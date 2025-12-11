Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Upset As Dad Didn’t Pass On His Craft Skills To Him, While Half-Bros Start A Business With It
Young man looking upset outdoors, wearing black hoodie and headphones, reflecting on craft skills and family business conflict
Family, Relationships

Man Upset As Dad Didn’t Pass On His Craft Skills To Him, While Half-Bros Start A Business With It

tarasenko_odessa
Oleg Tarasenko BoredPanda staff
1

21

1

ADVERTISEMENT

For centuries, the entire industrial development of humanity has proceeded this way: parents have passed on their craft and skills to their children, who, when their turn came, have shared the secrets of their craft with their own offspring. And woe to those who, for one reason or another, found themselves excluded from this line!

In today’s world, things work a little differently, but when a father passes on some of his unique work skills to his sons, it, you must admit, creates a certain vibe between them. A strong, special bond. Similar to the one that developed between the user u/brochib, the narrator of today’s story, and his two younger sons.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Passing on the special crafting skills from father to son seemss like a great way to create a special bond between them – and that is what the author of the post did too

    Upset man holding head, frustrated over dad not passing on craft skills while half-brothers start craft business.

    Image credits: Malachi Cowie / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In fact, the man has 3 sons, and he actually only taught his special craft skills to his youngest twin sons

    Text excerpt about a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business with them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills to him, while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

    Man expressing upset over dad not passing craft skills while half-brothers start a business using them.

    Text excerpt discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a man upset about not learning craft skills from his dad while his half-brothers start a business.

    Text about man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start a successful business using them.

    Text discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while his half-brothers start a business with them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text explaining a man upset about not receiving craft skills from his dad while half-brothers start a business with those skills.

    Image credits: brochib

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in glasses and blue shirt discussing craft skills frustration with another person in a bright, casual setting.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man divorced the mom of his eldest son literally at the same time he was born – and the woman later took the baby to another state

    Text reading And now, I'm not well enough to teach anymore, highlighting a man upset as dad didn’t pass on his craft skills to him.

    Text on a plain background discussing including someone as an equal partner who will handle the finances in a business.

    Text excerpt about siblings disputing their contributions to a craft business started by half-brothers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background about a man upset that his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while his half-brothers started a business.

    Text excerpt showing family conflict as man upset over not inheriting craft skills while half-brothers start a business with them

    Text image showing a message about family lunches no longer happening and having dinner with oldest child on other days.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man upset over not learning craft skills from dad while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a man upset because his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while his half-brothers start a business with them.

    Man frustrated over missing craft skills passed down by dad while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

    Image credits: brochib

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man upset outdoors, wearing black hoodie and headphones, expressing frustration over craft skills and family business.

    Image credits: Artur Rekstad / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The man visited the son regularly and paid child support – but he preferred to have memories together rather than teach the kid his craft

    Man looking upset while thinking about craft skills not passed on by dad, as half-brothers start a business together.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills to him, while half-brothers start a successful business using those skills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a niche craft combining woodworking, metalworking, and masonry with unorthodox tools and techniques.

    Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

    Text expressing a man’s feelings of being upset about not inheriting craft skills while his half-brothers start a business.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start a successful craft business together.

    Text excerpt discussing ownership transfer and salary in a craft skills business started by half-brothers.

    Text excerpt discussing a man upset his dad didn't pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a related business.

    Image credits: brochib

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two men collaborating at a table with laptops and coffee, symbolizing craft skills and business partnership.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So now, the two youngest sons have started a family business together, based on the dad’s skills – and they make good money

    Text on screen showing a man upset as dad didn’t pass on his craft skills while half-bros start a business using them.

    Text excerpt about a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business with them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on white background stating a man upset over not receiving craft skills from his dad while half-brothers start a business.

    Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing the need to resolve conflict before younger kids learn how to run a company involving craft skills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background saying I'll be meeting my son this Friday for dinner, hoping he'll be okay with at least one option.

    Text explaining frustration with parents for causing chaos while half-brothers start a craft skills business.

    Man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

    Image credits: brochib

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The eldest one, however, works the job he hates, but he was rejected by his half-siblings after asking to join the family business

    So, the Original poster (OP) says he has three sons – the eldest (24 years old) from his first marriage, and two younger ones – the twins, aged 21. Our hero divorced his first wife just after their son was born, and the mom almost immediately took the baby to another state. Therefore, according to the custody arrangements, the dad saw his son quite rarely.

    The author strove to be a decent father, and whenever he visited his son, he always tried to have some great father-son time together. He also really wanted to pass on his craft skills to all his children. The man has very specific niche skills in working with stone, wood, and metal, and all three sons expressed a keen desire to learn these skills too.

    However, due to the peculiarities of the custody agreement, our hero was only able to fully teach his skills to his younger kids. He and his eldest son later agreed to spend some time together learning, but the author’s second wife then started her battle with cancer, and he simply couldn’t keep his promise to the eldest son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As a result, the twins have now opened their own business using the skills they learned from their father (the original poster also helped them financially). The eldest brother, although he graduated from college, now works at a job he actually hates. He also earns far less than his half-siblings. So, the guy asked to become their partner – but got rejected.

    He offered to help with the company’s finances in exchange for the stake, but the twins vehemently opposed it. Simply because their half-brother hadn’t invested the same time and effort into building the company, they said. Now, the whole family seems completely divided, and the OP is in despair about what to do. So the man decided to seek netizens’ advice.

    Mature man in a suit looking upset and thoughtful, reflecting on missed craft skills passed to half-brothers starting business.

    Image credits: wavebreak media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, the family craft business really does seem like a great idea in today’s world, full of cookie-cutter, impersonal things. So, any beautiful items literally created by human hands, bearing the imprint of the creator’s personality, are incredibly popular. For example, Digital Journal notes that last year, crafters in the US generated over $35B in sales across various channels.

    This dedicated article on the Amra and Elma blog also cites statistics that the U.S. handmade goods market is currently valued at $268 billion with a ~9.8% growth rate. So it’s not at all surprising that two young men, who received not only truly great skills but also start-up capital from their dad, can make good money here.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some commenters on the original post noted that the eldest son’s mother was likely to blame for the situation, having taken him away from training, but the prevailing view among responders is that the author is truly at fault here. According to many netizens, the OP preferred having great memories with his son over teaching him his craft, and subsequently avoided it under various pretexts.

    In an update on the post, the man admitted that he’s indeed currently tormented by remorse and will try to rectify the situation. He says he’ll either transfer his stake in the company to his eldest son or offer for him to become an apprentice to another master craftsman living in Alaska. Either way, the author is determined to somehow right his long-standing wrong. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this whole story?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most commenters claimed that the author is actually the one to blame here, so the dad decided to do his best to rectify the situation somehow

    Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start successful business using those skills.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a man upset over not learning craft skills from his dad while half-brothers start a business.

    Reddit conversation about woodworking, metal working, and masonry skills in a family business involving half-brothers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-bros start a business.

    Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business.

    Comment on a forum about a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business using them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment discussing family favoritism and upset over craft skills not passed down, while half-brothers start a business.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning why the man can’t learn craft skills from siblings or the internet.

    Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business.

    Comment discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a successful business.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Screenshot of a comment discussing the importance of craft skills in business and frustrations over lack of teaching by family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers used them to start a business.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    money
    reddit stories

    21

    1

    21

    1

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently I am in the minority according to the comments, but I do not think this guy is an ahole. Would it have been good to have had the time to teach the older son as well, of course, but the reality is he only had visitations on holidays etc, and the son was living in another state. To learn a professional skill you need to be learning on a daily basis, and have access to tools, resources etc, and that just wasn't possible. And how miserable would it have been if every time he visited his father, all they did was working on this skill. Again, when he finished high school it would have been good for him to learn, but the wife having cancer is something outside of his control. If the son did want to do this, he could have gone on to do an apprenticeship or taken classes, but he didn't. Offering him the chance to do learn from his brother's now is a good option, but he absolutely should not get a share in their business until he has earned it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently I am in the minority according to the comments, but I do not think this guy is an ahole. Would it have been good to have had the time to teach the older son as well, of course, but the reality is he only had visitations on holidays etc, and the son was living in another state. To learn a professional skill you need to be learning on a daily basis, and have access to tools, resources etc, and that just wasn't possible. And how miserable would it have been if every time he visited his father, all they did was working on this skill. Again, when he finished high school it would have been good for him to learn, but the wife having cancer is something outside of his control. If the son did want to do this, he could have gone on to do an apprenticeship or taken classes, but he didn't. Offering him the chance to do learn from his brother's now is a good option, but he absolutely should not get a share in their business until he has earned it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT