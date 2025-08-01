“Get A Babysitter”: Mom Refuses To Leave Kids At Home For Halloween Party, Shows Up To Empty House
Halloween is a big deal in the U.S. Around 70% of Americans say they celebrate Halloween, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re a kid or a grown-up, there’s something for everyone to do! However, some funsies might be inappropriate for kids, especially if it involves more revealing costumes and alcohol.
So, adult-only Halloween parties should make sense, right? Not for this mom, though, who got mad at her cousin for organizing an 18+ Halloween party and refusing to let her kids attend. The host demonstrated to the mom that not everybody’s world revolves around someone else’s kids.
A woman refused to let her cousin’s kids attend her Halloween party since they ruined it last year
The mom felt this was mean and uncalled for, so, she called her cousin out for planning an adults-only party this year
The party didn’t even take place on Halloween, but on the Saturday after it
People advised the woman to stop inviting her cousin to parties if she can’t stick to the rules
But the host came up with a plan to trick her cousin even if she decides to show up with the kids
The last-minute switch was chef's-kiss brilliant! So Jenna and her cherubs missed the adults-only party. Boo freakin' hoo! She can cry herself a river, purchase a canoe, and go whitewater rafting.
"Some" parents needs to understand that just because they have kids doesn't mean that other people's lives should revolve around them. Your kids, your choices, yours to manage.
