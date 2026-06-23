95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’
The great thing about the internet is that it’s pretty much infinite. There’s always something new to come across, whether it’s breaking news, memes, true crime, cute kitten videos, or another rabbit hole you didn’t plan on falling into. The hardest part is finding the stuff that’s actually worth your time.
Luckily, today we did the hard work for you and pulled together some great posts from the subreddit “Damn, That’s Interesting.” They don’t follow one particular theme, other than the fact that every single one of them is genuinely fascinating. So no matter what you’re curious about, there’s plenty here to enjoy. Scroll down to check them out.
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A Family Of Sleeping Elephant!
A Man Whose Wife Was Lost In Japan's 2011 Tsunami Still Goes Diving Every Week In Hope Of Finding Her Body, 11 Years Later
A-10 In Snow That Looks Like A Pencil Sketch
Central Park During The Great Depression (New York, 1933)
Our Local Library Has A Computer Station With A Creche Unit Attached For Your Toddler
Graffiti In Portugal
The Sharp Dividing Line Between A Lush Forest And The White Sand Dunes Of Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil
Office Life Before The Invention Of Autocad And Other Drafting Softwares
Static Tattoo With "Shaking" Effect
A Massive Tadpole Was Discovered, With A Hormonal Imbalance That Prevented It From Developing Into A Frog
I Live In Yakutsk
The Tepepolco Volcano In Mexico City. Dormant For Over 10,000 Years, Its Crater Is Now A Unique Residential Neighborhood
During Ww2, Poland Declared War On Japan Japan Said No To It And Simply Rejected The Declaration
Three Brothers Cleaning Out Their Late Mother’s Attic Discovered A Comic That Sold For $9.12 Million
There Is A Group Of Wolves In British Columbia Known As "Sea Wolves"
They're Behaviourally Distinct, Swimming From Island To Island And Preying On Sea Animals. 90% Of Their Food Comes From The Sea. They've Distinct DNA That Sets Them Apart From Mainland Wolves And Are Entirely Dedicated To The Sea.
You Can Crawl Through Arteries Of A Blue Whale's Heart
A Man Rides A Bus In Durban, Meant For White Passengers Only, In Resistance To South Africa’s Apartheid Policies, 1986
This Photo Of Two Brothers At Moro Rock In Sequoia National Park Was Taken Seconds Before They Were Struck By Lightning In 1975
40 Siberian Tiger Cubs Were Born At The Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park In 2025
In 1983, Two Artists Spent A Full Year Tied Together — Without Any Physical Contact — To Test The Limits Of Human Coexistence
Spotted In Spain
27 Years Since The Show Aired, Powerpuff Girls Cast (Tara Strong, Cathy Cavadini, And E. G. Daily) Reunited With Tom Kane, The Voice Of Professor Utonium
Spotted In Le Mans, France
La Plata, Argentina Has Diagonal Shortcuts And Pocket Parks To Keep Everything Within Reach
Muscle Beach, 1945: 9 Year Old April Hoists Over 425 Lbs. Her Family On Her Back
Confiscated Pens Containing Cheat Notes Intricately Carved By A Law Student At The University Of Malaga In Spain
The Chronicles Of Georgia, Located In Tbilisi, Georgia, Looks Like Something Out Of A Fantasy World
An Aerial Shot Of Am Alma Lake Captures A Hidden Oasis In The Sahara Desert
Asperitas Clouds - New Hampshire
Tomorrow, Jimmy Carter Will Turn 100, Marking Him As The First Us President In History To Make It To His 100th Birthday!
Hurricane Milton
A Million People Gathered To Protest In Central Seoul And Cleaned Up After Themselves Before They Left
I Used A 14" Telescope To Capture The Moon, And Was Photobombed By The Iss
Inside Layers Of A Flight Recorder (Black Box)
Marie Wilcox Realized She Was The Last Person On Earth Who Could Speak The Wukchumni Language Fluently
So At 82, She Taught Herself To Use A Computer And Spent Seven Years Typing A 6,000-Word Wukchumni Dictionary, The First Written Record Of The Language In History, To Save It From Extinction.
We Are Officially One Massive Step Closer To Ending The Organ Donor Wait List Forever. A Gene Edited Pig Kidney Just Functioned Perfectly In A Human For 61 Days
In Scarborough, A Seaside Town In England, Local Authorities Cancelled Their New Year's Eve Fireworks After An Arctic Walrus, Later Nicknamed Thor, Was Spotted Resting Peacefully In Scarborough Harbour
Allowing Him To Sleep Undisturbed Before Continuing His Long Migration South Through Europe.
This Adolescent Blue Jay Halfway Through Puberty
The Tomb Of Thomas Sayers (1826-1865)
Who Was An English Bare-Knuckle Prize Fighter, Located In Highgate Cemetery In London. His Tomb Is Guarded By A Sculpture Of His Pet Dog, Lion, Who Was Chief Mourner At His Funeral.
A Photographer Captured This Himalayan Monal Mid-Flight Over The Mountains Of Bhutan
The Rent In The German Neighborhood Of Fuggerei Hasn't Been Raised In 500 Years And Remains 0.88 Euros For An Entire Year
Founded In 1521, It Is The Oldest Existing Social Housing Complex In The World.
The Picture That My Dad Took When He Had To Ditch His Plane Over The Pacific Ocean On February 9, 1986. All Was Well, Though. He Was Rescued By A Chinese Ship, And I Was Born A Year Later!
Spanish Scientists LED By Marino Barbacid, Has Cured Pancreatic Cancer In Mice. A Cure In Animal Models Is A Major Step Toward Potential Cancer Treatment In Humans
The Ganges River Near To Its Source In The State Of Uttarakhand, India
Space Needle In Seattle Over Clouds Looks Like The Cloud City From Star Wars
Street Art In Ireland
Stevenmadow (Photographer) Captured This Awesome Close-Up Shot Of Artemis Ll Engine, Using A Panasonic Gh5 And A Lumix G Leica 50-200mm F/2.8-4 Lens. This Photo Was Captured At 1/8000s, F/16, And Iso 100
A Pacific Stargazer Fish Buried In The Indo-Pacific Seabed, Lying In Wait With Only Its Eyes And Mouth Exposed To Ambush Prey
Cumulonimbus Incus (Anvil Cloud) Captured In Venezuela Looks So Dramatic That It Looks Fake
It Grew So Tall It Hit The Tropopause, Couldn't Rise Higher, So It Spread Out. The Top Is Made Of Tiny Ice Crystals That Diffract Sunlight, Producing Stunning Iridescence.
This Is The Scaly-Foot Snail. It Is The Only Known Animal To Incorporate Iron Into Its Shell And Scales, Effectively Wearing A Suit Of Metallic Armor
"Tsitakakantsa" The Largest Baobab Tree In Madagascar Is Fading Away After A Long Life Of 1,200 Years Old
Yesterday, The Most Expensive Tuna Of All Time Was Auctioned In Japan, 535 Lbs For About 3,280,000 Dollars, Never Before Has Such A High Price Been Achieved
Men's Hairstyles In Pre-Colonial Africa
Advert On The London Underground
This Street Art
Some Street Art In Assam India
Marble That Looks Wet. This Jaw-Dropping Detail Comes From “The Nymph” (La Ninfa) By Italian Sculptor Giovanni Battista Lombardi (1823–1880)
Where Solid Stone Is Carved To Mimic Water Rippling Around Her Bare Feet. The Full Sculpture Was Executed In 1858 For Palazzo Facchi In Brescia