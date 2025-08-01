Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Get A Babysitter”: Mom Refuses To Leave Kids At Home For Halloween Party, Shows Up To Empty House
Mom refuses to leave kids home for Halloween party, watching them in costumes with surprise and concern.
Family, Relationships

“Get A Babysitter”: Mom Refuses To Leave Kids At Home For Halloween Party, Shows Up To Empty House

Halloween is a big deal in the U.S. Around 70% of Americans say they celebrate Halloween, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re a kid or a grown-up, there’s something for everyone to do! However, some funsies might be inappropriate for kids, especially if it involves more revealing costumes and alcohol.

So, adult-only Halloween parties should make sense, right? Not for this mom, though, who got mad at her cousin for organizing an 18+ Halloween party and refusing to let her kids attend. The host demonstrated to the mom that not everybody’s world revolves around someone else’s kids.

    A woman refused to let her cousin’s kids attend her Halloween party since they ruined it last year

    Image credits: seleznev_photos / Envato (not the actual photo)

    The mom felt this was mean and uncalled for, so, she called her cousin out for planning an adults-only party this year

    Image credits: Iakobchuk / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: that1girlnamedemily

    The party didn’t even take place on Halloween, but on the Saturday after it

    People advised the woman to stop inviting her cousin to parties if she can’t stick to the rules

    But the host came up with a plan to trick her cousin even if she decides to show up with the kids

    Image credits: nansanh / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last-minute switch was chef's-kiss brilliant! So Jenna and her cherubs missed the adults-only party. Boo freakin' hoo! She can cry herself a river, purchase a canoe, and go whitewater rafting.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Some" parents needs to understand that just because they have kids doesn't mean that other people's lives should revolve around them. Your kids, your choices, yours to manage.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    myronmog avatar
    moggie63
    moggie63
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those 'few family members' are more than welcome to arrange a party and invite Jenna and her brats.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
