Our lives are made up of all kinds of experiences—some wonderful, some difficult, some completely forgettable, and others so strange that we keep thinking about them long after they happen. Maybe it was an unsettling coincidence , a bizarre encounter , or one of those moments that made you stop and think, “Wait… what was that?”

#1 More on the weird side… but one day i was feeling on the side of my face (right by my ear) and i thought I felt a bump, that was like deep into the skin. I had felt something sharp and i thought um this doesn’t seem right, so I went to push onto said “bump” and after a while I felt something pierce out… and noticed it was a small needle. I don’t know how it got there, somebody asked if i did acupuncture, but i never had that done before. To this day it still creeps me out knowing I had a small needle on the side of my face and who knows how long it was there for.

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#2 I was in my bathroom cleaning, I had my back to the open door and behind me was the kitchen which was quite long.



I heard someone run at me, running fast and hard. I spun around and no one was there.



I lived in that house for 10 years and nothing else had ever happened. It messed me up for a bit.

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#3 I was 19, driving around town with a friend sometime after midnight, talking and listening to music. We drive past this road with a signpost to an area neither of us heard of despite both of us living in town our whole lives. I asked if she wanted to see where the road went, she said yes so I pull a u-turn and off we go.



It’s a paved road, heavy trees on each side and a few houses. Nothing unusual for either of us, I was living on a street like that at the time. Anyway within about five minutes, the conversation just kind of stops. And a few minutes after that, I start to get an uneasy feeling. Then we passed a kangaroo on the side of the road. It remained perfectly still, just turning its head to watch us drive past and I got the distinct impression it was standing guard.



After that, I just got more and more anxious. I ended up turning to my friend and saying ‘This is going to sound stupid, but can you -‘



She was already taking her seatbelt off. ‘I’ll lock the back doors.’



We kept following the road even after that because we’re stubborn and don’t know when to admit defeat. It was at least half an hour (because my 60 minute cassette tape had flipped over twice) between pulling onto the paved road and coming to a sign saying ‘Dirt road ahead.’ By this stage I felt physically sick and my skin was crawling. Without a word, I did the quickest three point turn I was able to do and we headed back down the road. The closer we got back to the turn off, the better I felt until we were back on the main road where I felt like I could breathe easily again.



We told a few people about it, got brushed off mostly. We didn’t even drive past that turn off without flinching or shuddering for a few months - the feeling of dread had been that strong. Then about six months later, she turns to me out of nowhere and said ‘Let’s drive it during the day.’



So we went. My friend has both her phone and mine on her lap with emergency numbers punched in, we’re playing upbeat pop music to try and keep us calm. It took us less than 5 minutes to reach the dirt road and on checking the odometer, the paved section was only 1 kilometre long. Once again, we got out of there. Have never been back.



No idea what the hell was going on that night, but I can say with certainty that we were not meant to be there. Even 25 years later if someone mentions the area on the sign post, we shudder and recently I turned to her out of nowhere and said ‘Hey was that you with me on the road where -‘



‘Yes. And I don’t want to talk about it.’.

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“There’s a ghost!” Whether or not you believe in ghosts or anything supernatural, hearing those words in a dark alley, an empty house, or even a creepy-looking hallway can probably make you look over your shoulder at least once. We may laugh at ghost stories in the daytime, but put us somewhere dark and unfamiliar, and suddenly every creak, shadow, and unexplained noise starts to feel a little more suspicious. And while supernatural stories are often associated with horror movies, they are also deeply woven into cultures around the world. Almost every society has its own stories about ghosts, spirits, mysterious creatures, or abilities that seem to exist beyond what we currently understand about nature.

#4 When living in a tiny studio apartment in Seattle, I had just one closet for storage. Things were getting cramped and I wanted to shift things around, so I decided to do a clean out of the closet to make a little more space in there. I had this one pair of dress shoes that I almost never wore but I couldn't bring myself to get rid of them "just in case". And I know with 100% certainty that when I put them back into the closet they were behind and under several other things. You basically would have had to empty the closet to access them at all. The next day as I was walking up the stairs to the third floor where my apartment was, there were those same shoes sitting neatly on the banister of the second floor landing. I lived alone and no one besides me had a key to my apartment. I hadn't had guests over at all. And when I entered my apartment and checked the closet, nothing else at all had been disturbed - with as much as I had crammed in there, it would have been pretty obvious. Not my only experience in that building, but definitely one I've never been able to come up with an explanation for.

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#5 When I was about to go into 8th grade my sister came home and said she ran into one of my friends. Rudy. He’d asked whether we had moved and if I’d come back to our middle school after summer. The thing that confused me was that I didn’t know anyone named Rudy. My sister told me that it was Rudy. We hung out a lot and played video games.



So I go to middle school and Rudy is there. He’s with my group of friends. Everyone knows him he’s super friendly. But I don’t know him and he knows me. Hell. He was a loyal friend. Stuck by me when I was causing chaos. Had my back if I needed it. But I still don’t know him despite him knowing me.



eventually I transferred out and never saw him again. Near a decade later I realized something. How did he know my sister? There’s an age gap between my sister and I. Ten years. Only one friend of mine knew my sister. Most people don’t even know I have siblings in general. So I went to my sister and asked her if she remembered him. She said she remembered him cause he went up to her randomly and started talking about me. She asked him how he knew me and he said he and I hung out a lot and played video games.



None of that was true.



Srsly. Who was he. I even dug out my old yearbook. He wasn’t there.

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#6 I was in the mountains for a long weekend snowmobiling around the woods with some friends and family. My step brothers snow mobile stopped running on the edge of a field and the woods. So my brother and I pull up to help him get it started again. There was a trail that ran for about a football foot in front us. As we try to use the pull start we look up and about 50 yards away was a giant black carriage being pulled by two gaint back horses. We all stop for second and say woah! Thats a big horse. We go back to getting the snow mobile started, get it running again, and we look up it was completely gone. We could see 50 yards past where it originally was. Only a minute went by and it completely disappeared. I have no idea what happened or what to call it but I can not explain what the three of us saw.

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But how many people actually believe in the paranormal? According to a 2025 Gallup poll, ghosts are the most widely believed supernatural phenomenon among U.S. adults, with 39% saying they believe in them. Other paranormal ideas, including telepathy, communication with the dead, clairvoyance, astrology, reincarnation, and witches, were each believed in by between 24% and 29% of respondents. So, while ghosts may not be knocking on everyone's doors, a surprisingly large number of people are at least open to the possibility that there may be more to the world than we can easily explain.

#7 10 or so years ago I was backpacking on the Olympic Peninsula. For those who don't know, it's the northernmost temperate rainforest in the world, so it is lush with vegetation. I remember it being so canopied that very little sunlight got through even at midday.



I can't remember if it was the first or second night, but I woke up in the middle of the night to take a leak. I got out of the tent, walked maybe 20 or 30 feet, and started to do my business. While peeing, I turned off my headlamp.



Then I heard what sounded like a heavy rock, like a rock so heavy I would struggle to even lift it, hit the ground with a thud. It landed so close to me I could feel the vibration of the impact in the ground. What would that be, 5 feet? 10 feet? Anyway, I immediately turned on my headlamp and spun 360° to see where it had come from.



Nothing. There was no movement at all. No creatures of any kind visible. Not a single sound other than what remained of my wizz trickle which lasted a few more seconds. Once it stopped I could hear how silent the forest was. I kid you not, it was so quiet I started to experience vertigo. It was like all sound had been absorbed by something. There had been nightime sounds like birds and things intermittently during the night, but there was absolutely no sound after that thud or for a good while after. It was like all of a sudden every forest creature was hiding and trying not to be discovered.



We were camped in a pretty flat spot with no cliffs or hills nearby, so I know a boulder didn't break loose or roll down a slope. Besides, I would've heard a rolling boulder approaching. There's no way a rock that heavy could've fallen from a tree. A branch would've sounded very different and would've made more of a rustle when it landed. What I heard was a single thud. No bounce or movement after impact.



I did a slightly larger 360 to see if I could see a boulder or anything. I checked again in the morning when it was lighter. No boulder or anything else that would've sounded like that. I mean, lift up the heaviest boulder you can get off the ground and drop it. That's the sound I heard.



I still have no idea what made that sound. There was no evidence of anything other than what I heard and felt. Even if there was, where the heck would it have come from? That was the creepiest, most unexplained thing I have ever experienced, and I hope to never again be that afraid.

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#8 When my son was small, he used to have an imaginary friend he would chat to. One day I took a photo of him drinking orange juice in a wine glass laughing with his “friend”.



When I had the film developed, there was a figure of a woman looking out of the window. I was chatting to the sales person at the store and just idley looking through the pictures, pulled it out of the pile and just stared at it. It gave me and her the heebeejeebies. Son is now in his thirties and has no memory of his friend.

#9 Sunny and clear day in LA, 2011, it was class photo day so we were all outside, set up on bleachers in the parking lot. I'm at one end, my friend is at the other, and we're just waiting for the photographer to get his stuff together and take the photo. Suddenly, the sky goes dark for what felt like half a second. It wasn't an unexpected blink of the eye; it was as if something massive and fast had moved across the sky and blotted out the sun, a moving shadow that somehow covered the entire school and lot. Again, no clouds that day, as usual in the afternoon in Los Angeles.



Naturally, I assumed bird or plane, but I looked up and then at my friend, and he was already looking at me, mouthing "did you see that?" It was weird because we had about 30 kids out there, but no one else had noticed or even looked up. We spent a lot of time trying to rationalize what it was. The most logical explanation was that a military plane blotted the light out, and we were bored/not distracted enough to notice it.



That or a timeline switch, or glitch in the matrix (sci fi fans). Its been about 15 years and we still workshop it every now and then. Either way, we can't possibly know what it really was.

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The same study found that most Americans tend to approach paranormal beliefs with a degree of caution rather than fully embracing them. In other words, many people may not say, “I definitely believe in ghosts,” but they may still think, “Well… I can't completely rule it out.” The analysis found that women, people who attend church less frequently, and adults without a college degree were more likely than their counterparts to believe in at least some paranormal phenomena. This does not mean that everyone in these groups shares the same beliefs, of course—it simply suggests that certain groups were somewhat more open to the possibility of supernatural phenomena than others.

#10 Was chased by something hairless, pale, and oddly quadrupedal with odd limbs down a canyon road in the dark in Southern California. Nearly peed myself with fear before we saw city lights.

#11 My significant other had ridden the train up to visit me in college the first year we dated. My college town, St Augustine, FL, has a reputation for being haunted. We decided to walk to a pub I liked, so we cut through an alley boarded by a private parking lot, and a bank. It was approaching dinner time, but it was Florida, so it was still very bright outside. When we turned into the alley, there was a woman approaching us from the opposite end of the alley wearing 16th century Spanish colonial garb.



This, in itself, wasn’t unusual. It was Halloween, and St. Augustine is home to a lot of reenactors, and tourist attractions that have tour guides that dress in period-appropriate clothing. What was weird is that she was pressed against the side wall of the bank as close to it as she could without physically touching it. She was wearing a wide brimmed hat, and had her head angled down to hide her face from us. She seemed terrified of us. My first thought was, *calm down, lady. It’s Halloween.*



As we walked abreast of her, I ducked down to look under her hat, and make eye contact, and smile. You know, to reassure her we weren’t gonna jump her or anything.



Instead of features, her face was blurry, like a severely out of focus picture.



I stood back up, and kept walking. It took a couple of minutes for my brain to catch up with what I saw. When I turned around to look at her again, she was gone.



I tried to make sense of this in my head. She must have reached the end of the alley, and ducked around the bank, out of sight. The fading light played a trick on my eyes. Etc, etc, etc.



Hesitantly, I asked my SO (who I had just started dating! I didn’t want them to think I was weird!), “Hey. That woman we just passed… Did she have a face?”



They replied. “I don’t know, but she didn’t have any feet.”.

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#12 Ooh I have a good one. It’s long, but it still creeps me out to this day.



In college about 8 years ago, my two best friends (R and K) lived in a house with two other roommates. I was in that house a lot as it was right off campus, so I would go there between classes and sometimes spend the night.



One afternoon while I was over there, R and I were sitting on the couch, while K was upstairs studying for a final. Their other roommates were on the couch diagonal from the chairs R and I were sitting on. It’s kind of hard to describe, but the house was set up in such a way that the doorway to the living room was at the bottom of the stairs, and the stairs ran along the wall opposite our couch behind the roommates. All that to say, from I and R’s vantage point, we could see the stairs, and from the other couch, their roommates could hear when someone was coming down the steps. The house was quite old, so the stairs were really creaky.



Anyway, K comes stomping down the stairs. We say “hey, how’s studying going”? Absolutely no response, completely ignores us, walks right past us. We again say “K, how’s studying?” Ignores us with a huge annoyed sigh. We say a third time “K, hellooo?” And he turns around while walking into the kitchen and gives us both the angriest, darkest, genuinely meanest look either one of us has ever seen from him. We were both immediately like “uh.. okay, sorry for asking.” K gets a glass of water in a cup they took from a nearby bar (important for later) from the kitchen and stomps back up the stairs, and *slams* his door at the top of the steps.



I turn to R and say, “what was that about?” He looks just as shocked as me, mouth open. We were both really shaken by his behavior. We look at their other roommates, who are also just as confused. K is very kind and talkative, so that was incredibly out of place for him.



I said I was going upstairs to see if everything was okay, and ask if I could help or anything. I mean for how mad he was you’d think he just got news that someone ran over his dog or something.



So I run up after him and knock on his door. He tells me to come in, so I do and say “are you okay?” He’s sitting at his desk, books and laptop open, and says “what do you mean?”, like very genuinely confused. I say “you just came downstairs less than 15 seconds ago, what do you mean what do I mean? Why are you so mad?” He says he has no idea what I’m talking about.



It’s at this point I look around his room. No cup. I run back downstairs into the kitchen and open the cupboard. That specific cup, the only one they had that was like that (it had the bar’s logo on it and was glass), was still in the cupboard.



I yell to R, and K has come down the steps at this point. We’re all in the kitchen together with their other roommates. I’m at this point really starting to freak out, as was R, because we SAW him and spoke to him! We SAW him come down and go back up the steps, and the other roommates heard him too. K was very upset at this, as he doesn’t like spooky things at all and that alone makes me believe he wasn’t messing with us, even though there wouldn’t have been a way to do it anyway.



We of course searched the house, and obviously there was no one there. Even though it wouldn’t have mattered anyway because that person was identical to K! To this day R and I will say “hey remember when we saw K’s doppelgänger?” and K is bothered by it every time. Nothing like that happened again, but it still messes with all of us.

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Interestingly, the fact that church attendance has declined in the United States over the past two decades has not led to a major increase in belief in the paranormal. Overall, no single supernatural phenomenon is believed in by a majority of Americans, and around two-thirds of people remain generally unconvinced by paranormal ideas. So, the average person may still be sceptical—but that does not necessarily stop them from enjoying a good ghost story or wondering what might have caused that strange noise upstairs.

#13 In college i had a roommate that left on a trip and was supposed to be back one evening. The night he was supposed to return I had a dream that he came back to the room soaking wet saying he was in a car accident. The next morning I woke up and he wasnt there and I just assumed his flight was delayed and I went to class. After I finished class the dean of students was waiting for me outside of the classroom and asked me to come to his office where I found our other roommate. The dean told us that the plane our roomate was on had crashed into a lake and he was gone.

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#14 My son was 4 and we were at my aunt's house in mid-America. The plains region. It was the wee hours and my son woke me up because he had to potty. He couldn't reach the wall sconces so I got up and turned the bathroom lights on. It was freezing in the bathroom despite it being August and hot and humid that day.



We got back in bed. I was laying on my side and my son was on his back. Out of nowhere, he says "what is that cloud." Cloud? I open my eyes and there's a cloud above the bed. I could see through it. The cloud seemed illuminated. I snuggled my son and said "let's tell the cloud goodnight."



I had my eyes closed, but I knew the cloud went down by my feet and then came up my side of the bed and out the door. I feel asleep holding my son



The next morning, I awoke before my son. My aunt was in the kitchen. She asked me if I had went up the stairs to her bedroom last night. I hadn't. She said she heard footsteps on her stairs. I told her about the cloud. She felt it was her dad who visited during the night. I told her that I didn't want to talk about this in front of my son.



When my son woke up, the first thing he said was "what was that cloud last night?" He said it went to the end of the bed and then moved up my side of the bed and out the door. We never felt threatened by the cloud, but it was a weird event that I can't explain.

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#15 Not creepy but still weird - my husband and I both dreamed about giant potatoes on the same night 🤷‍♀️.

A YouGov study found a similar mix of curiosity and scepticism in the United Kingdom. Nearly four in ten Britons, or 38%, said they believe that ghosts could exist. This included 12% who were certain that ghosts haunt the world and another 26% who thought they probably do. At the same time, 56% of Britons believed that ghosts probably do not exist, although only 32% were completely convinced that they definitely do not. In other words, plenty of people may not consider themselves true believers—but they are also not quite ready to slam the door on the possibility.

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#16 When I was about 23 I lived on my own in a small apartment. I got sick… really sick. I got bronchitis and a very bad fever. I told my mom and she gave me the typical get well soon speech but wouldn’t come over like she always does or take me to the doctor.



Anyway my fever got so bad I was stuck in my bed and I started seeing some crazy stuff. Blue orbs of light would pass through my wall and slowly float through the wall on the other side of my room illuminating everything in a soft light. I felt like this went on for hours all the while I was too weak to move.



I realized years later I may have been pretty close to passing away and my brain was frying it self.



Any doctors know if hallucinating is a sign of a really bed fever ?

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#17 Met a room mate in the kitchen in the morning. Asked each other how we slept, both answered “rough night, weird dreams”. She told me that she dreamt being in the kitchen and seeing the dog jump out the window. I told her that I dreamt coming home into the yard and seeing how the dog fell out the kitchen window.

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#18 I was leaving with a girl for a date and we were waiting at the bus stop. I fell down in a seizure suddenly then apparently became unconscious. She flagged down a motorist who helped her get me home. When I came to in my bed there were three people in the apartment with me but to me each looked like a roughly round orb of color with dangling strings. There was a bright white line sweeping across my vision select to right and behind it vision broke down into primary shapes and colors that quickly became an optical mix. I recovered.

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Britons were generally less likely to believe in other supernatural beings. Around one in five people, or 21%, said witches might exist, while 12% were open to the possibility of the Loch Ness Monster being real. That figure rose to 16% among Scots. Vampires and werewolves were less convincing, with around 8% of Britons saying that each could potentially exist. So, while the average person may not expect to encounter a vampire on their way home from work, there is still a surprisingly wide range of things people are willing to consider possible.

#19 I'm fully convinced that an experience I had when I was super young, probably around 4 or 5, was real.



I was startled awake by a super sudden scratching sound and opened my eyes to see a skinny pale white hand had shot up between my bed and the wall and clawed a single time at my blanket. It stayed there, outstretched upwards for hours and I watched it until the sun rose, just laying as still as I could and trying to breathe quietly. The room was dimly lit but everything was fully visible, enough that it definitely wasn't some trick of the light. I saw every detail of it. When the sun came up it literally faded away.



I have no idea what it was but it instilled a deep fear of the dark in me that I still haven't gotten over more than 20 years later, and I still worry I'll see it again someday, and maybe next time I won't be small enough to go unnoticed by whatever it was.

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#20 The ghost that runs up my stairs randomly at all different hours each night. That I havr caught on camera with sounds, but still never caught a figure. So, its real. But I cant catch her doing it. And yes im convinced its a women.

#21 My sister called me asking for help in the middle of the night. Phone rang, I answer, hear the sounds of long distance and then, "Zesty, help me." And then nothing.



This happened a few weeks after my sister perished in a car accident. If I had been alone, I would be sure I had dreamt it. I even asked the person with me if the phone had really rung. It had.

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#22 Back when I was in high school, my siblings and I each had a realistic nightmare that our mom passed away the same night that woke each of us up. I would chalk it up to something we all saw if not for the fact that we hadn’t been doing anything together that or even the previous evening. I had been studying, then playing video games, my sister had been watching tv (not sure what, but at the time it would have been Disney channel, or Nickelodeon, nothing scary or gory) and I have no idea what my brother was doing, but he wasn’t with either of us. I was 17, so my sister would have been 13, and my brother was 5. We all got super freaked out about it, because apparently when my sister and I were younger (before my brother was born), she and I both had a nightmare on the same night about our grandfather passing away, and two days later, he did. Fortunately nothing happened to our mom, though.







Another creepy occurrence happened a few years ago. My son and I were sitting on the couch in the living room playing Halo. We both saw his sister run past from her room into his room (the living room faces a hall, and right in front of that doorway is their bathroom door, to the left of the hall is my daughter’s room, to the right of the hall is my son’s room, so their room’s doors face each other; the bedroom doors aren’t visible until you almost enter the hallway; there’s no other doors or exits around but that doorway).



They both like to mess with each other, and one of the things she would often do would be to run into his room when he wasn’t in there and either take something back to her room, or else just lie on the bed and not move. We didn’t think anything of it. My son yelled for her to get out of his room; she didn’t respond, so I called out for her to leave his stuff alone. Still no response, so I got up to go get onto her. I walked into the hallway, entered his room, and found it empty. I then turned around and saw her door closed (and locked). I asked my son what he had seen. “I saw *sister’s name* run down the hall into my room, why?” I then knocked on her door. She opened it, and I asked if she had come out recently, she said she hadn’t.



As soon as we saw her go by, my son had paused the game to yell at her, and we had both started staring at the hallway, expecting to see her run the other way, likely with something of her brother’s in hand. There’s no way we could have missed her going back to her room, and she wasn’t lying when she said she hadn’t left her room recently.



There have been other times that my girlfriend, son, or I have seen what appears to be our daughter at some place in the house, look elsewhere for a second and she’s disappeared in a way that would be impossible, only for us to find her in her room, sometimes not even awake, with the door never having been closed (we would have heard it). For a time, we would see this “other daughter” or (heard her) a few times a week, other times it’s been weeks or months without anything. As of late, it’s been nearly half a year since any of us have seen her, but we’ve been understandably freaked out.



This is what I mean by we’ve also heard her/it. I have extraordinarily good hearing. I can always hear all the doors in the house opening and closing regardless of where I am, even with the tv blasting, though sometimes I don’t really pay attention to that depending on what I’m doing. I can usually even tell which door has been opened or closed, and I can tell by the sound of the tread who’s walking around.



One time, I heard my daughter walking up to our bedroom door (again, with my good hearing, I heard her approach the door), so I started walking over to it to open it. She beat me to it, and started knocking. A split second later, I opened the door, only for there not to be anybody there.



The back of the sofa is right in front of our bedroom door, and to get elsewhere, one would have to dart to the right and either open the garage door straight ahead, turn right again and enter the kitchen, or turn left and enter the living room, then either go straight into the kids’ hallway, or go straight then turn right and go out the front door.



My point is, even if whomever was knocking took off at a run, it would still take multiple seconds to be out of sight, and I would hear another door open and close. No other doors opened nor closed, and I would have seen them dart into the kitchen (there’s no other way out) or living room (I’d have a clear line of sight over the sofa). Though my girlfriend (who was also in the bedroom) didn’t hear the steps walking up to the door (which isn’t surprising), she heard the knocking, and was just as shocked as I was to see nobody there.

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Of course, believing in the paranormal is a deeply personal matter. Some people are convinced they have experienced something that science cannot explain, while others prefer to look for a practical explanation behind every strange event. And sometimes, even people who are usually sceptical can find themselves questioning their certainty after a particularly strange experience. A strange sound may have a perfectly ordinary cause, a shadow may be caused by an unusual angle of light, and a coincidence may simply be a coincidence. But when several unexplained details come together, it is easy to understand why some experiences stay with people for years.

#23 Was at a sleepover with my friend one time when I woke up in the middle of the night, looked at my friend and he was staring at me, and I was terrified cuz I was like 7 and just went back to bed. In the morning he didn’t remember even waking up at night, none the less staring at me.

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#24 Many years ago, it was the middle of summer and I was taking my dog for a walk. It's in Texas, so it was 90 degrees at 10pm. When my dog and I got to the bottom of the stairs outside, I felt a cold gust of wind. My dog was a brave boy and wasn't scared of anything, but I looked down and saw him with his tail between his legs, ears down and he was trembling in fear and wouldn't move. I looked at what he was staring at. There was this field we lived next to, and I saw what looked like a sheet, floating in mid air and slowly flowing toward us. And you could see through it. The wind was really cold and getting stronger. I felt an intense sense of dread. I picked him up and ran back upstairs, yelling at my dad and brother to come with me quickly.



When we got back downstairs, it was as if nothing happened. I was never a big believer in the paranormal, but that made me a believer and also made me a spiritual person. But this "thing" was not a figure of a person. I wish I was making this up, but it's a story that I couldn't make up if I tried. It never happened again. That was 20 years ago and I still think about it. Hands down, the creepiest thing I've ever experienced.

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#25 I was home by myself. Woke up startled in the middle of the night and turned my head to look at the clock on the night stand. It was 2:40 am. Noticed that the large chest of drawers had its middle section wide open (fully rolled out). These are heavy shelves filled with clothing. I would not go to bed with one of them left like that. As I stared at it in mild disbelief, the shelf very slowly rolled in and closed with a soft thud.



The room was very quiet. Decided to go to the bathroom as a distraction and on my way down the hall glanced into the living room.

In a faint light cast from the outside I saw a dark figure standing still, facing the wall, their back to me. Feeling scared doesn't begin to describe it.

I yelled out, almost falling backwards into the hall, and luckily hit the light switch with my flailing hands.

The creepiest part was going back to bed and trying to sleep. I kept the lights on though.

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#26 Was house-sitting for a friend once. Around 2 AM I heard what sounded like someone slowly walking up the stairs. I froze. The footsteps stopped right outside the bedroom door. I waited for maybe 10 minutes, absolutely terrified, before I finally worked up the courage to check.



Nobody there. Entire house empty.



Then I realized the cat was sitting on the landing staring at the exact spot where the footsteps had stopped. Just... staring. For another 5 minutes.



Still don't know what that was about.

Coming back to today's stories, we may not know exactly what caused these strange incidents, and we certainly cannot say for sure whether anything supernatural was involved. But that does not make them any less spooky, bizarre, or downright unsettling. Some of these experiences might have a perfectly logical explanation, while others may leave you wondering what on earth was really going on. Which story made you feel the creepiest, Pandas? Did any of them give you that unmistakable “nope, absolutely not” feeling? Let us know in the comments below—and maybe send the collection to someone who loves a good mystery but definitely does not want to read one alone at night. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Years ago, I spent a weekend with a college friend and her roommates in their apartment in NYC. We were all getting ready for a night out & I was in the only bathroom, finishing my makeup. I had the door partially open, so it didn’t surprise me to look up and see (part of) someone in the mirror behind me. He was roughly my age with short medium brown hair, fair skin, of medium build wearing a plain red T-shirt and medium blue jeans. I assured him that I would be out in just a few seconds & he turned and walked away without saying anything.



I hurriedly put my stuff in my drop kit & stashed it all in my weekend bag in the bedroom and rushed to the living room where everyone else was chatting. As I entered, I gushed, “Sorry if I took too long; the bathroom’s all yours, now!” They all stopped talking and looked at me with a mix of surprise/mild confusion - and as I looked at each of them in turn, I realized that none of them even remotely looked like the guy I’d seen. I immediately felt like someone slammed into me at full speed (but my body didn’t move) and I became - uncharacteristically - INCREDIBLY uneasy. I tried to act normally & said something about feeling badly for holding up the bathroom for their friend in the red shirt. They all exchanged baffled looks and assured me that they were the only other people in the apartment and that they hadn’t seen anyone wearing a red shirt.



To this day, I have never taken anything other than alcohol, and I hadn’t had a drink at that point, so I wasn’t impaired. All these years later, I can still remember him very clearly, although I was never sure whether his eyes were brown or a dark blue. And despite all of the odd, uncomfortable, potentially life ending things that have happened to me since then, I’ve never felt that same deep, gut level of…not quite fear, but “something REALLY BAD is happening here”.

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#28 When I was very young, my mom, my sister, and I were at a park that had a playground and a lighthouse. I think we were at some kind of church event.



Over the time of the event, the weather changed from cool and sunny to cool and foggy. As we were trying to clean up, the fog got really heavy. I remember trying to cut a donut out of it like in Scooby Doo.



We were waiting for a bus, and while we were waiting, I kept hearing children laughing, calling my name, and telling me to come play with them.



My mom and sister didn't hear them, and I remember being mad that my mom wouldn't let me go play.



When we got home and my grandma asked if we had fun, I tattled to her about my mom not letting me play in the fog with the kids.



That was the last time we went to that park for a long while.

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#29 I was startled awake to the sound of my partner screaming my name in my ear.



I frantically flailed out of bed and was on the floor when I came to my senses a few seconds later.



My partner was at work and had been for several hours. The house was empty. I contacted them and nothing was wrong. My own brain just dreamed up the sound and blasted me with it as though it had been audible.

#30 One day, I was somewhere else in my apartment building, just chatting with neighbours. Suddenly, I hear my sister calling me out. Seeing where I was, if she did call me out, I should have heard her echo. I did not. It was clear, sharp, worried and worriesome. I rushed home and she simply said "oh yeah, I was thinking about you".

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#31 Worked as a caregiver on the night shift for a small 10-bed home for several years. One night, about 3am, from the other side of the house I heard a tremendously loud crash that sounded like a tray of dishes and silverware being dropped to the floor. I could hear what sounded like porcelain shattering, silverware scattering on the tile, and a stray cup or bowl rolling on the floor before settling. With my heart pounding in my chest, I checked the common areas and all the rooms, but found nothing. This continued to happen roughly every 6 months. Eventually I became manager and took on day shifts. After a few months, our new night caregiver called me in the middle of the night, so panicked she could barely speak. She said “I know you wont believe me, but I heard a really loud crash. I checked all the rooms, but I couldn’t figure out what made it”. I asked “Did it sound like a tray of dishes being dropped?” She was too stunned to respond for a few moments. I left a few years later and we never did figure out what was causing that periodic crash.

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#32 In high school, my stepdad inherited his grandparents house. I didn't know them well, but we all had harmless paranormal experiences there. These two, though, still makes the hairs on my neck stand up.



My younger brother and I get into a verbal argument as teen boys often do. Nothing physical or violent, just heated. The curtain rod above our kitchen sink suddenly came crashing down, startling us so much that we stopped our arguing. When he came home from work, we told our stepdad what happened and he showed us that it was physically impossible for it to fall on its own - it needed to be pushed up to remove it. Okay, weird.



Later that day, my brother and I are arguing over chores while I'm unloading the dishwasher. That's when I hear the first and only disembodied voice in my life call my stepdad's name. Like a loud, strained whisper. It wasn't angry, it was more like stern and disappointed. Clear as day. I ran to my step-dad that time. He was convinced it was his grandmother, because as he told us, she hated fighting in the house.



And the last one: taking my turn cleaning out their basement when we moved in. I looked around approvingly at the progress I'd made - bagging up clothes for donating, making a trash pile elsewhere. I then feel my what I think is my stepdad putting his hand on my back to check in on me. It was gentle, but I felt the pressure of it, so much that I leaned into it a bit. I turned around: not a person there! I yelled and bolted upstairs. It never happened again. Mostly because I asked them not to ;) I can still feel that hand, though, 20 years later. I have chills as I type this out.



I'm very much a skeptic these days, looking at science and research for answers. But nothing like that has ever happened since, and I cannot explain these two in any way, shape, or form.

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#33 So, for context, I consider myself a fairly rational person. I don't believe in the supernatural, the afterlife or anything of the sort. I don't have enough evidence to support the existence of it so I can't say with any degree of confidence that any of it is real.



However, I have experienced something deeply unsettling that I have no rational explanation for - so that's what I will share.



One day, when I was around 17 or 18 years old and still living with my parents in the family home, I had a day off of college and decided to spend that time lazing around on the sofa. My parents had gone out and it was just me and the dog at home, sat in the living room watching TV. There we were, minding our business, when the I hear the door open behind me (for reference, the sofa was positioned towards the middle of the room so the front door to the house was out of line of sight). I had assumed it was my parents coming home and so called out without looking "Hello! What have you been up to?" - which was met with no response. First I'd assumed they hadn't heard me, but I was tipped off that something strange was happening because the dog didn't seem to react to the door opening. She was a skittish little thing and would bark like crazy at anyone that wasn't me or my parents. Even with that, she didn't flinch, didn't react at all...



I turn around and the front door is WIDE open. Nobody there, just open to the world with no explanation. I stand up and walk to the door, look outside to see if some kids were around who might have been messing around and trying to scare people, but no. Nobody there?



I shut the door and lock it, but as I do I heard the sound of someone walking up the staircase between the ground floor and first floor of my house. Again, zero reaction from the dog! So at this point I'm a little startled because it sounds like someone is in my house.



I called the dog to follow me upstairs and she did. Shot upstairs ahead of me and then I set off. In hindsight I recognise that was a silly idea because if it was a home invader I was unarmed and basically still a kid. Not sure what I would have done had I caught one.



We reach the first floor and I'm peering into rooms to clear them. Making sure there is nobody there. First, my parent's room on the left at the top of the landing. Then the bathroom to the right of the stairs. Both clear. Next was my childhood bedroom to the right of the bathroom down the hallway. Again, nobody inside. With that heard the sound of running coming from the attic. Like a kids footsteps sprinting between the attic rooms and now I'm genuinely scared.



I tentatively set off up the stairs and there is a landing at the top with two rooms, 180 degrees apart. Meaning I have to get to the top and turn my back to one of the two rooms. So essentially I have to guess which of them houses the intruder.



I reach the top and looked right into what was my bedroom at the time. I dash inside and search the nooks behind cupboards and my bed to find nothing and nobody. At which point I feel something touch my back so I froze. Then the pressure faded and I heard someome SPRINT down both sets of stairs. I chased after the sound and when I reached the ground floor, my front door had been flung open and was still oscillating slightly from the force of being opened... The door I had locked before searching the house mind you.



So, as far as I know, someone or something had entered my home, played a game of hide and seek with me, and then left. I was thoroughly shaken by this experience and to this day I have no earthly explanation for what happened...

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#34 Two nights in a row at my grandparent’s house my bedroom door opened a few inches and then shut again. The light through the crack was super bright. I got up a few minutes later to go to my mom the 2nd time (I was 12), but I wish I got up right away because I still don’t know what it was. There were lots of other weird things that happened there, this is one of the two I experienced.

#35 Woke up just after midnight on the coldest night in Winter of 2011. I had only been asleep for a couple hours but my eyes suddenly opened wide, I was really calm and felt oddly at ease. I didn’t move for a couple minutes, just sat in that moment. Suddenly, my brother who was watching tv shrieks. I think nothing of it. A minute later, my mum’s phone rings and before she picks up, she starts crying my Dad’s name. It was the hospital calling to say he had passed from cancer.

My brother claimed to have seen a light move across the room when he shrieked.

I believe it.

To this day I like to think it was Dad’s spirit just passing by before saying goodbye.

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#36 Was working retail and a woman wanted to purchase a laptop. They were in locked cases on the salesfloor at the time. I'm autistic, so I didn't make eye contact with her or pay attention to her face (not on purpose)





As I was getting the laptop for her, another customer (a regular) walked by and stopped in his tracks. Tilted his head sideways. Goes "What the hell? Are yall twins?"





We looked at each other and I jumped out of my skin. Both of us have the exact same face. I don't know which one of us was more startled, lol. Never saw her again.

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#37 So I am a white guy from Hong Kong who grew up in the boondocks, in a tiny Cantonese village, like maybe 7 families down this really hidden road.



One day I when I was about 14 I was walking up a hill to my bus stop next to one of the largest projects in Hong Kong.



There was an old homeless man who's hair was all matted just staring at me. He was strung out. He had all his things on a cart but he was just staring at me as I walk by. Head turning as I walked.



I pretend not to notice but I felt his eyes and saw his head rotate in my peripheral vision.



As soon as he was out of my vision, I breathed a breath of relief but then he started screaming in cantonese, I could not understand it all but a few words were coming out clear that he kept on repeat and shouting...the name of the tiny village I lived in.

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#38 I 90% believed in ghosts my whole life, and that went to 100% when one started haunting my house. I was young, 14 I think is when it started to happen. Three loud bangs echoed on the walls while I was talking with my dad, and I was happily like “It’s a ghost :D!”



My dad however went into that room and begun praying, he was scared and I was happy as can be. Mind you I watched a lot of ghost adventures as a kid.



I had a few incidents of this ghost. I’d see hand prints on the mirror after I took a shower, and I wasn’t scared. I’d call the ghost a freak for watching me shower and went on with my day.



Another was when I was in the living room, and was doing laundry. It turned off the lights, and when I asked to turn it back on, it did. I always saw shadow figures watching me in the dark, and for some reason 14 year old me thought it was the coolest thing ever. The last incident before I never saw it again was something I’ll never forget.



I saw a misty orb of dull light float down the stairs before disappearing. It was like coming at me while I was walking up. I think maybe it expected to scare me? All I did was shrug and kept eating my bacon. Now I know it was a ghost, but why was it there? Why was our house getting suddenly haunted? And why did it disappear one day? Who knows, life is crazy.

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#39 My ex step dad’s brother passed away before I could meet him. When we bought a new house and waited for it to finish construction, I stayed in his old room in my step grandma’s house. Every night before bed, if the door to the room was open, I would see the shadow of a man standing in the doorway doing typical idle animations like scratching his nose, swaying side to side, waving to my grandma when she walked to her room opposite the hallway.



I started closing the door within a week or so.

#40 My stepdaughter was around 3 at the time and was playing in her bedroom. She was chatting it up and carrying on a conversation. I chalked it up to imagination. A few minutes later she comes out and I say jokingly “who were you in there playing with?!” And she said “papaw jack, he said to tell Bo it will be ok” first, papaw jack is my dad who passed away when I was in high school so she never met him. Second, even my husband didn’t know that my dad called me Bo.

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#41 A voice telling me in my head to 'LOOK' in a way I can't even describe properly with words when I was carefree playing around as a kid, but the place I intended to jump over had a curled-up water moccasin snake hidden against a rock or a wall. Two times that happened to me, one outside by my grandma's greenhouse and once indoors by an enclosed porch. Stuff I did 1,000x before but that voice probably saved my life.

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#42 Back when I had just gotten my drivers licence. I was driving home from the city and there was a police booze bus. (It’s where a handful of cars get randomly pulled over and you get breathalysed)

They signalled me to go in line. This was my first police stop ever and I was anxious. (I hadn’t been drinking or anything). So I said a little prayer to my deceased grandmother… and suddenly, an unoccupied car parked on the opposite side of the road burst into flames!!

All the police rushed over to the burning car and we were waved on!

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#43 I was 14 babysitting 5 of my parents friends younger kids for the night. All of them were passed out cold in the livingroom at 1am while i quietly sat in a chair reading and waiting for 3ish when the dad who owned the place would get home and my parents would come get me.



I could clealy hear someone walking around upstairs for a good while, which confused me because nobody else was there minus my older sister who was outside smoking a cigarette on the porch. It went on for awhile and i just kinda sat and listened until I could hear someone taking slow steps down the stairs. This house was old and the staircase was all wood and these footsteps were clear as day. They stopped eventually and i heard a older mans voice whisper my name from said staircase. I feel bad because i booked it outside to my sister and left the kids but it scared me and i still dont know what it was.

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#44 When I was about 10 I used to make my own home movies with our digital camera. This was preyoutube so it was just for fun. Nothing complex, more like me hitting record and walking around in front of the camera making stuff up, copying whatever movie I’d just seen. Didn’t have a tripod so used to rest the camera on a step ladder. Often recoding in my room in the evening. Watched back one of the clips when editing into windows movie maker and as I’m walking to the edge of frame, the camera moves. It was like the camera got 3 small pushes to the right hand side to it pans in 3 small, rough movements. Just me alone in my room, not jumping or anything, no other phantom movements on any other clip. Would have been the easiest thing in the world to fake too but like I said, no YouTube or anywhere to share it. Just showed everyone in my family and my friends when they came over. Most didn’t believe me, went “oh okay your brother must have pushed it”. Still wonder about my ghost cameraman.

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#45 I was camping in the Uinta Mountains of Utah one night when I noticed a light on the other side of the valley. Feeling a little playful, I strobed my flashlight at it. It flashed in return, then went back on steady. I turned back to enjoy the fire I made.



After a few minutes, something made me look back at the area where the light was. Not only was it still there, I noticed that it - almost imperceptively - looked like it was getting closer.



The weird thing was it approached on a straight, bee line course as it came down the valley slope. There was no deviation left or right. This was odd, as I was camped in a particularly rugged area. No straight roads or trails to be found.



The undulating terrain would make the light disappear momentarily, but there was no deviation laterally. It was just slowly making its way directly toward me, ever brighter. As if it were on the march.



After about 10 minutes of watching this light methodically get closer and closer, I doused the fire, threw my tent and bag into the bed of my truck, and got a room in Evanston. It still freaks me out when I think about it...

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#46 My mom called our house to have my dad pick her up from work. It was like a 10 minute drive.



I pick up the phone and she tells me to relay the message to dad.



As clear as day, this voice on the line somehow (*not a crossed line. Way too clear*) says:



*,yeah hurry and go tell your daddy little boy*. Like menacing/patronizing? I *froze*.



I double take obviously. Mom are you ok what was that? She heard nothing. I tell dad to pick up mom. We go.



Little 8 year old me brings a butter knife in case I needed to crash out to save the family. Nothing happened obviously. Never again heard anything like that.





Weird.

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#47 I worked at Disneyland in 2007 as a custodian. After the park closed I was sweeping through the haunted mansion queue. I heard the chains rattling behind me thinking it was my buddy sweeping behind me. When I turned around there was no one there.

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#48 Me and my young puppy heard and followed the sound of a loud, howling, crying dog through the woods behind my house. When we reached the spot in the woods where the sound was as loud as it could be, as if the dog was right in front of us, there was nothing. But my young puppy started digging in the dirt with all his might for a good 5 minutes before I finally stopped him because it started pouring down raining on us...which is when the crying sound stopped...

The walk home didn't feel like I was walking home. I felt out of place. Like i was somewhere new.

#49 Was on a open country road about 10pm and all of the sudden the ground and area around the car lit up brighter than daylight for about 1 second. Almost like a bright flashbulb went off above the vehicle. This was in maybe 1990. My best guess since has been an Iridium satellite flare.

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#50 Used to live in a house where I kept seeing an old man with what looked like a trucker style hat and a walker moving around out of the corner of my eye, but there was never anyone there.

#51 Last summer, I was staying at a lakehouse with a group of friends. One of the people in our group had passed away the previous fall so we were having a memorial for her, sharing memories, singing, making a vision board of old photos, talking about our regrets. My boyfriend and I were staying in a room that looked out into the yard. She used to sleep in a hammock strung between 2 trees outside that window. On the night of our group memorial, my boyfriend and I went into our bedroom and I just remember getting absolutely chilled to the bone. The window into the yard was open and it was so dark outside, like it was looking into a black void. The curtains were fluttering. The trip hadn’t felt eerie at all up to that point, but in that moment, we both got shivers and stopped short.



On the same trip we also had concurrent nightmares: I dreamed of an enormous wooden bridge falling apart and collapsing onto me, and he dreamed of a huge wooden wardrobe tipping over and falling onto me. We woke up at the same time to him jumping on me in the bed to shield me with his body.

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#52 When I was a kid, I slept in the same room with my sister, aunt, and grandma. I would wake up in the middle of the night for weeks and see a crow(?) with red eyes perched on the bedroom ceiling light which came down and pecked at my feet whenever I opened my eyes. Eventually, my dad changed the light fixture, and it never happened to me again.

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#53 Middle of the night in an old house I lived in, I woke up to hear distinct slow footsteps going in circles outside my door, in the kitchen. As if someone was slowly walking around my kitchen table. It was slow and steady enough to hear the heel then toe make the floor creak.



I got a gun quietly and aimed it at my bedroom door, should someone move the doorknob. Nothing.



I heard the walking for a couple minutes, which felt like forever and my heart was pounding, then it stopped. I listened for quite some time and heard nothing. I thought about calling the police. Eventually, I cleared my place and turned on every light. Nobody there.



This place was built in 1890 and formerly a church and I lived upstairs. Other extremely unexplainable things happened. It was without question haunted, even my downstairs friend had experiences.

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#54 I came home one night and my mom asked me why I had pulled into the driveway earlier. I said I didn’t. She said stop lying, you pulled into the driveway earlier, sat in the car, then pulled away 10 minutes later. I told her I was 30+ minutes away the entire night. She kept insisting it was real and that I was lying.



It was creepy how convinced she was. Another time she called me angry and said I had almost backed over our neighbor and hit a bunch of trash cans. I was like, what?, No way, I would have felt the trash cans and I was paying attention. She would not back down, was furious at my negligence.



I came home and my brother pulled me aside and said he doesn’t know what she’s talking about, he was across the street. No trash cans, no person diving out of the way.



In conclusion, my mom most likely has driveway-specific psychosis. But maybe it was a haunted driveway. I guess I’ll never know.

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#55 The creepiest thing that I've experienced was about 15 years ago, I was living alone in a house I was renting. My bedroom had a sliding glass door that had some linen curtains that you slide on a bar. They weren't closed all the way at the top, they were open in a kind of V shape so the bottom was closed all the way. I could see outside into the backyard. Outside that particular sliding glass door was a grill that I didn't use, so it was up against the house right in front of the door, and a bush that was off to the left side of the door up against the wall of the house. I say this because what I saw, it would be impossible for a person to fit in between the two without making a ton of noise or moving them out of the way (I personally never used that door).



Basically it was a full moon outside, I was laying in bed with the lights off in my room (and the rest of the house), and all of the sudden, I see a pitch black shadow of a person standing right in between the open V of my curtains outside. Right up against the sliding glass door. It was a very distinct head and torso, but I couldn't see the rest because the bottom half was obscured by the curtains that were closed. And it definitely was leering and looking into my bedroom. But it had no facial features, no hair, no eyes, nothing except an outline of a torso. It made the hair on the back of my neck stand up. And all I could do was throw the covers over me and hope it would go away!! I'd never been so scared in my life because I KNEW it wasn't a person. I think I eventually fell asleep, but I definitely didn't look that direction the rest of the night. I think I felt safer knowing it was outside and not inside the house.



The next night I had a super creeped out feeling like something was watching me from my backyard, I didn't see anything but I had a feeling that having any sort of light on in my house was just giving it an opportunity to look at me, that even using my phone in my bed was too bright and would bring attention to myself. I hid in my bed and prayed for it to go away. Eventually the feeling left and I haven't had anything like that happen since. I moved out later that year.

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#56 I was with my brother the moment he passed away, he had been on hospice and we knew his time with us would be ending very soon. As he was taking his final breaths I was next to him with my hand placed just above his forehead, comforting him and telling him it was ok to let go. At that moment I felt a strange sensation coming from his head where my hand was placed, almost like electricity leaving through the top of his head which gradually and gently increased and after about 10 seconds of this sensation it suddenly stopped and at the same time my brother smiled with his last breath. That smile comforts me to this day because I know he made it to heaven 🙏about a minute later a beautiful butterfly flew around the outside balcony of his room, it was like a sign from him that he was ok. I can't put into words that feeling that I felt but I'm almost certain I felt his soul leave his body. Has anyone else experienced something like this?

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#57 We bought our current house when the previous owner passed away. Clear he was a smoker and the corner of the lounge where his chair was had a yellow stain from the smoke on the ceiling. Years later, when we had kids each of them when they were about a year old would sit in that corner and seem to talk to someone who wasn't there. It really used to freak my ex-wife out. We asked the kids if they remember this and our middle child said she used to talk to "The jolly man that smelled of smoke." Wish to God we'd never asked!

#58 Twice now as I was falling asleep (I am married so my wife was there), I was just about to drift off to full sleep. I remember that I could still hear the TV and the fan, I have tinnitus so I need noise to slepp well. I sleep with my blanket pulled over my head and just my mouth and nose sticking out through a little hole for fresh air.



Well I remember both times I felt my blanket get tugged down from over my head, and just then my entire body felt like it was vibrating in waves, my hearing was fluctuating with the vibrating of my body, all the sound - the voices on the TV the fan, sounded like it was playing undeneath a layer of static that was also fluctuating with the vibrations. I remember that I wasn't freaked out, I felt totally safe and comfortable and the feeling went away both times when I decided that I had enough.



The second time, I closed my eyes and there was a very distinct blue ball of light in my vision behind my eyelids. I had read that I was in some kind of hypnogogic state, and basically experiencing the start of an out of body experience or remote viewing. I thanked the ball of energy for coming and just tried to channel love into it, I asked it to show me what it came to show me but I never got anything. Hasn't happened since or before. The ball of light wasn't there the first time, and maybe was a construct of my imagination since I had read about it after the first time.



I remember that before it happened I was just fully relaxed and was looking at the dancing patterns and colors I have always seen when I close my eyes and concentrate on it.



I really badly want to explore this more but have really bad ADHD so it's so insanely rare for me to get into a mind state like this.



One other I remember I was watching some ghost hunting Youtube channel, I don't believe them really much at all but they're fun. Well I dozed off while watching one about some demon in a burned down hotel in Corpus Christie, TX - and I dinstintcly remember envisioning a wicked looking face in those dancing colors and shapes I see when I am relaxing with my eyes closed. That one kind of made my stomach turn, I had never seen a FACE like that before, and something about it was unnatural.

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