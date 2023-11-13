33Kviews
Here Are My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)
Hello, I’m illustrator Robodinosaur. I like to draw monsters, dinosaurs, and occasionally animals. Sometimes they’re funny, other times they’re heartfelt.
I’m actually a filmmaker, and I use art as a way to relax. It was during the lockdown, like most, when we were all stuck inside, I started doing lots more and using my art to tell stories, and before I knew it, it had a small following.
Nathaniel knows all your passwords, just ask if you forgot.
I don't care if my best friend is never actually going to decide I'm too weird and ghost me, but what if they did?
I need business cards with this slogan that I can just hand to people.
I ate so much I can't move... which is the only reason i stopped eating
I would much rather do this, but what if so-and-so wants to do something else? Or what if I don't like my decision, or regret it later? What if all my choices go against the societal norm and everyone thinks I'm crazy?!!
My god, the sadness in its eyes. Didn't get far, did it?
Life is like folding a fitted sheet: it's more confusing when you're younger, becomes easier once you've done things a few times, and it's perfectly fine to ask for help when you're confused.
Literally everything. I've been mouring a possum I saw hit in the road for 3 days now. Poor little guy
Never had this moment myself, but I hope some of us have!
Ah, there is a fabulous Peggy Lee song called, "Is That All There Is?" and highly recommend you all go and listen to it. Love what you love now, and treat others how you'd like to be treated, and enjoy the ride while it lasts.
This thread had me ROTF, LMAO!!
I like the quirky characters. Nice work.
Fart humour is insightful?
We were designed with our gas porthole between the largest, softest flesh pads on our bodies. If that doesn't give insight into the human condition, not much else does.
