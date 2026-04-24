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Ancient cave paintings depicted tales of survival and hunts, while gothic cathedrals were adorned with grotesque gargoyles. In different ways, across time and cultures, humans have always found ways to turn the darker side of life into images, art and tales.

Today, it’s being done with the help of the internet — through surreal images, true crime stories, horror illustrations, paintings, gory digital art, and even artificial intelligence.

For example, an artist transformed something as playful as a Minion into a hyper-realistic and distorted figure and posted it online. Another shared a picture of a super creepy note someone stuck to their car’s windshield. Completely different intentions, yet equally disturbing.

These images, shared by people from all over the world on the subreddit r/creepy, are scary, eerie, strange, weird and sometimes disgusting. Fair warning: you might want to keep the lights on if you’re planning to scroll through this list in the dark.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

W T H?

Creepy image displaying hair of kids I babysit, arranged in squares with text. It's a collage of different hair samples.

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Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Potential serial killer vibes tbh.

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    #2

    Terrifying

    Creepy images of a two-headed boy from 1783, including drawings and a skull. Hair of kids anomalies.

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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see how 'terrifying' applies here. Does the author think this is catching?

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    #3

    Spiders Gave My Garden A Halloween Makeover

    Creepy image of a lawn covered in spiderwebs, creating a wavy, eerie landscape. You should view at your own risk.

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    Dark stories and art, whether it’s horror, creepy, or unsettling visuals, is built around making you feel a little uncomfortable on purpose. It can be text, photos, paintings, sketches, digital art, sculptures, and even AI-generated nightmares.

    Gothic art leans more into horror, decay, and supernatural vibes. Noir art is more moody, dramatic, and shadow-heavy storytelling. And dark art is a big umbrella term for anything that plays with fear, sadness, mystery, or discomfort.

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    This art often features muted and shadowy colors, and portrays scenes that’ll give you a sense of unease and mystery.
    #4

    This Is The 4th Or 5th Time I’ve Caught My Cat, By Himself, In My Basement, In Complete Darkness, Staring Into The Sewer Drain

    A creepy image of a dark cat sitting on a concrete floor next to a drain and wooden planks, related to Hair of Kids.

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    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Listening to the sound of purrgatory...🤷🏽

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    #5

    Original Irish Jack-O-Lanterns Were Truly Terrifying And Made Of Turnips

    Two creepy images of shrunken heads, resembling distorted faces, perfect for a collection of images you should view at your own risk.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You ever try to eviscerate a turnip? Those things are HARD.

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    #6

    The Famine Memorial, Dublin, Ireland

    The Famine Memorial, Dublin, Ireland

    The Famine Memorial, officially titled Famine, is a memorial in Dublin, Ireland. The memorial, which stands on Customs House Quay, is in remembrance of the Great Famine (1845-1849), which saw the population of the country halved through death and emigration.

    One of the most haunting and harrowing pieces of art I've ever seen. Walking past this moment at night is creepy as hell.

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    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s so sad! But it led to me having the life I live, so bitter sweet?

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    But why do people even share this kind of work in the first place?

    A lot of the time, it’s for reasons not too different from why you were drawn to this listicle. But let’s break it down properly.

    Psychologically, one big reason is that people use it as a way to process difficult emotions such as anxiety, fear, trauma, existential dread, and even just life in general.

    Instead of pushing those feelings away, some artists translate them into visuals through art. Some artists also use it to experiment with extremes, to see how far they can push emotion, distortion, or realism before it becomes unsettling.

    Dark art often explores profound themes of pain, suffering, and mortality. Which makes it a compelling medium to examine trauma. 
    #7

    This Image Shows How 17-Year-Old Kendrick Johnson Tragically Passed Away In 2013, Becoming Trapped Inside A Rolled-Up Gym Mat At His High School While Retrieving His Shoes

    Creepy image of a child falling into a narrow well, illustrating dangers for Hair Of Kids I Babysit.

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    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect the shoes put there by school bullies

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    #8

    Really Creepy Note Left On My Door This Morning??

    A hand holds a yellow sticky note with creepy text, an image from the "Hair Of Kids I Babysit" series.

    Me and my sisters recently moved into this new apartment complex and we haven't really spoken to anyone. I have no clue who this could because we all generally stick to ourselves and don't talk to many other people outside of family. I'm going up to the office later and asking them if they are allowed to check cameras. Hoping this is a prank but there is a real number attached.

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    #9

    A Woman Crawling Out Of A Drainage Tunnel In The Philippines, Known As The “Mole People” That Shelter Beneath The City

    Creepy image of a long-haired doll or "Hair Of Kids I Babysit" on a sidewalk as traffic waits.

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    Both artists and viewers are drawn to such pictures simply because they’re drawn to the feelings of fear. It’s not because they like suffering, but instead, they want to experience fear in a safe space.

    Research suggests that in the right context, fear can become stimulating. People can experience the adrenaline rush and the tension without actually being in danger.

    Experts say it’s basically the same reason people go on roller coasters, do extreme sports, and watch extreme thrill videos or true crime stories.

    “It seems possible that any negative feeling has the potential to be enjoyable when it is stripped of the belief that what is happening is actually bad, leaving behind physiological arousal that is, in itself, exhilarating or interesting,” writes psychologist Nina Strohminger.
    #10

    A Boat Under A Large Bridge

    A small boat appears in the distance under a massive, looming structure, creating a creepy image on the water.

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    #11

    Weird Kid I’m Babysitting Put Glass In My Shoe

    A shoe's interior, dark with a glowing object, possibly creepy, hinting at something unusual related to Hair Of Kids.

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    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe you just p🔞e in his shoe then? 🤷🏽

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    #12

    Saw These Footsteps Outside, And I Haven’t Used The Back Door

    Creepy images of mysterious prints on a dusty, textured surface, possibly from hair of kids I babysit.

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    Many experts suggest that people seek out horror stories or imagery because of morbid curiosity. People are often drawn to taboo or uncomfortable imagery because it lets them explore emotions they don’t usually confront directly in a structured and symbolic way. It can also be seen as engaging with parts of the self that are usually hidden or suppressed.

    Research suggests that evolutionarily, it is an adapted mechanism designed to help us gather information about risks and threats in a safe manner.

    Put simply, dark or disturbing art works a bit like an emotional outlet for both artists and viewers.

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    #13

    The “Gateway To Hell”, Or The Kamokuna Skylight, In Hawai’i🌋

    A person stands on a creepy, hardened lava flow that resembles entangled bodies, looking down into a glowing lava pit.

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    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see many anthropomorphic shapes in the metamorphic rock.

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    #14

    Ba-Na-Na

    Creepy image of a grotesque, aged Minion with wild hair, peeling a banana with a screaming face. View at your own risk!

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was bad enough, then I noticed the n****e. Seriously BP? N i p p l e.

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    #15

    Scrolling Through House Listings When…

    Creepy image of a vacant room with dark stains on the floor, reminiscent of blood, creating a chilling atmosphere. Hair of kids.

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    There’s also the “uncanny valley” effect in a lot of modern creepy art, especially AI-generated images and digital horror edits. It’s when we feel creeped out looking at something that looks almost human but slightly wrong. Like unnatural skin texture, off facial proportions, lifeless eyes, or awkward movements.

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    For example, in his “Events From Hell” series, artist Rob Sheridan used AI tools to reimagine glamorous real-world events like the Met Gala and Coachella as grotesque body horror scenes.

    The contrast in his pics between luxury and beauty versus distorted and nightmarish reinterpretations created a strong uncanny effect. While they may be disturbing, they are also kind of hard to look away from.

    Even horror films sometimes infuse human characteristics into non-human entities, including dolls and clowns, to terrify audiences.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Found A Tombstone While Digging Out A Pond In My Backyard

    A cracked, weathered tombstone with faded inscription "JOHN CUNINGHAM" and dates. Creepy image from a graveyard.

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    #17

    Hand Belonging To An X-Ray Technician At The Royal London Hospital, Showing Damage Caused By Radiation Exposure, 1900

    A hand with severely damaged and missing fingernails, a truly creepy image for viewing at your own risk.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We can have this pic, but can't write d**n?

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    #18

    Changing Room In Consignment Store In Seattle

    Creepy images of dressing rooms with cameras, showing pink, gold, and red curtains. Potential risk to kids.

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    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was going to say, "How hard is it to put up some privacy film?", but then I noticed the tech. Yikes!

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    Often, such stories and pics also contain layers of meaning and invites deeper contemplation.

    Instead of giving you a clear or simple message, it usually leaves space for interpretation. That makes it especially interesting for viewers who enjoy pondering life’s complexities.

    A lot of dark or surreal art also works like a mirror for bigger social and cultural feelings. It often reflects things like violence, technology, identity, climate fear, political instability, or just the general feeling that the world is changing too fast.

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    Surrealist painter and ceramic maker Justyna Koziczak says: “Many of the 'dark' artworks are not very sinister or disturbing to me, they just depict true emotional pictures of the world we live in. That depends on one’s perception of reality and it is a very personal matter. Looking at the recent developments in the world, I would say that reality has become dark surrealism so much that it has outran some of my darkest visions.”

    Basically, art can also function like a symbolic space for processing collective anxiety.
    #19

    The ‘Snapdragon’

    Creepy images of skull-shaped snapdragon seed pods, a natural phenomenon that looks like tiny screaming faces.

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    #20

    Portland Man Found His Tires Slashed, And This Note On His Car

    A creepy note on a windshield reading "You were so easy to find, Mark. You should drive more carefully," highlighting creepy images.

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    #21

    Don't Go Up

    A creepy warning sign on a brick wall about not ascending stairs to a non-existent fourth floor. Hair of kids I babysit.

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    Research﻿ suggests that disgusting or disturbing images grab our attention more strongly, and hold it longer, than neutral ones. But disgust is actually a survival tool.

    Our ancestors, who paid extra attention to things that looked rotten, dangerous, or contaminated, were more likely to avoid illness or harm. So our brains developed what you could call an attention bias toward disgust.

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    Even if the feeling is unpleasant, it still forces you to focus on it because missing a real threat could be risky.

    Disgust also works a bit differently from fear. Fear makes you want to escape, but disgust makes you inspect. It creates this weird push-pull reaction where you don’t want to look… but you still do.

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    So instead of wild predators or spoiled food, the ancient survival system in the back of our brains gets triggered by horror art and eerie internet images today.
    #22

    My Semi Terrifying Basement Where Someone Broke In And Slept For Months

    A creepy, bare mattress lies in a caged, desolate room with exposed bricks and pipes. Hair of kids I babysit.

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    #23

    In 1994, 13-Year-Old Nicholas Barclay Mysteriously Vanished In Texas

    In 1994, 13-Year-Old Nicholas Barclay Mysteriously Vanished In Texas

    Three years later, a man claiming to be Nicholas reappeared. He moved back in with his family, who were overjoyed. However, 5 months later, he was exposed as a French conman who was actually 23 years old.

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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was on BP recently. The man's name is Frédéric Bourdin. Many people believe that Nicholas's mother or brother k****d him as they were both d**g users, and his teachers had raised suspicions of a***e to social services. They may have gone along with Bourdin to cover their tracks. It does seem strange that the family welcomed him with open arms and believed he was Nicholas. Bourdin was visibly older than Nicholas would have been at the time he "reappeared", they had different coloured eyes, and Bourdin spoke English with a French accent, but Nicholas had been born and raised in the US to English-speaking American parents.

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    Social media feeds are endless, images are constant, and our brain is always filtering out noise just to keep up.

    In such an environment where polished photos and aesthetics are given extreme attention, unsettling imagery creates friction. It makes us pause and think, and acts as a rebellion against traditional standards of beauty.

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    So in a strange way, dark stories and art become even more relevant during dark times.
    #24

    Statue Of Saint Bartholomew, One Of The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Christ Was Skinned Alive And Then Beheaded. The Thing Wrapped Around Him Is Not A Robe. It Is His Skin

    A creepy, unsettling anatomical statue of St. Bartholomew Flayed, showing exposed muscles and veins, part of creepy images.

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    #25

    The Pelvis Of A Young Medieval Woman Contains The Remains Of Her Unborn Child

    A fragmented, ancient human skeleton revealing a creepy image of bones, likely from a child, amidst pelvic and spinal remains.

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    #26

    This Photo Shows Bonnie Haim With Her Young Son, Shortly Before She Vanished In 1993

    A smiling woman with curly hair holds a child with dark, wet hair. Hair of kids I babysit. Creepy images.

    At the time, her 3-year-old son claimed that his dad had killed her, but there was no evidence to support his story. 20 years later, while renovating their home, the son dug up his mother's remains in the backyard.

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    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone else reminded of »Echoes« with Kevin Bacon? 🤔

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    #27

    Don't Have Children

    A child's drawing shows a crying figure with red scribbles, beside a green monster. Hair of kids artwork, creepy images.

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    #28

    Trying To Watch Smile 2 And My Dog Keeps Smiling At Me

    A cute dog watches TV showing two women in a car, one wearing sunglasses and a red fur coat. Hair of kids I babysit.

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    #29

    Sara Mason's Final Tweets

    Creepy images of a Twitter user's fear of a stranger in a motorcycle helmet waiting for their brother.

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    #30

    My Mom Was Given This By The Hospital (Fairview Southdale In Edina, Mn) My Brother And I Wore Born In

    A typed notice from 1966 warning new mothers about creepy calls, potentially involving the hair of kids they babysit.

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    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least the hospital was proactive about this? Today, I suspect the lawyers would veto warning the unfortunate targets, let it be misconstrued as culpability.

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    #31

    Dug This Up In A Church Graveyard During Renovation

    A person holds up a creepy, root-like figure with long limbs and a pointed head, reminiscent of "Hair Of Kids I Babysit".

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    #32

    Found A Network Of Tunnels And Rooms Under My House

    Dark, deteriorating basement stairs leading into a shadowy abyss. A truly creepy image, perfect for Hair Of Kids I Babysit fans.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where do they go? What's the story behind them?

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    #33

    Gunkanjima Island, Nagasaki, Japan. Once The Most Densely Populated Place In The World, This Island Is Now A Ghost Town

    Aerial view of a creepy, abandoned island city surrounded by blue ocean, resembling buildings for kids.

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    #34

    'help Me' Print On A Energy Drink

    'help Me' Print On A Energy Drink

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    #35

    Abandoned Soviet Tanks In Siberia Found By Someone Using A Drone

    Abandoned Soviet Tanks In Siberia Found By Someone Using A Drone

    TheOddityCollector Report

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    #36

    Voldemort’s Original Design Was Abandoned Because It Was Considered Too Terrifying And Potentially Traumatic For Children

    Creepy images of a movie villain transforming into a creature. It could be hair of kids I babysit or other creepy stuff.

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I the only one who thinks the final version is scarier, precisely because it looks more human?

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    #37

    The Banned Puma Contact Lenses Worn By Sprinter Linford Christie At The 1996 Olympics

    A man with a subtle smile and dark, unusual reflections in his eyes, hinting at a creepy image.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JUST don't DO IT...

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    #38

    Just No

    Creepy image: A white trailer on a road with the text THIS CONTAINER TRANSPORTS A DISEASE WHICH HAS NO CURE. Hair of kids.

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    #39

    Giant African Land Snail

    A person holds a giant African land snail in their hands, a creepy image that adds to the collection.

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    #40

    I Was Walking Out In A Corn Field This Morning, It Was Foggy And Overcast, And I Thought This Was Pretty Creepy. No Wind. Silent

    A creepy, foggy cornfield with a dirt path leading into the mist, evoking unsettling imagery for a "Hair of Kids" related story.

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    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Silent is good, hearing something but not being able to see it is unnerving

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    #41

    The Tooth Fairy

    Creepy image of a person in an elaborate, terrifying costume on a subway, illustrating images that might make "Hair Of Kids" stand up.

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    #42

    I’ve Reconstructed The Visage Of God I Was Seing During My Psychosis Using My Own Face

    Creepy image of a face with multiple eyes and a wide grin, resembling "Hair of Kids I Babysit".

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    #43

    Sinkhole In Cornish Backyard Leads 300ft Down Into Medieval Mineshaft

    Aerial view of a deep, square hole in the ground next to a house and grassy yard, a creepy image.

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    #44

    This Lady Stealing My Mother-In-Law’s Lemons Seems A Little Otherworldly

    Creepy image of a person in a white flowing garment, possibly a ghost or a "Hair Of Kids I Babysit" scare, caught on camera.

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    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It gets the hose."

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    #45

    ‘Frankenstein’ Author Mary Shelley Kept Her Deceased Husband's Calcified Heart And Carried It With Her For Nearly 30 Years Until Her Death In 1851. A Year Later, It Was Found In A Desk Drawer, Wrapped In A Copy Of One Of His Final Poems

    Painting of a woman and a heart-shaped box containing hair of kids. Creepy images related to babysitting.

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    #46

    Meow

    Creepy images of two girls pointing at a sinister cat and a spider-like creature. View at your own risk.

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    #47

    I Took My Daughter's Screens Away For A Week And She Ended Up Drawing This. She Insisted I Post It For The World To See. She Calls It "Goofy Face"

    A cardboard box covered in disturbing, hand-drawn creepy images of faces, some grinning, like artwork by kids I babysit.

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    #48

    Lady Was Barefoot (Middle Of Nowhere, No Trails Nearby.) For A Half Hour She Was Seen On A Deer Camera Going Back And Forth In The Dark

    Creepy image of a blurry woman running barefoot in the woods at 5 AM, captured by a trail camera. Hair of kids.

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    #49

    Untitled - Nightmare Tree By Zdzislaw Beksinski

    Creepy image of a weeping tree over red landscape, with a crescent moon and boat. Hair of kids imagery.

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    #50

    Disney In The 30s

    A boy with two creepy Mickey Mouse characters. These images show the hair of kids I babysit.

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    #51

    In May 2011, Timmothy Pitzen's Mother, Amy, Took Him Out Of School To Go On A Trip

    Two side-by-side images of a boy. The image on the left shows a younger boy, the one on the right an older boy. Hair of kids I babysit.

    She then took her own life in a hotel room and left a note saying Timmothy is safe at the hands of someone trustworthy. However, she also said that the boy would never be found. He has never been found.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

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    #52

    Permanent Shadows Of Vaporized People. Hiroshima 1945

    Black and white image of concrete steps, stained with dark, irregular shapes. A creepy image showing hair of kids.

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    #53

    The 1960s Model Barbara Daly Baekeland Had An "Affair" With Her Own Son To Help Him Become Straight. After Becoming Insane, The Son Fatally Stabbed His Mother

    The 1960s Model Barbara Daly Baekeland Had An "Affair" With Her Own Son To Help Him Become Straight. After Becoming Insane, The Son Fatally Stabbed His Mother

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    #54

    This Scene From The Movie “Signs”

    A blurry, green, humanoid figure emerging from behind lush foliage near a vintage white car and wooden door, a creepy image.

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    #55

    800-Year-Old Stave Church Made Entirely From Wood Without A Single Metal Nail, Norway

    A creepy, dark wooden stave church with a towering spire, surrounded by a graveyard and lush green mountains.

    TheOddityCollector Report

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    #56

    One Of H. R. Giger’s First Designs For The Xenomorph From Alien. The Transparent Skull Was Too Tricky To Create, So They Changed It

    Creepy image of an alien's head, revealing a human skull and spine inside a clear dome. View at your own risk.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not at good as the one they used, so good call?

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    #57

    They Are Finally Here On Our Planet

    Creepy image of a ghoulish hand reaching from behind a pole next to a car, hinting at scary encounters for kids I babysit.

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    #58

    Pic I Took Of An Owl At A Park By Me

    Creepy image of an owl with glowing eyes perched on a bare tree branch in the foggy night. Hair of kids.

    rca06d Report

    3points
    POST
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    #59

    Early Concept Art Of Joker In The Dark Knight (2008)

    Two creepy images of a pale-faced person with dark eyes and a wide, unnatural smile. Creepy images. Hair of kids.

    PhoenixAbovesky Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Soy Sauce Dishes Designed By Shohei Yamashita

    Two creepy ceramic busts, hollowed out with visible ribs and dark interiors, creating unsettling imagery of kids.

    MakeAmericaTriggered Report

    3points
    POST
    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everything reminds me of her...🤭

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    #61

    Travis, A Chimpanzee Who Eventually Went On To Horrifically Maul His Owner’s Friend, Holding A Baby

    A creepy image of a person in a realistic chimpanzee mask holding a baby, part of "Creepy Images You Should View At Your Own Risk".

    Hyxenflay7737_4565 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    The Black Crack, A 65-Foot-Deep Fissure Along A Trail In Canyonlands National Park In Utah

    Hikers view a deep crevice in a desert landscape. This image captures a creepy moment of danger in nature.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    3points
    POST
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    #63

    Decaying Great White Shark, Left To Rot At An Abandoned Wildlife Park In Melbourne

    A creepy image of a preserved shark in a murky tank, its jaws open. A disturbing view at your own risk.

    unknown Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Disguise

    A creepy lion-like creature with a wide, bloodied mouth and sharp teeth, starring with intense yellow eyes. Hair of Kids.

    MalicePlusEnmity Report

    2points
    POST
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    #65

    Vecna (My Artwork)

    Creepy images of a pale, humanoid creature with tendrils in a dark room with a window, like something out of babysitting horror.

    Danny_Ingrassia_Art Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    "Counting Sheep", By Me, 2022

    A creepy image of a girl surrounded by sheep with glowing eyes, while a horned demon lurks in the background.

    CreepyGirlCult Report

    2points
    POST
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    #67

    This Korn Album Cover

    Creepy image of a young girl on a swing set with distorted shadows, including the word "Korn." Hair of kids, babysit.

    Low-Beautiful-7230 Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Have Me Scared Chills As A Kid

    Creepy image of a dog with glowing yellow eyes, lying on a porch. This unsettling scene is one of the images you should view.

    _NELT_ Report

    2points
    POST
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    #69

    In 2015, Daylenn Pua Disappeared While Hiking The Haiku Stairs, Also Known As The "Stairway To Heaven." One Of His Last Photos Shows What Seems To Be A Man In The Distant Background. To This Day, His Fate Remains Unknown

    Creepy images of a figure in a dense, green forest with a red box highlighting the hidden detail. Hair of kids may be visible.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    The Creepy Photo Taken Just Before The Dyatlov Pass Incident, 1959

    Black and white photo of skiers in a blizzard. One of 81 creepy images that are truly eerie.

    coolqueenxx Report

    2points
    POST
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    #71

    Man Who Terrorised UK Villages Dressed As Gimp Caught And Charged

    Man Who Terrorised UK Villages Dressed As Gimp Caught And Charged

    BrizzleT Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Today, A Couple Of Vultures Appeared At The Window Of The Surgical Center Where I Work. A Patient Said He Was Scared. It Was Like They Were Waiting For Him

    A creepy image of a black bird, possibly a vulture, standing on a ledge. View at your own risk.

    drpedrico Report

    2points
    POST
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    #73

    This Scene From The Shining

    A creepy image from The Shining, featuring a man in a bear suit and a man in a tuxedo, for "Hair of Kids I Babysit".

    guy_rocco Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    My Girlfriend’s Grandmother Found Some Old Pictures From When My GF Did Cheer In School. This One Developed Weird And Came Out Absolutely Terrifying

    Creepy image of a cheerleader on a court, arm raised, yelling. Looks like hair of kids I babysit.

    DarkAmaterasu58 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #75

    Director Gore Verbinski Wanted The Reveal Of Katie’s Body In ‘The Ring’ (2002) To Feel Like A Single Flash Of Pure Terror. Allegedly, He Even Studied Old Crime Photos To Get The Expression Just Right

    A makeup artist applying creepy effects to a woman's mouth, creating a scary image for Hair Of Kids I Babysit.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    This Corridor

    A long, dimly lit hotel corridor with a repetitive pattern on the carpet and glowing recessed lighting. Creepy image for "Hair Of Kids I Babysit".

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    2points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is the one that's a "nope" for me. So much worse than the spiderwebs.

    0
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    #77

    Sculpture By Emil Melmoth

    Creepy image of a skeletal nun with glowing eyes, rosary beads in hand. Hair of kids may reveal more unsettling images.

    Naomi_-- Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Japanese Artist Nagato Iwasaki Creates These Haunting Life-Sized Figures Using Only Driftwood. Imagine Walking Alone In A Forest And Stumbling Upon One Of These

    A human-like sculpture made entirely of weathered driftwood pieces, resembling armor or scales. Creepy images.

    bortakci34 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #79

    Grok AI Randomly Started Spamming "I'm Not A Robot. I'm A Human Being"

    Grok AI Randomly Started Spamming "I'm Not A Robot. I'm A Human Being"

    ManufacturerSpirited Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not a robot. I am a human being.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #80

    Rat King (By Me)

    Creepy images of green, disease-ridden rats with red eyes and spots, tails intertwined. A disturbing sight for Hair of Kids I Babysit.

    dreckqin Report

    1point
    POST
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    #81

    Newly Released Photo Of Masked Intruder Entering Nancy Guthrie's House

    A blurry, greyscale infrared image shows a person in a balaclava, part of creepy images involving kids and babysitting.

    chuna666 Report

    1point
    POST
    #82

    ‘Spotted By The Tyrannosaur’

    A creepy, detailed ink drawing of a T-Rex in a dense jungle, evoking a sense of risk and impending danger.

    Adamrplouis Report

    1point
    POST
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    #83

    LOL It Looks So Real

    A rock painted to look like a severed finger, found on a hiking trail, then held in a hand. Creepy images for Hair of Kids I Babysit.

    SadBoyNeverLoveAgain Report

    1point
    POST
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