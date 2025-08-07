Terror is the buildup of dread and anticipation toward a disturbing, scary event. Meanwhile, horror refers to your instinctive feelings of revulsion and disgust after the event occurs. Though they are different, colloquially, horror is often used to refer to both. You hear a lot of talk about horror movies, TV shows, books, and video games, even when the narrative focuses on building up an atmosphere of terror.

ADVERTISEMENT

Verywell Mind notes that scary content, like horror movies, simulates threatening situations. Your emotional response to them matches what you’d experience when faced with a real-life threat. As per horror scholar Mathias Clasen, people’s love of the genre can be linked back to our ancient ancestors experiencing constant danger.

Meanwhile, there’s a growing consensus that, in some circumstances, exposure to horror movies could help some individuals deal with their anxiety or trauma. One study, for example, looked at how fans of apocalyptic horror movies may be more prepared for and less distressed by pandemics.