But putting all that aside, the joy comes in seeing these adorable animals get settled in their new homes . Just take a look at these photos to see what we mean. Whether you’re a dog person or a cat lover, these images will likely put a huge grin on your face.

Those who’ve adopted a pet know the excitement of having a new companion around the house. Sure, you will have to deal with a few extra medical bills, but the newfound friendship makes the expenses all worth it.

#1 Did My Friend Adopt A Dingo? Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Is Our Puppy A Staffy? Share icon

#3 My Rescue Boy Share icon

If you have apprehensions about adopting a pet, now is actually the best time to do it. A recent survey by the American Pet Products Association revealed that 149 million households in the United States own a pet, which means that more companies have catered to making the experience more convenient. ADVERTISEMENT Nowadays, you can purchase pet food or do vet consultations online, services that cater to people with the busiest schedules.

#4 Our Molly Share icon

#5 Just Adopted This 13 Year Old Girl Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Meet Nala! Share icon

Pet ownership does more for one’s well-being than what’s likely perceived. A 2018 study published in BMC Psychiatry found that people with mental health struggles found unique emotional support from their trusted animal companions. ADVERTISEMENT Some participants in the study also reported feeling less lonely, especially during moments when the symptoms of their conditions were at their worst.

#7 Soooo I'm Adopting This Guy Share icon

#8 A Dog Person Got Adopted By Kitten Share icon

#9 We Rescued This Tiny Kitten And Our Dog Osiris Adopted Her Like Her Own Baby 🥺💛 Help Us Name Her! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Pet ownership can be a life-changing experience, especially for first-timers. If this is a route you’re planning to take, you must make the necessary preparations. Here are some tips from writer Jodi Helmer, who admits to having “an embarrassing number of rescue dogs” and lives with “four feral cats.” ADVERTISEMENT The first thing Helmer mentioned was the landlord situation for those renting or leasing a place. As she noted in her article for Kinship, even pet-friendly rentals may impose restrictions on species, weight, and breed.

#10 He Adopted Me But It’s Not Going Great Share icon

#11 A Victory! She's Cuddling! Share icon

#12 I Adopted An Adult Japanese Akita Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Expenses are another factor to consider. If you’re on a tight budget, expect to rack up extra bills that cover the basic necessities. “You’ll need to budget for food, vet care, grooming, boarding, pet sitters, and other costs associated with having a pet,” Helmer wrote. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Yesterday I Spent 9 Hours Driving To Adopt Her Share icon

#14 Update: It's Been 2 Months Since We Adopted Moose. We Are Thoroughly Obsessed Share icon

#15 Got A Kitten Yesterday, I’m Not Entirely Sure It’s 8 Weeks Old. Any Thoughts? Share icon

Speaking of preparation, Helmer advises against adopting on a whim. As she explains, it is essential to consider this venture as an actual commitment that can last for up to two decades. ADVERTISEMENT “Take the time to prepare your home, plan, get your finances in order, and make sure that you are fully prepared to commit to your pet,” she wrote.

#16 Adopted Kitten Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I Got My Cat A Little Kitten So That He Wouldn’t Be Alone And It Fixed His Litter Issues! Share icon

#18 Adopted This Boy At 3 Years Old No One Wanted Him Cause Of His Crossed Eyes, Hunts Better Then Our Other Cat Who Has No Eye Issues Share icon

For those who’ve adopted pets, we would like to hear from you. How has the experience been so far? Do you have valuable tips for those doing it for the first time? Share your insights in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My Boyfriend And I Just Adopted Our First Cats :-) Share icon

#20 I Didn’t Even Know That Cats Could Sploot Until I Adopted This Little Guy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Being Blind Does Not Stop Him Share icon

#22 We Adopted A New Cat From Animal Control :) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 From Petco To Luxury! Share icon

#24 Edward Nuggets Thinks He's A Wild Tiger 🐯 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Just Got Custody Of This Handsome Man! Help Me Name Him! Share icon

#26 Welcome To The Family! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 My Beautiful Girl Nyx, Adopted Her 3 Days Ago From My Local Animal Shelter Today She Came Home From There After Her Surgery. Please Welcome My Beautiful Nyx, She Is Named After The Greek Goddess Nyx. She Is One Years Old, A Sweetheart, And Yes I'm Familiar With Huskies I Have 2 Other Rescues Share icon

#28 Here’s Leo Again- Our Deaf Double Merle Cardigan ❤️ Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Mingo, The Sweetest Dog Around. I Adopted Her 5 Days Ago! Share icon

#30 I Adopted My Papa’s Dog After He Passed Away Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Our Sweet Boy Angus ❤️ Share icon

#32 My New Little Buddy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Newly Adopted Golden! Share icon

#34 Dog I Adopted Not Like I Expected Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 We Brought Cherry Home Today! Share icon Her story is bittersweet.



#36 Adopting This Little Fella. Very Excited To Bring Him Home! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Meet Yuca, She’s 2 Months Old! Share icon

#38 New Dog Traveler Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Adopted My New Best Friend Share icon

#40 We Joined The Club! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Fat Frank 🖤 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Help. I Seem To Have Adopted A Defective Dog Share icon

#43 Our Newest (Unplanned) Addition 🐶 Share icon

#44 1st Cat, I Love Him And His Majesticness Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Can Jack Russell Say Hello? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Adopted First First Pet/Dog! Meet Bean! Share icon

#47 I Am Now A Member Of The Tortie Club ! Say Hi To Miss Stevie Share icon

#48 Adopted My First Cats! Two Sisters, 6 Months Old. The Mom Was Clearly Low On Toner For Her Sister Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 I Adopted A New Kitty! Meet Charlie Coal Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Finally A Siberian Cat Mom! Meet Elena Share icon

#51 Accidentally Adopting Three Cats Share icon

#52 My New Foster Kittens!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Went To Adopt A Puppy And Got More Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 First Time Cat Momma Share icon

#56 From Foster To Forever Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 His Name Is Wilfred And He Just Stole My Entire Family’s Hearts Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Meet Creepcat Share icon

#59 Just Adopted This Little Kitten Share icon

#60 We Adopted These Beautiful Voids A Couple Weeks Ago Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Adopted This Little Guy 5 Days Ago! My First Cat And I’m In Love ❤️ Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 I Just Adopted My First Cat! Share icon

#63 Please Help Name My Cat! He Has 1 Eye And No Tail. Adopted Today :) Share icon

#64 I Was A Little Nervous Adopting An Adult Cat, But Now I I Have A Standard Issue Angel Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 He's Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Help Me Name This Sweet Boy I Just Adopted! Share icon

#67 Meet Benito♥️ Share icon

#68 I Finally Got A Cat!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Got Chosen By An Incredibly Sweet Tnr Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 My Parents Adopted A Relative’s Senior Cat (16) Share icon