Japanese-born, Vancouver-based artist Hiné Mizushima makes felt sculptures that are equal parts adorable and strange. From squids curled around hearts to tiny sea creatures in soft pastel colors, her work is cute, curious, and just a little bit eerie.

Every piece is carefully handmade, using felt, embroidery, and beads to create tiny worlds full of detail and imagination. Whether she’s crafting marine life or whimsical anatomy, Hiné’s sculptures are playful and surprising.

More info: Instagram | hinemizushima.com | x.com | behance.net | Etsy

#1

Handcrafted felted creatures featuring a snail and curled plants with spikes, showcasing adorable and strange felt art.

sheishine Report

    #2

    Handcrafted felted creatures resembling colorful pitcher plants with intricate details by a Japanese artist.

    sheishine Report

    #3

    Green handcrafted felted creature with multiple legs and antennae, displayed on a wooden base, blending adorable and strange.

    sheishine Report

    #4

    Handcrafted felted creature resembling an eel attached to green coral made from felt by a Japanese artist on wooden base.

    sheishine Report

    #5

    Felted creatures by Japanese artist featuring a purple octopus on colorful coral, mounted on a wooden plaque.

    sheishine Report

    #6

    Felted creatures of two ants on colorful mushrooms, showcasing handcrafted felted art with adorable and strange details.

    sheishine Report

    #7

    Handcrafted felted squid creature decorated with festive lights surrounded by colorful felted coral and greenery.

    sheishine Report

    #8

    Handcrafted felted creatures resembling centipedes with colorful segmented bodies and intricate floral patterns on a white background.

    sheishine Report

    #9

    Handcrafted felted creature resembling a green eel with an exposed anatomical section, displayed with crocheted coral in a wooden frame.

    sheishine Report

    #10

    Brightly colored handcrafted felted creature with two heads and intricate details displayed on a wooden plaque.

    sheishine Report

    #11

    Handcrafted felted creature of a squid with pink and blue details mounted on a wooden plaque against a pink background.

    sheishine Report

    #12

    Red and white handcrafted felted ant with teal legs, a unique felted creature showcasing Japanese artist's adorable and strange style.

    sheishine Report

    #13

    Blue handcrafted felted creature resembling a slug with red bead and thread details by Japanese artist.

    sheishine Report

    #14

    Handcrafted felted creatures resembling sea life with a lobster holding a fish, surrounded by colorful coral and plants.

    sheishine Report

    #15

    Handcrafted felted creatures resembling a marine snail and coral, showcasing intricate details in blue and green hues.

    sheishine Report

    #16

    Black felted creature with red tongue and eyeball stalks, handcrafted as part of felted creatures by Japanese artist.

    sheishine Report

    #17

    Handcrafted felted creatures of squids and underwater plants in a wooden display box by a Japanese artist.

    sheishine Report

    #18

    Handcrafted felted creatures featuring colorful leaves, berries, and caterpillars crafted with intricate details on a pink background.

    sheishine Report

    #19

    Handcrafted felted creatures featuring a black ant on colorful mushrooms by a Japanese artist on a green background.

    sheishine Report

    #20

    Handcrafted felted creature resembling a jellyfish with white wool and red thread details against a green background.

    sheishine Report

    #21

    Handcrafted felted creature resembling an insect with vibrant red and black colors on a light blue background

    sheishine Report

    #22

    Two handcrafted felted creatures resembling colorful slugs with textured details, showcasing adorable and strange felted art.

    sheishine Report

    #23

    Blue and yellow handcrafted felted creature by Japanese artist, featuring intricate details and unique, adorable design.

    sheishine Report

    #24

    Red handcrafted felted creature resembling a beetle with intricate details and long black antennae on a dark background.

    sheishine Report

    #25

    Handcrafted felted creature of a bat with embroidered wings mounted on a wooden plaque by Japanese artist.

    sheishine Report

    #26

    Handcrafted felted creature with bead and sequin details by Japanese artist on a teal background

    sheishine Report

    #27

    Three handcrafted felted creatures resembling colorful insects made with intricate embroidery and vibrant threads on a gray background.

    sheishine Report

    #28

    Handcrafted felted creatures by Japanese artist featuring an underwater scene with unique purple coral and sea life.

    sheishine Report

    #29

    Handcrafted felted creatures of a squid and underwater plants by a Japanese artist in a colorful sea scene.

    sheishine Report

    #30

    Handcrafted felted creature with green tentacles surrounded by red coral-like shapes on a pink background.

    sheishine Report

    #31

    Handcrafted felted creatures in a wooden box with purple coral and sea life, showcasing intricate felted art details.

    sheishine Report

    #32

    Handcrafted felted creatures in an underwater scene with intricate coral and sea life by a Japanese artist.

    sheishine Report

    #33

    Handcrafted felted creatures in a wooden shadow box, featuring an intricate blue sea-themed design by Japanese artist.

    sheishine Report

    #34

    Handcrafted felted creatures resembling sea life, including shrimp and coral, in soft wool by a Japanese artist.

    sheishine Report

    #35

    Handcrafted felted creatures resembling colorful insects displayed with a glass jar and scissors on a wooden surface.

    sheishine Report

    #36

    Handcrafted felted creature resembling a green and yellow beetle with detailed stitching and bead embellishments.

    sheishine Report

    #37

    Three handcrafted felted creatures resembling slugs with colorful spikes on a green background, showcasing felted creatures art.

    sheishine Report

    #38

    Red handcrafted felted octopus creature by Japanese artist displayed on stacked books in a cozy home setting.

    sheishine Report

    #39

    Handcrafted felted creature mounted on wood, featuring a whimsical snail with green spiral plants and colorful details.

    sheishine Report

    #40

    Handcrafted felted creature resembling a vibrant red goldfish with sequins and detailed fins by a Japanese artist.

    sheishine Report

