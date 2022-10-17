We would be surprised to know if there's someone who hasn't experienced the magic of artificial intelligence. It is gradually establishing itself in our daily lives, affecting every sphere possible, including art. Many people have become spellbound by the number of possibilities that machines can give us. It has resulted in new artists emerging every day.

Today, it's easier than ever to become a creator and release your work into the vast waters of the internet. However, despite all the joy that AI-generated images provide, they also get a lot of criticism coming from people that are skeptical of this form of art. Can they really be considered art? And can a person that creates those images be called an artist? For all we know, artificial intelligence has completely changed the perception of many things, so maybe we should just let ourselves be entertained by all the new artwork floating our way.

On that note, we want to share the work of AI artist Dylan. With the help of Midjourney and Photoshop, he creates adorable portraits of animals wearing clothes. From a Jedi cat to an astronaut pup, Dylan manages to get that "awww" with every image. Scroll down for some cuteness!

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com