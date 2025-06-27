130views
I Create Colorful Embroidered Maps, These Are My Top 40 Designs
I combined my passion for needlework and travel in a side hustle called xStitched Maps — my little shop on Etsy. I create various patterns, ranging from simple geometric ones—perfect for beginners—to more complex designs featuring floral, landscape, and watercolor motifs.
Here, I present 40 of my favorite maps with modern geometric designs. If you share even one of these passions, I hope you'll enjoy following my patterns and creating colorful, unique pieces of hoop art for yourself or someone close to you. See for yourself!
Norway
South Korea
Ukraine
Iceland
Japan
Netherlands
Sweden
Finland
Italy
New Zealand
USA
Antarctica
Ireland
Scotland
Denmark
World
Greenland
Philippines
UK
Cyprus
England
Looks really different when you lop off Scotland and Wales!