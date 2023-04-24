Let us introduce you to Kelsie Brumet, an illustrator and artist or as she calls herself on Instagram, "an artsy little gremlin". She creates cute and funny comics that bring to life a range of relatable scenarios, from everyday life situations to amusing mishaps.

Kelsie's comic project began as a collection of "very, very badly drawn MS-Paint comic strips". Since then, it has evolved into an ongoing webcomic portraying not only her own experiences, but also "the various shenanigans of life".

Scroll down to discover the quirky comics! 

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | twitter.com | kelsiebrumet.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

14points
POST
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AWWW poor were-puppy.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

11points
POST
That Emo Demon
That Emo Demon
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*proceeds to gently stroke feathers* "Yes you are! Yes you are!"

1
1point
reply
#4

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#5

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

10points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But that’s the best way to eat them!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

9points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I...I don't deserve this. Please take it back. Please, I'm begging you, I should not have this.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

9points
POST
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It be that way.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#10

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

9points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would very much like some cuddles right now.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

9points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me when someone tries to explain chess to me

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

8points
POST
#13

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

8points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also at 3.17. And again in 5.30.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

8points
POST
#15

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

7points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems like a great deal! Anyone wanna split rent?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#17

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

6points
POST
#18

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

6points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the middle of an assignment at school: incredible plot line with fabulous characters and unexpected plot twists! Staring at a blank Google doc: a person who, uh... does a thing and then, like, idk, does something else?

1
1point
reply
#19

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

6points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

’Fun size’ sounds like a toy you can fit into your non-existent pocket and take it out when you need to fiddle something when you’re queueing and you can’t play with your phone. Also something a bit dirty.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

6points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me, who lacks the ability to nap: lies in bed and starts at the ceiling

0
0points
reply
#21

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

6points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool random facts my brain held onto for some reason part 1: in the past doctors told patients with porphyria (a rare blood disorder) to drink blood in order to help with the severe iron deficiency they experienced. This only fueled the already existing myths that those with porphyria were vampires.

2
2points
reply
#22

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

6points
POST
#23

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

5points
POST
#24

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

5points
POST
#25

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

5points
POST
#26

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

5points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take me, demon sofa, to your velvety arms!

1
1point
reply
#27

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

5points
POST
#28

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

5points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need to find a new cat to be adopted by

1
1point
reply
#29

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

5points
POST
#30

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

5points
POST
#31

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

4points
POST
#32

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

4points
POST
#33

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

4points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey! Don’t you dare throw your inconveniencies at me, life!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

4points
POST
#35

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

4points
POST
#36

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

3points
POST
#37

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

3points
POST
#38

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

3points
POST
#39

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

3points
POST
#40

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

3points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

3points
POST
#42

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

3points
POST
#43

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

3points
POST
#44

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

3points
POST
#45

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

3points
POST
#46

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#47

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

2points
POST
#48

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

2points
POST
#49

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

2points
POST
#50

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

2points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Watch the sparkshort Kitbull on Disney plus 😥

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

2points
POST
#53

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

2points
POST
#54

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

2points
POST
#55

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

2points
POST
#56

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

2points
POST
#57

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

2points
POST
#58

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

1point
POST
#59

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

1point
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"HI, I'm rose" *proceeds to stress for several hours about the way I said my name*

0
0points
reply
#60

Meet Kelsie Brumet's Cute And Funny Comics

kelsiebru Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!