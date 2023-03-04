I Make Cute And Silly Illustrations Of My Rescue Cat, And Hopefully They Will Make You Smile (70 Pics)
Muffin Cat is an imaginary version of my calico cat named "Muffin". The inspiration came from the absolutely adorable and mischievous personality of my cat, as she is often a sweetheart and, at times, a cute little devil.
I met her in the lobby of an apartment one day on a cold, rainy night. She was just a small kitten with an infected eye and a crooked tail. She was starving, chasing after every person she saw, and meowing at them. People shooed her away, even pretending to kick and scare her away. It broke my heart to see her suffering, so I found a carton box and brought her home with me.
Looking at her always made me smile and gave me a sense of comfort. Hence, I decided to turn her into a cartoon character as a way to treasure our memories and to always keep her alive in my heart.
Ever since I started posting my drawings of her on Instagram, Muffin became very well-liked as she brings joy and comfort to others too. My supporters and Muffin have always been great motivation for me to keep drawing. By sharing Muffin's drawings with others, they too will have the opportunity to experience the joy and companionship that comes with feline friendship.
More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | teepublic.com | muffincat.carrd.co
Muffin Put A Price Tag On Herself So That Someone Would Want Her
You Are Special
Not Fluffy, Not Fat, Just Cute
Laying On The Grass Without A Care In The World
Muffin's Bestfriend, A Giant Fish
Somewhere Out There, Is A World We Deserve
Take This And Have A Lucky Day
There's A Beautiful World Out There
Rawwww Means I Love You In Dinosaur
Muffin Having A Stroll With Her Boyfriend
Passive Aggressive Muffin Is Here
Treasure Every Day
Please Don't Let Muffin Eat Alone
Muffin With Her Boyfriend Latte
Good Friend, Good Cat, Good Fish, Whatever Works For You
Muffin Letting You Know It's Almost Weekend!
She's Not As Simple As She Looks Like
Why is this so accurate? I swear, this is what my mind looks like
If It Cost You Your Peace, It's Too Expensive
Precious Little Calico Cat
Muffin Loves Coffee Just Like Us
Purrrrrrrs But Positively
Muffin With A Watermelon Banjo
What Is She Dreaming Of?
Muffin Wishing You A Great Day Ahead
Did You Know? Every Moment You're Living Right Now Can Be You Potential New Favourite Memory!
And Just Watch The World Go By
Life Is Like A Roller Coaster Ride
Winter Is Coming Soon (Somewhere)
Maybe Muffin Has Impostor Syndrome
Yes you are, muffin! You are incredible and deserve all the happiness in the world!