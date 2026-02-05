Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Tells Family That No Kids Are Allowed In Her Home, Brother Feels Targeted
Woman telling family no kids allowed in her home, brother looking upset, emotional family conflict over children policy.
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman Tells Family That No Kids Are Allowed In Her Home, Brother Feels Targeted

Kornelija Viečaitė
2

30

2

Family gatherings can be loud, chaotic, and a challenge to get through. When there are kids involved, some people feel it can be even harder. In 2024, 38% of Brits said they find it hard to hear conversations around the table because of children being noisy.

One woman’s solution to that problem was to ask her family members not to bring their kids to events. However, her brother disagreed, taking it as an insult to himself and his children. Interestingly, after he shared his story online, people’s opinions were split. Some noted that maybe his kids really are that disruptive, while others doubted whether he told the whole truth.

    A dad was told “no kids” at family gatherings by his sister

    Family sitting together at home with woman setting no kids allowed rule, brother feeling targeted in family dispute.

    Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Although she tried to be polite about it, he still got offended, wondering how he should break the news to his 6-year-old

    Woman tells family no kids allowed in her home, brother feels targeted at family gatherings with children present.

    Woman tells family no kids allowed in her home, brother feels targeted over family gathering rules.

    Boy sitting on couch hugging a pillow, looking upset inside a home where no kids are allowed.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text expressing concern about how excluding children affects family relationships and causes emotional harm to sensitive kids.

    Text discussing a woman’s no kids allowed rule, with her brother feeling targeted by the family restriction.

    Woman tells family no kids allowed in her home, brother feels targeted and faces family pressure.

    Young woman in a white shirt sitting on a couch, looking uncertain while gesturing her hands about no kids allowed in her home.

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a woman setting childfree boundaries in her home, causing family tension, especially with her brother.

    Text discussing a woman telling family no kids allowed in her home, causing brother to feel targeted.

    Commenters thought the dad probably neglected to mention some things: “There are missing reasons here”

    Comment discussing family events and child free rules related to woman telling family no kids allowed in her home.

    Text discussing a woman’s no kids allowed rule in her home and the brother feeling targeted by the family policy.

    Comment discussing family no kids allowed rule and brother feeling targeted in a home setting conversation.

    Comment discussing family no kids allowed rule and brother feeling targeted in a home setting conversation.

    Others were diplomatic, thinking both sides were right

    Comment discussing family dynamics and feelings about no kids allowed in home, with brother feeling targeted.

    Comment about a woman telling family no kids allowed in her home, brother feeling targeted in a family discussion.

    One person sided with the dad, but still advised the dad to consider the situation objectively

    Reddit comment discussing no kids allowed in home and brother feeling targeted over family rules.

    “The world does not revolve around you and not all events are made for children,” was the loudest sentiment in the comments

    Comment discussing family tensions over hosting kid-free gatherings and feelings of exclusion involved.

    Commenter discusses a woman setting no kids allowed rule causing brother to feel targeted in family conflict.

    Commenter discusses family siding with sister’s no kids allowed rule, brother feeling targeted in the home dispute.

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user explains that their house is not child proof for misbehaving kids.

    Comment discussing potential behavior issues with kids after woman tells family no kids allowed in her home, brother feels targeted.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning if the user is a mom who believes “kids will be kids” despite responsibility concerns.

    Comment discussing woman telling family no kids allowed in her home, brother feeling targeted by the decision.

    Text conversation discussing boundaries of no kids allowed in home and family member feeling targeted over rules.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman telling family no kids are allowed in her home, brother feeling targeted and upset.

    Alt text: Online comment discussing family dynamics about child-free home rules and feelings of being targeted by siblings

    Comment discussing a woman setting no kids allowed rule in her home and brother feeling targeted by family members.

    Comment about hosting gatherings at home without kids, reflecting woman’s no kids allowed rule and brother feeling targeted.

    Comment discussing woman telling family no kids allowed in her home and brother feeling targeted over the rule.

    Comment discussing woman’s no kids allowed rule at home and brother feeling targeted by family decision.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family conflicts over a woman’s rule of no kids allowed in her home.

    Comment discussing family gatherings and the woman’s rule of no kids allowed in her home, brother feels targeted.

    Comment discussing family tensions over no kids allowed in home policy and brother feeling targeted in the family.

    Comment about woman telling family no kids allowed, with brother feeling targeted in a family disagreement online.

    Comment discussing a woman’s rule of no kids allowed in her home and the family’s mixed reactions to this decision.

    Screenshot of an online comment about having a small family Christmas at home with no kids allowed, causing family tension.

    Children
    family

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty clear OP's whole family isn't too fond of her kids. I don't understand why they're so insistent OP attends? Why do they even care if she's there at all? In any case if I was OP, I'd just go into avoidance mode. I'd avoid their phone calls/texts/emails and any future family gatherings for awhile at least. There's no "obligation" to keep in touch or allow your children to spend any time with people who don't like them. I'd pull my focus to my own immediate family (which is NOT them) and devote my energies to them, and developing relationships with people I had more in common with, that shared my values and liked my kids. If the kids' father had a more welcoming family I'd spend my time with them instead. Don't chase after things that are dead. It would be great if you got along with your family, but for many that's just not how it works out. In this case I think OP and her kids would be better off keeping these folks at a safe distance.

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My guess is these kids aren't properly parentented, these "requests" don't come from vacuum.

    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty clear OP's whole family isn't too fond of her kids. I don't understand why they're so insistent OP attends? Why do they even care if she's there at all? In any case if I was OP, I'd just go into avoidance mode. I'd avoid their phone calls/texts/emails and any future family gatherings for awhile at least. There's no "obligation" to keep in touch or allow your children to spend any time with people who don't like them. I'd pull my focus to my own immediate family (which is NOT them) and devote my energies to them, and developing relationships with people I had more in common with, that shared my values and liked my kids. If the kids' father had a more welcoming family I'd spend my time with them instead. Don't chase after things that are dead. It would be great if you got along with your family, but for many that's just not how it works out. In this case I think OP and her kids would be better off keeping these folks at a safe distance.

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My guess is these kids aren't properly parentented, these "requests" don't come from vacuum.

