28 Humorous Comics With Unexpected Plot Twists By War And Peas (New Pics)Interview With Artist
If you're into comics that mix dark humor with clever storytelling, you're in for a treat. War and Peas, created by the talented duo Elizabeth Pich and Jonathan Kunz, has been making people laugh (and occasionally gasp) since 2011. Their comics are smart and packed with unexpected twists, often featuring robots, witches, Grim Reapers, and the occasional existential crisis.
Whether you're already a fan or just discovering their work, this new selection of comics brings the best of their weird, witty world. From awkward relationships to howling moons and appearances by the all-powerful Cat God, War and Peas finds a funny side to even the strangest moments.
More info: Instagram | warandpeas.com | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com
War and Peas comic’s signature dark humor is still going strong, but their artistic style has evolved along the way. “In the beginning, our characters only had two dots for eyes and no other facial features,” they told Bored Panda. “That gave us room for dialog-based humor, while we're also inclined to use visual humor today.”
Keeping the comics fresh and funny week after week might sound tough, but the duo has a system. “We work ahead a bit and have a backlog of about a dozen ideas most of the time,” they explained. That buffer helps when creative blocks hit. Plus, working as a team makes a big difference: “If one of us is down, blocked, or whatever, the other is there to pick you up and to be strong for you.”
Their inspiration comes from all over the place—books, films, TV shows, and even classic comics. “We both love Peanuts!” they shared. Jonathan’s recently been into Kurt Vonnegut novels, while Elizabeth has been enjoying Derry Girls. Still, they say it’s hard to pin down exactly how all those influences come together: “Maybe we'd have to ask a neurologist... It’s more than the sum of its parts.”
Before diving into comics, both creators explored different art forms. They met in art school, where comics weren’t even part of the curriculum. “Elizabeth was illustrating a lot and Jonathan was filming short films and documentaries,” they said. Now, they’re fully focused on War and Peas—a project that continues to bring laughs, weirdness, and the occasional existential crisis to fans around the world.