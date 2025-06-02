ADVERTISEMENT

The '90s was definitely the best decade. Or was it the '80s? It's really up to who you ask. What is certain is that trends seem to take off and shift every ten years. Almost like a steam train leaving the station. Those on board are bound to look a whole lot different depending on when and where they hopped on.

From the bell-bottom and bright confidence of the '70s, to the minimalist beige confusion of the 2020s, each decade has taken us on a delightful, sometimes regretful, journey of timely trendiness. Fashion, music, tech, and culture are continuously evolving. And sometimes even circling right back to where they started. It makes for a rather interesting and somewhat nostalgic discussion...

Enter r/Decadeology. The perfect subreddit to discuss cultural shifts, trends, cultural eras, and decades. More than 100,000 people have jumped on the bandwagon since the page was launched. Not only do they share cool posts about decades gone by. But they also spark engaging discourse surrounding why and how things have changed.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best content from the community. Feel free to grab whatever discontinued item you have lying around. And hand onto it tight, as you get transported through the eras from the comfort of your own modern home.

#1

What Year Did This Start? I Feel Like This Was Less Of A Problem Just A Decade Ago

People sitting on the floor in a crowded public space illustrating how things have changed through the years online.

kkermes
Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
56 minutes ago

undesireables incluing elders and those with disabilities.

    #2

    In 30-40 Years What Do You Think The 2010s/2020s Equivalent Of This Will Be?

    Comparison of 80s bedroom styles showing vibrant neon decor versus plain wood-paneled living room reflecting changes through the years.

    _____keepscrolling__ Report

    #3

    What Do You Think About It? :)

    Social media post highlighting how things have changed through the years with references to 2012 trends and culture.

    GrisSouris Report

    oceantodd_1
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Corniest? Nah. Hilarious? Yes! Some of the most watched music videos in history

    #4

    The Whole World Used To Smell Like Cigarettes! 🚬

    Tweet about how things have changed through the years, highlighting the world once smelling like cigarettes.

    @johnmoe Report

    hogeterprose
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited)

    Some people's whole world still does. That smell travels with you.

    #5

    Spot On Prediction From October 2019

    Tweet about changes over the years showing Uber Eats delivery amid a chaotic nighttime street scene.

    Peridot1708 Report

    sindhuja
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    The way our world is going, it’s so easy to predict what will come next as long as you’ve read dystopian fantasy books. Those have become our bible.

    #6

    How Do We Feel About This

    Young man from the 80s raising a glass, reflecting on how things have changed through the years according to people online.

    reddit.com Report

    #7

    What Do You Think Is The 2020s Version Of This?

    Man with beard and tattoos wearing suspenders and bow tie, reflecting on changes through the years according to people online.

    @lemonade_grrrl Report

    #8

    Facts

    Comparison of perceived versus actual 90s home decor showcasing changes through the years according to people online.

    TidalWave254 Report

    #9

    Is It Normal To Feel Like You Grew Up In A Utopia Around Your Early Childhood?

    McDonald's golden arches inside a brightly lit mall with various neon signs, illustrating changes through the years online.

    -TazarYoot- Report

    cyberzombie23
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yes. Every generation thinks that and every generation is lying to themselves.

    #10

    What Caused The Decline Of Black Sitcoms In The 90s And Early 2000s?

    Tweet highlighting changes in TV sitcoms over the years, reflecting on cultural shifts shared by people online.

    @offbeatorbit Report

    omboyganesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Sitcoms stopped getting made. At least the conventional 3-camera, live audience version. They dominated in late 70s through early 90s, but procedural dramas & reality tv programs took over.

    #11

    What Do You Think They're Talking About In 2071?

    Tweet about generational changes featuring Cowboy Bebop characters reminiscing about the past in a futuristic setting.

    SpiritMan112 Report

    #12

    Why Men In Their 30s Don't Look Like That Today? Bill Murray Is Only 33 Here, Akroyd Was 29

    Three men in retro ghostbuster costumes holding vintage electronic and paranormal investigation equipment illustrating changes through the years.

    dwartbg7 Report

    #13

    The Cringiest Trend Of The 2020s (Sad Beige Babies)

    Baby sitting in a crib with a teddy bear, representing ways things have changed through the years according to people online.

    Ceazer4L Report

    #14

    Do You Think Men Would Ever Dress Like This Again??

    Man wearing retro cropped t-shirt and short denim shorts on street, illustrating ways things have changed through the years online.

    Hooplapooplayeah Report

    #15

    Do You Think That We Are Seeing The Return Of The Spoiled Rich Kid Era?

    A crowded party scene with well-dressed young adults, illustrating how things have changed through the years online.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #16

    Do You Guys Think It’s True? Are We Witnessing The Fall Of Celebrity Culture?

    Social media impact on celebrity culture changing through the years, affecting privacy and mass appeal online discussions.

    Top_Piano644 Report

    omboyganesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Fully disagree. It isn’t dying. What defines “celebrity” is changing, but the spotlight still shines brightly.

    #17

    Hot Take: Is Gen Z Primed For A Conservative Takeover?

    Social media post discussing generational perspectives and changes, reflecting ways things have changed through the years online.

    Uniquename34556 Report

    grantjohnson_1
    Grant Johnson
    Grant Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Thus it has always been and always will be. Very few of us retain our idealism into adulthood. Too many hard lessons teach us to look out for number one instead.

    #18

    This Explains The Problem With The 2020s To Me

    Tweet highlighting how the internet has become a part of real life, reflecting changes through the years according to people online.

    @willdepue Report

    #19

    What Are Some 2025 Things That Will Be Obsolete In 2045?

    Old TV, DVD player, Blockbuster ticket, and Nokia phone illustrating changes through the years according to people online.

    SpiritMan112 Report

    #20

    LOL For The People Who Keep Saying The 90s Was So Optimistic (Daria 1997)

    Animated scene of two characters talking about changes in optimism and cynicism reflecting things changed through the years.

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    Interesting New Yorker Cover From The Late 60s. A Contrast Between The New "Hippie" Generation And The Washed Up "Flappers" Of Yesteryear

    Vintage cartoon showing fashion and social changes with women from different eras, illustrating how things have changed through the years.

    BacklitRoom Report

    cyberzombie23
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Plus ce change, plus ce même chose. And the Patriarchy is alway there to crush young women daring to be free.

    #22

    Alternative Aesthetics As A Teen Throughout The 2010’s

    Collage showing 2010 trends with teens, stuffed toys wearing glasses, old text phones, and fashion changes over the years online.

    XtremeBreen Report

    #23

    Do You Think We’re Reaching The End Of The Post Irony Internet Era?

    Collage of internet meme eras from 1995 to present showcasing how things have changed through the years online.

    Emergency-Double-875 Report

    elfvibratorglitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    I miss the Experimental era the most. Badger, badger, badger... And cats.

    #24

    2004 Was A Crazy Year For Pop-Culture In The West

    Collage of popular movie posters illustrating changes through the years according to people online trends.

    Your-bank Report

    #25

    Which Style/Aesthetic In 2000s Do You Think Were The Best?

    Collage showing evolution of user interfaces highlighting skeuomorphism in tech design changes through the years according to people online.

    reddit.com Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Everything girl . Com is what I picture - the pinkish screen, my digi pet etc

    #26

    Choose Which Tech Design From This Period Was Best

    Beige tech gadgets from the 80s and 90s showing how things have changed through the years online.

    Y2Craze Report

    #27

    Why Was This Color Pallet So Popular In The 70's? Why Don't Other Decades Have Distinctive Color Pallets?

    Abstract vertical stripes in warm tones, illustrating changes through the years according to people online.

    ZzDe0 Report

    cyberzombie23
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The '70s was one of the worst decades because of earth tones. Pray you never suffer through such a disaster again

    #28

    It's Amazing How Everything Can Change In 20 Years

    Woman with changing expressions reacting to how things have changed through the years according to people online.

    Cool-Sound-6752 Report

    cyberzombie23
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Metal and hip hop are doing just fine. Some of you are still listening to the radio in the 21st century and you deserve whatever c**p you get.

    #29

    We're Getting Closer To The Death Of The Physical Format

    Empty media shelves inside a Best Buy store illustrating changes in physical media through the years online.

    lyrenspalace Report

    glenellyn2
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    I don't think so. More folks are getting fed up with subscription for this, subscription for that...etc.

    #30

    The Covid Era Was Really Corny Looking Back

    Collage representing ways things have changed through the years online with COVID era trends and popular culture icons.

    ThingieMajiggie Report

    #31

    Gen Z's Version Of Emo, 2020's

    Collage of people wearing alternative streetwear, showcasing how fashion and style have changed through the years online trends.

    TidalWave254 Report

    #32

    Anyone Else Feels Like This Or It's Just Me?

    Man shocked about how quickly years pass, highlighting changing perceptions of time through the years according to people online.

    FabulousOstrich2045 Report

    #33

    Late 2000s - Early 2010s Indie Sleaze Appreciation

    Young woman with blue lipstick and braids holding a sword, sitting on a couch, illustrating ways things have changed online.

    lifesizedgundam Report

    cyberzombie23
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Indie? Keh Dollar Sign Ha as indie? This is some high level cluelessness.

    #34

    2024. Is This The Year ‘Internet Memes’ Began To Depreciate?

    Collage showing people and a cartoon, illustrating ways things have changed through the years according to people online.

    DisastrousGuitar609 Report

    cyberzombie23
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    When I was on Twitter, there was a huge meme the didn't survive 24 hours. Few memes have ever lived long.

    #35

    How Would You Classify This Aesthetic From The Early To Mid ‘90s?

    Colorful 90s mural art representing nostalgic changes through the years according to people online discussions.

    @DiabolicalSpuds Report

    #36

    Thoughts On This Recent Tweet?

    Twitter post comparing past and recent music videos, reflecting changes through the years according to people online.

    ashmaps20 Report

    #37

    So Are These Fools Are Portraying The 90s As The New 50s?

    Tweet reflecting on how things have changed through the years, highlighting social and political shifts since the 90s.

    reddit.com Report

    cyberzombie23
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    As per usual, nostalgia addicts forget the bad things. People did NOT get along, or Fück Tha Police would never have been recorded.

    #38

    Do You Think There Would Have Been This Much Backlash If Katy Perry Went To Space In The 2010s?

    Woman in a blue NASA suit holding a flower, illustrating ways things have changed through the years according to people online.

    annoyedperson420X Report

    #39

    This Show Really Highlights Mall Culture Of The 2000s And How Different It Is Compared To Now

    Animated group of diverse teenagers standing indoors with the 6teen logo, illustrating ways things have changed through the years online.

    manymade1 Report

    #40

    "Fashion Hasn't Changed In The 2020's" Meanwhile, Everywhere I Go I See This:

    Young people showcasing evolving fashion styles outdoors, illustrating ways things have changed through the years online.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    This Is How Imagine The Mid-2010s Southern California Summer To Look Like

    Collage of summer lifestyle images featuring palm trees, ice cream, friends, and California scenes reflecting changing trends online.

    Future_Campaign3872 Report

    #42

    What Was This Hairdo Called? (It Was Everywhere In 2008-2011)

    Young man in a red shirt excitedly waving at the camera, illustrating ways things have changed through the years online.

    MsPaganPoetry Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    I hated it so much, I was 21 and it was my first time realising how silly we are as teens with trends 😂

    #43

    No Decade Had Better New Year Glasses Than The 2000s!

    Two people wearing novelty 2004 glasses, smiling, illustrating how things have changed through the years online.

    Marambal17 Report

    #44

    Real S**t

    Young woman in a casual room, wearing a cropped Bernie t-shirt, illustrating changes through the years online.

    @Y2K_mindset Report

    #45

    Living In The 20th Century Meme

    Two students in school uniforms representing changes through the years from 1901 to 1950 and 1950 to 2000 online trends.

    Lost-Beach3122 Report

    #46

    Why Did Rick And Morty Fall Into Irrelevancy And Vanish From The Zeitgheist After 2017?

    Cartoon characters running from monsters on an alien landscape illustrating things that have changed through the years online.

    _Jackiecore Report

    #47

    Just Got The Worst Flash Back To Anti Sjw Youtube In 2015

    Young woman balancing a sneaker on her head, illustrating amusing ways things have changed through the years online.

    Greenbay0410 Report

    #48

    Map Of Modern Cultural Eras (By Me, Wip)

    Timeline infographic showing key historical eras and triggers, illustrating how things have changed through the years according to people online.

    AndyTheEzBoy Report

    michalpifko
    Michal Pifko
    Michal Pifko
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Some of these don't quite work (2020-2022) should probably still fall under the internet era. Also, the late 2010s probably deserve a more original name. But over all, this looks pretty good.

    #49

    The Distinct Eras Of The 2010s Decade

    Collage of cultural moments and trends depicting how things have changed through the years according to people online.

    IceRinkVibes Report

    #50

    Me At The Zoo Is Now 20 Years Old

    Young man at the zoo pointing his hand, illustrating ways things have changed through the years according to people online.

    User43427 Report

    #51

    Future Equivalent To The Neon Clothing-Mcdonald’s Ashtray Meme

    A comparison meme illustrating changes through the years online, showing 2020s movies versus reality flooring style.

    Any_Acanthocephala18 Report

    #52

    Will The AI Hype Die This Year?

    Two muscular arms labeled 2024 and 2025 clasp hands, symbolizing agreement that AI is bad in online discussions about changes.

    CranberryFlaky1464 Report

    #53

    What Is The Most "2010's/ Obama Era" Show To Ever Exist? I'll Start

    Two women hanging from a tall building edge, illustrating dramatic changes through the years according to people online.

    Top_Report_4895 Report

    #54

    In Only 6 Years, 2010 Will Be 20 Years Ago. What Are Your Most Fond Memories Of 2010?

    Collage of 2010 pop culture, technology, and media showing how things have changed through the years according to people online.

    Thaetos Report

    #55

    Peak 2000s Teen Cinema 🤌🏽

    Collage of popular teen movies and characters highlighting ways things have changed through the years according to people online

    kmm_art_ Report

    #56

    Technology In 2014 Does It Look Dated Compared To Now?

    Collage of modern technology gadgets showing ways things have changed through the years according to people online.

    Exotic-Bobcat-1565 Report

    #57

    Why Was The 2010s So Obsessed With 3D?(Reposted)

    3D technology and entertainment evolution showcasing movies, gaming, and TVs reflecting ways things have changed through the years online

    Ceazer4L Report

