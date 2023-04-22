Anyone with a pet knows how cute they can look in pictures. Whether they’re sleeping, playing, or stealing your food when photographed, they are just the most photogenic creatures possible. But it’s not only pets that can be overly cute. Wild animals are surprisingly good with working the camera as well, as any wildlife photographer could confirm.

We have found some of the most adorable animal pictures out there and put them on this list for you to marvel at. It covers everything from cats to tigers, from dogs to seals, and so much more. It shows that even snakes can look charming! Scroll down to see for yourself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Managed To Snap The Best Split Second Pose Of Mr. P While He Was Cleaning His Paws

I Managed To Snap The Best Split Second Pose Of Mr. P While He Was Cleaning His Paws

alc0holl Report

30points
POST
View more comments

Animals don’t need a reason to be cute, but they take it to the next level when they want something from you. If you’ve ever had to deal with a somewhat manipulative critter standing there all googly-eyed, looking at your dinner, you know exactly what I mean.

Unsurprisingly, it’s mostly food they sell themselves out like that for, but throwing a treat in exchange for an adorable expression seems like a fair deal. (Puss in Boots is far from the only one who can make people go ‘awww’.)
#2

Cow Posing With Their Buddy

Cow Posing With Their Buddy

lnfinity Report

29points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know, you don’t have to be related—-or even the same species—-to be a family.

3
3points
reply
#3

Fluffy Paw And Cute Eyes

Fluffy Paw And Cute Eyes

flyingcatwithhorns Report

28points
POST

Choosing the most adorable one is pretty much impossible; the matter is just too subjective and they’re all just too cute. However, some people had a go at it and used science to try to figure out which one could take the title.

Money Beach revealed that based on the Golden Rule, cats are the cutest pets—their adherence to the rule reaches 46.5%. The runner-up comes extremely close, and it’s a ferret with 46.2%. The two are followed by rabbits (40.3%), hamsters (31.5%), and dogs (30%). 
#4

This Extremely Photogenic Pink Snake

This Extremely Photogenic Pink Snake

OtaniFumetsu Report

28points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm afraid of snakes, but this one is the exception. It's adorable 😁

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

The Morning Stretches

The Morning Stretches

intheworldwildanimals Report

28points
POST
View more comments

But pets are far from the only adorable animals. Some representatives of wildlife look like something straight out of an animated movie. To be fair, quite a few characters in such movies are based on creatures that actually exist. 

Let’s take ‘Madagascar’, for instance. King Julien is a ring-tailed lemur—a native to the island of Madagascar, which is now on the list of endangered species. Another charming tiny creature named Mort is a mouse lemur, an animal also typical to the island, that is sadly among those at risk of extinction as well.
#6

I Took A Picture Of A Cute Cow

I Took A Picture Of A Cute Cow

NuchieTW Report

27points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cows are really just big dogs, i love them

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

I Took A Picture Of My Friend

I Took A Picture Of My Friend

Martinoice Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#8

Cheeeese

Cheeeese

shashinnabe Report

27points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like my 3rd grade school photo

3
3points
reply

The list of cute wild animals goes far beyond delightful characters, though. That’s no surprise to anyone who’s ever marveled at the works of nature photographers. Their pictures include everything from quokkas to harp seals, and everything in between, all of which can melt your heart.

Their quality images often end up in wildlife-themed photo contests, which store collections that ought to make you smile. Some attention-worthy ones include (but are definitely not limited to) the British Wildlife Photography Awards, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, and Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
#9

I Took A Picture Of My Friend's Golden Waiting For Golden Hour

I Took A Picture Of My Friend's Golden Waiting For Golden Hour

stayfed Report

26points
POST
Apocalypse Whippet
Apocalypse Whippet
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw, the dog looks so proud and content. What a cutie. ^^

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#10

Rescued From The Louisiana Floods, Still Majestic As Hell

Rescued From The Louisiana Floods, Still Majestic As Hell

Pliny_the_middle Report

26points
POST
#11

Ridiculously Photogenic

Ridiculously Photogenic

mr.pokee Report

26points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Their smiles, as well as their belly fur, totally match!

2
2points
reply

Looking at pictures of cute animals is not only fun but has actual health benefits as well. Research revealed that just a 30-minute montage of adorable critters is enough to lower one’s blood pressure and heart rate, and reduce anxiety. (Feel free to use this information if you ever need to explain why you’ve been scrolling through cat memes for the better half of the last hour.)
#12

Practicing For Christmas Pose

Practicing For Christmas Pose

cinephile46 Report

26points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The little one just wants it to be over quick.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#13

Roger The Handsome

Roger The Handsome

thekangaroosanctuary Report

26points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m too sexy for my hop, too sexy for my hop, I really can’t stop.

2
2points
reply
#14

I Love Fall Most Of All

I Love Fall Most Of All

mr.pokee Report

26points
POST
View more comments

If you ever run out of memes or cute animal pictures, don’t worry, we’ve got plenty in store for you. You might like this list of very smol animals, these cute animals people had no other choice but to photograph, or these comically round critters that might roll straight into your heart. If you’re more interested in cat memes, click here or here to find them.
#15

You Can't Tell Her She’s Not Beautiful

You Can't Tell Her She’s Not Beautiful

KaliforniaMLG Report

25points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can’t tell her she’s not beautiful because she IS beautiful!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#16

Strike A Pose. Dogue

Strike A Pose. Dogue

veronica0310 Report

25points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ladies with an attitude. Fellas that were in the mood. Don't just stand there, let's get to it. Strike a pose, there's nothing to it. Vogue, vogue, vogue, vogue, vogue.

2
2points
reply
#17

She Really Knows How To Pose For A Photo

She Really Knows How To Pose For A Photo

brittbrit96 Report

25points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Whatja' doin'? How's life?" 😁

1
1point
reply
#18

My Brother-In-Law's Dog Is So Photogenic

My Brother-In-Law's Dog Is So Photogenic

christokiwi Report

25points
POST
#19

"I Was Just Posing For Pictures"

"I Was Just Posing For Pictures"

wirukinson Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#20

She’s A Supermodel

She’s A Supermodel

itsamiracole7 Report

25points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She’s sure got that crossover runway walk down already.

3
3points
reply
#21

Ran Into This Handsome Boy Today

Ran Into This Handsome Boy Today

Omniarc-gaming Report

25points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even the dog has dog hair on his clothes. Comes with the territory.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

I Took A Picture Of An Alaskan Brown Bear "Smiling"

I Took A Picture Of An Alaskan Brown Bear "Smiling"

theRza2u Report

24points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, Big Bear’s just sizing you up for lunch.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

I Took A Picture Of My Parrot Sleeping

I Took A Picture Of My Parrot Sleeping

kippietheparrot , kippietheparrot Report

24points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a sleepy little ball of feathers.

2
2points
reply
#24

First Boat Day

First Boat Day

cody.bandana Report

24points
POST
Apocalypse Whippet
Apocalypse Whippet
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t usually use all caps but EEEEEEEE HE’S TOO PRECIOUS

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Photogenic Good Boy Even In The Sun

Photogenic Good Boy Even In The Sun

Trondiver247 Report

24points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Giving you that come hither wink.

2
2points
reply
#26

Posing For A Beautiful Shot By The Lake

Posing For A Beautiful Shot By The Lake

wat.ki Report

24points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a photo for a 20th wedding anniversary 😁

3
3points
reply
#27

"I Pose Like Dis?"

"I Pose Like Dis?"

raydaysocray45 Report

24points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can pose any way you please, you little cutie.

2
2points
reply
#28

I Took A Picture Of A Lion As It Walked Towards Me

I Took A Picture Of A Lion As It Walked Towards Me

hi7en Report

24points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope you used a VERY long focus lens to take it. Really not the time for a close-up, Mr DeMille.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

Beautiful Pawtrait

Beautiful Pawtrait

offender_defender_ Report

24points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The “Katzes” sure have a beautiful family.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

You May Be Freezing, But Bánánach Is Just Chilling

You May Be Freezing, But Bánánach Is Just Chilling

sealrescueireland Report

24points
POST
#31

This Guy Hopped In My Truck Walked With Me To The Door A Posed For A Pic With The Package

This Guy Hopped In My Truck Walked With Me To The Door A Posed For A Pic With The Package

Codymont88 Report

23points
POST
#32

Look At My Boy Posing For The Camera

Look At My Boy Posing For The Camera

fonehome769 Report

23points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well hey there! How YOU doin’?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

She'll Do Her Beauty Pose If You Throw Her A Ball

She'll Do Her Beauty Pose If You Throw Her A Ball

Quickpick Report

23points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She’s a real beauty doing that beauty pose too.

2
2points
reply
#34

Monkey Posing Like Every Girl On Instagram

Monkey Posing Like Every Girl On Instagram

reddit.com , tay_alexy Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#35

You Know You Have Had Too Much Milk When You Can’t Keep Your Tongue Inside Your Mouth

You Know You Have Had Too Much Milk When You Can’t Keep Your Tongue Inside Your Mouth

paulnicklen Report

23points
POST
#36

Caterpillar Posing While Holding A Blade Of Grass

Caterpillar Posing While Holding A Blade Of Grass

Report

23points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have never loved anything more in my life than this caterpillar holding a blade of grass 🥰

3
3points
reply
#37

I Took A Picture Of A Happy Baby Elephant Rushing Towards Me

I Took A Picture Of A Happy Baby Elephant Rushing Towards Me

pm_alternative_facts Report

23points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love elephants, and the babies are such little sillies I can’t help but smile.

3
3points
reply
#38

Criss-Cross Paws On A Criss-Cross Rug. How Do You Like Our Fancy Pose?

Criss-Cross Paws On A Criss-Cross Rug. How Do You Like Our Fancy Pose?

lizzie.bear Report

23points
POST
#39

My Dog Walker Likes To Send Photos From The Walks, No Idea How He Gets Them To Pose Like This (My Dog Is In The Middle)

My Dog Walker Likes To Send Photos From The Walks, No Idea How He Gets Them To Pose Like This (My Dog Is In The Middle)

Casual_Memer Report

22points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they’re all smiling too!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#40

My Rottie Is The Posing Queen

My Rottie Is The Posing Queen

hrastnik96 Report

22points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With (well deserved) attitude too.

1
1point
reply
#41

Bertie The Model

Bertie The Model

bertiebertthepom Report

22points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like someone brought out the wind machine.

1
1point
reply
#42

I Took A Picture Of My Bird

I Took A Picture Of My Bird

callmespookyking Report

22points
POST
#43

The Record Shop Near Me Got A Pup

The Record Shop Near Me Got A Pup

mattjh Report

22points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every office, every store, every business should have a resident mascot. Bodegas have cats, hardware stores have dogs. The presence of an animal on the premises just seems to make the day go by so much nicer.

2
2points
reply
#44

I Took A Picture Of A Dachshund At The Dog Park

I Took A Picture Of A Dachshund At The Dog Park

BoredHoodlum Report

21points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would kill for lush red hair like that.

2
2points
reply
#45

My Boyfriend’s Dad Took A Picture Of Their Pupper And This Was The Result

My Boyfriend’s Dad Took A Picture Of Their Pupper And This Was The Result

Anichwan Report

21points
POST
#46

Oh Yeah! He Knows How To Pose For A Photo

Oh Yeah! He Knows How To Pose For A Photo

sam143563 Report

21points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, that flirty over the shoulder smile works every time.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

I Took A Picture Of A Beautiful Chicken

I Took A Picture Of A Beautiful Chicken

TheVitoCorleone Report

21points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And old Chickie knows it too. Just look at that strutting pose.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#48

So I Paid For A Professional Photoshoot Of My Cat. No Regrets

So I Paid For A Professional Photoshoot Of My Cat. No Regrets

reddit.com Report

21points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They took a really cool picture too. One that should be framed and on the wall.

1
1point
reply
#49

My Boy Gatsby Working On His Headshots

My Boy Gatsby Working On His Headshots

DatsBarry Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#50

This Guy Is About To Turn 2 So I Figured I’d Give Him The Elegant Shot He Deserved. Beau

This Guy Is About To Turn 2 So I Figured I’d Give Him The Elegant Shot He Deserved. Beau

Ampolo88 Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#51

Photogenic Snapping Turtle

Photogenic Snapping Turtle

melvis8782 Report

21points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With a big old grin on that cute face.

2
2points
reply
#52

Our Very Photogenic Kitten, Stevie

Our Very Photogenic Kitten, Stevie

yeags Report

21points
POST
#53

Lion Feets

Lion Feets

biketrike Report

21points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A cat is a cat is a cat. Even the big scary ones can be cute.

1
1point
reply
#54

This Precious Danger Noodle Could Be An Instagram Model

This Precious Danger Noodle Could Be An Instagram Model

Report

21points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Though I’m not a snake person, I have to say this snake is cute.

1
1point
reply
#55

I Took A Picture Of A Long-Tailed Tit

I Took A Picture Of A Long-Tailed Tit

TheTrailSeeker Report

21points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could make a joke, in fact several, but I won’t. This little bird is too cute to joke about.

2
2points
reply
#56

I Took A Picture Of A Fox

I Took A Picture Of A Fox

anthroposcenery Report

21points
POST
#57

Beauty Shot

Beauty Shot

BreakYourThings Report

21points
POST