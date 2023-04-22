124 Animals Posing For The Camera Like Pros (New Pics)
Anyone with a pet knows how cute they can look in pictures. Whether they’re sleeping, playing, or stealing your food when photographed, they are just the most photogenic creatures possible. But it’s not only pets that can be overly cute. Wild animals are surprisingly good with working the camera as well, as any wildlife photographer could confirm.
We have found some of the most adorable animal pictures out there and put them on this list for you to marvel at. It covers everything from cats to tigers, from dogs to seals, and so much more. It shows that even snakes can look charming! Scroll down to see for yourself.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Managed To Snap The Best Split Second Pose Of Mr. P While He Was Cleaning His Paws
Animals don’t need a reason to be cute, but they take it to the next level when they want something from you. If you’ve ever had to deal with a somewhat manipulative critter standing there all googly-eyed, looking at your dinner, you know exactly what I mean.
Unsurprisingly, it’s mostly food they sell themselves out like that for, but throwing a treat in exchange for an adorable expression seems like a fair deal. (Puss in Boots is far from the only one who can make people go ‘awww’.)
Cow Posing With Their Buddy
You know, you don’t have to be related—-or even the same species—-to be a family.
Choosing the most adorable one is pretty much impossible; the matter is just too subjective and they’re all just too cute. However, some people had a go at it and used science to try to figure out which one could take the title.
Money Beach revealed that based on the Golden Rule, cats are the cutest pets—their adherence to the rule reaches 46.5%. The runner-up comes extremely close, and it’s a ferret with 46.2%. The two are followed by rabbits (40.3%), hamsters (31.5%), and dogs (30%).
This Extremely Photogenic Pink Snake
The Morning Stretches
But pets are far from the only adorable animals. Some representatives of wildlife look like something straight out of an animated movie. To be fair, quite a few characters in such movies are based on creatures that actually exist.
Let’s take ‘Madagascar’, for instance. King Julien is a ring-tailed lemur—a native to the island of Madagascar, which is now on the list of endangered species. Another charming tiny creature named Mort is a mouse lemur, an animal also typical to the island, that is sadly among those at risk of extinction as well.
I Took A Picture Of A Cute Cow
I Took A Picture Of My Friend
The list of cute wild animals goes far beyond delightful characters, though. That’s no surprise to anyone who’s ever marveled at the works of nature photographers. Their pictures include everything from quokkas to harp seals, and everything in between, all of which can melt your heart.
Their quality images often end up in wildlife-themed photo contests, which store collections that ought to make you smile. Some attention-worthy ones include (but are definitely not limited to) the British Wildlife Photography Awards, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, and Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
I Took A Picture Of My Friend's Golden Waiting For Golden Hour
Aw, the dog looks so proud and content. What a cutie. ^^
Rescued From The Louisiana Floods, Still Majestic As Hell
Ridiculously Photogenic
Their smiles, as well as their belly fur, totally match!
Looking at pictures of cute animals is not only fun but has actual health benefits as well. Research revealed that just a 30-minute montage of adorable critters is enough to lower one’s blood pressure and heart rate, and reduce anxiety. (Feel free to use this information if you ever need to explain why you’ve been scrolling through cat memes for the better half of the last hour.)
Practicing For Christmas Pose
Roger The Handsome
I’m too sexy for my hop, too sexy for my hop, I really can’t stop.
I Love Fall Most Of All
If you ever run out of memes or cute animal pictures, don’t worry, we’ve got plenty in store for you. You might like this list of very smol animals, these cute animals people had no other choice but to photograph, or these comically round critters that might roll straight into your heart. If you’re more interested in cat memes, click here or here to find them.
You Can't Tell Her She’s Not Beautiful
You can’t tell her she’s not beautiful because she IS beautiful!
Strike A Pose. Dogue
Ladies with an attitude. Fellas that were in the mood. Don't just stand there, let's get to it. Strike a pose, there's nothing to it. Vogue, vogue, vogue, vogue, vogue.
She Really Knows How To Pose For A Photo
My Brother-In-Law's Dog Is So Photogenic
"I Was Just Posing For Pictures"
She’s A Supermodel
She’s sure got that crossover runway walk down already.
Ran Into This Handsome Boy Today
Even the dog has dog hair on his clothes. Comes with the territory.
I Took A Picture Of An Alaskan Brown Bear "Smiling"
I Took A Picture Of My Parrot Sleeping
First Boat Day
I don’t usually use all caps but EEEEEEEE HE’S TOO PRECIOUS
Photogenic Good Boy Even In The Sun
Posing For A Beautiful Shot By The Lake
"I Pose Like Dis?"
I Took A Picture Of A Lion As It Walked Towards Me
I hope you used a VERY long focus lens to take it. Really not the time for a close-up, Mr DeMille.
Beautiful Pawtrait
You May Be Freezing, But Bánánach Is Just Chilling
This Guy Hopped In My Truck Walked With Me To The Door A Posed For A Pic With The Package
Look At My Boy Posing For The Camera
She'll Do Her Beauty Pose If You Throw Her A Ball
Monkey Posing Like Every Girl On Instagram
You Know You Have Had Too Much Milk When You Can’t Keep Your Tongue Inside Your Mouth
Caterpillar Posing While Holding A Blade Of Grass
I Took A Picture Of A Happy Baby Elephant Rushing Towards Me
I love elephants, and the babies are such little sillies I can’t help but smile.
Criss-Cross Paws On A Criss-Cross Rug. How Do You Like Our Fancy Pose?
My Dog Walker Likes To Send Photos From The Walks, No Idea How He Gets Them To Pose Like This (My Dog Is In The Middle)
My Rottie Is The Posing Queen
Bertie The Model
I Took A Picture Of My Bird
The Record Shop Near Me Got A Pup
Every office, every store, every business should have a resident mascot. Bodegas have cats, hardware stores have dogs. The presence of an animal on the premises just seems to make the day go by so much nicer.
I Took A Picture Of A Dachshund At The Dog Park
My Boyfriend’s Dad Took A Picture Of Their Pupper And This Was The Result
Oh Yeah! He Knows How To Pose For A Photo
Yep, that flirty over the shoulder smile works every time.
I Took A Picture Of A Beautiful Chicken
And old Chickie knows it too. Just look at that strutting pose.
So I Paid For A Professional Photoshoot Of My Cat. No Regrets
They took a really cool picture too. One that should be framed and on the wall.
My Boy Gatsby Working On His Headshots
This Guy Is About To Turn 2 So I Figured I’d Give Him The Elegant Shot He Deserved. Beau
Photogenic Snapping Turtle
Our Very Photogenic Kitten, Stevie
Lion Feets
A cat is a cat is a cat. Even the big scary ones can be cute.
This Precious Danger Noodle Could Be An Instagram Model
Though I’m not a snake person, I have to say this snake is cute.
I Took A Picture Of A Long-Tailed Tit
I could make a joke, in fact several, but I won’t. This little bird is too cute to joke about.