Let us introduce you to Kelsie Brumet, an illustrator and artist or as she calls herself on Instagram, "an artsy little gremlin". She creates cute and funny comics that bring to life a range of relatable scenarios, from everyday life situations to amusing mishaps.

Kelsie's comic project began as a collection of "very, very badly drawn MS-Paint comic strips". Since then, it has evolved into an ongoing webcomic portraying not only her own experiences, but also "the various shenanigans of life".

Scroll down to discover the quirky comics!

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | twitter.com | kelsiebrumet.com