Muffin Cat is an imaginary version of my calico cat named "Muffin". The inspiration came from the absolutely adorable and mischievous personality of my cat, as she is often a sweetheart and, at times, a cute little devil.

I met her in the lobby of an apartment one day on a cold, rainy night. She was just a small kitten with an infected eye and a crooked tail. She was starving, chasing after every person she saw, and meowing at them. People shooed her away, even pretending to kick and scare her away. It broke my heart to see her suffering, so I found a carton box and brought her home with me.

Looking at her always made me smile and gave me a sense of comfort. Hence, I decided to turn her into a cartoon character as a way to treasure our memories and to always keep her alive in my heart.

Ever since I started posting my drawings of her on Instagram, Muffin became very well-liked as she brings joy and comfort to others too. My supporters and Muffin have always been great motivation for me to keep drawing. By sharing Muffin's drawings with others, they too will have the opportunity to experience the joy and companionship that comes with feline friendship.