncovered in a grave, a creepy discovery shared on darkest Instagram content page.

    darkestgram Report

    #38

    Close-up of actor with real bees on his face used in 90s horror film, emphasizing darkest page on Instagram creepy stories.

    darkestgram Report

    #39

    Preserved head of a Dodo bird held with gloves, showcasing creepy dark content from the darkest page on Instagram.

    darkestgram Report

    #40

    Black and white photo of archaeologists dining in Pharaoh’s tomb, featured on a darkest page on Instagram with dark content.

    darkestgram Report

    #41

    Close-up of a squid suction cup showing sharp teeth, featured on darkest page on Instagram with creepy content.

    darkestgram Report

    #42

    Two close-up images of a terrifying telescopic fish with glowing eyes and sharp teeth from darkest page on Instagram spooky content.

    darkestgram Report

    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

I'm sorry, but he's goofy as a Muppet. just imagine Animal...

    I'm sorry, but he's goofy as a Muppet. just imagine Animal...

    #43

    Screenshot of a Darkest Page on Instagram post sharing a creepy story about a boxing legend meeting a serial killer.

    darkestgram Report

    #44

    Surgeon watching patient after long surgery with colleague asleep, illustrating darkest page on Instagram content theme.

    darkestgram Report

    #45

    Creepy stories and darkest page on Instagram featuring secret biological warfare experiments and chilling historical facts.

    darkestgram Report

    #46

    Black and white photo of King Leopold II with text about brutal forced labor and dark content from darkest page on Instagram.

    darkestgram Report

    #47

    Screenshot from darkestgram Instagram sharing a creepy story about a woman in hibernation for 32 years, dark spooky content.

    darkestgram Report

    #48

    Tweet from Darkest Page On Instagram sharing a creepy story with a photo of a smiling young woman in a dimly lit room.

    darkestgram Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

It happened in Ireland: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Ana_Kri%C3%A9gel

    It happened in Ireland: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Ana_Kri%C3%A9gel

    #49

    Statue of St. Bartholomew showing detailed anatomy, featured on darkest page on Instagram with creepy and spooky stories.

    darkestgram Report

    #50

    Screenshot from darkestgram Instagram page discussing serial killers with images of Dennis Rader, related to darkest page on Instagram content.

    darkestgram Report

    #51

    Creepy dark content from Instagram page showing a mysterious disappearance case with eerie vintage photos.

    darkestgram Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

https://2020.soulofathens.com/lore-of-appalachia/stain.html

    https://2020.soulofathens.com/lore-of-appalachia/stain.html

    #52

    Microscopic image of a Demodex folliculorum parasite on skin, featured on Darkest Page Instagram dark creepy stories.

    darkestgram Report

    #53

    Dead reindeer lie scattered across a mountain area in Norway, part of darkest page on Instagram dark content stories.

    darkestgram Report

    #54

    Screenshot of darkest page on Instagram post about Javier Bardem's role, highlighting creepy stories and dark content daily.

    darkestgram Report

    #55

    Screenshot of darkest page on Instagram post showing a creepy true story and images related to dark content.

    darkestgram Report

    #56

    Skeleton with a power line through the skull, featured on darkest page on Instagram sharing creepy dark content stories.

    darkestgram Report

    #57

    Screenshot of a darkest page on Instagram post describing Billy Milligan's 24 distinct personalities with varied speech and behavior.

    darkestgram Report

    name_12 avatar
    πφ 𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐲
    πφ 𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐲
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this post is disgustingly ableist. he had dissociative identity disorder, most likely a result of being abu$ed as a child. having DID does NOT make you abu$ive, psychopathic, sadistic, or anything like that. the wording of this entry is terribly stigmatising and confusing

    #58

    Elderly man smiling outdoors with text about a dark Instagram page sharing creepy true stories to spook viewers.

    darkestgram Report

    #59

    Creepy ghost sculpture at Castle of Vezio overlooking Lake Como, featured on darkest page on Instagram for spooky content.

    darkestgram Report

    #60

    Tweet from Darkest Page on Instagram about deadly smog in London over 70 years ago, with vintage photo of a police officer in mask.

    darkestgram Report

    #61

    Tweet from Darkest Page on Instagram describing Cotard Delusion, with an eerie image of a person’s face partially resembling a skull.

    darkestgram Report

    #62

    Gargoyle statue on Notre-Dame rooftop in 1920, featured on darkest page on Instagram for creepy dark content.

    darkestgram Report

    #63

    Parasitic vampire fish candiru rumored to swim into urethras, feeding on tissue, featured on darkest page Instagram post.

    darkestgram Report

    #64

    Bronze death mask cast of Napoleon with closed eyes, featured on darkest page on Instagram with creepy stories.

    darkestgram Report

    #65

    Scan showing skeletal structure and body shape of a man weighing over 900 pounds from darkest page on Instagram.

    darkestgram Report

    #66

    Post from darkest page on Instagram about Phineas Gage's survival after a severe brain injury with iron rod through skull.

    darkestgram Report

    #67

    Darkest page on Instagram post sharing creepy stories about The Exorcist filming incidents and actor's death.

    darkestgram Report

    #68

    Sinkhole in Florida swallowed a man in 2013, a dark story from the darkest page on Instagram’s creepy posts.

    darkestgram Report

    #69

    Close-up of hands holding a pocket-size Bible, illustrating a darkest page on Instagram with creepy story text.

    darkestgram Report

    #70

    Screenshot of Darkest Page on Instagram post about a man sawing possessions in half, featuring creepy stories and dark content.

    darkestgram Report

    #71

    Instagram post from Darkest Page sharing creepy history facts about the Holodomor famine in Soviet Ukraine.

    darkestgram Report

    #72

    Mythical Squonk creature described on a darkest page on Instagram known for creepy and dark content daily.

    darkestgram Report

    #73

    Rescuers carry body of American mountaineer found after 22 years on melting ice in the Peruvian Andes, dark Instagram story.

    darkestgram Report

    #74

    Skull with severe skeletal damage displayed on a dark Instagram page sharing creepy spooky stories.

    darkestgram Report

    #75

    Before and after photos of a man with a massive facial tumor, illustrating darkest page on Instagram’s creepy stories.

    darkestgram Report

