Hello, I’m illustrator Robodinosaur. I like to draw monsters, dinosaurs, and occasionally animals. Sometimes they’re funny, other times they’re heartfelt. 

I’m actually a filmmaker, and I use art as a way to relax. It was during the lockdown, like most, when we were all stuck inside, I started doing lots more and using my art to tell stories, and before I knew it, it had a small following.

#1

James Wall
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nathaniel knows all your passwords, just ask if you forgot.

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View more comments
#2

James Wall
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
10 months ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't care if my best friend is never actually going to decide I'm too weird and ghost me, but what if they did?

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

James Wall
View more comments
#5

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

James Wall
LibrarianJanet
LibrarianJanet
Community Member
10 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need business cards with this slogan that I can just hand to people.

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

James Wall
View more comments
#9

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

James Wall
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I ate so much I can't move... which is the only reason i stopped eating

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

James Wall
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
10 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would much rather do this, but what if so-and-so wants to do something else? Or what if I don't like my decision, or regret it later? What if all my choices go against the societal norm and everyone thinks I'm crazy?!!

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

James Wall
View more comments
#17

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

James Wall
Cassi Lyris
Cassi Lyris
Community Member
10 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Life is like folding a fitted sheet: it's more confusing when you're younger, becomes easier once you've done things a few times, and it's perfectly fine to ask for help when you're confused.

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

James Wall
Trish Ferguson
Trish Ferguson
Community Member
10 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Literally everything. I've been mouring a possum I saw hit in the road for 3 days now. Poor little guy

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

James Wall
Cassi Lyris
Cassi Lyris
Community Member
10 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never had this moment myself, but I hope some of us have!

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

James Wall
Cassi Lyris
Cassi Lyris
Community Member
10 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, there is a fabulous Peggy Lee song called, "Is That All There Is?" and highly recommend you all go and listen to it. Love what you love now, and treat others how you'd like to be treated, and enjoy the ride while it lasts.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

James Wall
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

James Wall
View more comments
#31

James Wall
View more comments

