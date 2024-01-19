ADVERTISEMENT

Do we have any fans of inappropriate jokes and dark humor out there? On the one hand, this kind of humor induces an awkward feeling of guilt while laughing, and on the other, brings a pure sensation of joy. Well, you might have stumbled upon the perfect post to scroll through for a while. The "Arcade Rage" comic is back on Bored Panda. For those who want to see our previous features of this dark series, make sure to check them out.

To provide you with a better understanding of what you're about to experience, let's revisit what the author of the series, Mart Virkus, shared with us about Arcade Rage the last time: “They are inspired by games, movies, memes, and other art in general. But also the things going on in the world, whether it’s corona or climate issues. The ideas come together when these two things meet. I just like layering in different meanings into a single comic. I guess it’s just the fun of finding new connections between art and life. Sometimes it’s about highlighting a more serious issue while not making it obvious, and letting the reader make that connection. So it’s like a mind game for both me and the reader. And other times, it’s just random silly jokes with no deeper meaning. Or just jokes about games I like. Above all, making these just makes me feel less anxious about the world and if it does that for others too, then that’s a win."

