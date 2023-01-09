Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“What I Learnt From Crippling Fear”: My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears
20points
User submission
Animals, Comics1 hour ago

“What I Learnt From Crippling Fear”: My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

Robert the Otter
Community member

I’m a Singaporean Otter! I work as a data-entry analyst and I like talking about topics such as people, relationships, psychology and anything I come across in real life. I have a wife and two kids, a teenage daughter, and a baby son. These comics are really a way for me to express myself and my life journey.

Last year was the most difficult of my life. But I realized something I’ll carry with me forever.

I previously shared my work on Bored Panda, and if you’re interested in viewing more of my content, such as comics on parenting and gender expectations, an illustrated discussion with my spouse about household tasks or more, please click here, here, here, here and here!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

"What I Learnt From Crippling Fear": My Wholesome Comic About An Otter Who Overcame His Fears

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Robert the Otter
Robert the Otter
Author, Community member

Just an ordinary otter embracing the Otter Way of Life.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww this is cute, otters are my fav animal 🥰

1
1point
reply
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This post was posted 5 minutes ago. How come your comment was posted 7 hours ago?

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww this is cute, otters are my fav animal 🥰

1
1point
reply
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This post was posted 5 minutes ago. How come your comment was posted 7 hours ago?

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda