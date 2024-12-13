Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Online Melt After Seeing This Adorable Pigeon Show Off His Christmas Sweaters
Wholesome

People Online Melt After Seeing This Adorable Pigeon Show Off His Christmas Sweaters

Dominykas Zukas
BoredPanda staff
Some love them, some hate them, but chances are that every one of us is very familiar with pigeons, millions of which live in urban areas all around the world—except Antarctica. But while we mostly know them as city birds, filling the parks looking for crumbs or soiling our cars right after we wash them, it turns out that sometimes, they can make adorable pets.

One of these cute pets is Diamond—a pigeon who recently took over the internet with his absolutely stunning sense of style. With the winter festivities right around the corner, this distinguished gentleman-looking bird busted out his newest Christmas sweater, showing everyone how fly he is. Scroll down to learn all about it!

More info: TikTok

RELATED:

    Most people are not aware of it, but pigeons as pets can be an amazing idea, and this little gentleman in a sweater is perfect proof

    People Online Melt After Seeing This Adorable Pigeon Show Off His Christmas Sweaters

    Image credits: the.pigeon.whisperer / TikTok

    Diamond, a 7-year-old pet pigeon, recently went viral when his caretaker shared a festive video of the bird showing off his Christmas sweater

    Most people would probably not consider pigeons as their first choice of pet, even if they love birds. But could it be that, due to the bad rep these birds have, people are really missing out on some of the most adorable moments they could potentially have with these winged pals?

    If we were to make this judgment based on the video uploaded by this one TikTok, the answer would absolutely be yes. Going by the username the.pigeon.whisperer, Ellisa Molloy makes sure to share this joy with the rest of us, brightening our days with videos of her 7-year-old pet pigeon named Diamond, who is probably the cutest dinosaur descendant you would ever find.

    People Online Melt After Seeing This Adorable Pigeon Show Off His Christmas Sweaters

    Image credits: the.pigeon.whisperer / TikTok

    People Online Melt After Seeing This Adorable Pigeon Show Off His Christmas Sweaters

    Image credits: the.pigeon.whisperer / TikTok

    Both the poster and her audience were completely overtaken by the cuteness of the little bird in his festive clothes and could hardly stop adoring him

    With her wholesome videos, the woman and her bird get a big audience each time their posts hit the internet. However, recently, this one festive video really did take the cake in terms of popularity when people couldn’t get enough after seeing Diamond bust out his new Christmas sweater for the first time.

    The commenters were head over heels with this view, talking about how amazing the good boy looked, describing him as a distinguished gentleman-looking bird. At the same time, the video was also unintentionally educational, as people had a chance to learn about pigeon pants, which are essential for keeping such a bird indoors.

    People Online Melt After Seeing This Adorable Pigeon Show Off His Christmas Sweaters

    Image credits: the.pigeon.whisperer / TikTok

    People Online Melt After Seeing This Adorable Pigeon Show Off His Christmas Sweaters

    Image credits: the.pigeon.whisperer / TikTok

    Of course, just because an animal is cute doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re a good pet, so without further adieu, let’s talk about the pros and cons of keeping such a bird in your home. According to Olga Parij’s article on Pigeon How there are several things you should consider before getting a pigeon.

    Starting with the positives, pigeons make for great pets primarily because of how affectionate they can be. Like most other pets, they can form strong emotional bonds with their caregivers, becoming highly attached to them and usually sticking around for 15-20 years, which means you won’t have to say goodbye to them too fast.

    People Online Melt After Seeing This Adorable Pigeon Show Off His Christmas Sweaters

    Image credits: the.pigeon.whisperer / TikTok

    People Online Melt After Seeing This Adorable Pigeon Show Off His Christmas Sweaters

    Image credits: the.pigeon.whisperer / TikTok

    At the same time, these birds are very intelligent and very curious, and playful, can learn tricks, and don’t take long to adapt to new environments. Combine all of this with their sociability and low maintenance, and you will have an animal that is not only fun to be around, but will also do great with other pets, as long as you have enough living space.

    On the other hand, there are a few issues one might run into when trying to bring home such an animal, and it starts with the fact that pigeons are not nearly as traditional as other pets. This can cause issues with finding some of the required supplies, vets trained to deal with such birds, and, in some cases, even the law.

    While the mess-making that pigeons are known for is easily solved by using the pigeon pants we mentioned earlier, these birds can also be quite noisy, and if you have allergies, there is a high likelihood you two might not be a good match due to how much dust they produce.

    People Online Melt After Seeing This Adorable Pigeon Show Off His Christmas Sweaters

    Image credits: the.pigeon.whisperer / TikTok

    People Online Melt After Seeing This Adorable Pigeon Show Off His Christmas Sweaters

    Image credits: the.pigeon.whisperer / TikTok

    In the end, if you love birds and can look past the ‘rats with wings’ stereotype, there is a great chance that pigeons could be the perfect pet for you. And if you’re not convinced just yet, take another look at that distinguished gentleman in these videos. He’s sure to convince you.

    What did you think about this story? Have you ever considered getting a pet pigeon? Share it all in the comments below!

    The commenters thought that Diamond looked like a distinguished gentleman and were also glad to have been educated about how these birds are kept at home

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Dominykas Zukas

    Dominykas Zukas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey! I’m Dominykas, and I come from Lithuania. According to my diploma, I’m a UX Designer. However, when during my studies, I (re)discovered my passion for storytelling, I’ve been doing that ever since, mostly in writing. I have written a few short stories, some songs, and a good bunch of articles, and I plan to keep expanding on all these fronts. Aside from that, I’m also a film buff, traveler, casual basketball player, video game enthusiast, and nature lover who will rarely pass up on a little hike through the forest or a simple walk around a park.

