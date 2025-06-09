When you see mold on bread, it's safest to throw the whole loaf away. According to an expert, “Many types of mold are poisonous and pose a risk to health. Since consumers can’t distinguish between types of harmful versus harmless mold, the safest bet is to toss it. Even though the mold is visible on one or spots, it is likely present throughout the food.” Another added that “Bread has a fluffy, porous texture. When combined with mold spores, it’s a recipe for food waste because you shouldn’t try to salvage a loaf once you see mold on a slice.” This is good to keep in mind, particularly with fresh bread from a bakery or farmers' market, as it might not always have an expiration date printed on it.

