Dad Who Had A Wedding For $7K In The ’80s Is Mad His “Spoiled” Son Can’t Do The Same In 2023
30points
Parenting, Relationships

Dad Who Had A Wedding For $7K In The ’80s Is Mad His “Spoiled” Son Can’t Do The Same In 2023

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

To paraphrase a popular saying, nothing in this world can be certain except death, taxes, and folks thinking that younger generations are too entitled.

Last week, father and Reddit user ThrowR-7746 submitted a story to the platform’s ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ community, asking if he had overreacted during the run-up to his son’s wedding.

The two had a falling out after the guy told his dad that $10,000 won’t be enough to cover the cost of the ceremony. The man called his son spoiled, but members of the subreddit aren’t sure if he really understands how bad inflation has gotten.

This man had a wedding in the 1980s for $7,000 and is now mad that his son can’t do the same in 2023

Image credits: Carsten Vollrath (not the actual photo)

He even called the guy spoiled for it

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwR-7746

But people who read his story think the man is out of touch

Add your comment
POST
Sarias_song
Sarias_song
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree cost have significantly gone up. However our wedding was £6K in 2013 and I felt we had the full works in a beautiful old building, and if I were to do it over again I would have an even smaller wedding, I realise now is it really worth it to spend £20K on one day?!

3
3points
reply
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the 90s it was 3000, but we rented a cheap building and just bought the drinks in the supermarket and my MIL cooked awesome Indonesian food. A lot of Dutch only invite like 20 ppl to the restaurant, so it won't cost a fortune. For the rest you can make it as expensive as you want. If he wants an expensive one and pay for it himself he's not spoiled at all. One person spends it on a party, the other on a holiday and another on a house. He didn't whine that dad had to pay more, so dad is wrong.

0
0points
reply
Firefly1617
Firefly1617
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok 2500 at 25 a person is a 100 people. That seems a bit excessive

0
0points
reply
POST
