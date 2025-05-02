Each year, the Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) Challenge highlights the beauty in small and often overlooked details. The 2025 theme, Something Beautiful, invited photographers from around the world to capture striking moments hidden in everyday life.

This year’s winner is Linda Repasky from the USA, whose photo "Puddle Reflection", taken with an iPhone, stood out to the judges for its quiet simplicity and unexpected charm. Her work, along with ten other selected images, shows how beauty can appear in the most ordinary places. Scroll down to see the winners and finalists!

More info: cupoty.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com