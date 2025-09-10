"As an artist, I seek to draw inspiration from the world around me. At the beginning of this summer, I was visiting 'Mercado de Artesanías' when a certain stand drew my attention. There was something undeniably magnetic about it. The stand belonged to Maria Rosa Medina Ramirez, a 76-year-old artisanal knitter and needlewoman. Her textiles stood out with their exquisite and sophisticated patterns.



Her hands, though aged and weathered, moved with a precision and grace beyond their years. A living testament to her dedication and love for her craft. I approached María Rosa and asked if I could sketch her while she was working. And so on several afternoons, I observed her at work, sketching as she knitted, her hands a central focus of my artwork.

When the painting was concluded, I went back to the market and invited her to my studio. She came accompanied by her children.



As Maria Rosa entered the studio and took in the details of the painting, she reached out slowly and touched the painting; her fingers brushed the canvas gently. 'What a beautiful painting,' she said.



Afterwards, we sat down to talk. She told me about her life, how she grew up very poor in a town named Rosalito in the state of Guanajuato, how she became a self-taught knitter and needlewoman, how she got married and moved to Mexico City, how she had her 13 children and 85 grandchildren...."