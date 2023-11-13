ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, I’m illustrator Robodinosaur. I like to draw monsters, dinosaurs, and occasionally animals. Sometimes they’re funny, other times they’re heartfelt.

I’m actually a filmmaker, and I use art as a way to relax. It was during the lockdown, like most, when we were all stuck inside, I started doing lots more and using my art to tell stories, and before I knew it, it had a small following.

