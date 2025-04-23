Dad Betrays Son By Cancelling Meaningful Tradition With Late Mom In Order To Save Money For New Kid

ADVERTISEMENT

When someone you love passes away, it can feel like there’s a hole in your heart that you just can’t seem to fill. The grief is often so heavy that people use memories, traditions, and special mementos of the deceased to help keep themselves afloat.

This is what a teen had done after his mom passed. He kept the tradition with her alive until his dad canceled the experience to save up money for his baby with his new wife. This obviously deeply hurt the boy, who couldn’t understand why his dad would do something like that.

Sometimes, parents might not understand the emotions of their children and may make decisions that cause them tremendous pain

Image credits: bokodi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that his first wife had passed away two years ago and that his son, who had been close to her, took it very hard

Image credits: barbaria / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The teen had a tradition with his mom of visiting the British Museum and redrawing pieces from there, so after she passed, he kept visiting it yearly on his birthday

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, the poster’s new wife didn’t enjoy the annual museum visit and told him that the money used for that could be saved up for their new baby instead

Image credits: Creepy_Werewolf_4914

When he told his son that the museum visit was canceled, the teen got extremely upset and felt his stepmom was behind the decision

The poster shared that his first wife passed away two years back and that his teen son had been very close to her. He shares many physical similarities with his late mom and also many hobbies and interests. That’s why her death hit him very hard, and the wounds are still fresh even years later.

What the man didn’t seem to understand was how difficult it must be for his son to deal with his feelings of grief. Grieving adolescents may often feel isolated and question their identity. During this time, they may feel stigmatized or misunderstood and might not be able to reach out to either their peers or their family for support.

That’s exactly why it was important for the young boy to keep up his tradition with his late mother, because he probably felt a sense of comfort and safety in doing what they both used to do together. Every year, they used to visit the British Museum on their birthdays, and after her passing, he kept visiting it on his birthday.

According to experts, starting new traditions or carrying forward old ones helps grieving people keep alive the memory of their loved one who has passed. The ritual doesn’t have to be big or showy, it is up to the griever to decide how they want to honor the person’s memory. So, in this case, the teen kept visiting the museum because of how much it meant to him and his mom.

Image credits: J. Knappitsch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Even though the OP knew how much the museum tradition meant to his son, he was willing to put a stop to it at his new wife’s insistence. She felt that instead of wasting money on the trip, they could put it aside for their new baby. Not once did she consider how tough it would be for her stepson to deal with such a situation.

Unfortunately, the reason many teens and young adults feel isolated in their grief is that adults in their lives don’t take their emotions seriously. Parents or elders might avoid bringing up the topic around them out of fear for how it may affect them. On the flip side, they might downplay the teen’s emotions and try to placate them with feel-good clichés, none of which helps.

The OP clearly didn’t understand how much it would pain his son to cancel the yearly tradition. He broke the news to the boy, and then was annoyed that the teen kept crying about it. The boy also felt that his stepmom was making such a decision on purpose because she already didn’t like him.

Netizens were quick to call out the man for his thoughtless behavior. They felt that he wasn’t considering the teen’s feelings and only thinking of his new baby and wife. Unfortunately, unless he makes a change, his son may end up resenting him, and their relationship will suffer.

What do you think the teen should do in a situation like this? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments below.

People felt that the man was disregarding his son’s emotions in favor of pleasing his wife, and that the boy would end up hating him in the future

