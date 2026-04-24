ADVERTISEMENT

Ancient cave paintings depicted tales of survival and hunts, while gothic cathedrals were adorned with grotesque gargoyles. In different ways, across time and cultures, humans have always found ways to turn the darker side of life into images, art and tales.

Today, it’s being done with the help of the internet — through surreal images, true crime stories, horror illustrations, paintings, gory digital art, and even artificial intelligence.

For example, an artist transformed something as playful as a Minion into a hyper-realistic and distorted figure and posted it online. Another shared a picture of a super creepy note someone stuck to their car’s windshield. Completely different intentions, yet equally disturbing.

These images, shared by people from all over the world on the subreddit r/creepy, are scary, eerie, strange, weird and sometimes disgusting. Fair warning: you might want to keep the lights on if you’re planning to scroll through this list in the dark.