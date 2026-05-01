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In the past, people thought that hobbies like knitting and crocheting were for grandmas. Nowadays, we see plenty of young people of all gender persuasions dabbling in the arts of yarn. Research shows that around 45 million Americans crochet and knit, and today we are honoring the crafters who share their creations online.

We collected the most inspiring, beautiful, and intricate works from the r/Crochet community on Reddit. A comfy crocheted cat bed? Check! A wedding dress the bride-to-be made with a hook and yarn? Check! A replica of a black cat in the form of crochet? Check!

We've got all kinds of crocheted pieces down below – from whimsical hats and blankets to intricate pieces that took forever to finish and belong in a museum. Feast your eyes and be inspired to create something yourself!

More info: Reddit