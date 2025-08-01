ADVERTISEMENT

If you're into comics that mix dark humor with clever storytelling, you're in for a treat. War and Peas, created by the talented duo Elizabeth Pich and Jonathan Kunz, has been making people laugh (and occasionally gasp) since 2011. Their comics are smart and packed with unexpected twists, often featuring robots, witches, Grim Reapers, and the occasional existential crisis.

Whether you're already a fan or just discovering their work, this new selection of comics brings the best of their weird, witty world. From awkward relationships to howling moons and appearances by the all-powerful Cat God, War and Peas finds a funny side to even the strangest moments.

