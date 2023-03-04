Muffin Cat is an imaginary version of my calico cat named "Muffin". The inspiration came from the absolutely adorable and mischievous personality of my cat, as she is often a sweetheart and, at times, a cute little devil.

I met her in the lobby of an apartment one day on a cold, rainy night. She was just a small kitten with an infected eye and a crooked tail. She was starving, chasing after every person she saw, and meowing at them. People shooed her away, even pretending to kick and scare her away. It broke my heart to see her suffering, so I found a carton box and brought her home with me.

Looking at her always made me smile and gave me a sense of comfort. Hence, I decided to turn her into a cartoon character as a way to treasure our memories and to always keep her alive in my heart.

Ever since I started posting my drawings of her on Instagram, Muffin became very well-liked as she brings joy and comfort to others too. My supporters and Muffin have always been great motivation for me to keep drawing. By sharing Muffin's drawings with others, they too will have the opportunity to experience the joy and companionship that comes with feline friendship.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | teepublic.com | muffincat.carrd.co

#1

Muffin Put A Price Tag On Herself So That Someone Would Want Her

Muffin Put A Price Tag On Herself So That Someone Would Want Her

Muffin Cat
#2

You Are Special

You Are Special

Muffin Cat
#3

Not Fluffy, Not Fat, Just Cute

Not Fluffy, Not Fat, Just Cute

Muffin Cat
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
1 hour ago

I must be reeeeeaaaaallllly cute 🥺🥺

#4

Laying On The Grass Without A Care In The World

Laying On The Grass Without A Care In The World

Muffin Cat
#5

Muffin's Bestfriend, A Giant Fish

Muffin's Bestfriend, A Giant Fish

Muffin Cat
#6

Somewhere Out There, Is A World We Deserve

Somewhere Out There, Is A World We Deserve

Muffin Cat
#7

Take This And Have A Lucky Day

Take This And Have A Lucky Day

Muffin Cat
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's dangerous to go alone. Take this.

#8

There's A Beautiful World Out There

There's A Beautiful World Out There

Muffin Cat
#9

Rawwww Means I Love You In Dinosaur

Rawwww Means I Love You In Dinosaur

Muffin Cat
#10

Muffin Having A Stroll With Her Boyfriend

Muffin Having A Stroll With Her Boyfriend

Muffin Cat
#11

Passive Aggressive Muffin Is Here

Passive Aggressive Muffin Is Here

Muffin Cat
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago

This image is disturbingly cute.

#12

Treasure Every Day

Treasure Every Day

Muffin Cat
#13

Please Don't Let Muffin Eat Alone

Please Don't Let Muffin Eat Alone

Muffin Cat
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I’d love to be your lunch buddy 🥰

#14

Muffin With Her Boyfriend Latte

Muffin With Her Boyfriend Latte

Muffin Cat
#15

Good Friend, Good Cat, Good Fish, Whatever Works For You

Good Friend, Good Cat, Good Fish, Whatever Works For You

Muffin Cat
#16

Muffin Letting You Know It's Almost Weekend!

Muffin Letting You Know It's Almost Weekend!

Muffin Cat
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago

No it's not! It's Monday! You're a liar, Muffin! A cute, adorable, wanna squeeze and cuddle you to bits liar!

#17

She's Not As Simple As She Looks Like

She's Not As Simple As She Looks Like

Muffin Cat
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why is this so accurate? I swear, this is what my mind looks like

#18

If It Cost You Your Peace, It's Too Expensive

If It Cost You Your Peace, It's Too Expensive

Muffin Cat
#19

Precious Little Calico Cat

Precious Little Calico Cat

Muffin Cat
#20

Muffin Loves Coffee Just Like Us

Muffin Loves Coffee Just Like Us

Muffin Cat
#21

The Cute Kind Of Fat

The Cute Kind Of Fat

Muffin Cat
#22

Purrrrrrrs But Positively

Purrrrrrrs But Positively

Muffin Cat
#23

Muffin With A Watermelon Banjo

Muffin With A Watermelon Banjo

Muffin Cat
#24

What Is She Dreaming Of?

What Is She Dreaming Of?

Muffin Cat
#25

Muffin Wishing You A Great Day Ahead

Muffin Wishing You A Great Day Ahead

Muffin Cat
#26

Did You Know? Every Moment You're Living Right Now Can Be You Potential New Favourite Memory!

Did You Know? Every Moment You're Living Right Now Can Be You Potential New Favourite Memory!

Muffin Cat
#27

And Just Watch The World Go By

And Just Watch The World Go By

Muffin Cat
#28

Life Is Like A Roller Coaster Ride

Life Is Like A Roller Coaster Ride

Muffin Cat
#29

Winter Is Coming Soon (Somewhere)

Winter Is Coming Soon (Somewhere)

Muffin Cat
#30

Maybe Muffin Has Impostor Syndrome

Maybe Muffin Has Impostor Syndrome

Muffin Cat
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes you are, muffin! You are incredible and deserve all the happiness in the world!

#31

Don't Rush, Sooner Or Later You Will Get There

Don't Rush, Sooner Or Later You Will Get There

Muffin Cat
#32

Thanks For Checking On Muffin When She's Quiet

Thanks For Checking On Muffin When She's Quiet

Muffin Cat
#33

Treat Me A Tuna Can

Treat Me A Tuna Can

Muffin Cat
#34

We Deserve Happiness

We Deserve Happiness

Muffin Cat
#35

Muffin Looking Through Her Family Photo Album

Muffin Looking Through Her Family Photo Album

Muffin Cat
#36

Muffin In Space, But Wearing Only A Bubble Helmet

Muffin In Space, But Wearing Only A Bubble Helmet

Muffin Cat
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago

This art is so simple, yet so stunningly beautiful

#37

Muffin As A Positivity Butterfly

Muffin As A Positivity Butterfly

Muffin Cat
#38

Muffin Reminding You To Take A Break

Muffin Reminding You To Take A Break

Muffin Cat
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just loaf around for a while

#39

Muffin Purrrs's Will Recharge Your Soul

Muffin Purrrs's Will Recharge Your Soul

Muffin Cat
#40

Muffin Enjoying The Sunset With Her Little Flower Pot Friends

Muffin Enjoying The Sunset With Her Little Flower Pot Friends

Muffin Cat
#41

Keep Your Mother's Cookie Recipe Well, You'll Need It Someday

Keep Your Mother's Cookie Recipe Well, You'll Need It Someday

Muffin Cat
#42

Your Car Is Safe Now

Your Car Is Safe Now

Muffin Cat
#43

As Long As You're Growing You're Fine

As Long As You're Growing You're Fine

Muffin Cat
#44

Love The Idea Of An Egg On A Cat

Love The Idea Of An Egg On A Cat

Muffin Cat
#45

Treat Muffin Like A Toy And She'll Become Your Chucky

Treat Muffin Like A Toy And She'll Become Your Chucky

Muffin Cat
#46

Ever Wonder How Does Your Guardian Angel Looks Like?

Ever Wonder How Does Your Guardian Angel Looks Like?

Muffin Cat
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thank you muffin! Sending love back to you! 💝💝💗💓💞💕💟

#47

Freedom Is A State Of Mind

Freedom Is A State Of Mind

Muffin Cat
#48

Buy Muffin Some Candies

Buy Muffin Some Candies

Muffin Cat
#49

A Messy Room Means A Creative Mind

A Messy Room Means A Creative Mind

Muffin Cat
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago

I must be a very, very, very creative person

#50

Being With You Is My Favourite Hobby

Being With You Is My Favourite Hobby

Muffin Cat
#51

Shhhhhh Look Away

Shhhhhh Look Away

Muffin Cat
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago

don't worry muffin, I won't tell anyone!

#52

Take Away The Gravity, And I'll Still Fall For You

Take Away The Gravity, And I'll Still Fall For You

Muffin Cat
#53

Can I Have One Of Yours?

Can I Have One Of Yours?

Muffin Cat
#54

Juicy And Steaming Hot

Juicy And Steaming Hot

Muffin Cat
#55

May All Your Favourite Donuts Never Sell Out

May All Your Favourite Donuts Never Sell Out

Muffin Cat
#56

Allow Yourself To Grow Like Wildflowers

Allow Yourself To Grow Like Wildflowers

Muffin Cat
#57

Every Night I Think Of You

Every Night I Think Of You

Muffin Cat
#58

Make Sure You Have Enough Happy Hours!

Make Sure You Have Enough Happy Hours!

Muffin Cat
#59

Come Sit And Watch The Clouds With Muffin

Come Sit And Watch The Clouds With Muffin

Muffin Cat
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago

Look, muffin! That cloud looks like a dragon!

#60

Muffin And Latte Dancing Like No One's Watching

Muffin And Latte Dancing Like No One's Watching

Muffin Cat
#61

Muffin Is A Baby Cat

Muffin Is A Baby Cat

Muffin Cat
#62

Muffin Watching The Sun Set

Muffin Watching The Sun Set

Muffin Cat
#63

Muffin Is A Kawaii Potato

Muffin Is A Kawaii Potato

Muffin Cat
#64

Muffin In Space With A Proper Spacesuit This Time

Muffin In Space With A Proper Spacesuit This Time

Muffin Cat
#65

He Weather Is Toasting Muffin Alive

He Weather Is Toasting Muffin Alive

Muffin Cat
#66

Sweet Sweet Meowcaron Baby

Sweet Sweet Meowcaron Baby

Muffin Cat
#67

When Bae Is Calling

When Bae Is Calling

Muffin Cat
#68

Pink Is Currently My Favourite Colour

Pink Is Currently My Favourite Colour

Muffin Cat
#69

Muffin On A Magical Adventure With Little Duckie

Muffin On A Magical Adventure With Little Duckie

Muffin Cat
#70

Muffin Loves Flowers

Muffin Loves Flowers

Muffin Cat
