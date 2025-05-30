ADVERTISEMENT

Those who’ve adopted a pet know the excitement of having a new companion around the house. Sure, you will have to deal with a few extra medical bills, but the newfound friendship makes the expenses all worth it. 

But putting all that aside, the joy comes in seeing these adorable animals get settled in their new homes. Just take a look at these photos to see what we mean. Whether you’re a dog person or a cat lover, these images will likely put a huge grin on your face.

#1

Did My Friend Adopt A Dingo?

Adopted pet resting happily on owner’s lap next to a laptop in a cozy home setting showing pure joy.

    #2

    Is Our Puppy A Staffy?

    Grey adopted puppy with white paws giving a paw to a person, showing joy in a new home environment under a dining table.

    #3

    My Rescue Boy

    Adopted pet dog with a black coat sitting on a tiled floor, looking up with bright, joyful eyes indoors.

    If you have apprehensions about adopting a pet, now is actually the best time to do it. A recent survey by the American Pet Products Association revealed that 149 million households in the United States own a pet, which means that more companies have catered to making the experience more convenient. 

    Nowadays, you can purchase pet food or do vet consultations online, services that cater to people with the busiest schedules.
    #4

    Our Molly

    Black adopted dog wearing a gold party hat, showing joy and comfort in its new home environment.

    #5

    Just Adopted This 13 Year Old Girl

    German Shepherd mix adopted pet resting happily on a tiled porch near a black door in a new home.

    #6

    Meet Nala!

    Happy adopted dog with tongue out wearing a black shirt, showing pure joy in a new home setting.

    Pet ownership does more for one’s well-being than what’s likely perceived. A 2018 study published in BMC Psychiatry found that people with mental health struggles found unique emotional support from their trusted animal companions. 

    Some participants in the study also reported feeling less lonely, especially during moments when the symptoms of their conditions were at their worst.
    #7

    Soooo I'm Adopting This Guy

    Small black and white adopted dog wearing a blue collar, standing happily on a textured floor near a chain-link fence.

    #8

    A Dog Person Got Adopted By Kitten

    Black and white adopted kitten climbing on a gray couch, showing joy in its new home with a cozy carpet background.

    #9

    We Rescued This Tiny Kitten And Our Dog Osiris Adopted Her Like Her Own Baby 🥺💛 Help Us Name Her!

    Kitten being gently held, showcasing the joy of adopted pets finding happiness in their new homes.

    Pet ownership can be a life-changing experience, especially for first-timers. If this is a route you’re planning to take, you must make the necessary preparations. Here are some tips from writer Jodi Helmer, who admits to having “an embarrassing number of rescue dogs” and lives with “four feral cats.” 

    The first thing Helmer mentioned was the landlord situation for those renting or leasing a place. As she noted in her article for Kinship, even pet-friendly rentals may impose restrictions on species, weight, and breed. 
    #10

    He Adopted Me But It’s Not Going Great

    Black and white adopted cat lying joyfully on a couch next to a brown bag, enjoying a happy new home.

    #11

    A Victory! She's Cuddling!

    Orange tabby cat cuddling on a person’s lap, showing pure joy and comfort after being adopted into a new home.

    #12

    I Adopted An Adult Japanese Akita

    Happy adopted dog enjoying a sunny day at the beach, showcasing joy in its new home by the ocean.

    Expenses are another factor to consider. If you’re on a tight budget, expect to rack up extra bills that cover the basic necessities. 

    “You’ll need to budget for food, vet care, grooming, boarding, pet sitters, and other costs associated with having a pet,” Helmer wrote.

    #13

    Yesterday I Spent 9 Hours Driving To Adopt Her

    White fluffy cat with yellow eyes resting on a red blanket, showcasing joy of adopted pets in new homes.

    #14

    Update: It's Been 2 Months Since We Adopted Moose. We Are Thoroughly Obsessed

    Happy adopted dog with tongue out enjoying a car ride, showcasing pure joy in its new home environment.

    #15

    Got A Kitten Yesterday, I’m Not Entirely Sure It’s 8 Weeks Old. Any Thoughts?

    Black kitten with a small white spot on tongue, exploring its new home, showing joy of adopted pets indoors on wooden floor.

    Speaking of preparation, Helmer advises against adopting on a whim. As she explains, it is essential to consider this venture as an actual commitment that can last for up to two decades. 

    “Take the time to prepare your home, plan, get your finances in order, and make sure that you are fully prepared to commit to your pet,” she wrote.
    #16

    Adopted Kitten

    Close-up of a gray tabby cat showing joy and comfort after being one of the adopted pets in a new home.

    #17

    I Got My Cat A Little Kitten So That He Wouldn’t Be Alone And It Fixed His Litter Issues!

    Two adopted cats cuddling closely on a cat tree, showing pure joy in their new home environment.

    #18

    Adopted This Boy At 3 Years Old No One Wanted Him Cause Of His Crossed Eyes, Hunts Better Then Our Other Cat Who Has No Eye Issues

    Tabby cat with a blue collar resting in green grass, showing joy as an adopted pet in a new home.

    #19

    My Boyfriend And I Just Adopted Our First Cats :-)

    Two adopted cats showing joy while resting in a cozy bed near a window in their new home environment.

    #20

    I Didn’t Even Know That Cats Could Sploot Until I Adopted This Little Guy

    Black cat stretched out on wooden floor near woven basket, showing joy in a new home after adoption.

    #21

    Being Blind Does Not Stop Him

    Blind orange cat resting on a blue blanket, one of the adopted pets who found joy in their new home.

    #22

    We Adopted A New Cat From Animal Control :)

    Orange tabby cat sleeping peacefully on a bed with a small plush toy, showing joy of adopted pets in new homes.

    #23

    From Petco To Luxury!

    Colorful adopted pet bird perched on a play gym with toys, showcasing joy in its new home environment.

    #24

    Edward Nuggets Thinks He's A Wild Tiger 🐯

    Playful orange tabby kitten showing joy in its new home among green plants and pots.

    #25

    Just Got Custody Of This Handsome Man! Help Me Name Him!

    Happy adopted Doberman dog with tongue out standing near a fenced yard enjoying life in a new home.

    #26

    Welcome To The Family!

    Happy adopted pet dog with joyful expression sitting indoors, enjoying life in a loving new home.

    #27

    My Beautiful Girl Nyx, Adopted Her 3 Days Ago From My Local Animal Shelter Today She Came Home From There After Her Surgery. Please Welcome My Beautiful Nyx, She Is Named After The Greek Goddess Nyx. She Is One Years Old, A Sweetheart, And Yes I'm Familiar With Huskies I Have 2 Other Rescues

    Dog wearing protective cone sitting in car seat looking out window, one of the adopted pets enjoying new homes.

    #28

    Here’s Leo Again- Our Deaf Double Merle Cardigan ❤️

    Happy adopted white dog sitting on a sidewalk with a pink leash, enjoying time in its new home outdoors.

    #29

    Mingo, The Sweetest Dog Around. I Adopted Her 5 Days Ago!

    Happy white adopted dog enjoying its new home, sitting on a red patterned rug, radiating pure joy.

    #30

    I Adopted My Papa’s Dog After He Passed Away

    Adopted pet resting peacefully on a person's lap, showing comfort and joy in its new home.

    #31

    Our Sweet Boy Angus ❤️

    Adopted pet dog with a treat balanced on its nose, showing patience and joy in its new home.

    #32

    My New Little Buddy

    Black and gray adopted puppy sitting on stone pavement, showing joy in its new home outdoors.

    #33

    Newly Adopted Golden!

    Two adopted dogs enjoying time with their owner and other people, showing pure joy in their new homes outdoors.

    #34

    Dog I Adopted Not Like I Expected

    German Shepherd adopted pet lying on tiled floor with a toy and leash, enjoying a new home and pure joy.

    #35

    We Brought Cherry Home Today!

    Curly-haired adopted dog wearing a harness, resting happily on a car seat in its new home after adoption.

    Her story is bittersweet.

    #36

    Adopting This Little Fella. Very Excited To Bring Him Home!

    Happy adopted dog with wide eyes and tongue out enjoying life in a new home, showcasing pure joy of adoption.

    #37

    Meet Yuca, She’s 2 Months Old!

    Close-up of an adopted puppy with light brown fur and green eyes in a new home, showing joy and comfort outdoors.

    #38

    New Dog Traveler

    Black adopted dog looking up while standing on a green circular mat, showing joy in a new home environment.

    #39

    Adopted My New Best Friend

    Fluffy adopted cat with blue eyes relaxing on a patterned rug, showcasing joy in its new home environment.

    #40

    We Joined The Club!

    Small black and white adopted dog looking up happily surrounded by green leaves, showcasing joy in a new home.

    #41

    Fat Frank 🖤

    Black cat wearing blue bow tie lying down peacefully, one of the adopted pets who found joy in a new home.

    #42

    Help. I Seem To Have Adopted A Defective Dog

    Happy adopted dog in a jacket rolling on grass, showing pure joy in its new home outdoors.

    #43

    Our Newest (Unplanned) Addition 🐶

    Small adopted dog peacefully sleeping on a pink blanket, enjoying comfort and joy in its new home.

    #44

    1st Cat, I Love Him And His Majesticness

    Gray long-haired cat resting on cozy blankets, showing contentment and comfort in its adopted home.

    #45

    Can Jack Russell Say Hello?

    Orange and white adopted cat resting on wooden floor, showing comfort and joy in its new home environment.

    #46

    Adopted First First Pet/Dog! Meet Bean!

    Small adopted dog wearing a blue collar resting contentedly on a person's arm in a cozy home setting.

    #47

    I Am Now A Member Of The Tortie Club ! Say Hi To Miss Stevie

    Tortoiseshell cat resting inside a pet carrier, showing calmness and comfort after adoption in a new home.

    #48

    Adopted My First Cats! Two Sisters, 6 Months Old. The Mom Was Clearly Low On Toner For Her Sister

    Two adorable kittens, one black and one gray, enjoying their new home in a cozy indoor setting.

    #49

    I Adopted A New Kitty! Meet Charlie Coal

    Gray kitten with bright eyes sitting on a couch, one of the adopted pets who found joy in their new home.

    #50

    Finally A Siberian Cat Mom! Meet Elena

    Fluffy gray and white adopted cat with blue eyes relaxing on a patterned blanket, enjoying its new joyful home.

    #51

    Accidentally Adopting Three Cats

    Two adopted cats peacefully resting on a quilt and a light-colored cat sitting indoors, showing joy in new homes.

    #52

    My New Foster Kittens!!

    Two adorable adopted kittens exploring their new home, showcasing the joy of adopted pets in cozy indoor settings.

    #53

    Went To Adopt A Puppy And Got More

    Three adopted pets resting peacefully together on soft beds, enjoying comfort in their new home environment.

    #54

    Finally!

    Black and brown adopted cat exploring a concrete driveway surrounded by plants, enjoying a new home environment.

    #55

    First Time Cat Momma

    Fluffy white cat with gray tail sitting on wooden floor enjoying peace in its new home adopted pet.

    #56

    From Foster To Forever Home

    Before and after photos of an adopted dog showing its joyful transformation in a loving new home.

    #57

    His Name Is Wilfred And He Just Stole My Entire Family’s Hearts

    Sleeping kitten resting on a computer keyboard, showing pure joy in a cozy home environment with a hand typing nearby.

    #58

    Meet Creepcat

    Newly adopted kitten resting peacefully, showcasing the joy of adopted pets finding comfort in their new homes.

    #59

    Just Adopted This Little Kitten

    Small adopted kitten resting peacefully on a person's lap, showing pure joy in its new home environment.

    #60

    We Adopted These Beautiful Voids A Couple Weeks Ago

    Two adopted black cats sitting on a patterned chair, peacefully looking out a sunlit window in their new home.

    #61

    Adopted This Little Guy 5 Days Ago! My First Cat And I’m In Love ❤️

    Tuxedo cat sitting on a windowsill, enjoying a new home with a view of trees and buildings outside.

    #62

    I Just Adopted My First Cat!

    Fluffy adopted cat with blue eyes sitting on a carpet near a white bedspread, enjoying a new home environment.

    #63

    Please Help Name My Cat! He Has 1 Eye And No Tail. Adopted Today :)

    One-eyed gray and white cat happily sitting in a cardboard box, showcasing adopted pets finding joy in new homes.

    #64

    I Was A Little Nervous Adopting An Adult Cat, But Now I I Have A Standard Issue Angel

    Tabby cat showing joy and comfort while being petted by a person in a cozy home setting with a laptop nearby.

    #65

    He's Home

    Tabby cat sitting on grass near tree trunk, one of the adopted pets finding joy in its new home outdoors.

    #66

    Help Me Name This Sweet Boy I Just Adopted!

    White cat being petted, showing joy and affection, representing adopted pets enjoying their new homes.

    #67

    Meet Benito♥️

    Black and white kitten resting comfortably on a soft blanket, showcasing joy in a new adopted pet home.

    #68

    I Finally Got A Cat!!

    Tabby cat exploring a gray cat tree with scratching post and cozy nooks, showing joy in its adopted pet new home.

    #69

    Got Chosen By An Incredibly Sweet Tnr

    Two adopted cats resting comfortably on a couch with patterned pillows, showing joy in their new home.

    #70

    My Parents Adopted A Relative’s Senior Cat (16)

    Adopted pet cat resting peacefully in a green garden, showcasing happiness and comfort in its new home.

    #71

    I Have Been Chosen

    Cat relaxing on a blanket by an open window, enjoying the warmth and comfort of its new adopted home.

