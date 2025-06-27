ADVERTISEMENT

I combined my passion for needlework and travel in a side hustle called xStitched Maps — my little shop on Etsy. I create various patterns, ranging from simple geometric ones—perfect for beginners—to more complex designs featuring floral, landscape, and watercolor motifs.

Here, I present 40 of my favorite maps with modern geometric designs. If you share even one of these passions, I hope you'll enjoy following my patterns and creating colorful, unique pieces of hoop art for yourself or someone close to you. See for yourself!

More info: Instagram | Etsy