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Tired of the endless political drama and the non-stop doomscrolling? It’s time for a break that actually leaves some positive vibes.

We’ve collected the coolest facts, global news, and wildest innovations out there from this online page which boasts over 800,000 followers. It has a mix of mind-blowing nature trivia, major humanity wins, and random curiosities.

For instance, did you know New York now mandates mental health warnings on social media apps? Or that a zoo in China literally puts the humans in cages while the animals roam free?

Keep scrolling to stock up on more such icebreakers for your next dinner party.