71 Adopted Pets Who Found Pure Joy In Their New Homes (May Edition)
Those who’ve adopted a pet know the excitement of having a new companion around the house. Sure, you will have to deal with a few extra medical bills, but the newfound friendship makes the expenses all worth it.
But putting all that aside, the joy comes in seeing these adorable animals get settled in their new homes. Just take a look at these photos to see what we mean. Whether you’re a dog person or a cat lover, these images will likely put a huge grin on your face.
Did My Friend Adopt A Dingo?
Is Our Puppy A Staffy?
My Rescue Boy
If you have apprehensions about adopting a pet, now is actually the best time to do it. A recent survey by the American Pet Products Association revealed that 149 million households in the United States own a pet, which means that more companies have catered to making the experience more convenient.
Nowadays, you can purchase pet food or do vet consultations online, services that cater to people with the busiest schedules.
Our Molly
Just Adopted This 13 Year Old Girl
Meet Nala!
Pet ownership does more for one’s well-being than what’s likely perceived. A 2018 study published in BMC Psychiatry found that people with mental health struggles found unique emotional support from their trusted animal companions.
Some participants in the study also reported feeling less lonely, especially during moments when the symptoms of their conditions were at their worst.
Soooo I'm Adopting This Guy
A Dog Person Got Adopted By Kitten
We Rescued This Tiny Kitten And Our Dog Osiris Adopted Her Like Her Own Baby 🥺💛 Help Us Name Her!
Pet ownership can be a life-changing experience, especially for first-timers. If this is a route you’re planning to take, you must make the necessary preparations. Here are some tips from writer Jodi Helmer, who admits to having “an embarrassing number of rescue dogs” and lives with “four feral cats.”
The first thing Helmer mentioned was the landlord situation for those renting or leasing a place. As she noted in her article for Kinship, even pet-friendly rentals may impose restrictions on species, weight, and breed.
He Adopted Me But It’s Not Going Great
A Victory! She's Cuddling!
I Adopted An Adult Japanese Akita
Expenses are another factor to consider. If you’re on a tight budget, expect to rack up extra bills that cover the basic necessities.
“You’ll need to budget for food, vet care, grooming, boarding, pet sitters, and other costs associated with having a pet,” Helmer wrote.
Yesterday I Spent 9 Hours Driving To Adopt Her
Update: It's Been 2 Months Since We Adopted Moose. We Are Thoroughly Obsessed
Got A Kitten Yesterday, I’m Not Entirely Sure It’s 8 Weeks Old. Any Thoughts?
Speaking of preparation, Helmer advises against adopting on a whim. As she explains, it is essential to consider this venture as an actual commitment that can last for up to two decades.
“Take the time to prepare your home, plan, get your finances in order, and make sure that you are fully prepared to commit to your pet,” she wrote.
Adopted Kitten
I Got My Cat A Little Kitten So That He Wouldn’t Be Alone And It Fixed His Litter Issues!
Adopted This Boy At 3 Years Old No One Wanted Him Cause Of His Crossed Eyes, Hunts Better Then Our Other Cat Who Has No Eye Issues
For those who’ve adopted pets, we would like to hear from you. How has the experience been so far? Do you have valuable tips for those doing it for the first time? Share your insights in the comments!
My Boyfriend And I Just Adopted Our First Cats :-)
I Didn’t Even Know That Cats Could Sploot Until I Adopted This Little Guy
Being Blind Does Not Stop Him
We Adopted A New Cat From Animal Control :)
From Petco To Luxury!
Edward Nuggets Thinks He's A Wild Tiger 🐯
Just Got Custody Of This Handsome Man! Help Me Name Him!
He looks like a Frodo or a Samwise to me (depending on his loyalty score)