If you're into comics that mix dark humor with clever storytelling, you're in for a treat. War and Peas, created by the talented duo Elizabeth Pich and Jonathan Kunz, has been making people laugh (and occasionally gasp) since 2011. Their comics are smart and packed with unexpected twists, often featuring robots, witches, Grim Reapers, and the occasional existential crisis.

Whether you're already a fan or just discovering their work, this new selection of comics brings the best of their weird, witty world. From awkward relationships to howling moons and appearances by the all-powerful Cat God, War and Peas finds a funny side to even the strangest moments.

More info: Instagram | warandpeas.com | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

Humorous comic by War and Peas showing a cat as God with an unexpected plot twist in a heavenly setting.

war.and.peas Report

loud and demanding when he needs you and indifferent when you need him, figures!

War and Peas comic’s signature dark humor is still going strong, but their artistic style has evolved along the way. “In the beginning, our characters only had two dots for eyes and no other facial features,” they told Bored Panda. “That gave us room for dialog-based humor, while we're also inclined to use visual humor today.”
    #2

    Humorous comic by War and Peas shows a father suggesting his son use partying skills at his company with a twist.

    war.and.peas Report

    #3

    Round rocks howling like a wolf under the night sky in a humorous War and Peas comic with an unexpected twist.

    war.and.peas Report

    Keeping the comics fresh and funny week after week might sound tough, but the duo has a system. “We work ahead a bit and have a backlog of about a dozen ideas most of the time,” they explained. That buffer helps when creative blocks hit. Plus, working as a team makes a big difference: “If one of us is down, blocked, or whatever, the other is there to pick you up and to be strong for you.”
    #4

    Comic strip by War and Peas showing fruits deciding on a sacrifice with an unexpected plot twist in a humorous style.

    war.and.peas Report

    #5

    Humorous comic by War and Peas showing a vampire and witch with a cat discussing blood pressure and home comforts.

    war.and.peas Report

    Their inspiration comes from all over the place—books, films, TV shows, and even classic comics. “We both love Peanuts!” they shared. Jonathan’s recently been into Kurt Vonnegut novels, while Elizabeth has been enjoying Derry Girls. Still, they say it’s hard to pin down exactly how all those influences come together: “Maybe we'd have to ask a neurologist... It’s more than the sum of its parts.”

    #6

    Comic panels show a man missing a deadline while the Grim Reaper humorously insists he does, featuring unexpected plot twists.

    war.and.peas Report

    #7

    Blue creature frustrated at computer after accepting cookies, with senior computer class and teacher in a humorous comic panel.

    war.and.peas Report

    Before diving into comics, both creators explored different art forms. They met in art school, where comics weren’t even part of the curriculum. “Elizabeth was illustrating a lot and Jonathan was filming short films and documentaries,” they said. Now, they’re fully focused on War and Peas—a project that continues to bring laughs, weirdness, and the occasional existential crisis to fans around the world.
    #8

    Humorous comic by War and Peas showing a surprising twist about measuring head circumference during a date.

    war.and.peas Report

    #9

    Comic panels showing humorous insects squabbling, with a plot twist featuring a muscular character, from War and Peas comics.

    war.and.peas Report

    #10

    Humorous comic panels by War and Peas showing a funny twist on a pick-up line about socks and women.

    war.and.peas Report

    #11

    Humorous comic by War and Peas featuring bugs uniting against spiders with unexpected plot twists in four panels.

    war.and.peas Report

    #12

    Comic panels from War and Peas featuring humorous insects with unexpected plot twists in a colorful cartoon style.

    war.and.peas Report

    #13

    Humorous comic by War and Peas featuring a seedless watermelon with an unexpected plot twist.

    war.and.peas Report

    #14

    Humorous comic by War and Peas showing a bug marrying a large brown ball with an unexpected twist.

    war.and.peas Report

    #15

    Humorous War and Peas comic shows a man chopping a tree that warns him before a surprising plot twist.

    war.and.peas Report

    #16

    Humorous comic strip by War and Peas featuring a flower and bee with an unexpected plot twist dialogue.

    war.and.peas Report

    #17

    Ghost crisis hotline comic by War and Peas with humorous dialogue and an unexpected plot twist in four panels.

    war.and.peas Report

    #18

    Humorous comic by War and Peas featuring unexpected plot twists with cars and a surprising conclusion.

    war.and.peas Report

    #19

    Comic strip by War and Peas showing a mysterious package with an unexpected twist involving a cat and an empty box.

    war.and.peas Report

    #20

    Humorous comic strip by War and Peas showing a vampire's unexpected struggle with sunscreen and sunlight.

    war.and.peas Report

    #21

    Comic strip by War and Peas showing a man tricking the Grim Reaper with an iPhone charger instead of his soul.

    war.and.peas Report

    #22

    Comic strip by War and Peas showing a humorous twist involving two characters and unexpected 19-year-olds.

    war.and.peas Report

    #23

    Witches discussing power and equality in a humorous comic strip with an unexpected plot twist by War and Peas.

    war.and.peas Report

    #24

    Comic strip by War And Peas featuring humorous ghosts discussing student loan debt and unexpected plot twists.

    war.and.peas Report

    #25

    Comic strip by War and Peas showing humorous dialogue with unexpected plot twist about judges at a bar.

    war.and.peas Report

    #26

    Comic by War and Peas showing humorous twist on climate change with talking icebergs and Titanic iceberg ancestor.

    war.and.peas Report

    #27

    Comic strip from War and Peas showing a humorous plot twist involving vampires and an unusual online business.

    war.and.peas Report

    #28

    Comic strip showing a humorous plot twist where a worker’s boss is revealed to be a literal mouse struggling with emails.

    war.and.peas Report

