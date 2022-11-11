Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue
Comics3 hours ago

Robert the Otter
Community member

I’m Robert and I’m an ordinary salary otter from Singapore! I started writing comics because I wanted to create relatable content that explores social or psychological issues and is inspired by real-life events.

Regarding this post’s topic, I had a long talk with my wife about whether I’ve ever weaponized my incompetence. What I discovered shocked me…

In my previous posts on Bored Panda, I also take a closer look at topics such as gender expectations as a parent, how to read the room, loving yourself, and others. If you would like to read them, see here, here, here, and here.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | tiktok.com | twitter.com

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

“What Is Weaponized Incompetence?”: My Comic That Goes Into Recognizing And Dealing With The Important Issue

