ADVERTISEMENT

There are millions of deals floating around the internet on Cyber Monday, and most of them are about as exciting as finding a slightly discounted bag of plain almonds. But then there are the chosen few. The products that break through the noise, the ones that start popping up in every group chat and on every "you have to see this" text.

These are the viral sensations, the main characters of the sale, the items the internet hivemind has collectively decided are the only ones that truly matter. We've stalked the digital shelves and spied on the internet's shopping cart to bring you the certified "it" list of Cyber Monday.