Cross Stitch Patterns: Flower Miniatures (15 Pics)

Hello friends! I’m glad to show you my new cross stitch patterns. Flower miniatures! Not everyone has the time to stitch big projects, so you can do what you love by stitching small patterns.

These patterns can be used as cards or made into magnets. Look what I came up with.

This is a plastic base – a magnetic photo frame. Since it is intended for photo, the lid may not close tightly. In this case, you need to iron the fabric well and press tightly.