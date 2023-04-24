This Artist Creates Cute And Funny Comics Illustrating “Various Shenanigans Of Life” (60 Pics)
Let us introduce you to Kelsie Brumet, an illustrator and artist or as she calls herself on Instagram, "an artsy little gremlin". She creates cute and funny comics that bring to life a range of relatable scenarios, from everyday life situations to amusing mishaps.
Kelsie's comic project began as a collection of "very, very badly drawn MS-Paint comic strips". Since then, it has evolved into an ongoing webcomic portraying not only her own experiences, but also "the various shenanigans of life".
Scroll down to discover the quirky comics!
More info: Instagram | patreon.com | twitter.com | kelsiebrumet.com
This post may include affiliate links.
*proceeds to gently stroke feathers* "Yes you are! Yes you are!"
I...I don't deserve this. Please take it back. Please, I'm begging you, I should not have this.
In the middle of an assignment at school: incredible plot line with fabulous characters and unexpected plot twists! Staring at a blank Google doc: a person who, uh... does a thing and then, like, idk, does something else?
Me, who lacks the ability to nap: lies in bed and starts at the ceiling
Cool random facts my brain held onto for some reason part 1: in the past doctors told patients with porphyria (a rare blood disorder) to drink blood in order to help with the severe iron deficiency they experienced. This only fueled the already existing myths that those with porphyria were vampires.
"HI, I'm rose" *proceeds to stress for several hours about the way I said my name*