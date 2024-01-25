If You Enjoy Dark Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics By Comic Dux (30 New Pics)
Today, we'd like to share selected strips by "Comic Dux," who is making a return to Bored Panda. As you may recall, this artist's comics are undeniably controversial, and you might occasionally feel a sting of guilt for finding joy in the depicted situations. Well, we're all guilty as charged, and we're not ashamed of it at all! If you're not familiar with the dark series by the artist named Andrew, be sure to check out our previous post where we featured some of his earlier works.
More info: Instagram
We all have a bit of a liking for controversy. While we may not actively seek to engage in inappropriate behavior ourselves, there's a tendency to follow others, having the courage to deviate from popular opinions and speak the unfiltered truth. Regardless of the critique or potential consequences, those who express polarizing views often find themselves under the judgmental look of others. However, there are certain aspects of life where a touch of controversy adds much-needed spice.
Thats why i just hold them outside my ear so that i can listen but not have to touch.... that
Take dark humor, for instance. It can be sharp and may not suit everyone's taste, yet it consistently attracts a wide fanbase. Even those who adhere to the standards of good taste and strive to be generally nice and righteous can find joy in peculiar humor. In the privacy of their own space, they may secretly let themselves have a good laugh sparked by a dark joke.
The “Comic Dux” style is quite simplistic and vibrant. Typically, Andrew limits his stories to no more than four panels, effectively conveying his creative and entertaining concepts. There is no doubt the humor featured in his webcomic is distinctive and may not resonate with everyone. Therefore, if you're sensitive or not a fan of edgy themes, we recommend skipping these comics.
