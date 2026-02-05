Woman Tells Family That No Kids Are Allowed In Her Home, Brother Feels Targeted
Family gatherings can be loud, chaotic, and a challenge to get through. When there are kids involved, some people feel it can be even harder. In 2024, 38% of Brits said they find it hard to hear conversations around the table because of children being noisy.
One woman’s solution to that problem was to ask her family members not to bring their kids to events. However, her brother disagreed, taking it as an insult to himself and his children. Interestingly, after he shared his story online, people’s opinions were split. Some noted that maybe his kids really are that disruptive, while others doubted whether he told the whole truth.
A dad was told “no kids” at family gatherings by his sister
Although she tried to be polite about it, he still got offended, wondering how he should break the news to his 6-year-old
Commenters thought the dad probably neglected to mention some things: “There are missing reasons here”
Others were diplomatic, thinking both sides were right
One person sided with the dad, but still advised the dad to consider the situation objectively
“The world does not revolve around you and not all events are made for children,” was the loudest sentiment in the comments
Pretty clear OP's whole family isn't too fond of her kids. I don't understand why they're so insistent OP attends? Why do they even care if she's there at all? In any case if I was OP, I'd just go into avoidance mode. I'd avoid their phone calls/texts/emails and any future family gatherings for awhile at least. There's no "obligation" to keep in touch or allow your children to spend any time with people who don't like them. I'd pull my focus to my own immediate family (which is NOT them) and devote my energies to them, and developing relationships with people I had more in common with, that shared my values and liked my kids. If the kids' father had a more welcoming family I'd spend my time with them instead. Don't chase after things that are dead. It would be great if you got along with your family, but for many that's just not how it works out. In this case I think OP and her kids would be better off keeping these folks at a safe distance.
My guess is these kids aren't properly parentented, these "requests" don't come from vacuum.
