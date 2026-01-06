Dad Gets Accused Of Horrific Things By His Own Kids, Shares How His Life Fell Apart

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all marriages are created equal. Some end up being the fairy tale that many people envision. On the opposite end of the spectrum is a match made in hell, which needs no further explanation.

The involvement of children makes the situation more excruciating to endure, as this man had experienced. After going through a messy episode with his ex-wife and two kids, he had no choice but to distance himself from all of them.

Scroll through for this rollercoaster for a story, which can be quite a read.

A man may have gone through the worst episode of his life, thanks to his ex-wife and children

Man sitting on bed holding a pillow, appearing distressed in a bright room with sunlight through sheer curtains.

As he shared in a lengthy post online, it began with his young daughter, who made false accusations against him

Text post discussing a dad accused of horrific things by his own kids, sharing how his life fell apart.

Dad accused of horrific things by his kids shares how false claims affected his life and family relationships deeply.

Text describing a dad’s story about being accused by his kids as his life falls apart with police and CPS involvement.

Text excerpt about a dad accused by his kids, describing his struggles with court, arrest, and life falling apart.

Text on screen describing a dad's experience after being accused of horrific things by his own kids and how his life fell apart.

Dad accused by his own kids, sharing how false allegations caused his life to fall apart and his struggles with CPS.

Dad accused of horrific things by kids, shares impact on his life and the path to healing and counseling.

Text excerpt discussing attempts at family and individual therapy amid accusations against dad causing his life to fall apart.

Text excerpt describing a dad’s struggles with family accusations and life falling apart after divorce and displacement.

Man packing a large cardboard box in a home, symbolizing a dad facing accusations and his life falling apart

The family drama that nearly ruined him forced the author to want nothing to do with his family

Text describing a dad receiving an Emergency Protection Order after being accused of harming his son, showing how his life fell apart.

Father looking distressed as he faces accusations from his children, sharing how his life fell apart in struggle.

Dad sharing how his life fell apart after being accused of horrific things by his own kids, discussing struggles with bills.

Dad accused of horrific things by kids, sharing his story of how his life fell apart amidst family turmoil.

Man talking to therapist, sharing feelings about accusations from his kids and how his life fell apart.

Text on a screen about a dad describing false allegations and agreeing to pay $1,000 monthly child support.

Text excerpt questioning fairness of avoiding children and ex after accusations, related to dad accused of horrific things.

Family estrangements are often drawn out and triggered by a “final straw”

It’s never easy for anyone to cut ties with a family member, regardless of how toxic the relationship can get. Based on his account, the man appears to be a dedicated father who was forced to make a drastic decision for his own sake.

As Rutgers University professor Dr. Kristina Scharp tells the American Psychological Association, family estrangement is often triggered by a “final straw” moment.

In the same interview, clinical psychologist Dr. Samantha Rodman Whiten described the final straw moment as an “emphatic rupture.” It’s the realization that the problematic situation may never be resolved because of the belief that the person may never change.

In the story’s case, that moment could be when the children repeatedly made false yet serious allegations against their father, which apparently happened for two straight years.

What makes the situation more challenging for the author is the blame and shame he may endure for deciding to distance himself from his family.

“Parents who have initiated estrangement have very few [people] they can talk to who will show compassion and understanding,” University of West England lecturer Dr. Lucy Blake told the BBC in a 2022 interview.

Estrangements aren’t always final, and reconciliation is deemed common among parents and children in conflict. However, trying to mend things may not work, especially if the relationship has done more harm than good.

“People should not be made to feel guilty or ashamed because it is critical for their mental health to exclude a family member from their life,” Cornell University professor Dr. Karl Pillemer said in the same APA interview.

After what he went through, keeping distance may be the best solution for the author. If he is open to reconciliation, he can entertain the idea as his children grow older and become more aware of the damage their actions have caused.

The man provided more information in the comments

Reddit discussion about a dad accused by his kids, sharing how his life and trust in law enforcement fell apart.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a dad shares how his life fell apart after being accused of horrific things by his kids.

A few people sided with him, as some shared their advice

Comment discussing a dad accused of horrific things by his own kids, questioning family dynamics and legal options.

Reddit comment discussing a dad accused of horrific things by his own kids and the impact on his life.

Comment advising a dad accused by his kids to seek court support and supervised visitation to protect himself.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dad accused of horrific things by his kids and how it impacted his life.

Comment discussing custody agreements and court-ordered therapy for a daughter amid a dad accused by his own kids.

Screenshot of a forum comment with advice on dealing with accusations from kids and family legal actions.

The man provided an update

Upset woman crying and stressed in living room while a man sits distant, illustrating a dad accused by his own kids.

Here, he clarified some details from his initial post

Text update from a dad accused of horrific things by his own kids, sharing how his life and mindset fell apart.

Text showing a dad explaining how false allegations by his kids led to police and CPS involvement last year.

Text excerpt from a dad accused of horrific things by his own kids, sharing how his life fell apart.

Text showing a father describing his evening routine after being accused of horrific things by his own kids.

Text excerpt about a dad accused by his own kids, sharing how his life fell apart after CPS involvement at his door.

Alt text: Father shares how his life fell apart after being accused of horrific things by his own children.

Dad accused of horrific things by kids, shares how false claims deeply affected his life and family dynamics.

Text reading a dad expressing confusion about how his son got a supposed concussion in a family conflict context.

Court documents showing details of a dad accused of horrific things by his own kids and how his life fell apart.

Judge in black robe holding gavel and writing notes during courtroom session about dad accused by his own kids.

He also expressed sadness at how things turned out, with the holidays coming up

Text expressing gratitude for support and seeking perspectives due to emotional distress from accusations by kids.

Text showing a dad sharing his feelings on divorce, accusations by his kids, and how his life fell apart.

Text box showing a dad expressing frustration about working long hours and being unable to take care of his kids.

Text showing a dad questioning court systems and supervised visits, reflecting how his life fell apart after accusations.

Text message discussing a scheduled December hearing amid a dad’s life falling apart after accusations by his kids.

Alt text: Dad shares emotional struggle after being accused by his own kids, describing how his life fell apart and his pain.

Text post screenshot with a personal message about feeling accused and life struggles shared on Reddit.

Once again, he answered reader questions to add more details

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a dad discusses his life falling apart after accusations by his kids.

Reddit conversation showing a dad accused of horrific things by his kids and sharing how his life fell apart.

Dad accused of horrific things by his own kids shares his struggle with false allegations and life falling apart.

People didn’t hold back with their reactions

Comment text expressing concern about child a***e, highlighting dangers even among family or friends and personal experience.

Screenshot of an online comment about getting copies of a kid’s medical records amid accusations affecting a dad’s life.

Comment advising a dad accused by his own kids to consider fighting for full custody to protect them and seek therapy.

Comment discussing a dad accused by his kids, with advice on manipulation and preserving life after accusations.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing struggles related to being accused and challenges in maintaining a job.

Comment supporting a dad accused of horrific things by his own kids, sharing advice on handling false allegations and harassment.

Man with beard looking distressed while holding phone, illustrating dad accused by his own kids and life struggles.

The man provided a second update

Text update from a dad accused by his kids, sharing how his life fell apart after false allegations.

Text excerpt showing a dad explaining how accusations from his kids were found unsubstantiated after case review.

Text excerpt showing a dad’s emotional reflection after being accused of horrific things by his own kids.

Text about a dad requesting police and medical records while dealing with accusations from his own kids.

Text discussing a dad accused of horrific things by his kids, mentioning CPS paperwork and protecting family privacy.

Text excerpt from a dad sharing how his life fell apart after being accused of horrific things by his own kids.

Young man sitting on couch using laptop, reflecting on challenges after dad gets accused of horrific things by his own kids

He had been exhausted physically, emotionally and mentally, and understandably so

Text image showing a personal statement about recently getting a full-sized fridge and only having an air mattress for a bed.

Text excerpt showing a dad expressing exhaustion after being accused by his own kids and how his life fell apart.

People in the comments were kind of enough to show sympathy and offer advice

Comment from user Pandoratastic discussing medical records and CPS involvement in a family accusation case.

Screenshot of a user comment suggesting to try a private investigator for help with family accusations and issues.

Comment discussing a dad accused of horrific things by his kids and the emotional toll it has taken on his life.

Text comment on forum sharing support with a dad accused of horrific things by his kids, discussing family pain and mental health.

Comment on social media discussing a dad accused by his kids, advising to document and protect custody rights carefully.

Screenshot of an online comment warning not to share paperwork, highlighting a dad accused by his own kids and his life struggles.

Comment on a post about a dad accused by his kids, expressing opinion that false accusations deserve prison time.

Comment discussing false allegations affecting personal data and advice on removing information from aggregator sites to avoid lasting damage.

Dad dealing with horrific accusations by his own kids shares how his life fell apart and seeks advice on handling the situation.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing concern about dad accused by his kids and suggesting he seek answers and full custody.

The author shared a third update

Man and woman having a heartfelt conversation over drinks, illustrating a dad accused by his own kids and life struggles.

He shared a more promising turn of events, stating he began seeing someone new

Text excerpt about dad accused by kids, sharing how his life fell apart after false allegations and family struggles.

Text from a person thanking commenters for supportive responses and advice after being accused by their kids.

Text on a white background expressing gratitude for messages received after being contacted via direct messages.

Text in black font on a plain light background about struggling after being accused by his own kids and life falling apart.

Dad gets accused by kids, shares struggles and how his life fell apart amid accusations and family challenges.

Text excerpt about a dad sharing how his life fell apart after being accused of horrific things by his own kids.

Text conversation about a dating app profile featuring a cat, relating to a dad accused of horrific things by his kids.

Text passage describing a man’s experience with dating and finding someone with similar humor and interests.

Text excerpt describing a dad accused by his kids sharing how his life fell apart, explaining his innocence and relationship struggles.

Young dad and kids spending time together, sharing moments on smartphones in a cozy home setting.

The new relationship appeared to be the his sole source of happiness through the difficult time

Text excerpt showing emotional moment as dad accused of horrific things by his own kids shares how his life fell apart.

Text excerpt from a dad sharing his story about being accused by his kids and how his life fell apart.

Alt text: Man sharing how his life fell apart after being accused of horrific things by his own kids in an emotional text post.

Text describing a dad’s anxiety and fear after being accused by his own kids, showing how his life fell apart.

Text excerpt about dad using cameras and receipts for proof amidst accusations by his own kids, showing how his life fell apart.

Text graphic with message about overcoming fear and living after being accused, reflecting a dad’s life falling apart.

Police car parked with an American flag on the window and a person’s arm resting outside the door.

Text excerpt showing a dad sharing his struggle after getting accused of horrific things by his own kids and how his life fell apart.

He also went on to clarify more details from his previous posts

Text excerpt discussing a dad accused of horrific things by his kids, explaining his life falling apart month by month.

Dad accused of horrific things by kids, arrested for child abandonment, struggles with therapy and job loss in August 2024.

Text excerpt about a dad accused of horrific things by his kids and how his life fell apart during the ordeal.

Text describing a dad rebuilding trust and repairing his relationship with kids after accusations led to his life falling apart.

Dad recounts how his life fell apart after being accused of horrific things by his own kids during a difficult recovery period.

Cars driving through a snowy road at dusk with headlights on, illustrating the dad accused by his own kids in harsh conditions.

He then revealed that his mental health took a nosedive

Text excerpt about a dad accused by his kids sharing how his life fell apart, mentioning therapy and family challenges.

Text excerpt about dad accused by kids, sharing how his life fell apart amid personal and family struggles.

Dad accused of horrific things by his own kids, sharing how his life fell apart amid family struggles and conflict.

Man shares how his life fell apart after being accused of horrific things by his own kids, struggling with depression and housing.

Text excerpt describing a dad’s life challenges after accusations by his kids and struggles to secure housing and finances.

Text excerpt describing a dad’s life challenges after accusations from his kids and restrictions imposed by the court.

Bearded dad opening packed boxes at home, reflecting on life changes after difficult accusations from his kids.

He ended the post by expressing sheer frustration

Text excerpt reflecting a dad’s life falling apart after being accused by his own kids, sharing his personal struggles.

Text excerpt discussing how a dad's life has fallen apart after being accused of horrific things by his own kids.

Alt text: Man sharing how his life fell apart after being accused of horrific things by his own kids in a heartfelt message.

Tbe author provided more details by answering reader questions

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a dad accused by his kids and his plans to hire a lawyer.

Reddit comment discussing trauma and dating pace, linked to dad accused of horrific things by his own kids story.

Reddit comment thread discussing a dad accused of horrific things by his kids and sharing how his life fell apart.

Screenshot of an online forum where a dad discusses therapy after being accused of horrific things by his kids.

Comment expressing hope for better future and true happiness after dad gets accused by his own kids and life falls apart.

Dad accused by kids shares how his life fell apart, reflecting on a sad and disturbing family situation.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an orange cat, with text about brain cells and gameplay.

Comment on social media praising someone for doing their best and seeing positive results, related to a dad accused by his own kids.

Mother comforting sad child outdoors, illustrating a dad accused by his own kids and how his life fell apart.

In came update number four

Text post from a forum where a dad shares how his life fell apart after being accused by his own kids.

Text image showing a statement about a dad’s life falling apart after being accused of horrific things by his own kids.

Text excerpt from a personal story about a dad whose life fell apart after his kids accused him of horrific things.

Text on a white background about taking medication for anxiety twice daily and questioning what the person started doing.

Text excerpt about a dad getting accused by his kids, detailing family conflicts and CPS involvement.

Text excerpt showing a dad’s struggle with his ex and concerns about his kids after accusations harm his life.

Text excerpt from a story where a dad shares how his life fell apart after being accused by his own kids.

Dad dealing with accusations from kids and sharing how his life fell apart amid family challenges.

Text describing a dad dealing with accusations from his own kids while trying to stay calm and wait for the next step

Text excerpt about a dad addressing accusations from his kids, sharing how his life fell apart emotionally.

Young child playing on blue spiral jungle gym at playground, highlighting dad gets accused by his own kids story.

As he shared, the problem seemed to be worsening each time

Man reflecting alone by a river after being accused of horrific things by his own kids, sharing his life struggles.

Text about a dad accused of horrific things by his kids sharing how his life fell apart and seeking support.

Text expressing a dad feeling overwhelmed after being accused by his kids, taking time off work to cope.

He provided more information in the comments

Comments discussing support for overcoming alcohol use amid a dad accused of horrific things by his own kids.

Dad accused of horrific things by kids discusses family betrayal and how his life unraveled in emotional online conversation.

Reddit conversation about a dad accused by his kids discussing life struggles and seeking support.

Reddit comment discussing personal struggles of a dad accused of horrific things by his own kids and life impact.

Some commenters had strong reactions, as a few remained invested in the story

Comment on a forum post expressing frustration about a sister maintaining contact with someone who negatively impacted a dad's life.

Comment discussing family conflict and emotional impact after dad gets accused of horrific things by his own kids.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing issues between a dad, his kids, and family conflicts involving accusations and affairs.

Screenshot of advice text about coping strategies for a dad accused by his kids, highlighting legal and emotional support tips.

Reddit comment discussing family support amid accusations faced by dad, sharing difficult experiences and hope for the future.

Comment about family conflict and accusations, highlighting how a dad’s life fell apart after being accused by his own kids.

The man provided a fifth and final update

Text post about a dad accused of horrific things by his kids sharing how his life fell apart after false allegations.

Text post describing a man’s life falling apart after his kids accuse him of horrific things and his girlfriend ghosts him.

Text describing a dad's life falling apart after being accused of horrific things by his own kids, expressing survival but no real living.

Text about court extending EPO, supervised visitation with kids, and divorce papers, reflecting dad's life issues and accusations.

Text excerpt discussing a dad’s struggle with job loss and child support after accusations from his kids affecting his life.

Dad accused by kids shares how his life fell apart with supervised visitation and body camera evidence for protection.

Text expressing exhaustion and emotional struggle from a dad accused by his own kids, sharing how his life fell apart.

Text discussing a dad’s struggle with depression after being accused of horrific things by his own kids.

