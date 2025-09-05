ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese-born, Vancouver-based artist Hiné Mizushima makes felt sculptures that are equal parts adorable and strange. From squids curled around hearts to tiny sea creatures in soft pastel colors, her work is cute, curious, and just a little bit eerie.

Every piece is carefully handmade, using felt, embroidery, and beads to create tiny worlds full of detail and imagination. Whether she’s crafting marine life or whimsical anatomy, Hiné’s sculptures are playful and surprising.

More info: Instagram | hinemizushima.com | x.com | behance.net | Etsy