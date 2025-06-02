57 Ways Things Have Changed Through The Years According To People Online
The '90s was definitely the best decade. Or was it the '80s? It's really up to who you ask. What is certain is that trends seem to take off and shift every ten years. Almost like a steam train leaving the station. Those on board are bound to look a whole lot different depending on when and where they hopped on.
From the bell-bottom and bright confidence of the '70s, to the minimalist beige confusion of the 2020s, each decade has taken us on a delightful, sometimes regretful, journey of timely trendiness. Fashion, music, tech, and culture are continuously evolving. And sometimes even circling right back to where they started. It makes for a rather interesting and somewhat nostalgic discussion...
Enter r/Decadeology. The perfect subreddit to discuss cultural shifts, trends, cultural eras, and decades. More than 100,000 people have jumped on the bandwagon since the page was launched. Not only do they share cool posts about decades gone by. But they also spark engaging discourse surrounding why and how things have changed.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best content from the community. Feel free to grab whatever discontinued item you have lying around. And hand onto it tight, as you get transported through the eras from the comfort of your own modern home.
What Year Did This Start? I Feel Like This Was Less Of A Problem Just A Decade Ago
In 30-40 Years What Do You Think The 2010s/2020s Equivalent Of This Will Be?
What Do You Think About It? :)
Corniest? Nah. Hilarious? Yes! Some of the most watched music videos in history
The Whole World Used To Smell Like Cigarettes! 🚬
Some people's whole world still does. That smell travels with you.
Spot On Prediction From October 2019
How Do We Feel About This
What Do You Think Is The 2020s Version Of This?
Facts
Is It Normal To Feel Like You Grew Up In A Utopia Around Your Early Childhood?
Yes. Every generation thinks that and every generation is lying to themselves.
What Caused The Decline Of Black Sitcoms In The 90s And Early 2000s?
Sitcoms stopped getting made. At least the conventional 3-camera, live audience version. They dominated in late 70s through early 90s, but procedural dramas & reality tv programs took over.
What Do You Think They're Talking About In 2071?
Why Men In Their 30s Don't Look Like That Today? Bill Murray Is Only 33 Here, Akroyd Was 29
The Cringiest Trend Of The 2020s (Sad Beige Babies)
Do You Think Men Would Ever Dress Like This Again??
I saw three guys dressed like this today, minus that hair.
Do You Think That We Are Seeing The Return Of The Spoiled Rich Kid Era?
Do You Guys Think It’s True? Are We Witnessing The Fall Of Celebrity Culture?
Fully disagree. It isn’t dying. What defines “celebrity” is changing, but the spotlight still shines brightly.
Hot Take: Is Gen Z Primed For A Conservative Takeover?
Thus it has always been and always will be. Very few of us retain our idealism into adulthood. Too many hard lessons teach us to look out for number one instead.
This Explains The Problem With The 2020s To Me
What Are Some 2025 Things That Will Be Obsolete In 2045?
LOL For The People Who Keep Saying The 90s Was So Optimistic (Daria 1997)
Interesting New Yorker Cover From The Late 60s. A Contrast Between The New "Hippie" Generation And The Washed Up "Flappers" Of Yesteryear
Plus ce change, plus ce même chose. And the Patriarchy is alway there to crush young women daring to be free.
Alternative Aesthetics As A Teen Throughout The 2010’s
Do You Think We’re Reaching The End Of The Post Irony Internet Era?
I miss the Experimental era the most. Badger, badger, badger... And cats.
2004 Was A Crazy Year For Pop-Culture In The West
Which Style/Aesthetic In 2000s Do You Think Were The Best?
Everything girl . Com is what I picture - the pinkish screen, my digi pet etc
Choose Which Tech Design From This Period Was Best
Why Was This Color Pallet So Popular In The 70's? Why Don't Other Decades Have Distinctive Color Pallets?
The '70s was one of the worst decades because of earth tones. Pray you never suffer through such a disaster again
It's Amazing How Everything Can Change In 20 Years
Metal and hip hop are doing just fine. Some of you are still listening to the radio in the 21st century and you deserve whatever c**p you get.
We're Getting Closer To The Death Of The Physical Format
I don't think so. More folks are getting fed up with subscription for this, subscription for that...etc.
The Covid Era Was Really Corny Looking Back
Gen Z's Version Of Emo, 2020's
Anyone Else Feels Like This Or It's Just Me?
Late 2000s - Early 2010s Indie Sleaze Appreciation
Indie? Keh Dollar Sign Ha as indie? This is some high level cluelessness.
2024. Is This The Year ‘Internet Memes’ Began To Depreciate?
When I was on Twitter, there was a huge meme the didn't survive 24 hours. Few memes have ever lived long.
How Would You Classify This Aesthetic From The Early To Mid ‘90s?
Thoughts On This Recent Tweet?
So Are These Fools Are Portraying The 90s As The New 50s?
As per usual, nostalgia addicts forget the bad things. People did NOT get along, or Fück Tha Police would never have been recorded.
Do You Think There Would Have Been This Much Backlash If Katy Perry Went To Space In The 2010s?
This Show Really Highlights Mall Culture Of The 2000s And How Different It Is Compared To Now
"Fashion Hasn't Changed In The 2020's" Meanwhile, Everywhere I Go I See This:
This Is How Imagine The Mid-2010s Southern California Summer To Look Like
What Was This Hairdo Called? (It Was Everywhere In 2008-2011)
I hated it so much, I was 21 and it was my first time realising how silly we are as teens with trends 😂
No Decade Had Better New Year Glasses Than The 2000s!
Real S**t
Living In The 20th Century Meme
Why Did Rick And Morty Fall Into Irrelevancy And Vanish From The Zeitgheist After 2017?
Just Got The Worst Flash Back To Anti Sjw Youtube In 2015
Map Of Modern Cultural Eras (By Me, Wip)
Some of these don't quite work (2020-2022) should probably still fall under the internet era. Also, the late 2010s probably deserve a more original name. But over all, this looks pretty good.
The Distinct Eras Of The 2010s Decade
Me At The Zoo Is Now 20 Years Old
Future Equivalent To The Neon Clothing-Mcdonald’s Ashtray Meme
Will The AI Hype Die This Year?
What Is The Most "2010's/ Obama Era" Show To Ever Exist? I'll Start
In Only 6 Years, 2010 Will Be 20 Years Ago. What Are Your Most Fond Memories Of 2010?
Peak 2000s Teen Cinema 🤌🏽
Technology In 2014 Does It Look Dated Compared To Now?
Why Was The 2010s So Obsessed With 3D?(Reposted)
The question at the end is very manipulative. All four options are critical of the aesthetic, even the one that pretends to be in favor of it. It essentially tell you what to think of it - it's bland, minimal, derivative, lacks vibrancy...
