Man Upset As Dad Didn’t Pass On His Craft Skills To Him, While Half-Bros Start A Business With It

ADVERTISEMENT

For centuries, the entire industrial development of humanity has proceeded this way: parents have passed on their craft and skills to their children, who, when their turn came, have shared the secrets of their craft with their own offspring. And woe to those who, for one reason or another, found themselves excluded from this line!

In today’s world, things work a little differently, but when a father passes on some of his unique work skills to his sons, it, you must admit, creates a certain vibe between them. A strong, special bond. Similar to the one that developed between the user u/brochib, the narrator of today’s story, and his two younger sons.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Passing on the special crafting skills from father to son seemss like a great way to create a special bond between them – and that is what the author of the post did too

Upset man holding head, frustrated over dad not passing on craft skills while half-brothers start craft business.

Image credits: Malachi Cowie / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

In fact, the man has 3 sons, and he actually only taught his special craft skills to his youngest twin sons

Text excerpt about a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills to him, while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

Man expressing upset over dad not passing craft skills while half-brothers start a business using them.

Text excerpt discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a man upset about not learning craft skills from his dad while his half-brothers start a business.

Text about man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start a successful business using them.

Text discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while his half-brothers start a business with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text explaining a man upset about not receiving craft skills from his dad while half-brothers start a business with those skills.

Image credits: brochib

ADVERTISEMENT

Man in glasses and blue shirt discussing craft skills frustration with another person in a bright, casual setting.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man divorced the mom of his eldest son literally at the same time he was born – and the woman later took the baby to another state

Text reading And now, I'm not well enough to teach anymore, highlighting a man upset as dad didn’t pass on his craft skills to him.

Text on a plain background discussing including someone as an equal partner who will handle the finances in a business.

Text excerpt about siblings disputing their contributions to a craft business started by half-brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background about a man upset that his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while his half-brothers started a business.

Text excerpt showing family conflict as man upset over not inheriting craft skills while half-brothers start a business with them

Text image showing a message about family lunches no longer happening and having dinner with oldest child on other days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man upset over not learning craft skills from dad while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a man upset because his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while his half-brothers start a business with them.

Man frustrated over missing craft skills passed down by dad while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

Image credits: brochib

ADVERTISEMENT

Young man upset outdoors, wearing black hoodie and headphones, expressing frustration over craft skills and family business.

Image credits: Artur Rekstad / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The man visited the son regularly and paid child support – but he preferred to have memories together rather than teach the kid his craft

Man looking upset while thinking about craft skills not passed on by dad, as half-brothers start a business together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills to him, while half-brothers start a successful business using those skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a niche craft combining woodworking, metalworking, and masonry with unorthodox tools and techniques.

Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

Text expressing a man’s feelings of being upset about not inheriting craft skills while his half-brothers start a business.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start a successful craft business together.

Text excerpt discussing ownership transfer and salary in a craft skills business started by half-brothers.

Text excerpt discussing a man upset his dad didn't pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a related business.

Image credits: brochib

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men collaborating at a table with laptops and coffee, symbolizing craft skills and business partnership.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

So now, the two youngest sons have started a family business together, based on the dad’s skills – and they make good money

Text on screen showing a man upset as dad didn’t pass on his craft skills while half-bros start a business using them.

Text excerpt about a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on white background stating a man upset over not receiving craft skills from his dad while half-brothers start a business.

Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing the need to resolve conflict before younger kids learn how to run a company involving craft skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background saying I'll be meeting my son this Friday for dinner, hoping he'll be okay with at least one option.

Text explaining frustration with parents for causing chaos while half-brothers start a craft skills business.

Man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

Image credits: brochib

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The eldest one, however, works the job he hates, but he was rejected by his half-siblings after asking to join the family business

So, the Original poster (OP) says he has three sons – the eldest (24 years old) from his first marriage, and two younger ones – the twins, aged 21. Our hero divorced his first wife just after their son was born, and the mom almost immediately took the baby to another state. Therefore, according to the custody arrangements, the dad saw his son quite rarely.

The author strove to be a decent father, and whenever he visited his son, he always tried to have some great father-son time together. He also really wanted to pass on his craft skills to all his children. The man has very specific niche skills in working with stone, wood, and metal, and all three sons expressed a keen desire to learn these skills too.

However, due to the peculiarities of the custody agreement, our hero was only able to fully teach his skills to his younger kids. He and his eldest son later agreed to spend some time together learning, but the author’s second wife then started her battle with cancer, and he simply couldn’t keep his promise to the eldest son.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, the twins have now opened their own business using the skills they learned from their father (the original poster also helped them financially). The eldest brother, although he graduated from college, now works at a job he actually hates. He also earns far less than his half-siblings. So, the guy asked to become their partner – but got rejected.

He offered to help with the company’s finances in exchange for the stake, but the twins vehemently opposed it. Simply because their half-brother hadn’t invested the same time and effort into building the company, they said. Now, the whole family seems completely divided, and the OP is in despair about what to do. So the man decided to seek netizens’ advice.

Mature man in a suit looking upset and thoughtful, reflecting on missed craft skills passed to half-brothers starting business.

Image credits: wavebreak media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the family craft business really does seem like a great idea in today’s world, full of cookie-cutter, impersonal things. So, any beautiful items literally created by human hands, bearing the imprint of the creator’s personality, are incredibly popular. For example, Digital Journal notes that last year, crafters in the US generated over $35B in sales across various channels.

This dedicated article on the Amra and Elma blog also cites statistics that the U.S. handmade goods market is currently valued at $268 billion with a ~9.8% growth rate. So it’s not at all surprising that two young men, who received not only truly great skills but also start-up capital from their dad, can make good money here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some commenters on the original post noted that the eldest son’s mother was likely to blame for the situation, having taken him away from training, but the prevailing view among responders is that the author is truly at fault here. According to many netizens, the OP preferred having great memories with his son over teaching him his craft, and subsequently avoided it under various pretexts.

In an update on the post, the man admitted that he’s indeed currently tormented by remorse and will try to rectify the situation. He says he’ll either transfer his stake in the company to his eldest son or offer for him to become an apprentice to another master craftsman living in Alaska. Either way, the author is determined to somehow right his long-standing wrong. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this whole story?

ADVERTISEMENT

Most commenters claimed that the author is actually the one to blame here, so the dad decided to do his best to rectify the situation somehow

Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start successful business using those skills.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a man upset over not learning craft skills from his dad while half-brothers start a business.

Reddit conversation about woodworking, metal working, and masonry skills in a family business involving half-brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-bros start a business.

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business.

Comment on a forum about a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business using them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment discussing family favoritism and upset over craft skills not passed down, while half-brothers start a business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning why the man can’t learn craft skills from siblings or the internet.

Man upset as dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers start a business using those skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a business.

Comment discussing a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills while half-brothers start a successful business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Screenshot of a comment discussing the importance of craft skills in business and frustrations over lack of teaching by family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment highlighting a man upset his dad didn’t pass on craft skills, while half-brothers used them to start a business.