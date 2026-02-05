Woman Tells Family That No Kids Are Allowed In Her Home, Brother Feels Targeted

ADVERTISEMENT

Family gatherings can be loud, chaotic, and a challenge to get through. When there are kids involved, some people feel it can be even harder. In 2024, 38% of Brits said they find it hard to hear conversations around the table because of children being noisy.

One woman’s solution to that problem was to ask her family members not to bring their kids to events. However, her brother disagreed, taking it as an insult to himself and his children. Interestingly, after he shared his story online, people’s opinions were split. Some noted that maybe his kids really are that disruptive, while others doubted whether he told the whole truth.

A dad was told “no kids” at family gatherings by his sister

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Although she tried to be polite about it, he still got offended, wondering how he should break the news to his 6-year-old

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: partenzedepartures

Commenters thought the dad probably neglected to mention some things: “There are missing reasons here”

Comment discussing family events and child free rules related to woman telling family no kids allowed in her home.

Comment discussing family no kids allowed rule and brother feeling targeted in a home setting conversation.

Others were diplomatic, thinking both sides were right

Comment discussing family dynamics and feelings about no kids allowed in home, with brother feeling targeted.

Comment about a woman telling family no kids allowed in her home, brother feeling targeted in a family discussion.

One person sided with the dad, but still advised the dad to consider the situation objectively

Reddit comment discussing no kids allowed in home and brother feeling targeted over family rules.

“The world does not revolve around you and not all events are made for children,” was the loudest sentiment in the comments

Comment discussing family tensions over hosting kid-free gatherings and feelings of exclusion involved.

Commenter discusses a woman setting no kids allowed rule causing brother to feel targeted in family conflict.

Commenter discusses family siding with sister’s no kids allowed rule, brother feeling targeted in the home dispute.

Screenshot of a social media comment where a user explains that their house is not child proof for misbehaving kids.

Comment discussing potential behavior issues with kids after woman tells family no kids allowed in her home, brother feels targeted.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning if the user is a mom who believes “kids will be kids” despite responsibility concerns.

Comment discussing woman telling family no kids allowed in her home, brother feeling targeted by the decision.

Text conversation discussing boundaries of no kids allowed in home and family member feeling targeted over rules.

Reddit comment discussing a woman telling family no kids are allowed in her home, brother feeling targeted and upset.

Alt text: Online comment discussing family dynamics about child-free home rules and feelings of being targeted by siblings

Comment discussing a woman setting no kids allowed rule in her home and brother feeling targeted by family members.

Comment about hosting gatherings at home without kids, reflecting woman’s no kids allowed rule and brother feeling targeted.

Comment discussing woman telling family no kids allowed in her home and brother feeling targeted over the rule.

Comment discussing woman’s no kids allowed rule at home and brother feeling targeted by family decision.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family conflicts over a woman’s rule of no kids allowed in her home.

Comment discussing family gatherings and the woman’s rule of no kids allowed in her home, brother feels targeted.

Comment discussing family tensions over no kids allowed in home policy and brother feeling targeted in the family.

Comment about woman telling family no kids allowed, with brother feeling targeted in a family disagreement online.

Comment discussing a woman’s rule of no kids allowed in her home and the family’s mixed reactions to this decision.

Screenshot of an online comment about having a small family Christmas at home with no kids allowed, causing family tension.