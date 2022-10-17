We would be surprised to know if there's someone who hasn't experienced the magic of artificial intelligence. It is gradually establishing itself in our daily lives, affecting every sphere possible, including art. Many people have become spellbound by the number of possibilities that machines can give us. It has resulted in new artists emerging every day.

Today, it's easier than ever to become a creator and release your work into the vast waters of the internet. However, despite all the joy that AI-generated images provide, they also get a lot of criticism coming from people that are skeptical of this form of art. Can they really be considered art? And can a person that creates those images be called an artist? For all we know, artificial intelligence has completely changed the perception of many things, so maybe we should just let ourselves be entertained by all the new artwork floating our way.

On that note, we want to share the work of AI artist Dylan. With the help of Midjourney and Photoshop, he creates adorable portraits of animals wearing clothes. From a Jedi cat to an astronaut pup, Dylan manages to get that "awww" with every image. Scroll down for some cuteness!

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com

#1

Corgi Adventurer

What's interesting about Dylan's creations is that one can find allusions to characters from popular series or cartoons in some of the images. We managed to spot references to Star Wars, The Hobbit, Lord of the Rings and more. Did you notice anything familiar?
#2

He Looks So Proud

Pillowhead
Pillowhead
Community Member
1 minute ago

Anyone here read the Witcher series? This reminded me of Urcheon of Erlenwald

#3

Ribbit

#4

Samurai Tiger

#5

The Trickster

#6

Jedi Kitten

#7

Astropup

#8

Lion Samurai

#9

Oh, Bother

#10

Prince Purring

#11

Kitten Jedi

#12

Old Meister Guinea

#13

Little Wonderer

#14

Little Lizard Traveler

#15

The Red Knight

#16

Gandalf The Monkey

#17

Loyal Warrior’s Pup

#18

Young Buck

#19

Jedi Padawan Pup

#20

Jedi Padawan Kitten

#21

Jedi Padawan Frog

#22

Ronin Panda

#23

Sir Quackelot

#24

Astropup

#25

School Picture

#26

Pea Coat Season

#27

Judgmental Opossum

#28

Sir Piglet

#29

A Fancy Duck

#30

Lion Samurai

#31

Ewok Bounty Hunter

#32

He’s Got A Quest For You

#33

Sir Rotty Weiler

#34

Proud Prairie Dog

#35

White Tiger Cub

#36

Happy In The Snow

#37

He’s Small But He’s Got A Big Heart. And A Great Beard

#38

He Just Can’t Wait To Be King

#39

Little Fennec The Hobbit

#40

Purrfect Armor

#41

Viking Goat

#42

Sir Peter Rabbit

#43

The Quokka Knight

#44

School Picture

