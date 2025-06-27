ADVERTISEMENT

I combined my passion for needlework and travel in a side hustle called xStitched Maps — my little shop on Etsy. I create various patterns, ranging from simple geometric ones—perfect for beginners—to more complex designs featuring floral, landscape, and watercolor motifs.

Here, I present 40 of my favorite maps with modern geometric designs. If you share even one of these passions, I hope you'll enjoy following my patterns and creating colorful, unique pieces of hoop art for yourself or someone close to you. See for yourself!

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1

Norway

Cross-stitched map of Norway in shades of blue and green displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #2

    South Korea

    Cross-stitched map of South Korea in shades of red and orange displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background

    #3

    Ukraine

    Cross-stitched map of Ukraine in blue and yellow displayed in a wooden embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #4

    Iceland

    Cross-stitched map of Iceland in shades of blue and white on black fabric inside a wooden embroidery hoop.

    #5

    Japan

    Cross-stitched map of Japan in shades of pink and red displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #6

    Netherlands

    Cross-stitched map of the Netherlands in warm orange tones displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #7

    Sweden

    Cross-stitched map of Sweden in shades of blue, displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #8

    Finland

    Cross-stitched map of Finland in shades of blue displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #9

    Italy

    Cross-stitched map of Italy in a rainbow gradient displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #10

    New Zealand

    Cross-stitched map of New Zealand with colorful geometric patterns in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #11

    USA

    Cross-stitched map of the USA with a geometric pattern in shades of blue and purple in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #12

    Antarctica

    Cross-stitched map of Antarctica in blue and white thread on black fabric framed in embroidery hoop.

    #13

    Ireland

    Cross-stitched map of Ireland in green and yellow shades displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #14

    Scotland

    Cross-stitched map of Scotland in shades of green and blue displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #15

    Denmark

    Cross-stitched map of Denmark in blue shades displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #16

    World

    Framed colorful cross-stitched map of the world with geometric patterns on white fabric against a purple background.

    #17

    Greenland

    Cross-stitched map of Greenland in blue shades displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #18

    Philippines

    Cross-stitched map of the Philippines in an embroidery hoop on a blue background, showcasing detailed stitching and colors.

    #19

    UK

    Cross-stitched map of the United Kingdom in green, blue, and yellow thread inside an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #20

    Cyprus

    Cross-stitched map of Cyprus with geometric patterns in yellow and green shades in an embroidery hoop on blue background

    #21

    England

    Cross-stitched map of England in green, blue, and yellow threads displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #22

    Estonia

    Cross-stitched map of Estonia in green shades displayed in a wooden embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #23

    Africa

    Cross-stitched map of Africa in warm gradient colors embroidered on white fabric in a wooden hoop.

    #24

    Alaska

    Cross-stitched map of Alaska in green shades displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #25

    Australia

    Cross-stitched map of Australia in warm red and yellow tones displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #26

    Greece

    Cross-stitched map of Greece in shades of blue in an embroidery hoop on a bright blue background.

    #27

    India

    Cross-stitched map of India in shades of yellow and orange displayed in an embroidery hoop on blue background.

    #28

    Spain

    Cross-stitched map of Spain in warm gradient colors displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #29

    Wales

    Cross-stitched map of Wales with geometric blue and green patterns in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #30

    Colombia

    Cross-stitched map of Colombia in warm red and orange shades displayed in a wooden embroidery hoop on beige background.

    #31

    Germany

    Cross-stitched map of Germany in blue and green hues displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #32

    Venezuela

    Cross-stitched map of Venezuela with geometric patterns in green and orange shades on white fabric.

    #33

    Cuba

    Cross-stitched map of Cuba in multiple colors displayed in embroidery hoop on pink background.

    #34

    Brazil

    Cross-stitched map of Brazil in green and yellow thread displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background

    #35

    Switzerland

    Cross-stitched map of Switzerland in shades of purple and brown displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #36

    Malaysia

    Hand holding a cross-stitched map of Malaysia in an embroidery hoop against a blue background.

    #37

    Puerto Rico

    Cross-stitched map of Puerto Rico with colorful geometric patterns in a wooden embroidery hoop on a blue background

    #38

    Poland

    Cross-stitched map of Poland in shades of yellow and green displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #39

    Bulgaria

    Cross-stitched map of Bulgaria in shades of pink and purple displayed in an embroidery hoop on a blue background.

    #40

    Mexico

    Cross-stitched map of Mexico in red and orange tones displayed on fabric within an embroidery hoop on blue background.

