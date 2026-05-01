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In the past, people thought that hobbies like knitting and crocheting were for grandmas. Nowadays, we see plenty of young people of all gender persuasions dabbling in the arts of yarn. Research shows that around 45 million Americans crochet and knit, and today we are honoring the crafters who share their creations online.

We collected the most inspiring, beautiful, and intricate works from the r/Crochet community on Reddit. A comfy crocheted cat bed? Check! A wedding dress the bride-to-be made with a hook and yarn? Check! A replica of a black cat in the form of crochet? Check!

We've got all kinds of crocheted pieces down below – from whimsical hats and blankets to intricate pieces that took forever to finish and belong in a museum. Feast your eyes and be inspired to create something yourself!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Crochet Boxer Dog

A real boxer dog looking at a life-sized crocheted boxer dog that someone crocheted and wowed the internet.

I crocheted this life-size Boxer dog replica for my brothers Fiancée, to gift to her second cousin for her birthday. Super happy with how he turned out! 🧶
He took around 110 hours from start to finish, and it was such a fun and rewarding challenge. I loved figuring out new ways to shape amigurumi and picked up so many new skills and tricks along the way! He sits at approximately 30.5 inches tall.

Alannahjw13 Report

10points
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    #2

    I Won A Blue Ribbon And Judge’s Choice At The State Fair!

    A smiling woman proudly displays her awesome crocheted shawl featuring a dragon pattern, a truly impressive crocheted item.

    piggywoods Report

    10points
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    #3

    Moon & Stars Poncho For Children, Made By My Wife

    Awesome crocheted blue hooded cape with yellow stars and a crescent moon, a delightful craft project.

    EldritchElvis Report

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    #4

    Joined The Club Of People Who Persevered And Finished The Cat Couch!

    Crocheted awesome pet couch with a colorful granny square pillow. A grey and white cat lounges, wowing the internet.

    annestew82 Report

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    #5

    Persian Tiles Blanket

    A vibrant crocheted blanket featuring colorful, floral hexagonal and square motifs, an awesome example of crocheted craft.

    abbi_9 Report

    10points
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    #6

    This Dress Is My Pride And Joy

    A woman in a beautiful crocheted dress, red to blue ombre with embellishments. This awesome crochet wowed the internet.

    queenofthesprouts Report

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    #7

    After A Month Of Work And 9 Skeins Of Yarn It’s Finally Finished

    A person models a gorgeous blue and yellow crocheted garment shaped like wings, an awesome crocheted creation.

    Celestial_Spade Report

    9points
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    #8

    Giant Snorlax Beanbag

    Person relaxing on a giant crocheted Snorlax bean bag, with smaller crocheted pieces next to it. Crocheted something awesome!

    sad_lil_birb Report

    9points
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    #9

    My Aunt Crochet'd This!! What Do Yall Think

    A living room with a unique crocheted Christmas tree and matching granny square blanket draped over a chair, awesome crochet.

    Sad_Clue_1668 Report

    9points
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    #10

    My Biggest Project As A 16 Yo Crocheter

    An awesome crocheted blanket, featuring many colorful squares with diverse characters like Care Bears, cats, and dinos.

    I-am-a-Lesbean Report

    9points
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    #11

    My Wedding Dress 🌿

    A beautiful bride in an awesome crocheted wedding gown on a wooden deck, holding a fall bouquet.

    Loopsofsunshine Report

    9points
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    #12

    Behold: My Majestic Sea Friend 🐙

    A blue crocheted octopus with lighter blue and white suckers on its tentacles, an awesome handcrafted creation.

    zaklam98 Report

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    #13

    I Crocheted My Son A Full Body Bigfoot Costume!

    Awesome crocheted monster costume. A child wears a brown crochet monster suit with a scary mask.

    Crochetverse Report

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    #14

    This Might Be The Most Thoughtful Gift We’ve Ever Received

    A beautiful crocheted blanket featuring a couple kissing, inspired by a wedding invitation. This awesome crocheted item wowed the internet.

    Last year my wife and I got married, and for our invitations I made an illustration of the two of us. It was a little snapshot of our story, with nods to the places we grew up.
    Fast forward to today. We’re visiting my in-laws and my mother-in-law goes, “I made you something.” Then she pulls out this knitted blanket inspired by that exact illustration. We were honestly speechless. The craftsmanship is insane, and knowing how much time this must have taken makes it even more special.
    Had to share with you all. We’re still in awe. What a gift.

    MalsVentje Report

    8points
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    #15

    I Made A Mushroom Guy

    A hand holds a cute crocheted mushroom person with a red cap and beige ruffled collar. Crocheted awesome design.

    Daffodil_Peony_Rose Report

    8points
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    #16

    Bucket List Project Complete !!

    A person holds up a vibrant, multicolored crocheted blanket with intricate mandala patterns, truly something awesome to behold.

    itsgood-ok-notgr8 Report

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    #17

    I Did All The Flowers For Our Wedding And This Picture Is The Best One Of The Entire Day!❤️

    A fluffy Pomeranian surrounded by colorful crocheted flowers, held by two smiling women. People crocheted something awesome here.

    PandaEru Report

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    #18

    My Fiancé Made These Two Dresses Recently And I Am Incredibly Proud ✨🦞🐟

    Two amazing crocheted dresses on mannequins: a red lobster-shaped gown and a blue fringed dress, awesome crochet art.

    Hi everyone! I'm a first-time poster here and wanted to share two original crochet dresses made by my fiancée: The Lobster Dress & The Sardine Dress. She created both patterns herself and worked on them daily for months! The images you see are from a recent exhibition and my favorites.
    Hope you like it!

    zmegend Report

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    #19

    Finished Blanket!

    A stunning, awesome crocheted blanket in a vibrant rainbow gradient, showcasing intricate patterns and textures.

    IreekaaXX Report

    7points
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    #20

    The Blanket I Made My Partner For His Birthday

    Awesome crocheted blanket with pop culture icons like Star Wars and Batman, showcasing incredible crochet artistry.

    AFKayla Report

    7points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nerd blanket!! 👍

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    #21

    Crocheted My Cat - Bet You $5 You Can’t Tell Them Apart

    A person holds a black crocheted cat, while a real black cat rests beside a similar crocheted one on a couch. Awesome crocheted creations.

    8L12K_ Report

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    #22

    I Have Never Shared My Crochet Online But I Made This

    A beautifully crocheted backpack with a brown leather flap and intricate colorful patterns, an awesome crocheted item.

    meowmeowbeans2 Report

    6points
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    #23

    My Second Jumper!!

    Crocheted awesome multicolored sweater with a vibrant spiral design on the front. This is a truly awesome crocheted piece.

    RaysareCooll Report

    6points
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    #24

    I Made A Whale Shark Bag!

    A blue and white crocheted whale shark backpack on a red mannequin, showcasing awesome crocheted detail.

    pointsatoldpeople Report

    6points
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    #25

    Meet Hubert And Diane As They Head Off For Big Adventures!

    Awesome crocheted snail with a frog rider in a wooded setting. People crocheted something awesome.

    Gone_Green2017 Report

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    #26

    I Made This For A Friend 🦝

    A person models a crocheted raccoon hat. The left shows the hat above glasses; the right shows the hat's mask covering eyes. Crocheted awesome.

    Dangerous-Friend-498 Report

    6points
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    #27

    My Wife Crocheted This For Me

    Awesome crocheted blanket featuring the Tree of Gondor and Narsil from Lord of the Rings, with Hobbits walking below.

    greenirishsaint Report

    5points
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    azerbe_1 avatar
    Atavarr
    Atavarr
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The horns shall sound and men will know the Lords of Gondor have returned."

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    #28

    I Won't Let A Clanker Outdo Me

    Two detailed crocheted crows, one held by a hand and the other on a red background. Awesome crocheted crow art.

    I saw this obviously AI birb (second photo) a while ago, decided to try my hand at it. Maybe the feathers on my version aren't so nice and even, but at least mine exists for real :D

    Shotyslawa Report

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    #29

    Finished This Massive Toothless Amigurumi After A Year Of On And Off Work!

    An awesome crocheted black dragon blanket with green eyes and large wings lays on a colorful patchwork quilt.

    LKLarkin Report

    5points
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    #30

    I Won 1st Place With My Crochet Work

    An award-winning, intricate white crocheted mandala on a black background, showcasing awesome crocheted craftsmanship.

    oilpainters Report

    5points
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    #31

    That Moment You Realize The Oversized Cardigan You Just Completed For Your Wife Is A Perfect Sized Cardigan For You…

    Man admiring his awesome crocheted flower sweater in a mirror selfie, showing off the intricate craft.

    Mechanism_of_Injury Report

    5points
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    #32

    Just Feeling A Little Proud 🥹

    Awesome crocheted blanket with intricate floral designs, drying outdoors. A beautiful example of crocheted art.

    nubbly_toad69 Report

    5points
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    #33

    I Made A Sheep Balaclava, And Then I Made My Husband Model It

    A man in a crocheted sheep balaclava, a truly awesome crocheted item, standing in a room with many framed pictures.

    Boysenberrypancake Report

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    #34

    Crochet Dress At The Nobel Prize Banquet!

    Woman wearing a stunning, awesome crocheted dress with golden patterns, standing outdoors amidst twinkling lights.

    Theoretical Physicist Eleonora Svanberg attended the Nobel Prize banquet in a crochet dress her sister made inspired by her research about black holes.

    Ok-Walrus8245 Report

    5points
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    #35

    Made This Ugly Thing For My Boyfriend

    An image comparison of a fluffy white chick and an awesome crocheted replica of the chick, both held in a hand.

    My parents are making fun of me for giving this to him, but he was laughing so genuinely when he saw it, so I think it was a success :')

    clo_haze Report

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    #36

    Silly Goosed Too Hard And Made Some Mittens!

    A hand wearing a crocheted bird puppet, white with a brown beak and black eye. This awesome crocheted item wowed the internet.

    cr0nut Report

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    #37

    Matching Color Game

    Awesome crocheted Cookie Monster basket with a matching face lid and many colorful crocheted cookies.

    impchucker Report

    5points
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    #38

    Accidentally Crocheted My Proposal Outfit

    A man proposes to a woman wearing a cute bunny crocheted sweater, then she poses in the same awesome crochet.

    Hi! New to Reddit, and wanted to share my favorite crochet piece because it comes with a sweet story 🧶❤️:
    This past Valentines Day, my boyfriend and I decided to go to Santa Cruz. I wanted to make a love-themed sweater for the occasion and worked around the clock on it for the week leading up to the trip.

    This was the first (good) large clothing piece I’d made and I was absolutely psyched to wear this sweater. But my boyfriend, who’s always been my biggest supporter and hype man, kept chuckling when he saw it. I started to think, does he think it’s ugly or tacky? Still, I had worked super hard on it, so I was going to wear it.

    Well, turns out he was planning on proposing on Valentine’s Day, and he was worried that I wouldn’t want to be in a bulky sweater instead of a nice outfit, especially because he had secretly hired a photographer to capture the moment. But I adore it! Besides crochet being something near and dear to me, I literally made the sweater as a representation of love for a day of love. It’s a little kitschy, and it’s not perfect, but it’s the loveliest piece of clothing I have now

    slugney99 Report

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    #39

    Im A Funeral Director And I Made This Beanie For A Baby I Am Taking Care Of

    A person in a suit and checkered shirt holding a small, yellow crocheted baby hat. Awesome crocheted item.

    Sometimes its the little things we can do with our crafts that can make a big impact.

    trichoholic Report

    5points
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    #40

    Lady Cassandra From Dr Who

    Two crocheted faces with red lips on white stands, labeled "Moisturise me!". Awesome crocheted craft.

    ratsta Report

    5points
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    azerbe_1 avatar
    Atavarr
    Atavarr
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Moisturise me, moisturise me."

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    #41

    Crocheted My Wedding Dress For Our Pokémon-Themed Wedding! Who's That Pokémon?

    Two brides, one in a white crocheted dress and the other in a black gown, hold hands, looking at each other, happy.

    PrincessVictory1 Report

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    #42

    Finished My Art Jacket!

    A stunning crocheted sweater with a vibrant mountain sunset scene and a cozy cabin. An awesome crocheted piece.

    Thin-Ad5099 Report

    5points
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    #43

    I Finished My Curtains!

    Before and after comparison of a window with a crocheted curtain, showing the awesome crochet work.

    makaylabrochart Report

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    #44

    Blanket For My Daughter. It’s Not Perfect And It’s A Little Wonky, But She Loves It

    A colorful, intricate crocheted blanket with various patterns, including animals, a rainbow, and hot dogs, showcasing awesome crocheted work.

    roseofultramarine Report

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    #45

    Sharing My Son’s “Yarn Ball” Costume. He Sees Me Crochet Every Day And Said He Wanted To Be A “Yarn Ball”. It Took Me Weeks But It’s Done! Complete With Kitty Hat And (Poorly) Crocheted Basket

    Happy boy in a crocheted yarn ball costume with a giant crochet hook, showcasing awesome crocheted creations.

    Hook is a pvc pipe and a 30mm hook from meijer that I thankfully found last minute (I was going to sculpt one with air dry clay). The ball is paper mache, which took forever. It’s hard for him to walk in, but also hilarious. He really loves it and is proud every time he puts it on. But also, he will only wear it for a little while because it’s awkward to wear lol I did my best.

    neatstuffmaybe Report

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    #46

    My Daughters ( 13f) Gift To Me For Fathers Day. I Am Really Proud!

    Awesome crocheted piece featuring a goose with text "PEACE WAS NEVER AN OPTION" on a burgundy background.

    freerider Report

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    #47

    The Voices

    A hand with red nail polish holds a cracker stitched into a white crocheted square, a truly awesome crocheted item.

    gabizinha4321 Report

    4points
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    #48

    Finally Get To Show Off My Wedding Dress!

    A happy couple posing in a tropical setting. The woman is wearing a beautiful crocheted dress, showcasing awesome crochet work.

    FundedFromFrogs Report

    4points
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    #49

    Mentos Pillow

    Awesome crocheted Mentos pillow and candies on a couch. People crocheted something awesome, wowing the internet.

    I made a giant mentos roll pillow stuffed with 14 individual mentos like the real ones and this might be one of my favorite projects.

    entrecrochet Report

    4points
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    azerbe_1 avatar
    Atavarr
    Atavarr
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This needs way more upvotes!

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    #50

    Finished Sweater

    A person in a beautifully crocheted cream sweater and jeans, standing in the snow. An awesome crocheted item.

    rarebaconpepe Report

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    #51

    Rainbow Asteria Goes Hard

    Two stunning crocheted mandalas, one rainbow and one speckled pink, with a ball of yarn. People crocheted something awesome here!

    runnsy Report

    3points
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    #52

    I Did It Too! My First Ever Overlay Crochet Project!

    A stunning blue and white crocheted blanket featuring a fantasy landscape of castles, mountains, and a dragon. Awesome crocheted art.

    Interesting-Hats Report

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    #53

    Crochet Pillow I Made Lately

    A person holds a large, awesome crocheted silica gel packet pillow, a testament to hours of creative crafting.

    entrecrochet Report

    3points
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    #54

    My Wife Might Have A Crochet "Problem"

    Two crocheted pumpkins on steps, one with a glowing face at night, showcasing awesome crocheted Halloween decorations.

    OriginalBogleg Report

    3points
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    #55

    Gifting This At My Boss’ Baby Shower! Wish Me Luck

    A light blue crocheted blanket with bear face squares, yarn balls, and a crochet hook. Awesome crocheted item.

    Prior-Throat-8017 Report

    3points
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    #56

    My Sort-Of Niece Is Turning Five And Loves Spiders…

    A DIY box reads "DO NOT OPEN" and "NOT SAFE for 5-year-old girls!" revealing an awesome crocheted spider.

    AmandaCath Report

    3points
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    #57

    The Finished Notepad

    A beautifully crocheted white blanket with blue stripes and a red trim covers a bed. This awesome crochet project wowed the internet.

    Double_Shallot7233 Report

    3points
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    #58

    I Just Finished This Beauty

    A beautifully crocheted scarf, featuring a colorful braided pattern of blues, purples, greens, and yellows. Crocheted something awesome!

    MissMille92 Report

    3points
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    #59

    I’m Really Hoping My Daughter’s Classmates 🎶want A Hippopotamus For Christmas🎶 … Cause They’re Getting One!

    A vibrant circle of crocheted hippos in shades of gray, pink, purple, green, and blue, showing awesome crochet skills.

    carlybroccoli Report

    3points
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    #60

    Never Want To See A Slip Stitch Ever Again

    Woman wearing a ribbed yellow crocheted top and jeans, showcasing an awesome crocheted garment.

    frenchfrydiet Report

    3points
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    #61

    Finished My Biggest Project Yet, A Butterfly-Whale

    A hand holding an awesome crocheted black whale with pink and white fins and tail, wowing the internet.

    vikita6 Report

    3points
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    #62

    Completed Liam's Blue Bunny Hat

    A blue crocheted beanie with white bunny ears, black eyes, and a small white mouth, showcasing awesome crocheted work.

    Interesting_Job_9587 Report

    3points
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    #63

    I Finally Finished My Blanket!

    A stunning crocheted blanket with celestial patterns (suns, moons, stars) on a bed, an awesome example of crocheted craft.

    yarnorb Report

    3points
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    #64

    Making A Snake To Track My Eating Disorder Recovery

    Awesome crocheted snake with black eyes and a red tongue, next to a tracking chart for food and yarn color codes.

    Finally gonna try recovery (with my progress snake to motivate me)
    I’m terrified of the idea, but I’ve had an eating disorder for 8 years and I can’t keep doing this shit. Spent the last few months trying to decide if I want to get better or worse, cause I can’t stay at this level. Finally decided a couple days ago that Ana can get fucked (obviously not that simple, but I’m riding on the spite as long as I can)
    Inspired by a temperature snake I saw on here, I’m making a crocheted recovery snake to keep a record and to motivate me. 7 rows of 8sc per day, dual strand to show the category and accuracy of my intake. As I reduce the accuracy of my tracking he’ll get lighter, and as I start eating more types of food without tracking them he’ll get brighter. Gonna go for L1 of grains tomorrow cause he needs some yellow
    The contrast of the colours is a little better irl lol, but I wanted to do it without buying any new yarn (only had to buy 1 in the end). I’m excited to watch him grow, and I’m hoping it lets me feel like a person again

    Well_Thats_Not_Ideal Report

    3points
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    #65

    Sad To See Some Crochet Groups Specify No Politics. I Think Fiber Arts Is Inherently Political Since It’s Historically A Woman’s Work/Hobby

    Crocheted green banner with blue "RESIST" letters, trimmed in white. An awesome crocheted item.

    goldiebug Report

    3points
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    #66

    Book Crochet… Is This A Dumb Idea?

    A handcrafted crocheted bag in blue and pink granny square pattern, with a book and concert tickets. People crocheted something awesome.

    I had this idea like a year or so ago to crochet items to match book covers I liked//wanted to hype and share on my Instagram. I called it Kissing Books and Crochet Hooks and I was really proud at first, but I made it through a few projects and then fizzled because I felt silly and like my projects weren’t good enough, even just to give away.
    Is this a dumb idea? 

    hannahbobooks Report

    3points
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    #67

    Honeycomb Showing Off His New Sweater 🐱

    An adorable ginger cat wearing a green crocheted sweater with wooden buttons, sitting on a carpet near a bookshelf.

    Historical_Ear3099 Report

    3points
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    #68

    The Placemat I Made vs. The AI Pattern I Found In The Wild

    Two crocheted pink and red heart-patterned square doilies, handmade with love. Awesome crocheted art!

    Got an ad that included an epic, clearly AI pattern as one of the things you could get, so I decided to make it myself to see if I could just figure it out! it's very simple but I am an amateur crocheter (normally a knitter) so I'm happy with it!

    FluffyLemonCake Report

    3points
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    #69

    My Latest Sweater!

    Awesome crocheted sweater in shades of blue and cream, with a bumblebee toy nearby. A handmade crochet project.

    AcidNeonDreams Report

    3points
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    #70

    I Finished My 2025 Temperature Blanket!

    Awesome crocheted blanket with colorful spiral hexagons in a rainbow gradient pattern, showcasing a truly wowing project.

    folklorianwoods Report

    3points
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    #71

    Love The Way This Yarn Worked Up!

    A pair of colorful crocheted mittens, one smaller than the other, showcasing awesome crochet skills.

    Particular-Trifle222 Report

    3points
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    #72

    Gummy Bear Blanket

    A white crocheted blanket with colorful gummy bear shapes, showcasing an awesome crocheted item on a brown sofa.

    Ok_Pay_9519 Report

    3points
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    #73

    My Latest Octopus! These Are So Fun To Make

    A vibrant crocheted octopus, orange and yellow with beaded tentacles, held in a hand. Awesome crocheted craft.

    Gone_Green2017 Report

    3points
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    #74

    My Aunt Free-Handed A Sweater For Me With Some Fun Crochet Appliqués And It Is So Lovely!!

    A stunning teal crocheted sweater on a mannequin, featuring intricate 3D floral designs and puffy sleeves. People crocheted something awesome here!

    Lady-Chi Report

    3points
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    #75

    I’m Very Pregnant And All I’m Doing Is Crocheting To Pass The Time

    A beautifully crocheted blanket featuring square granny motifs with yellow sunburst centers, showcasing awesome handmade craft.

    mksstone Report

    3points
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    #76

    I Cried A Little When Mrs Sparkle Ended Up In The Pool 5 Minutes After Gifting It To My Niece 🥲

    A charming pink crocheted unicorn with blue and yellow mane, showcasing an awesome crocheted item that wowed the internet.

    knitmeharder Report

    3points
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    #77

    Well, Dobby Turned Out Perfect

    A hand holding a crocheted Dobby from Harry Potter, with the crochet pattern book open in the background. Awesome crocheted item.

    farsez Report

    2points
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    #78

    Made A Skelly Friend 🥹

    An awesome crocheted coffin-shaped doily in beige, with small white beads adorning the scalloped edges.

    _creature_feature Report

    2points
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    #79

    Made A Crochet Version Of The Moon And Stars Sweater That Haunted My Pinterest

    A young woman taking a selfie, showing off her awesome crocheted sweater with a moon and stars design.

    estersand Report

    2points
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    #80

    My First Sweater!

    Awesome crocheted flame sweater, black mini skirt, and platform boots on a snowy day.

    Z0mbieQu33n Report

    2points
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    #81

    Finished The Very Hungry Caterpillar As A Gift For A One-Year Old

    A colorful crocheted caterpillar, a fun example of crocheted something awesome, resting on a wooden table.

    killitwithbananas Report

    2points
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    #82

    Hats For My 1&2 Year Olds

    Two awesome crocheted hats, one orange and one yellow, resembling Angry Birds characters. People crocheted something awesome here!

    robynne31345 Report

    2points
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    #83

    Crochet Ravioli

    A cute, crocheted yellow rectangle with tiny brown arms and a smile, next to yarn balls and a crochet hook. Awesome crocheted item!

    FloralRoseX Report

    2points
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