Crying Mom Who Went Viral For Baking Her Own B-Day Cake Snaps Back After Ex Reveals Dark Past

TikToker Elizabeth Teckenbrock, who went viral for having a meltdown as she baked a birthday cake, addressed the bombshell claims made by her ex-husband questioning her as a mother.

The woman from Florida defended herself in a clip she uploaded on Monday, May 27, after her ex-husband Andrew Cormier, 37, said he has full custody of their children and that she barely sees him.

In her response, the 29-year-old parent said she has owned up to her mistakes in the past, including being arrested.

“I have no problem owning up to any mistakes that I have made,” she said in the video.

Elizabeth Teckenbrock recently addressed bombshell claims made by her husband about how she is “barely” there for her kids

Image credits: morethanelizabeth

The mother-of-four admitted to her 230.7K followers that she is not a perfect parent, but she resolutely said, “I’m a good mother, that I love my children.”

The clip began with the Tampa woman admitting some of her mistakes from the past, which included getting arrested for writing a bad check.

“I’ve made mistakes in my life, yes, I did get arrested, that’s not something that I’ve even remotely denied. I’ve actually touched base on that before on my page,” she said.

The Florida woman acknowledged that she has made mistakes in the past and admitted she was once arrested writing a bad check

Image credits: www.tiktok.com

“I went through some pretty bad mental things as I was about a year out from getting divorced. And then when I left, even worse, I was going out all the time, I made a bunch of mistakes,” she continued.

The young mother revealed that she has since tried to rebuild her life, but that has come with its own set of challenges.

“I have tried ever since to pretty much rebuild my life… It’s really hard to come out of anything like that, especially when you’re being torn down at the same time,” Elizabeth continued.

The mother-of-four admitted she has made “a bunch of mistakes” but clarified that she is devoted to her children

Despite the hardships, the content creator said she is devoted to her children.

“I know that I devote my time and life to them regardless that I make mistakes, I was 16 when I had my son,” she said.

“No hate to his father whatsoever, but I was a single mom at the age of 16 years old. I have struggled since, being emotionally distraught,” she added.

The allegations going back and forth between Elizabeth and her ex-husband Andrew Cormier began after the TikToker went viral with a video of herself sobbing while making a birthday cake for herself

Reminding her followers that she never created content with the intention of criticizing her ex-husband in the past, she said, “I didn’t get on here to bash my ex-husband in any way. I got on here to defend myself.”

“My whole page has never been discussing him whatsoever. I never cared to, I never wanted to bring him down no matter the amount of pain I was feeling, but I also got to the point this past week where I did not have a choice to defend myself,” she continued.

The woman’s video defending herself came at the heels of an explosive video, where her ex-husband Andrew made a series of allegations against her. What triggered the father to make the video was the woman’s own clip of herself baking cupcakes for her own birthday.

“Being a single mom is baking your own birthday cake on your birthday so that your babies can feel happy they are singing to you,” read the text that appeared on Elizabeth’s video.

People online began picking sides after the content creator accused her ex-husband of being “extremely, extremely abusive”

yet another man causing a witch hunt against a woman that was groomed then abused by a rich man. & now he is trying to destroy and smear her because she left him. https://t.co/VMGunoSfYC pic.twitter.com/erkm731ybA — a. (@jcnniferlindley) May 25, 2024

Tears were streaming down her face as she filmed herself in the process of baking.

“I was not upset about making the cake, it was just a ton of emotions coming from exhaustion and loneliness,” she told Newsweek about the viral video that amassed more than 54.9 million views so far.

The woman said she got divorced three years ago and that this was the first time she did not have the company of her extended family on her birthday.

“I was making the cake, I was emotional and started crying which I was not expecting. It was an emotional day,” she told the outlet. “I was so upset at the time.”

“Truth be told I don’t love cake. It was all for them,” the social media influencer said as she explained her emotions from the cake-making video

Image credits: Elizabeth Teckenbrock

In light of her viral video, her ex-husband responded by saying Elizabeth is a “fraud and a con artist!”

He said in his video that the social media star has done a number of questionable things, including faking cancer.

“I’m her ex-husband and right now I have full custody of our kids,” he said pointblank.

When Andrew shared his side of the story, he showed his audience legal documents that he said gave him full custody of their children

Image credits: reinventingelizabeth

With pictures of court documents in the background, the father noted that he had all weekdays and all weekends with the kids, including all holidays and academic breaks.

Andrew also said she currently owes more than $21,000 for child support.

“She’s not a full-time mom, she barely has her kids. She goes out all the time and she doesn’t even have a job,” he said.

The allegations continued after Elizabeth posted another video on Saturday, May 25, accusing her ex-husband of being abusive. In the same video, the social media influencer admitted that she does not have full custody of her kids. Her profile, nevertheless, contains videos of herself spending time with her children.

The ex-husband claimed that the mother “barely” sees her kids and owes a large sum of money in child support

Image credits: reinventingelizabeth

“First I’ll start [with] the custody, okay, because that’s what we’re all talking about. I see my children, I see all my children,” she said.

“I’m the one who hosts their birthday parties. I’m the one who puts them to bed. I’m the one who does everything until he pulls them away,” she added.

She also claimed in the video that Andrew is “extremely, extremely abusive and has always been extremely abusive.”

The mother claimed she lost custody of her children and couldn’t legally pin the abuse allegations on Andrew because she didn’t have the resources.

“The reason is the agreement that you guys have seen online is when I first left him out of abuse, I had no resources, no money, nothing, he was a doctor,” she said.

“He said, ‘if you sign these papers, nothing will change on when you see them and I will not ruin your life. I will leave you alone,’” she added.

Andrew has denied the abuse allegations.

Some people online shared their own stories of being in abusive environments following the controversy

