War and Peas, the darkly funny webcomic created by Jonathan Kunz and Elizabeth Pich, are back with more sharp humor and clever twists. Known for their dark, sometimes absurd jokes, the duo turns ordinary moments into laughs you didn’t see coming.

Since their debut, Jonathan and Elizabeth have built a devoted following, and their comics continue to surprise and entertain. Each strip is a mix of everyday life, unexpected punchlines, and a touch of the bizarre that keeps fans coming back for more.

More info: Instagram | warandpeas.com | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

Dark and absurd War and Peas comic showing a man proud of a prediction machine with a bleak message on the screen.

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
6 minutes ago

He's definitely an optimist

    #2

    War and Peas comic strip showing a man writing a diary, a woman handing him coffee, with dark and absurd humor.

    sarah-jones
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Far too tempting an opportunity to miss

    #3

    Dark and absurd War and Peas comic showing a vampire humorously discussing ancestry with a captive Wolfgang.

    #4

    War and Peas comic strip showing cats in a classroom with a dark, absurd, and funny lesson on cuteness.
    #5

    War and Peas comic strip featuring a robot and professor in a dark, absurd, and funny conversation about beauty.

    #6

    War and Peas comic strip showing dark humor about life's purpose and existential stress in a desert setting.

    #7

    War and Peas comic strip showing a couple making webcomics during a therapy session with dark, absurd humor.

    #8

    War and Peas comic showing a witch and cat in a dark, absurd, and funny scene with changing times at night.

    #9

    War and Peas comic strip featuring dark, absurd humor with a ghost and a grim reaper discussing a misplaced soul.

    #10

    Comic panel from War And Peas featuring a character in a witch hat asking about what someone looks for in a girl.
    #11

    War and Peas comic strip showing a tree learning about trees turning into paper, with dark and absurd humor.

    #12

    Dark and absurd War and Peas comic strip featuring a ghost struggling with scaring people and self-reflection humor.

    #13

    War and Peas comic strip showing dark humor with a grim reaper struggling to print a faded document.

    #14

    War and Peas comic panel with characters discussing the need to submit findings to avoid losing funding in a lab setting.
    #15

    War and Peas comic featuring mermaids discussing whales staring, with dark and absurd humor underwater scene.

    #16

    Dark and absurd War and Peas comic showing ghosts wearing sheets with tinier versions underneath, humorously labeled terrifying.

    #17

    War and Peas comic panels showing dark and absurd humor with a ghost character in everyday fall and farmers' market scenes.

    #18

    War and Peas comic featuring dark and absurd humor with characters dressed for a party in a simple cartoon style.

    #19

    War and Peas comic strip showing humorous debate about homemade ASMR recordings and alien communication attempts.

    #20

    War and Peas comic showing mountains talking about humans as trash in a dark, absurd, and funny style.

    #21

    War and Peas comic strip featuring a severed fish head in a jar with dark and absurd humor in a lab setting.

    #22

    Dark and absurd War and Peas comic showing a witch at a haunted graveyard digging up bones for an Etsy store.

    #23

    War and Peas comic strip showing dark, absurd humor with characters overlooking a sunset and a crime scene by the sea.

    #24

    War and Peas comic strip showing dark humor as a hug is offered for a price in an absurd, funny scene outdoors.

    #25

    War and Peas comic panel with a cartoon cat holding a phone saying you have to come home in a red background.
    #26

    War and Peas comic strip showing dark humor about childhood and adult responsibilities through dialogue and illustrations.

    #27

    War and Peas comic showing a darkly funny classroom where AI replaces teachers and pupils in absurd style.

    #28

    War and Peas comic showing art falling under the weight of money, depicted in a dark and absurd humorous style.

    #29

    War and Peas comic panel featuring a shark and dolphin discussing the concept of land in a dark, absurd style
    #30

    War and Peas comic strip showing a witch, a cat, and a broken vase with dark and absurd humor.

    #31

    War and Peas comic showing a Halloween pumpkin with dark, absurd, and funny themes in four panels.

    #32

    War and Peas comic strip featuring a stressed mountain character with dark, absurd humor about Halloween and daily exhaustion.

    #33

    War and Peas comic with dark humor showing a witch and vampire discussing a broom and watching a game indoors.

    #34

    War and Peas comic strip showing dark, absurd humor with a clown trying to make a person cry from a to-do list.

    #35

    War and Peas comic strip featuring dark, absurd humor about Sisyphus and eternal struggle between insect characters.

    #36

    War and Peas comic strip with dark and absurd humor about fad diets and cyclist stamina for bedroom.

    #37

    War and Peas comic panels showing clowns struggling with balloon sales in a dark, absurd, and funny scenario.

    #38

    War and Peas comic panel showing two characters at a minimalistic birthday party with balloons and presents.
    #39

    War and Peas comic strip showing dark humor in a newborn baby questioning if they have peaked at birth.

